Backup QB critical as Oregon State clashes with Cal
Out of the College Football Playoff poll after a last-second loss at Washington, Oregon State sets its sights on a strong finish.
The Beavers, also chasing a prestigious bowl bid, are leaning on backup quarterback Ben Gulbranson, starting with Saturday night's home game against Pac-12 Conference foe California.
Gulbranson is 3-1 in a starting role since Chance Nolan suffered a neck injury in the Beavers' October 1 loss at Utah. In last week's defeat, Gulbranson threw for just 87 yards. He completed 12 of 19, missing open receivers downfield on more than one occasion.
"He's got a couple of guys running wide open, he's got to hit them," said Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith. "It needs to be better. We've chosen a brand of football with our current staff. But we've got to get better in the passing game."
The Beavers (6-3, 3-3) have gotten a combined 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions from Nolan and Gulbranson. Nolan tossed six picks in his last five quarters, including four in a narrow September home loss to USC.
Meanwhile, the Golden Bears (3-6, 1-5) must win out to become bowl-eligible. With arch-rival Stanford and UCLA remaining after this week, it seems like a long shot. They nearly pulled a major upset last week but lost 41-35 at No. 8 USC.
Cal trailed 27-7 in the third quarter, but rallied behind three second half touchdown passes from Jack Plummer. The Bears pulled within six points with just under three minutes left but couldn't make a defensive stop to give themselves a chance to steal victory.
"The expectations was to play better football," said Cal coach Justin Wilcox. "I loved the competitiveness, but where we really played poorly was at the end of the half. We could have played that much better."
Plummer's lone interception late in the half set up a Trojan touchdown that made it 20-7 at the half. But his 406 yards made him the first Bears' quarterback in six years to crack the 400 mark in a game.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|6
|Rushing
|0
|4
|Passing
|1
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-5
|1-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|11
|125
|Total Plays
|16
|25
|Avg Gain
|0.7
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|-8
|67
|Rush Attempts
|6
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|-1.3
|4.2
|Yards Passing
|19
|58
|Comp. - Att.
|6-10
|5-9
|Yards Per Pass
|0.7
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.5
|1-34.0
|Return Yards
|0
|70
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-70
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|19
|PASS YDS
|58
|-8
|RUSH YDS
|67
|11
|TOTAL YDS
|125
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|6/10
|19
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|3
|5
|0
|2
|
D. Brooks 25 RB
|D. Brooks
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Anderson 11 WR
|M. Anderson
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|1
|-11
|0
|-11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Young 14 WR
|M. Young
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
E. Mojarro 81 TE
|E. Mojarro
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|3
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
J. Sturdivant 7 WR
|J. Sturdivant
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Brooks 25 RB
|D. Brooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Terry II 4 TE
|J. Terry II
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Young 41 CB
|I. Young
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Scott 32 S
|D. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Long 49 DL
|D. Long
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sirmon 8 LB
|J. Sirmon
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 13 S
|M. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Saunders 99 DE
|E. Saunders
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 75 DL
|J. Roberts
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woodson 2 S
|C. Woodson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oladejo 10 LB
|O. Oladejo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rutchena 42 LB
|N. Rutchena
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Carlton 44 DE
|X. Carlton
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Correia 91 NT
|R. Correia
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sheahan 17 P
|J. Sheahan
|4
|46.5
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hayes 26 RB
|A. Hayes
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|1/1
|37
|0
|0
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|4/7
|21
|0
|0
|
J. Griffin 8 RB
|J. Griffin
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Martinez 6 RB
|D. Martinez
|8
|44
|0
|14
|
J. Griffin 8 RB
|J. Griffin
|4
|15
|1
|6
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|3
|8
|1
|6
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Gould 2 WR
|A. Gould
|2
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
T. Harrison 0 WR
|T. Harrison
|3
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
D. Martinez 6 RB
|D. Martinez
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Overman 81 TE
|J. Overman
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Velling 84 TE
|J. Velling
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Austin 5 DB
|A. Austin
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Oladapo 28 DB
|K. Oladapo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatfield Jr. 10 LB
|A. Chatfield Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rawls 52 DL
|J. Rawls
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sandberg 96 DL
|S. Sandberg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fisher-Morris 8 LB
|K. Fisher-Morris
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lolohea 90 DL
|S. Lolohea
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cooper Jr. 23 DB
|R. Cooper Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stover 82 LB
|C. Stover
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mascarenas-Arnold 55 LB
|E. Mascarenas-Arnold
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Speights 1 LB
|O. Speights
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Hayes 35 K
|E. Hayes
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Loecher 38 P
|L. Loecher
|1
|34.0
|1
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Gould 2 WR
|A. Gould
|2
|35.0
|55
|1
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - CAL 28(10:43 - 2nd) J.Sheahan punts 52 yards to ORS 20 Center-CAL. Downed by M.Young.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CAL 28(10:48 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Ott.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - CAL 27(11:30 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris at CAL 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(12:01 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Speights; A.Chatfield at CAL 27.
|Kickoff
|(12:01 - 2nd) E.Hayes kicks 61 yards from ORS 35 to the CAL 4. Fair catch by A.Hayes.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:01 - 2nd) E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CAL 7(12:18 - 2nd) J.Sheahan punts 48 yards to ORS 45 Center-CAL. A.Gould returned punt from the ORS 45. A.Gould for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CAL 7(12:25 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant (R.Wright).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CAL 7(12:31 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for D.Brooks.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 4(12:59 - 2nd) D.Brooks rushed to CAL 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Rawls at CAL 7.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - OREGST 38(13:08 - 2nd) L.Loecher punts 34 yards to CAL 4 Center-ORS. Downed by J.Irish.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - OREGST 38(13:08 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to CAL 38. Catch made by A.Gould at CAL 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Earby at CAL 27. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for A.Gould.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OREGST 38(13:39 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for J.Velling.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 38(13:46 - 2nd) J.Griffin steps back to pass. J.Griffin pass incomplete intended for B.Gulbranson (J.Earby).
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - OREGST 39(14:07 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson rushed to CAL 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts; X.Carlton at CAL 38.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - OREGST 39(14:21 - 2nd) J.Colletto rushed to CAL 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson; J.Roberts at CAL 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 43(15:00 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to CAL 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Long at CAL 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 48(0:06 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to CAL 48. Catch made by J.Overman at CAL 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Scott; J.Roberts at CAL 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - CAL 17(0:18 - 1st) J.Sheahan punts 46 yards to ORS 37 Center-CAL. A.Gould returned punt from the ORS 37. Tackled by M.Jernigan at CAL 48.
|+2 YD
3 & 12 - CAL 15(0:57 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 15. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 15. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at CAL 17.
|-5 YD
2 & 7 - CAL 20(1:44 - 1st) M.Anderson rushed to CAL 15 for -5 yards. Tackled by A.Chatfield; E.Mascarenas-Arnold at CAL 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 17(2:09 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 17. Catch made by E.Mojarro at CAL 17. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Grant at CAL 20.
|Kickoff
|(2:14 - 1st) E.Hayes kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the CAL End Zone. A.Hayes returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Thomas at CAL 17.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:14 - 1st) E.Hayes extra point is good.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - OREGST 5(2:21 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to CAL End Zone for 5 yards. J.Griffin for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 11(2:53 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to CAL 5 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.Young at CAL 5.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 16(3:36 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to CAL 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Saunders at CAL 11.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - OREGST 22(4:13 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to CAL 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 16.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 26(4:53 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to CAL 22 for 4 yards. CAL ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 31(5:32 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to CAL 31. Catch made by T.Harrison at CAL 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton; M.Williams at CAL 26.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - CAL 25(5:37 - 1st) J.Plummer pass INTERCEPTED at CAL 31. Intercepted by K.Fisher-Morris at CAL 31. Tackled by CAL at CAL 31.
|Kickoff
|(5:37 - 1st) E.Hayes kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:37 - 1st) E.Hayes extra point is good.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - OREGST 1(5:40 - 1st) B.Gulbranson rushed to CAL End Zone for 1 yards. B.Gulbranson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - OREGST 7(6:13 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to CAL 7. Catch made by D.Martinez at CAL 7. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo; J.Sirmon at CAL 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OREGST 7(6:16 - 1st) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 10(6:51 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to CAL 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at CAL 7.
|+37 YD
4 & 2 - OREGST 47(7:28 - 1st) J.Colletto pass complete to CAL 47. Catch made by A.Gould at CAL 47. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 10.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - OREGST 49(8:11 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to CAL 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton; E.Saunders at CAL 47.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - OREGST 49(8:51 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to CAL 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at CAL 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 45(9:26 - 1st) B.Gulbranson scrambles to CAL 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 40(9:57 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 40. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by I.Young at ORS 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(10:35 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon; E.Saunders at ORS 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 24 - CAL 25(10:42 - 1st) J.Sheahan punts 40 yards to ORS 35 Center-CAL. Fair catch by A.Gould.
|Sack
3 & 13 - CAL 36(11:23 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at CAL 25 for -11 yards (A.Austin)
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - CAL 34(12:00 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Sandberg at CAL 36.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - CAL 34(12:55 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 34. Catch made by J.Terry at CAL 34. Gain of 0 yards. J.Terry FUMBLES forced by A.Chatfield. Fumble RECOVERED by CAL-E.Aguilar at CAL 34. Tackled by ORS at CAL 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 39(13:12 - 1st) PENALTY on CAL-S.Vatikani False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - CAL 28(13:52 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 28. Catch made by M.Young at CAL 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at CAL 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - CAL 26(14:28 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 26. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by O.Speights; C.Stover at CAL 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 25. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by S.Lolohea at CAL 26.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Hayes kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
