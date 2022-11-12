Drive Chart
FAU
FIU

Preview not available

Preview not available
FAU
1 Pass
1 Rush
-4 YDS
1:02 POS
-5 YD
3RD & 19 FAU 46
7:13
N.Perry pass complete to FAU 46. Catch made by Z.Mobley at FAU 46. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by S.Peterson at FAU 41.
No Gain
2ND & 19 FAU 46
7:20
N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
+1 YD
1ST & 20 FAU 45
7:50
Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson; J.Potts at FAU 46.
Penalty
1ST & 10 FIU 45
8:01
N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for FAU. PENALTY on FAU-B.Bordner Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
FIU
2 Pass
1 Rush
9 YDS
1:27 POS
-4 YD
2ND & 10 FIU 49
8:06
G.James rushed to FIU 45 for -4 yards. G.James FUMBLES forced by M.Antoine. Fumble RECOVERED by FAU-FAU at FIU 45. Tackled by FIU at FIU 45.
No Gain
1ST & 10 FIU 49
8:12
G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
+9 YD
2ND & 6 FIU 40
8:38
G.James pass complete to FIU 40. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at FIU 49.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 FIU 36
9:28
G.James pass complete to FIU 36. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway at FIU 40.
FAU
0 Pass
3 Rush
6 YDS
1:19 POS
Punt
4TH & 4 FAU 18
9:39
R.Thompson punts 49 yards to FIU 33 Center-N.Marino. T.Chambers returned punt from the FIU 33. Tackled by C.Odell; D.Hill at FIU 36.
No Gain
3RD & 4 FAU 18
9:44
N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 10:47
C.Gabriel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
7
Touchdown 10:47
G.James rushed to FAU End Zone for 28 yards. G.James for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
3:20
pos
24
6
Field Goal 14:07
M.Suarez 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Marino Holder-W.Taggart.
5
plays
58
yds
1:15
pos
24
0
1st Quarter
Point After TD 1:18
M.Suarez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 1:18
N.Perry rushed to FIU End Zone for 3 yards. N.Perry for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
73
yds
6:02
pos
20
0
Point After TD 8:46
M.Suarez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 8:46
N.Perry pass complete to FIU 5. Catch made by J.Burton at FIU 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Burton for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
60
yds
4:32
pos
13
0
Point After TD 14:16
M.Suarez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 14:16
N.Perry rushed to FIU End Zone for 1 yards. N.Perry for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
4
yds
00:36
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 5
Rushing 5 3
Passing 4 2
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 2-7 2-5
4th Down Conv 2-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 197 93
Total Plays 38 23
Avg Gain 5.2 4.0
Net Yards Rushing 148 69
Rush Attempts 24 11
Avg Rush Yards 6.2 6.3
Yards Passing 49 24
Comp. - Att. 9-14 3-12
Yards Per Pass 3.5 2.0
Penalties - Yards 3-30 2-10
Touchdowns 3 1
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 1-49.0 3-40.0
Return Yards 18 3
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-3
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-18 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
FAU 4-5 213--24
FIU 4-5 07--7
Riccardo Silva Stadium Miami, FL
 49 PASS YDS 24
148 RUSH YDS 69
197 TOTAL YDS 93
FAU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Perry  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 49 1 0 117.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.6% 1999 20 5 138.3
N. Perry 9/14 49 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Wester  1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 49 0
L. Wester 1 54 0 54
L. McCammon III  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
137 732 4
L. McCammon III 12 43 0 9
Z. Mobley  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 469 3
Z. Mobley 4 34 0 27
J. Ford  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 108 0
J. Ford 5 13 0 6
N. Perry  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 212 3
N. Perry 2 4 2 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Burton  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 42 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 354 3
J. Burton 5 5 42 1 21
L. Wester  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 572 8
L. Wester 5 1 5 0 5
J. Ford  5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 129 1
J. Ford 2 1 5 0 5
L. McCammon III  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 110 1
L. McCammon III 1 1 2 0 2
Z. Mobley  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 1
Z. Mobley 1 1 -5 0 -5
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Toombs II  31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
D. Toombs II 2-0 0.0 0
C. McBride  51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. McBride 1-0 0.0 0
E. Anderson  8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Anderson 1-0 0.0 0
R. Mungin  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Mungin 1-0 0.0 0
M. Antoine Jr.  24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Antoine Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
M. Joseph  19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Joseph 1-0 0.0 0
A. Wansley  37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Wansley 1-0 0.0 0
J. Pettway  29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Pettway 1-0 0.0 0
X. Peters  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
X. Peters 0-1 0.0 0
J. Wester  21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Wester 0-0 0.0 1
A. Adams  30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Adams 0-1 0.0 0
J. Williams  22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Williams 0-0 0.0 1
K. Green  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Green 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Suarez  38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
8/12 31/31
M. Suarez 1/1 30 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Thompson  46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 49.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
42 0 0
R. Thompson 1 49.0 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Platt  15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 29 0
J. Platt 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
FIU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. James  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 24 0 1 25.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.6% 1850 11 8 117.4
G. James 3/12 24 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. James  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 34 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 185 2
G. James 4 34 1 28
E. Wilson Jr.  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 194 2
E. Wilson Jr. 3 19 0 9
L. Joseph  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 421 5
L. Joseph 4 16 0 8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Hooker  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 37 0
A. Hooker 1 1 11 0 11
T. Chambers  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 507 4
T. Chambers 2 1 9 0 9
L. Joseph  8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 143 2
L. Joseph 1 1 4 0 4
J. Bracey  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 261 2
J. Bracey 1 0 0 0 0
D. Patterson  81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 164 0
D. Patterson 1 0 0 0 0
K. Mitchell  80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 293 4
K. Mitchell 3 0 0 0 0
R. Fairweather  13 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 225 0
R. Fairweather 1 0 0 0 0
E. Wilson Jr.  21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 75 0
E. Wilson Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Bernadel  48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
G. Bernadel 5-1 0.0 0
A. Volmar  23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Volmar 2-0 0.0 0
S. Peterson Jr.  3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
S. Peterson Jr. 2-3 0.0 0
A. Cole  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Cole 2-0 0.0 0
J. Guerad  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Guerad 1-1 0.0 0
R. Peterson  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Peterson 1-2 0.0 0
J. Potts  29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Potts 1-1 0.0 0
J. Howard  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Howard 1-1 0.0 0
D. Daniel  24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Daniel 1-0 0.0 0
A. Nobles  97 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Nobles 1-0 0.0 0
D. Strickland  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Strickland 1-0 0.0 0
H. Masses  12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
H. Masses 0-2 0.0 0
K. Davis  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Davis 0-1 0.0 0
D. Manuel  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Manuel 0-2 0.0 0
D. Hill  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Hill 0-2 0.0 0
J. Passmore  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
J. Passmore 0-3 0.0 0
L. Kinsler  1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Kinsler 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Gabriel  37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
7/10 18/19
C. Gabriel 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Montiel  25 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
49 0 0
D. Montiel 3 40.0 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Chambers 0 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 5.0 25 0
T. Chambers 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 FIU 4 0:36 2 4 TD
13:18 FAU 40 4:32 13 60 TD
7:20 FAU 17 6:02 13 78 TD
0:22 FAU 29 1:15 5 58 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:47 FAU 12 1:19 3 6 Punt
8:01 FIU 45 1:02 3 -14
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FIU 25 0:08 1 0 INT
14:16 FIU 25 0:58 3 -1 Punt
8:46 FIU 25 1:26 3 8 Punt
1:18 FIU 25 0:56 3 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:07 FIU 25 3:20 9 75 TD
9:28 FIU 36 1:27 4 9 Fumble

FAU
Owls

Result Play
-5 YD
3 & 19 - FAU 46
(7:13 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 46. Catch made by Z.Mobley at FAU 46. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by S.Peterson at FAU 41.
No Gain
2 & 19 - FAU 46
(7:20 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
+1 YD
1 & 20 - FAU 45
(7:50 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson; J.Potts at FAU 46.
Penalty
1 & 10 - FAU 45
(8:01 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for FAU. PENALTY on FAU-B.Bordner Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.

FIU
Panthers
 - Fumble (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
-4 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 49
(8:06 - 2nd) G.James rushed to FIU 45 for -4 yards. G.James FUMBLES forced by M.Antoine. Fumble RECOVERED by FAU-FAU at FIU 45. Tackled by FIU at FIU 45.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 49
(8:12 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
+9 YD
2 & 6 - FIU 40
(8:38 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 40. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at FIU 49.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 36
(9:28 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 36. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway at FIU 40.

FAU
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - FAU 18
(9:39 - 2nd) R.Thompson punts 49 yards to FIU 33 Center-N.Marino. T.Chambers returned punt from the FIU 33. Tackled by C.Odell; D.Hill at FIU 36.
No Gain
3 & 4 - FAU 18
(9:44 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
No Gain
2 & 4 - FAU 18
(10:14 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Howard; K.Davis at FAU 18.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 12
(10:41 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson at FAU 18.
Kickoff
(10:47 - 2nd) L.Matias kicks 62 yards from FIU 35 to the FAU 3. J.Platt returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Wright at FAU 25. PENALTY on FAU-FAU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.

FIU
Panthers
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:47 - 2nd) C.Gabriel extra point is good.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 28
(10:55 - 2nd) G.James rushed to FAU End Zone for 28 yards. G.James for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+11 YD
2 & 2 - FIU 39
(11:26 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FAU 39. Catch made by A.Hooker at FAU 39. Gain of 11 yards. A.Hooker ran out of bounds.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 47
(12:05 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to FAU 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at FAU 39.
+9 YD
3 & 8 - FIU 44
(12:35 - 2nd) G.James rushed to FAU 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at FAU 47.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 42
(13:07 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Joseph at FIU 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 42
(13:16 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Bracey.
+8 YD
3 & 1 - FIU 34
(13:40 - 2nd) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at FIU 42.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 25
(14:02 - 2nd) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Adams; X.Peters at FIU 34.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(14:07 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather.
Kickoff
(14:07 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.

FAU
Owls
 - Field Goal (5 plays, 58 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 6 - FAU 20
(14:12 - 2nd) M.Suarez 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Marino Holder-W.Taggart.
+2 YD
3 & 8 - FAU 15
(14:55 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FIU 15. Catch made by L.McCammon at FIU 15. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad at FIU 13.
No Gain
2 & 8 - FAU 15
(15:00 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 17
(0:10 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Passmore; R.Peterson at FIU 15.
+54 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 29
(0:22 - 1st) L.Wester rushed to FIU 17 for 54 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FIU at FIU 17.

FIU
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - FIU 27
(0:32 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 44 yards to FAU 29 Center-J.Lee. Downed by J.Lee.
No Gain
3 & 8 - FIU 27
(0:38 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for E.Wilson.
No Gain
2 & 8 - FIU 27
(0:40 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(1:18 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson at FIU 27.
Kickoff
(1:18 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.

FAU
Owls
 - Touchdown (13 plays, 78 yards, 6:02 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:18 - 1st) M.Suarez extra point is good.
+3 YD
3 & Goal - FAU 3
(1:26 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to FIU End Zone for 3 yards. N.Perry for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-1 YD
2 & Goal - FAU 2
(2:12 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to FIU 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by H.Masses; S.Peterson at FIU 3.
-1 YD
1 & Goal - FAU 1
(2:55 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to FIU 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 2.
+9 YD
2 & 6 - FAU 10
(3:03 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 1 for 9 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 1.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 14
(3:31 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to FIU 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; J.Passmore at FIU 10.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - FAU 19
(3:57 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FIU 19. Catch made by J.Ford at FIU 19. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Howard at FIU 14.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25
(4:25 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to FIU 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Peterson; H.Masses at FIU 19.
Penalty
3 & 2 - FAU 35
(4:30 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton. PENALTY on FIU-A.Cole Defensive Holding 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - FAU 40
(5:06 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to FIU 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Strickland at FIU 35.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 43
(5:33 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to FIU 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 40.
+27 YD
2 & 19 - FAU 30
(6:01 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to FIU 43 for 27 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at FIU 43.
-9 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 39
(6:37 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 39. Catch made by J.Burton at FAU 39. Gain of -9 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at FAU 30.
+19 YD
2 & 7 - FAU 20
(6:52 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 20. Catch made by J.Burton at FAU 20. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by A.Volmar at FAU 39.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 17
(7:20 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles at FAU 20.

FIU
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - FIU 33
(7:28 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 40 yards to FAU 27 Center-J.Lee. Fair catch by L.Wester. PENALTY on FAU-T.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
No Gain
3 & 2 - FIU 33
(7:35 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 26
(8:09 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Antoine; K.Green at FIU 33.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(8:46 - 1st) G.James scrambles to FIU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.McBride at FIU 26.
Kickoff
(8:46 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.

FAU
Owls
 - Touchdown (13 plays, 60 yards, 4:32 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:46 - 1st) M.Suarez extra point is good.
+5 YD
3 & Goal - FAU 5
(8:53 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FIU 5. Catch made by J.Burton at FIU 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Burton for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - FAU 10
(9:26 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FIU 10. Catch made by L.Wester at FIU 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at FIU 5.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 11
(9:50 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Kinsler; J.Passmore at FIU 10.
+21 YD
4 & 11 - FAU 32
(10:13 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FIU 32. Catch made by J.Burton at FIU 32. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 11. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
No Gain
3 & 11 - FAU 32
(10:18 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Ford.
No Gain
2 & 11 - FAU 32
(10:24 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 31
(10:57 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 32.
+5 YD
4 & 1 - FAU 36
(11:08 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hill; G.Bernadel at FIU 31.
No Gain
3 & 1 - FAU 36
(11:44 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hill; S.Peterson at FIU 36.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - FAU 39
(12:13 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; J.Guerad at FIU 36.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 45
(12:39 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FIU 45. Catch made by J.Burton at FIU 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at FIU 39.
+6 YD
2 & 1 - FAU 49
(12:57 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Peterson at FIU 45.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 40
(13:18 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Volmar at FAU 49.

FIU
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - FIU 24
(13:26 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 36 yards to FAU 40 Center-J.Lee. Downed by FIU.
No Gain
3 & 11 - FIU 24
(13:31 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
No Gain
2 & 11 - FIU 24
(13:38 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(14:16 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Wansley at FIU 24.
Kickoff
(14:16 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.

FAU
Owls
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 4 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:16 - 1st) M.Suarez extra point is good.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - FAU 1
(14:35 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to FIU End Zone for 1 yards. N.Perry for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - FAU 4
(14:52 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 1.

FIU
Panthers
 - Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & Goal - FIU 9
(14:52 - 1st) PENALTY on FIU-P.Houston Personal Foul / Defense 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Int
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(15:00 - 1st) G.James pass INTERCEPTED at FIU 27. Intercepted by J.Williams at FIU 27. Tackled by FIU at FIU 9.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
NCAA FB Scores