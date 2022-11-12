Drive Chart
|
|
|FAU
|FIU
FAU
1 Pass
1 Rush
-4 YDS
1:02 POS
-5 YD
3RD & 19 FAU 46
7:13
N.Perry pass complete to FAU 46. Catch made by Z.Mobley at FAU 46. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by S.Peterson at FAU 41.
No Gain
2ND & 19 FAU 46
7:20
N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
+1 YD
1ST & 20 FAU 45
7:50
Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson; J.Potts at FAU 46.
Penalty
1ST & 10 FIU 45
8:01
N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for FAU. PENALTY on FAU-B.Bordner Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
FIU
2 Pass
1 Rush
9 YDS
1:27 POS
-4 YD
2ND & 10 FIU 49
8:06
G.James rushed to FIU 45 for -4 yards. G.James FUMBLES forced by M.Antoine. Fumble RECOVERED by FAU-FAU at FIU 45. Tackled by FIU at FIU 45.
No Gain
1ST & 10 FIU 49
8:12
G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
+9 YD
2ND & 6 FIU 40
8:38
G.James pass complete to FIU 40. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at FIU 49.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 FIU 36
9:28
G.James pass complete to FIU 36. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway at FIU 40.
FAU
0 Pass
3 Rush
6 YDS
1:19 POS
Punt
4TH & 4 FAU 18
9:39
R.Thompson punts 49 yards to FIU 33 Center-N.Marino. T.Chambers returned punt from the FIU 33. Tackled by C.Odell; D.Hill at FIU 36.
No Gain
3RD & 4 FAU 18
9:44
N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
Touchdown 10:47
G.James rushed to FAU End Zone for 28 yards. G.James for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
3:20
pos
24
6
Field Goal 14:07
M.Suarez 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Marino Holder-W.Taggart.
5
plays
58
yds
1:15
pos
24
0
Touchdown 1:18
N.Perry rushed to FIU End Zone for 3 yards. N.Perry for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
73
yds
6:02
pos
20
0
Touchdown 8:46
N.Perry pass complete to FIU 5. Catch made by J.Burton at FIU 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Burton for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
60
yds
4:32
pos
13
0
Touchdown 14:16
N.Perry rushed to FIU End Zone for 1 yards. N.Perry for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
4
yds
00:36
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|5
|Rushing
|5
|3
|Passing
|4
|2
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|197
|93
|Total Plays
|38
|23
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|4.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|148
|69
|Rush Attempts
|24
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.2
|6.3
|Yards Passing
|49
|24
|Comp. - Att.
|9-14
|3-12
|Yards Per Pass
|3.5
|2.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-49.0
|3-40.0
|Return Yards
|18
|3
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-18
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|49
|PASS YDS
|24
|
|
|148
|RUSH YDS
|69
|
|
|197
|TOTAL YDS
|93
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Perry 7 QB
|N. Perry
|9/14
|49
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|1
|54
|0
|54
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|12
|43
|0
|9
|
Z. Mobley 22 RB
|Z. Mobley
|4
|34
|0
|27
|
J. Ford 5 RB
|J. Ford
|5
|13
|0
|6
|
N. Perry 7 QB
|N. Perry
|2
|4
|2
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Burton 8 WR
|J. Burton
|5
|5
|42
|1
|21
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|5
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Ford 5 RB
|J. Ford
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
Z. Mobley 22 RB
|Z. Mobley
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Toombs II 31 S
|D. Toombs II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McBride 51 LB
|C. McBride
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Anderson 8 DL
|E. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mungin 2 CB
|R. Mungin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Antoine Jr. 24 DB
|M. Antoine Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Joseph 19 LB
|M. Joseph
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wansley 37 S
|A. Wansley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pettway 29 LB
|J. Pettway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Peters 25 LB
|X. Peters
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wester 21 LB
|J. Wester
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Adams 30 S
|A. Adams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 22 CB
|J. Williams
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Green 94 DL
|K. Green
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Suarez 38 K
|M. Suarez
|1/1
|30
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Thompson 46 P
|R. Thompson
|1
|49.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Platt 15 WR
|J. Platt
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. James 3 QB
|G. James
|3/12
|24
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. James 3 QB
|G. James
|4
|34
|1
|28
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|3
|19
|0
|9
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|4
|16
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Hooker 9 WR
|A. Hooker
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Chambers 0 WR
|T. Chambers
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Bracey 14 WR
|J. Bracey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Patterson 81 WR
|D. Patterson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Mitchell 80 WR
|K. Mitchell
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Fairweather 13 TE
|R. Fairweather
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Bernadel 48 LB
|G. Bernadel
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Volmar 23 DB
|A. Volmar
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Peterson Jr. 3 LB
|S. Peterson Jr.
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cole 6 DB
|A. Cole
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guerad 94 DL
|J. Guerad
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Peterson 42 LB
|R. Peterson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Potts 29 DB
|J. Potts
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howard 11 LB
|J. Howard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniel 24 DB
|D. Daniel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Nobles 97 LB
|A. Nobles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strickland 99 DL
|D. Strickland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Masses 12 DB
|H. Masses
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 44 LB
|K. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Manuel 10 LB
|D. Manuel
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 7 DB
|D. Hill
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Passmore 91 DL
|J. Passmore
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Kinsler 1 DL
|L. Kinsler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Gabriel 37 K
|C. Gabriel
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Montiel 25 K
|D. Montiel
|3
|40.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Chambers 0 WR
|T. Chambers
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
3 & 19 - FAU 46(7:13 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 46. Catch made by Z.Mobley at FAU 46. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by S.Peterson at FAU 41.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - FAU 46(7:20 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - FAU 45(7:50 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson; J.Potts at FAU 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FAU 45(8:01 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for FAU. PENALTY on FAU-B.Bordner Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 49(8:06 - 2nd) G.James rushed to FIU 45 for -4 yards. G.James FUMBLES forced by M.Antoine. Fumble RECOVERED by FAU-FAU at FIU 45. Tackled by FIU at FIU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 49(8:12 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - FIU 40(8:38 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 40. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at FIU 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 36(9:28 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 36. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway at FIU 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - FAU 18(9:39 - 2nd) R.Thompson punts 49 yards to FIU 33 Center-N.Marino. T.Chambers returned punt from the FIU 33. Tackled by C.Odell; D.Hill at FIU 36.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - FAU 18(9:44 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - FAU 18(10:14 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Howard; K.Davis at FAU 18.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 12(10:41 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson at FAU 18.
|Kickoff
|(10:47 - 2nd) L.Matias kicks 62 yards from FIU 35 to the FAU 3. J.Platt returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Wright at FAU 25. PENALTY on FAU-FAU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:47 - 2nd) C.Gabriel extra point is good.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 28(10:55 - 2nd) G.James rushed to FAU End Zone for 28 yards. G.James for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - FIU 39(11:26 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FAU 39. Catch made by A.Hooker at FAU 39. Gain of 11 yards. A.Hooker ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 47(12:05 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to FAU 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at FAU 39.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - FIU 44(12:35 - 2nd) G.James rushed to FAU 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at FAU 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 42(13:07 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Joseph at FIU 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 42(13:16 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Bracey.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - FIU 34(13:40 - 2nd) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at FIU 42.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 25(14:02 - 2nd) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Adams; X.Peters at FIU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 25(14:07 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather.
|Kickoff
|(14:07 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - FAU 20(14:12 - 2nd) M.Suarez 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Marino Holder-W.Taggart.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - FAU 15(14:55 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FIU 15. Catch made by L.McCammon at FIU 15. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad at FIU 13.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - FAU 15(15:00 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 17(0:10 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Passmore; R.Peterson at FIU 15.
|+54 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 29(0:22 - 1st) L.Wester rushed to FIU 17 for 54 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FIU at FIU 17.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - FIU 27(0:32 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 44 yards to FAU 29 Center-J.Lee. Downed by J.Lee.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - FIU 27(0:38 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for E.Wilson.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - FIU 27(0:40 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(1:18 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson at FIU 27.
|Kickoff
|(1:18 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:18 - 1st) M.Suarez extra point is good.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - FAU 3(1:26 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to FIU End Zone for 3 yards. N.Perry for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - FAU 2(2:12 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to FIU 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by H.Masses; S.Peterson at FIU 3.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - FAU 1(2:55 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to FIU 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 2.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - FAU 10(3:03 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 1 for 9 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 1.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 14(3:31 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to FIU 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; J.Passmore at FIU 10.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - FAU 19(3:57 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FIU 19. Catch made by J.Ford at FIU 19. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Howard at FIU 14.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(4:25 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to FIU 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Peterson; H.Masses at FIU 19.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - FAU 35(4:30 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton. PENALTY on FIU-A.Cole Defensive Holding 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - FAU 40(5:06 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to FIU 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Strickland at FIU 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 43(5:33 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to FIU 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 40.
|+27 YD
2 & 19 - FAU 30(6:01 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to FIU 43 for 27 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at FIU 43.
|-9 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 39(6:37 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 39. Catch made by J.Burton at FAU 39. Gain of -9 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at FAU 30.
|+19 YD
2 & 7 - FAU 20(6:52 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 20. Catch made by J.Burton at FAU 20. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by A.Volmar at FAU 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 17(7:20 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles at FAU 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - FIU 33(7:28 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 40 yards to FAU 27 Center-J.Lee. Fair catch by L.Wester. PENALTY on FAU-T.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - FIU 33(7:35 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 26(8:09 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Antoine; K.Green at FIU 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(8:46 - 1st) G.James scrambles to FIU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.McBride at FIU 26.
|Kickoff
|(8:46 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:46 - 1st) M.Suarez extra point is good.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - FAU 5(8:53 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FIU 5. Catch made by J.Burton at FIU 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Burton for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - FAU 10(9:26 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FIU 10. Catch made by L.Wester at FIU 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at FIU 5.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 11(9:50 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Kinsler; J.Passmore at FIU 10.
|+21 YD
4 & 11 - FAU 32(10:13 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FIU 32. Catch made by J.Burton at FIU 32. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 11. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - FAU 32(10:18 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Ford.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - FAU 32(10:24 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 31(10:57 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 32.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - FAU 36(11:08 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hill; G.Bernadel at FIU 31.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - FAU 36(11:44 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hill; S.Peterson at FIU 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - FAU 39(12:13 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; J.Guerad at FIU 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 45(12:39 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FIU 45. Catch made by J.Burton at FIU 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at FIU 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - FAU 49(12:57 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Peterson at FIU 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 40(13:18 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Volmar at FAU 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - FIU 24(13:26 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 36 yards to FAU 40 Center-J.Lee. Downed by FIU.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - FIU 24(13:31 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - FIU 24(13:38 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(14:16 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Wansley at FIU 24.
|Kickoff
|(14:16 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:16 - 1st) M.Suarez extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - FAU 1(14:35 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to FIU End Zone for 1 yards. N.Perry for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - FAU 4(14:52 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 1.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & Goal - FIU 9(14:52 - 1st) PENALTY on FIU-P.Houston Personal Foul / Defense 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 10 - FIU 25(15:00 - 1st) G.James pass INTERCEPTED at FIU 27. Intercepted by J.Williams at FIU 27. Tackled by FIU at FIU 9.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
