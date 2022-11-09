|
|
|FSU
|CUSE
No. 23 Florida State aims to continue momentum vs. Syracuse
Two teams trending in opposite directions will square off Saturday night when No. 23 Florida State visits Syracuse in Atlantic Coast Conference action.
The Seminoles (6-3, 4-3) are coming off two lopsided victories -- 41-16 against Georgia Tech on Oct. 29 and a 45-3 dismantling of Miami last Saturday -- but the Orange (6-3, 3-2) have lost three straight games.
Florida State had lost three in a row -- all close contests in the final minutes -- before putting up 1,096 total yards over the past two contests.
Jordan Travis had more touchdown passes (three) than incompletions (one) against Miami, while Trey Benson (15 carries, 128 yards, two TDs) was the headliner of a 229-yard rushing attack.
"This is an offense that's built for playmakers," Florida State coach Mike Norvell said this week. "... Now, there's no secret that Jordan Travis is an incredible playmaker. He has played at an exceptional level, and he's got great pieces around him."
Travis threw for 396 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Georgia Tech. He also starred in last season's 33-30 win over Syracuse, throwing for two touchdowns and running for 113 yards in a 33-30 victory.
Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader also had a big day on the ground in that one. He ran for a game-high 137 yards and three TDs; however, his availability for Saturday's game is up in the air.
The senior quarterback has missed the past 1 1/2 games with a concussion. Backup Carlos Del Rio-Wilson struggled in his place in last week's 19-9 loss at Pitt, connecting on just 8 of 23 passes for 120 yards.
"It's difficult to turn this into too much of a passing team and not a balanced football team," Syracuse coach Dino Babers said after watching standout tailback Sean Tucker run for a season-low 19 yards on just 10 carries.
In addition to Tucker, Orange wideout Oronde Gadsden II is looking to bounce back after getting held without a reception against Pitt. He leads the team with 41 catches, 671 yards and six receiving touchdowns.
"They're going to have their plan of attack for whichever quarterback steps on the field," Norvell said of the Orange. "They've got one of the best running backs in the country there in the backfield. Gadsden, the tight end/flex receiver, he is a matchup problem for everybody that they face. ... This is a group that can really do some challenging things. I think they do a great job schematically. We've got our work cut out for us on that end."
Speaking of dynamic offenses, Florida State leads the nation in drives of 80-plus yards (15) and 90-plus yards (seven), as well as plays covering at least 20 yards (69).
The Seminoles already have clinched the 49th bowl appearance in program history.
"They are absolutely on fire. They've done some amazing things in a year," Babers said.
The Orange won their first-ever matchup with the Seminoles in 1966 but have lost 12 of the past 13 meetings.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|0
|Rushing
|3
|0
|Passing
|1
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-1
|0-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|72
|-3
|Total Plays
|8
|6
|Avg Gain
|9.0
|-0.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|55
|-3
|Rush Attempts
|6
|5
|Avg Rush Yards
|9.2
|-0.6
|Yards Passing
|17
|0
|Comp. - Att.
|2-2
|0-1
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|-5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|2-41.0
|Return Yards
|10
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-10
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|17
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|55
|RUSH YDS
|-3
|
|
|72
|TOTAL YDS
|-3
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|2/2
|17
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|2
|28
|0
|27
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|2
|11
|1
|8
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McDonald 87 TE
|C. McDonald
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Payton 56 DL
|P. Payton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Fitzgerald 88 K
|R. Fitzgerald
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|
K. DeLoach 4 LB
|K. DeLoach
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|3
|6
|0
|6
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|2
|-9
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Gadsden II 19 WR
|O. Gadsden II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Von Marburg 36 P
|M. Von Marburg
|2
|41.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - CUSE 15(8:16 - 1st) M.Von Marburg punts 40 yards to FSU 45 Center-SYR. M.Pittman returned punt from the FSU 45. Tackled by SYR at SYR 47.
|Sack
3 & 10 - CUSE 25(9:01 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 15 for -10 yards (P.Payton)
|-4 YD
2 & 6 - CUSE 29(9:37 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 25 for -4 yards. Tackled by FSU at SYR 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(10:07 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by FSU at SYR 29.
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:07 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - FSU 3(10:12 - 1st) J.Travis rushed to SYR End Zone for 3 yards. J.Travis for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - FSU 4(10:41 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to SYR 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 3.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 12(11:15 - 1st) J.Travis scrambles to SYR 4 for 8 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 4.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 26(11:47 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to SYR 26. Catch made by C.McDonald at SYR 26. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 12.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - FSU 41(12:15 - 1st) M.Pittman rushed to SYR 26 for 15 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 26.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 42(12:42 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to SYR 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 41.
|+27 YD
2 & 7 - FSU 31(12:59 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to SYR 42 for 27 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 28(13:27 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 28. Catch made by M.Pittman at FSU 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at FSU 31.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - CUSE 32(13:39 - 1st) M.Von Marburg punts 42 yards to FSU 26 Center-SYR. K.DeLoach returned punt from the FSU 26. Tackled by SYR at FSU 28.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - CUSE 31(14:18 - 1st) G.Shrader scrambles to SYR 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by FSU at SYR 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 25(14:53 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by FSU at SYR 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for O.Gadsden.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
