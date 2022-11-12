Drive Chart
JMAD
ODU

Preview not available

Preview not available
ODU
1 Pass
1 Rush
17 YDS
0:29 POS
+11 YD
3RD & 9 JMAD 30
0:50
H.Wolff scrambles to JM 19 for 11 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 19.
No Gain
2ND & 9 JMAD 30
0:48
H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly.
+6 YD
1ST & 15 JMAD 36
1:12
H.Wolff pass complete to JM 36. Catch made by B.Watson at JM 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Walker; J.Swann at JM 30.
Penalty
1ST & 10 JMAD 31
1:12
PENALTY on ODU-T.Hunt False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
ODU
0 Pass
7 Rush
18 YDS
1:44 POS
Int
2ND & 8 JMAD 37
1:34
B.Atkins pass INTERCEPTED at JM 47. Intercepted by S.Williams at JM 47. S.Williams FUMBLES forced by C.Potts. Fumble RECOVERED by ODU-J.Henderson at JM 31. Tackled by JM at JM 31.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 JMAD 35
2:09
P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Haynes at JM 37.
+10 YD
2ND & 4 JMAD 25
2:30
B.Atkins scrambles to JM 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at JM 35.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 JMAD 19
2:56
P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Hunter; J.White-McClain at JM 25.
ODU
0 Pass
1 Rush
9 YDS
1:17 POS
Punt
4TH & 1 ODU 34
3:06
E.Duane punts 47 yards to JM 19 Center-ODU. Fair catch by J.Sarratt.
+11 YD
3RD & 12 ODU 23
3:32
H.Wolff scrambles to ODU 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at ODU 34.
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 4:15
C.Wise 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-JM Holder-JM.
7
plays
69
yds
3:29
pos
17
0
Point After TD 13:49
C.Wise extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 13:49
T.Centeio rushed to ODU End Zone for 6 yards. T.Centeio for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
55
yds
00:59
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
Point After TD 8:11
C.Wise extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:11
P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ODU End Zone for 1 yards. P.Agyei-Obese for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
82
yds
5:40
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 5
Rushing 5 3
Passing 6 2
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 3-5 3-9
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 263 115
Total Plays 33 30
Avg Gain 8.0 3.8
Net Yards Rushing 57 48
Rush Attempts 21 18
Avg Rush Yards 2.7 2.7
Yards Passing 206 67
Comp. - Att. 11-12 5-12
Yards Per Pass 15.3 3.7
Penalties - Yards 1-10 1-5
Touchdowns 2 0
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 1-42.0 4-44.8
Return Yards 0 16
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-16
Safeties 0 0
1234T
James Madison 5-3 710--17
Old Dominion 3-6 00--0
Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium Norfolk, VA
 206 PASS YDS 67
57 RUSH YDS 48
263 TOTAL YDS 115
James Madison
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Centeio  1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 206 0 0 257.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 1832 17 4 160.3
T. Centeio 11/11 206 0 0
B. Atkins  11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.2% 212 2 4 84.3
B. Atkins 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Agyei-Obese  31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 39 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
116 658 5
P. Agyei-Obese 9 39 1 14
B. Atkins  11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 -23 0
B. Atkins 1 10 0 10
K. Black  6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 192 2
K. Black 3 4 0 3
T. Centeio  1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 4 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 344 5
T. Centeio 8 4 1 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Thornton  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 131 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 714 5
K. Thornton 6 5 131 0 48
D. Painter  89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 131 1
D. Painter 2 2 33 0 27
Z. Horton  44 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 104 2
Z. Horton 1 1 23 0 23
K. Black  6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 114 1
K. Black 3 3 19 0 11
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Green  10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Green 2-2 0.0 0
J. Carpenter  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.5
J. Carpenter 1-3 1.5 0
J. Swann  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Swann 1-2 0.0 0
J. Kromah  9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.5
J. Kromah 1-2 1.5 0
J. Reimonenq  7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Reimonenq 1-1 0.0 0
J. Walker  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Walker 1-3 0.0 0
Q. Reid  1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Q. Reid 1-0 0.0 0
A. Fisher  32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Fisher 0-1 0.0 0
T. Jones  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Jones 0-5 0.0 0
J. Sarratt  12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Sarratt 0-1 0.0 0
F. Meehan  49 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
F. Meehan 0-2 0.0 0
C. Chukwuneke  34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
C. Chukwuneke 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Wise  40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
6/11 35/36
C. Wise 1/1 33 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Clark  91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
39 0 0
S. Clark 1 42.0 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Old Dominion
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Wolff  11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 67 0 0 88.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.6% 2203 14 4 127.3
H. Wolff 5/12 67 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
H. Wolff  11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 -91 1
H. Wolff 7 21 0 11
B. Watson  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
119 715 5
B. Watson 6 15 0 11
T. Sims  26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 25 0
T. Sims 2 9 0 8
K. Wicks  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 109 1
K. Wicks 2 7 0 5
J. Harvey  18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
J. Harvey 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Granger  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 57 0
A. Granger 4 2 26 0 23
B. Watson  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 124 1
B. Watson 2 2 22 0 16
J. Harvey  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 371 1
J. Harvey 3 1 19 0 19
J. Bly  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 224 0
J. Bly 1 0 0 0 0
K. Wicks  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 73 0
K. Wicks 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Haynes  9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
M. Haynes 4-1 1.0 0
J. Henderson  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
J. Henderson 4-5 0.0 0
R. Johnson  1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
R. Johnson 3-2 0.0 0
R. Henry  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Henry 3-0 0.0 0
R. Kennedy III  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Kennedy III 3-2 0.0 0
L. James  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. James 1-0 0.0 0
T. Jones  13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Jones 1-4 0.0 0
S. Williams  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
S. Williams 0-1 0.0 1
J. White-McClain  56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. White-McClain 0-1 0.0 0
D. Harris  11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Harris 0-1 0.0 0
K. Hunter  55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Hunter 0-2 0.0 0
T. Harris  20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Harris 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
E. Duane  95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 44.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
53 0 0
E. Duane 4 44.8 3 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
O. Sanni  29 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
O. Sanni 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:51 JMAD 18 5:40 12 82 TD
6:12 JMAD 5 5:09 8 29 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 JMAD 45 0:59 3 55 TD
7:42 JMAD 15 3:29 7 69 FG
2:56 JMAD 19 1:44 4 18 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ODU 25 1:09 3 7 Punt
8:11 ODU 25 1:59 4 25 Punt
1:03 ODU 24 1:15 3 -6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:49 ODU 22 6:07 14 63 Downs
4:13 ODU 25 1:17 3 9 Punt
1:12 JMAD 36 0:29 3 17

ODU
Monarchs

Result Play
+11 YD
3 & 9 - ODU 30
(0:50 - 2nd) H.Wolff scrambles to JM 19 for 11 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 19.
No Gain
2 & 9 - ODU 30
(0:48 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly.
+6 YD
1 & 15 - ODU 36
(1:12 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to JM 36. Catch made by B.Watson at JM 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Walker; J.Swann at JM 30.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Interception (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 31
(1:12 - 2nd) PENALTY on ODU-T.Hunt False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Int
2 & 8 - JMAD 37
(1:34 - 2nd) B.Atkins pass INTERCEPTED at JM 47. Intercepted by S.Williams at JM 47. S.Williams FUMBLES forced by C.Potts. Fumble RECOVERED by ODU-J.Henderson at JM 31. Tackled by JM at JM 31.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 35
(2:09 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Haynes at JM 37.
+10 YD
2 & 4 - JMAD 25
(2:30 - 2nd) B.Atkins scrambles to JM 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at JM 35.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 19
(2:56 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Hunter; J.White-McClain at JM 25.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - ODU 34
(3:06 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 47 yards to JM 19 Center-ODU. Fair catch by J.Sarratt.
+11 YD
3 & 12 - ODU 23
(3:32 - 2nd) H.Wolff scrambles to ODU 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at ODU 34.
No Gain
2 & 12 - ODU 23
(3:40 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.
Sack
1 & 10 - ODU 25
(4:13 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 23 for -2 yards (J.Carpenter)
Kickoff
(4:13 - 2nd) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 69 yards, 3:29 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 16 - JMAD 23
(4:19 - 2nd) C.Wise 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-JM Holder-JM.
+1 YD
3 & 17 - JMAD 17
(5:32 - 2nd) K.Black rushed to ODU 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at ODU 16.
-7 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 10
(5:38 - 2nd) T.Centeio rushed to ODU 17 for -7 yards. T.Centeio FUMBLES forced by ODU. Fumble RECOVERED by JM-T.Centeio at ODU 17. Tackled by ODU at ODU 17.
-2 YD
1 & Goal - JMAD 8
(6:28 - 2nd) T.Centeio rushed to ODU 10 for -2 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at ODU 10.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 31
(6:50 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to ODU 31. Catch made by Z.Horton at ODU 31. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by L.James at ODU 8.
+48 YD
2 & 4 - JMAD 21
(7:19 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 21. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 21. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at ODU 31.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 15
(7:42 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 15. Catch made by D.Painter at JM 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Haynes; J.Henderson at JM 21.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Downs (14 plays, 63 yards, 6:07 poss)

Result Play
+19 YD
4 & 20 - ODU 34
(7:42 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to JM 34. Catch made by J.Harvey at JM 34. Gain of yards. Tackled by Q.Reid at JM 14. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. H.Wolff pass complete to JM 34. Catch made by J.Harvey at JM 34. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by Q.Reid at JM 15.
Sack
3 & 18 - ODU 32
(8:37 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at JM 34 for -2 yards (J.Kromah)
-4 YD
2 & 14 - ODU 28
(9:10 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to JM 32 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Green at JM 32.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 24
(9:51 - 2nd) J.Harvey rushed to JM 28 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Reimonenq at JM 28.
+11 YD
3 & 5 - ODU 35
(10:15 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to JM 24 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Nwabuoku-Okonji at JM 24.
No Gain
2 & 5 - ODU 35
(10:29 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Granger.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 40
(11:01 - 2nd) K.Wicks rushed to JM 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Walker; A.Fisher at JM 35.
+6 YD
4 & 3 - ODU 46
(11:25 - 2nd) H.Wolff scrambles to JM 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Walker; T.Jones at JM 40.
No Gain
3 & 3 - ODU 46
(11:39 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - ODU 49
(12:14 - 2nd) H.Wolff scrambles to JM 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 46.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 47
(12:43 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Green; J.Carpenter at ODU 49.
+23 YD
3 & 8 - ODU 24
(13:06 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 24. Catch made by A.Granger at ODU 24. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by F.Meehan; J.Reimonenq at ODU 47.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 22
(13:40 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; J.Green at ODU 24.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 22
(13:44 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for ODU.
Kickoff
(13:49 - 2nd) C.Madden kicks 61 yards from JM 35 to the ODU 4. O.Sanni returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Beaver; A.Fisher at ODU 22.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 55 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:49 - 2nd) C.Wise extra point is good.
+6 YD
2 & Goal - JMAD 6
(13:56 - 2nd) T.Centeio rushed to ODU End Zone for 6 yards. T.Centeio for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - JMAD 9
(14:30 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ODU 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ODU 6.
+46 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 45
(14:48 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 45. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 45. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at ODU 9.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 16 - ODU 18
(14:55 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 37 yards to JM 45 Center-ODU. Fair catch by J.Sarratt.
No Gain
3 & 16 - ODU 18
(15:00 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for K.Wicks.
No Gain
2 & 8 - ODU 26
(0:35 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 18 for -8 yards (J.Carpenter; J.Kromah)
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 24
(1:03 - 1st) K.Wicks rushed to ODU 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Carpenter; J.Kromah at ODU 26.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Punt (8 plays, 29 yards, 5:09 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 19 - JMAD 34
(1:12 - 1st) S.Clark punts 42 yards to ODU 24 Center-JM. Fair catch by I.Paige.
Sack
3 & 12 - JMAD 41
(1:51 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio sacked at JM 34 for -7 yards (M.Haynes) T.Centeio FUMBLES forced by M.Haynes. Fumble RECOVERED by JM-T.Centeio at JM 34. Tackled by ODU at JM 34.
No Gain
3 & 2 - JMAD 49
(2:14 - 1st) K.Black rushed to ODU 47 for yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at ODU 47. PENALTY on JM-D.Painter Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 46
(2:54 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 46. Catch made by K.Black at JM 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at ODU 49.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 43
(3:29 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; K.Hunter at JM 46.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - JMAD 40
(4:01 - 1st) T.Centeio rushed to JM 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Henry at JM 43.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - JMAD 37
(4:39 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 37. Catch made by K.Black at JM 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Henry at JM 40.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 32
(5:14 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 32. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at JM 37.
+27 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 5
(5:39 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 5. Catch made by D.Painter at JM 5. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; T.Jones at JM 32.
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 5
(6:12 - 1st) K.Black rushed to JM 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Haynes at JM 5.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Punt (4 plays, 25 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - ODU 50
(6:35 - 1st) E.Duane punts 45 yards to JM 5 Center-ODU. Downed by A.Solano.
No Gain
3 & 1 - ODU 50
(7:07 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to JM 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; J.Sarratt at JM 50.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - ODU 49
(7:38 - 1st) T.Sims rushed to JM 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; C.Chukwuneke at JM 50.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 41
(7:57 - 1st) T.Sims rushed to ODU 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Chukwuneke; F.Meehan at ODU 49.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25
(8:11 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by B.Watson at ODU 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; J.Swann at ODU 41.
Kickoff
(8:11 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 82 yards, 5:40 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:11 - 1st) C.Wise extra point is good.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - JMAD 1
(8:20 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ODU End Zone for 1 yards. P.Agyei-Obese for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - JMAD 2
(8:56 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ODU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ODU 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
+3 YD
3 & Goal - JMAD 5
(9:08 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ODU 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; T.Jones at ODU 2.
+4 YD
2 & Goal - JMAD 9
(9:31 - 1st) T.Centeio rushed to ODU 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; T.Harris at ODU 5.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 14
(10:11 - 1st) T.Centeio rushed to ODU 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; R.Johnson at ODU 9.
+6 YD
2 & 3 - JMAD 20
(10:28 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ODU 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; D.Harris at ODU 14.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 27
(11:01 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to ODU 27. Catch made by K.Thornton at ODU 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Williams; R.Kennedy at ODU 20.
+11 YD
3 & 5 - JMAD 38
(11:40 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to ODU 38. Catch made by K.Black at ODU 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at ODU 27.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - JMAD 41
(12:17 - 1st) K.Black rushed to ODU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Henry at ODU 38.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 43
(13:09 - 1st) T.Centeio rushed to ODU 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Haynes at ODU 41.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 32
(13:25 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 32. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 32. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy; T.Jones at ODU 43.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 18
(13:51 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 32 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at JM 32.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - ODU 32
(14:04 - 1st) E.Duane punts 50 yards to JM 18 Center-ODU. Downed by L.James.
+3 YD
3 & 6 - ODU 29
(14:35 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 29. Catch made by A.Granger at ODU 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Swann at ODU 32.
No Gain
2 & 6 - ODU 29
(14:38 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Granger.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25
(15:00 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Green at ODU 29.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores