Bowl-bound Kansas determined to kick Texas Tech
Lance Leipold pushed Kansas into the postseason for the first time since 2008. Now the only thing anyone remotely interested in Jayhawks' happenings wants to discuss is whether the second-year head coach will be around for bowl season.
Leipold and the Jayhawks (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) visit Texas Tech (4-5, 2-4) on Saturday, further distancing Kansas from his 2-10 debut season in 2021.
"I'm really proud of them, happy," Leipold said as the Jayhawks move past a dominant win over Oklahoma State last week. "If you look, some guys have been around a long time. They've kind of gone through adversity and stayed with this program. Holistically (it's great) for the school. I told them (his locker room) we are pretty demanding in things. There's a reason we are, for moments like this."
Leipold has been consistently linked to the opening at Wisconsin, his home state, but the 58-year-old continues to shift the conversation to here, now and KU. Coming out of the bye week, Kansas smothered Oklahoma State, bumped the Cowboys from the College Football Playoff rankings and steered the Jayhawks back into the Big 12 Championship conversation.
No. 4 TCU would have one of those spots if the season ended this weekend. But Texas, which plays TCU, Kansas State and Baylor are all 4-2 in conference play. The Wildcats play the Bears at Waco on Saturday.
Leipold won only once in Big 12 play last season. Getting the Jayhawks into the national conversation at this stage of the season was a program goal.
"I would say we're proud but not satisfied," he said. "It's something that we cannot be content about and be satisfied and still want to make sure we grow and continue to to be the program we want to be here these last three weeks."
Kansas running back Devin Neal had 228 rushing yards and 110 receiving yards (six receptions) to carry the Jayhawks over Oklahoma State.
"It was special," Neal said of last week's effort. "But we're not done yet."
Texas Tech is 4-1 at home this season and 21-2 all-time against Kansas, including a 41-14 victory last season.
But the Red Raiders lost their second game in a row last week, 34-24 to TCU, and have allowed 79 points during the losing streak. Tops on the list for coach Joey McGuire this week is identifying his best option at quarterback with Behren Morton expected to be out. The redshirt freshman injured his ankle last week.
"I wish I could tell you that I feel 100 percent that I'm going with Tyler (Shough) or 100 percent I'm going with Donovan (Smith)," McGuire said. "And it's a deal that we really, we know how important this game is."
Smith did not attempt a pass last week and Shough was 9-for-22 for 84 yards with an interception and garbage-time touchdown.
Texas Tech led TCU 17-13 late in the third quarter last week before penalties and ill-timed poor decisions by both quarterbacks set the Red Raiders into a tailspin to close the game.
"We have to get this one on Saturday," McGuire said. "There's no magic dust ... you just have to come to work."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|14
|Rushing
|3
|9
|Passing
|4
|5
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-4
|4-6
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|255
|267
|Total Plays
|21
|38
|Avg Gain
|12.1
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|74
|148
|Rush Attempts
|11
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.7
|7.4
|Yards Passing
|181
|119
|Comp. - Att.
|7-10
|11-18
|Yards Per Pass
|16.2
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|2-12
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|181
|PASS YDS
|119
|
|
|74
|RUSH YDS
|148
|
|
|255
|TOTAL YDS
|267
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bean 17 QB
|J. Bean
|7/10
|181
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Arnold 2 WR
|L. Arnold
|3
|3
|98
|0
|60
|
J. Casey 47 TE
|J. Casey
|1
|1
|66
|1
|66
|
M. Fairchild 89 TE
|M. Fairchild
|2
|2
|16
|0
|14
|
L. Grimm 11 WR
|L. Grimm
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
Q. Skinner 83 WR
|Q. Skinner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Locklin 12 RB
|T. Locklin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Neal 4 RB
|D. Neal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Dotson 3 CB
|R. Dotson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Berryhill 6 LB
|T. Berryhill
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 S
|K. Logan Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 2 CB
|C. Bryant
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Burroughs 5 S
|O. Burroughs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miller 30 LB
|R. Miller
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sampson 98 DL
|C. Sampson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Hatcher 37 DE
|H. Hatcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gilyard 13 LB
|E. Gilyard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Phelps 47 DE
|L. Phelps
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dunn Jr. 92 DL
|T. Dunn Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCaskill 7 LB
|L. McCaskill
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 29 CB
|J. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 53 DL
|C. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 90 DE
|J. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borcila 83 K
|J. Borcila
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 S
|K. Logan Jr.
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
A. Russell 43 S
|A. Russell
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|5
|44
|0
|14
|
C. Valdez 0 RB
|C. Valdez
|7
|41
|0
|18
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|1
|36
|1
|36
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|6
|21
|0
|6
|
D. Smith 7 QB
|D. Smith
|1
|6
|1
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Fouonji 19 WR
|L. Fouonji
|6
|3
|40
|0
|18
|
N. Martinez I 20 WR
|N. Martinez I
|1
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
M. Price 1 WR
|M. Price
|3
|3
|23
|0
|18
|
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|2
|2
|19
|0
|15
|
M. Tharp 80 TE
|M. Tharp
|3
|2
|3
|1
|2
|
B. Boyd 13 WR
|B. Boyd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Cleveland 10 WR
|T. Cleveland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Taylor-Demerson 25 DB
|D. Taylor-Demerson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 1 LB
|K. Merriweather
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierre 8 LB
|J. Pierre
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Pearson Jr. 2 DB
|R. Pearson Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 0 DB
|R. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dunlap 24 DB
|M. Dunlap
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilson 19 LB
|T. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Eldridge 6 LB
|K. Eldridge
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Wolff 36 K
|T. Wolff
|1/1
|33
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Brown 86 WR
|J. Brown
|1
|-5.0
|-5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 17 - TXTECH 8(4:50 - 2nd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for TT.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXTECH 15(5:04 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 15. Catch made by N.Martinez at TT 15. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by KAN at TT 26. PENALTY on TT-C.Eakin Offensive Pass Interference 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(5:44 - 2nd) T.Allen kicks 45 yards from KAN 35 to the TT 20. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Potter at TT 15.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:44 - 2nd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 16(5:50 - 2nd) J.Bean rushed to TT End Zone for 16 yards. J.Bean for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TT-R.Williams Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - KANSAS 27(6:35 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to TT 16 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap at TT 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 29(6:53 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to TT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Pierre at TT 27.
|+31 YD
3 & 7 - KANSAS 40(7:04 - 2nd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 40. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 40. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 29.
|Sack
2 & 4 - KANSAS 43(8:15 - 2nd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean sacked at KAN 40 for -3 yards (J.Pierre)
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 37(9:00 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at KAN 43.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 23(9:36 - 2nd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 23. Catch made by M.Fairchild at KAN 23. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at KAN 37.
|Kickoff
|(9:36 - 2nd) TT kicks 27 yards from TT 50 to the KAN 23. A.Russell returns the kickoff. Tackled by TT at KAN 23.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(9:36 - 2nd) PENALTY on KAN-L.McCaskill Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|PAT Good
|(9:36 - 2nd) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TXTECH 1(9:40 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to KAN 1. Catch made by M.Tharp at KAN 1. Gain of 1 yards. M.Tharp for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - TXTECH 1(10:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on KAN-M.Lee Defensive Offside 0 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - TXTECH 6(10:09 - 2nd) T.Shough rushed to KAN 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 1.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 13(11:13 - 2nd) T.Shough rushed to KAN 6 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 6.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 13(11:20 - 2nd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Tharp.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - TXTECH 22(11:37 - 2nd) T.Shough scrambles to KAN 13 for 9 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 13.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 26(11:50 - 2nd) C.Valdez rushed to KAN 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 26(11:46 - 2nd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for L.Fouonji.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 42(12:19 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to KAN 42. Catch made by L.Fouonji at KAN 42. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Bryant at KAN 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42(12:21 - 2nd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for L.Fouonji.
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - TXTECH 43(12:37 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 43. Catch made by X.White at TT 43. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Bryant at KAN 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - TXTECH 41(13:01 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 41. Catch made by M.Tharp at TT 41. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at TT 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 39(13:27 - 2nd) C.Valdez rushed to TT 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Berryhill at TT 41.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 4 - KANSAS 39(13:33 - 2nd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - KANSAS 39(13:27 - 2nd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for D.Neal. PENALTY on KAN-KAN Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 45(14:13 - 2nd) J.Bean rushed to TT 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at TT 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 45(14:46 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to TT 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at TT 45.
|+33 YD
2 & 13 - KANSAS 22(15:00 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to TT 45 for 33 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - KANSAS 15(0:28 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 15. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 15. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at KAN 22.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(0:48 - 1st) PENALTY on KAN-B.Cabeldue Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 1st) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:48 - 1st) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|+36 YD
2 & 2 - TXTECH 36(0:56 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to KAN End Zone for 36 yards. S.Thompson for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TXTECH 41(1:00 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to KAN 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 41. PENALTY on KAN-L.Phelps Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 44(1:24 - 1st) C.Valdez rushed to KAN 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Sampson at KAN 41.
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - TXTECH 38(1:37 - 1st) C.Valdez rushed to KAN 44 for 18 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson at KAN 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 36(2:31 - 1st) C.Valdez rushed to TT 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Dunn at TT 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - TXTECH 31(2:45 - 1st) C.Valdez rushed to TT 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at TT 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 24(3:14 - 1st) C.Valdez rushed to TT 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Gilyard at TT 31.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 13 - KANSAS 31(3:24 - 1st) J.Borcila 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-KAN Holder-KAN.
|-4 YD
3 & 9 - KANSAS 20(4:04 - 1st) K.Terry rushed to TT 24 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 24.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - KANSAS 20(4:06 - 1st) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for T.Locklin.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - KANSAS 25(4:04 - 1st) PENALTY on TT-M.Waters Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - KANSAS 26(4:37 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to TT 26. Catch made by L.Grimm at TT 26. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at TT 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KANSAS 21(4:04 - 1st) PENALTY on KAN-K.Farkes False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+60 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 19(5:46 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 19. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 19. Gain of 60 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at TT 21.
|Kickoff
|(5:53 - 1st) TT kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the KAN End Zone. K.Logan returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Rodriguez at KAN 19.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - TXTECH 23(6:01 - 1st) T.Wolff 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TT Holder-TT.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - TXTECH 17(6:38 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to KAN 17. Catch made by M.Price at KAN 17. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 15.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TXTECH 17(6:32 - 1st) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for B.Boyd.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 18(6:40 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to KAN 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Miller; C.Taylor at KAN 17.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 48(7:53 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to TT 48. Catch made by N.Martinez at TT 48. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 18.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - TXTECH 44(7:59 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.McCaskill; J.Robinson at TT 48.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - TXTECH 35(8:31 - 1st) T.Shough scrambles to TT 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by H.Hatcher at TT 44.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXTECH 35(8:33 - 1st) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for L.Fouonji.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 35(8:32 - 1st) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for T.Cleveland.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - TXTECH 32(8:59 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.McCaskill at TT 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - TXTECH 26(9:23 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to TT 26. Catch made by L.Fouonji at TT 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson at TT 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(9:40 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps; L.McCaskill at TT 26.
|Kickoff
|(9:40 - 1st) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:40 - 1st) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|+66 YD
4 & 1 - KANSAS 34(9:49 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 34. Catch made by J.Casey at KAN 34. Gain of 66 yards. J.Casey for 66 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - KANSAS 33(10:32 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap at KAN 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - KANSAS 31(11:17 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 31. Catch made by M.Fairchild at KAN 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at KAN 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(11:51 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at KAN 31.
|Kickoff
|(11:51 - 1st) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:51 - 1st) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - TXTECH 6(12:00 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to KAN End Zone for 6 yards. D.Smith for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TXTECH 9(12:18 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to KAN 9. Catch made by M.Price at KAN 9. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at KAN 6.
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - TXTECH 27(12:31 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to KAN 27. Catch made by M.Price at KAN 27. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Logan; R.Dotson at KAN 9.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 31(13:01 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to KAN 31. Catch made by X.White at KAN 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Bryant at KAN 27.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 45(13:14 - 1st) T.Shough rushed to KAN 31 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Berryhill at KAN 31.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37(13:58 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to TT 37. Catch made by L.Fouonji at TT 37. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Berryhill at KAN 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - TXTECH 31(14:14 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson at TT 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson at TT 31.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
