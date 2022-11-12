Drive Chart
|
|
|NTEXAS
|UAB
UAB
2 Pass
3 Rush
31 YDS
1:35 POS
+19 YD
2ND & 9 UAB 37
8:35
D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 37. Catch made by F.Farrier at UAB 37. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at NTX 44.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 UAB 36
8:54
D.McBride rushed to UAB 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Davis; L.Nixon at UAB 37.
+9 YD
2ND & 8 UAB 27
9:27
D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 27. Catch made by S.Rudolph at UAB 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson at UAB 36.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 UAB 25
10:02
D.McBride rushed to UAB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at UAB 27.
Kickoff
Kickoff
10:02
E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
NTEXAS
1 Pass
7 Rush
34 YDS
2:10 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
10:02
E.Mooney extra point is good.
+18 YD
2ND & 6 UAB 18
10:09
A.Aune pass complete to UAB 18. Catch made by D.Ward at UAB 18. Gain of 18 yards. D.Ward for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 UAB 22
10:48
I.Ragsdale rushed to UAB 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.McWilliams at UAB 18.
+5 YD
3RD & 3 UAB 27
11:21
I.Ragsdale rushed to UAB 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Key; T.Taylor at UAB 22.
+7 YD
2ND & 10 UAB 34
12:05
I.Johnson rushed to UAB 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; D.Miller at UAB 27.
Touchdown 10:02
A.Aune pass complete to UAB 18. Catch made by D.Ward at UAB 18. Gain of 18 yards. D.Ward for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
34
yds
2:10
pos
13
14
Touchdown 13:40
A.Aune rushed to UAB End Zone for 5 yards. A.Aune for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
75
yds
5:46
pos
6
14
Touchdown 4:26
D.McBride rushed to NTX End Zone for 1 yards. D.McBride for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
78
yds
4:46
pos
0
13
Touchdown 11:33
D.McBride rushed to NTX End Zone for 3 yards. D.McBride for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
16
yds
2:35
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|6
|Rushing
|4
|3
|Passing
|5
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-7
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|148
|134
|Total Plays
|32
|22
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|77
|93
|Rush Attempts
|14
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|6.2
|Yards Passing
|71
|41
|Comp. - Att.
|9-18
|5-7
|Yards Per Pass
|3.2
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|71
|PASS YDS
|41
|
|
|77
|RUSH YDS
|93
|
|
|148
|TOTAL YDS
|134
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Aune 2 QB
|A. Aune
|9/18
|71
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Ragsdale 6 RB
|I. Ragsdale
|8
|59
|0
|30
|
I. Johnson 23 RB
|I. Johnson
|3
|19
|0
|9
|
A. Aune 2 QB
|A. Aune
|3
|-1
|1
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Ward 8 WR
|D. Ward
|8
|4
|40
|1
|18
|
J. Roberts 87 TE
|J. Roberts
|3
|2
|23
|0
|21
|
J. Maclin 9 WR
|J. Maclin
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Burns 14 WR
|R. Burns
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Shorter 16 WR
|J. Shorter
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Morris 18 WR
|D. Morris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Horton 19 WR
|K. Horton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
V. Gumms 30 TE
|V. Gumms
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Wood 21 LB
|K. Wood
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Richards 44 LB
|M. Richards
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 1 LB
|K. Davis
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Faulkner 25 LB
|S. Faulkner
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Texada 26 DB
|R. Texada
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Whitlock 7 DB
|Q. Whitlock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wilson 13 DB
|L. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Nixon III 3 LB
|L. Nixon III
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Mooney 0 K
|E. Mooney
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|5/7
|41
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|6
|73
|0
|37
|
D. McBride 22 RB
|D. McBride
|9
|20
|2
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Farrier II 2 WR
|F. Farrier II
|2
|2
|21
|0
|19
|
S. Rudolph 7 WR
|S. Rudolph
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Shropshire 11 WR
|T. Shropshire
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Jones 3 WR
|T. Jones
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Dalton 88 TE
|B. Dalton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Bynum 20 CB
|D. Bynum
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Miller 26 S
|D. Miller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wilder 50 LB
|N. Wilder
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Key 1 S
|J. Key
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 7 LB
|T. Taylor
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
F. McWilliams 99 DL
|F. McWilliams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Daniels III 46 LB
|C. Daniels III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tuazama 15 DL
|D. Tuazama
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller 11 S
|D. Miller
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swoopes 0 S
|K. Swoopes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ellis 25 LB
|R. Ellis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Quinn 19 K
|M. Quinn
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 37(8:35 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 37. Catch made by F.Farrier at UAB 37. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at NTX 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 36(8:54 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Davis; L.Nixon at UAB 37.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 27(9:27 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 27. Catch made by S.Rudolph at UAB 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson at UAB 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(10:02 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at UAB 27.
|Kickoff
|(10:02 - 2nd) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:02 - 2nd) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 18(10:09 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to UAB 18. Catch made by D.Ward at UAB 18. Gain of 18 yards. D.Ward for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 22(10:48 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to UAB 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.McWilliams at UAB 18.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 27(11:21 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to UAB 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Key; T.Taylor at UAB 22.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(12:05 - 2nd) I.Johnson rushed to UAB 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; D.Miller at UAB 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(12:12 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for R.Burns (C.Daniels).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - UAB 34(12:18 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon; K.Davis at UAB 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - UAB 32(12:58 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 32. Catch made by F.Farrier at UAB 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.Texada at UAB 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 25(13:35 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner; M.Richards at UAB 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 25(13:40 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|Kickoff
|(13:40 - 2nd) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:40 - 2nd) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - NTEXAS 5(13:47 - 2nd) A.Aune rushed to UAB End Zone for 5 yards. A.Aune for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - NTEXAS 3(14:30 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to UAB 3. Catch made by V.Gumms at UAB 3. Gain of -2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Bynum at UAB 5.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 6(15:00 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to UAB 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder; T.Taylor at UAB 3.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - NTEXAS 12(0:07 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to UAB 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas; T.Taylor at UAB 6.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 12(0:09 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for K.Horton (D.Bynum).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 21(0:33 - 1st) I.Johnson rushed to UAB 12 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at UAB 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 21(0:37 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Roberts (D.Bynum).
|+30 YD
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 49(1:02 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to UAB 21 for 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Miller at UAB 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 46(1:32 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes; R.Ellis at NTX 49.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 41(1:56 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 41. Catch made by D.Ward at NTX 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Daniels at NTX 46.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 41(2:03 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for D.Ward.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 36(2:38 - 1st) A.Aune scrambles to NTX 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Key at NTX 41.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 33(3:12 - 1st) I.Johnson rushed to NTX 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Tuazama at NTX 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 32(3:53 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder; F.McWilliams at NTX 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(4:26 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Miller; R.Ellis at NTX 32.
|Kickoff
|(4:26 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the NTX End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:26 - 1st) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - UAB 1(4:31 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to NTX End Zone for 1 yards. D.McBride for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - UAB 3(5:16 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to NTX 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Wood at NTX 1.
|+12 YD
2 & 15 - UAB 15(5:54 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to NTX 3 for 12 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at NTX 3.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UAB 10(6:15 - 1st) PENALTY on UAB-Q.McGee False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 10(6:55 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to NTX 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at NTX 10.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(7:36 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to NTX 10 for 15 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at NTX 10.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 30(8:08 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to NTX 30. Catch made by T.Jones at NTX 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Davis; K.Wood at NTX 25.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 36(8:39 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to NTX 36. Catch made by T.Shropshire at NTX 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Texada at NTX 30.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 27(9:12 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to NTX 36 for 37 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson; S.Faulkner at NTX 36.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 5 - NTEXAS 34(9:17 - 1st) E.Mooney 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Hadley Holder-B.Rodriguez.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 27(9:22 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for D.Ward (D.Miller).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 27(9:30 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for D.Ward (G.Cash).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(10:10 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to UAB 32. Catch made by J.Maclin at UAB 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Bynum at UAB 27.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 47(10:24 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 47. Catch made by J.Roberts at NTX 47. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas at UAB 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 47(10:30 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter (S.Thomas).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 36(10:49 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 36. Catch made by D.Ward at NTX 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder; D.Bynum at NTX 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 36(10:57 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for D.Ward.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 30(11:14 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 30. Catch made by D.Ward at NTX 30. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Bynum at NTX 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(11:32 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 25. Catch made by R.Burns at NTX 25. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Wilder at NTX 30.
|Kickoff
|(11:32 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the NTX End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:32 - 1st) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - UAB 3(11:36 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to NTX End Zone for 3 yards. D.McBride for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UAB 3(11:43 - 1st) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for B.Dalton.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UAB 6(12:28 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to NTX 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - UAB 9(13:02 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to NTX 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Wood at NTX 6.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 10(13:36 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to NTX 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Wood at NTX 9.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 16(14:07 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to NTX 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock at NTX 10.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 27(14:13 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune sacked at NTX 16 for -11 yards (D.Bynum) A.Aune FUMBLES forced by UAB. Fumble RECOVERED by UAB-K.Sanders at NTX 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(14:54 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 25. Catch made by J.Roberts at NTX 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Bynum at NTX 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 57 yards from UAB 35 to the NTX 8. Fair catch by J.Maclin.
