UAB
2 Pass
3 Rush
31 YDS
1:35 POS
+19 YD
2ND & 9 UAB 37
8:35
D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 37. Catch made by F.Farrier at UAB 37. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at NTX 44.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 UAB 36
8:54
D.McBride rushed to UAB 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Davis; L.Nixon at UAB 37.
+9 YD
2ND & 8 UAB 27
9:27
D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 27. Catch made by S.Rudolph at UAB 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson at UAB 36.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 UAB 25
10:02
D.McBride rushed to UAB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at UAB 27.
Kickoff
Kickoff
10:02
E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
NTEXAS
1 Pass
7 Rush
34 YDS
2:10 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
10:02
E.Mooney extra point is good.
+18 YD
2ND & 6 UAB 18
10:09
A.Aune pass complete to UAB 18. Catch made by D.Ward at UAB 18. Gain of 18 yards. D.Ward for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 UAB 22
10:48
I.Ragsdale rushed to UAB 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.McWilliams at UAB 18.
+5 YD
3RD & 3 UAB 27
11:21
I.Ragsdale rushed to UAB 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Key; T.Taylor at UAB 22.
+7 YD
2ND & 10 UAB 34
12:05
I.Johnson rushed to UAB 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; D.Miller at UAB 27.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 10:02
E.Mooney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 10:02
A.Aune pass complete to UAB 18. Catch made by D.Ward at UAB 18. Gain of 18 yards. D.Ward for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
34
yds
2:10
pos
13
14
Point After TD 13:40
E.Mooney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 13:40
A.Aune rushed to UAB End Zone for 5 yards. A.Aune for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
75
yds
5:46
pos
6
14
1st Quarter
Point After TD 4:26
M.Quinn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 4:26
D.McBride rushed to NTX End Zone for 1 yards. D.McBride for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
78
yds
4:46
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:32
M.Quinn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:33
D.McBride rushed to NTX End Zone for 3 yards. D.McBride for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
16
yds
2:35
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 6
Rushing 4 3
Passing 5 3
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 4-7 2-4
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 148 134
Total Plays 32 22
Avg Gain 4.6 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 77 93
Rush Attempts 14 15
Avg Rush Yards 5.5 6.2
Yards Passing 71 41
Comp. - Att. 9-18 5-7
Yards Per Pass 3.2 5.9
Penalties - Yards 0-0 1-5
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
North Texas 6-4 014--14
UAB 4-5 140--14
Protective Stadium Birmingham, Alabama
 71 PASS YDS 41
77 RUSH YDS 93
148 TOTAL YDS 134
North Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Aune  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 71 1 0 101.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 2753 28 11 163.2
A. Aune 9/18 71 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Ragsdale  6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 59 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 357 3
I. Ragsdale 8 59 0 30
I. Johnson  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 176 1
I. Johnson 3 19 0 9
A. Aune  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 40 0
A. Aune 3 -1 1 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Ward  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 253 2
D. Ward 8 4 40 1 18
J. Roberts  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 308 2
J. Roberts 3 2 23 0 21
J. Maclin  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 355 2
J. Maclin 1 1 5 0 5
R. Burns  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 623 1
R. Burns 2 1 5 0 5
J. Shorter  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 452 8
J. Shorter 2 0 0 0 0
D. Morris  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Morris 1 0 0 0 0
K. Horton  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 69 1
K. Horton 1 0 0 0 0
V. Gumms  30 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 389 5
V. Gumms 1 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Wood  21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Wood 3-1 0.0 0
M. Richards  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Richards 2-1 0.0 0
K. Davis  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
K. Davis 2-3 0.0 0
S. Faulkner  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
S. Faulkner 2-2 0.0 0
R. Texada  26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
R. Texada 2-0 0.0 0
Q. Whitlock  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Q. Whitlock 1-0 0.0 0
L. Wilson  13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
L. Wilson 1-1 0.0 0
L. Nixon III  3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
L. Nixon III 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Mooney  0 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
15/16 42/43
E. Mooney 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UAB
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Hopkins  9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 41 0 0 120.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.2% 1233 7 2 165.3
D. Hopkins 5/7 41 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Brown Jr.  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 73 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 539 3
J. Brown Jr. 6 73 0 37
D. McBride  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 20 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
183 1284 14
D. McBride 9 20 2 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
F. Farrier II  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 50 1
F. Farrier II 2 2 21 0 19
S. Rudolph  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 203 2
S. Rudolph 1 1 9 0 9
T. Shropshire  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 546 3
T. Shropshire 2 1 6 0 6
T. Jones  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 200 1
T. Jones 1 1 5 0 5
B. Dalton  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 63 0
B. Dalton 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Bynum  20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
D. Bynum 4-1 1.0 0
D. Miller  26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Miller 1-1 0.0 0
N. Wilder  50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
N. Wilder 1-3 0.0 0
J. Key  1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Key 1-1 0.0 0
S. Thomas V  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Thomas V 1-1 0.0 0
T. Taylor  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Taylor 1-4 0.0 0
F. McWilliams  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
F. McWilliams 1-1 0.0 0
C. Daniels III  46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Daniels III 1-0 0.0 0
D. Tuazama  15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Tuazama 1-0 0.0 0
D. Miller  11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Miller 0-1 0.0 0
K. Swoopes  0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Swoopes 0-1 0.0 0
R. Ellis  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
R. Ellis 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Quinn  19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
9/14 32/32
M. Quinn 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NTEXAS 25 0:53 3 -9 Fumble
11:32 NTEXAS 25 2:20 10 48 FG Miss
4:26 NTEXAS 25 5:46 15 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:12 UAB 34 2:10 5 34 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:49 NTEXAS 16 2:35 6 16 TD
9:12 UAB 27 4:46 8 73 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:40 UAB 25 1:28 4 9 Downs
10:02 UAB 25 1:35 4 31

UAB
Blazers

Result Play
+19 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 37
(8:35 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 37. Catch made by F.Farrier at UAB 37. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at NTX 44.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 36
(8:54 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Davis; L.Nixon at UAB 37.
+9 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 27
(9:27 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 27. Catch made by S.Rudolph at UAB 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson at UAB 36.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(10:02 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at UAB 27.
Kickoff
(10:02 - 2nd) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 34 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:02 - 2nd) E.Mooney extra point is good.
+18 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 18
(10:09 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to UAB 18. Catch made by D.Ward at UAB 18. Gain of 18 yards. D.Ward for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 22
(10:48 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to UAB 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.McWilliams at UAB 18.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 27
(11:21 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to UAB 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Key; T.Taylor at UAB 22.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 34
(12:05 - 2nd) I.Johnson rushed to UAB 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; D.Miller at UAB 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34
(12:12 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for R.Burns (C.Daniels).

UAB
Blazers
 - Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 1 - UAB 34
(12:18 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon; K.Davis at UAB 34.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - UAB 32
(12:58 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 32. Catch made by F.Farrier at UAB 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.Texada at UAB 34.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 25
(13:35 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner; M.Richards at UAB 32.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(13:40 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
Kickoff
(13:40 - 2nd) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Touchdown (15 plays, 75 yards, 5:46 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:40 - 2nd) E.Mooney extra point is good.
+5 YD
3 & Goal - NTEXAS 5
(13:47 - 2nd) A.Aune rushed to UAB End Zone for 5 yards. A.Aune for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-2 YD
2 & Goal - NTEXAS 3
(14:30 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to UAB 3. Catch made by V.Gumms at UAB 3. Gain of -2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Bynum at UAB 5.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 6
(15:00 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to UAB 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder; T.Taylor at UAB 3.
+6 YD
4 & 1 - NTEXAS 12
(0:07 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to UAB 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas; T.Taylor at UAB 6.
No Gain
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 12
(0:09 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for K.Horton (D.Bynum).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 21
(0:33 - 1st) I.Johnson rushed to UAB 12 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at UAB 12.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 21
(0:37 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Roberts (D.Bynum).
+30 YD
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 49
(1:02 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to UAB 21 for 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Miller at UAB 21.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 46
(1:32 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes; R.Ellis at NTX 49.
+5 YD
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 41
(1:56 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 41. Catch made by D.Ward at NTX 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Daniels at NTX 46.
No Gain
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 41
(2:03 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for D.Ward.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 36
(2:38 - 1st) A.Aune scrambles to NTX 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Key at NTX 41.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 33
(3:12 - 1st) I.Johnson rushed to NTX 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Tuazama at NTX 36.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 32
(3:53 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder; F.McWilliams at NTX 33.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25
(4:26 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Miller; R.Ellis at NTX 32.
Kickoff
(4:26 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the NTX End Zone. Touchback.

UAB
Blazers
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 73 yards, 4:46 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:26 - 1st) M.Quinn extra point is good.
+1 YD
4 & Goal - UAB 1
(4:31 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to NTX End Zone for 1 yards. D.McBride for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
3 & Goal - UAB 3
(5:16 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to NTX 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Wood at NTX 1.
+12 YD
2 & 15 - UAB 15
(5:54 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to NTX 3 for 12 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at NTX 3.
Penalty
2 & 10 - UAB 10
(6:15 - 1st) PENALTY on UAB-Q.McGee False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 10
(6:55 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to NTX 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at NTX 10.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(7:36 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to NTX 10 for 15 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at NTX 10.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 30
(8:08 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to NTX 30. Catch made by T.Jones at NTX 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Davis; K.Wood at NTX 25.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 36
(8:39 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to NTX 36. Catch made by T.Shropshire at NTX 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Texada at NTX 30.
+37 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 27
(9:12 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to NTX 36 for 37 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson; S.Faulkner at NTX 36.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Missed FG (10 plays, 48 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 5 - NTEXAS 34
(9:17 - 1st) E.Mooney 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Hadley Holder-B.Rodriguez.
No Gain
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 27
(9:22 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for D.Ward (D.Miller).
No Gain
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 27
(9:30 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for D.Ward (G.Cash).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32
(10:10 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to UAB 32. Catch made by J.Maclin at UAB 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Bynum at UAB 27.
+21 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 47
(10:24 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 47. Catch made by J.Roberts at NTX 47. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas at UAB 32.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 47
(10:30 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter (S.Thomas).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 36
(10:49 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 36. Catch made by D.Ward at NTX 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder; D.Bynum at NTX 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 36
(10:57 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for D.Ward.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 30
(11:14 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 30. Catch made by D.Ward at NTX 30. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Bynum at NTX 36.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25
(11:32 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 25. Catch made by R.Burns at NTX 25. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Wilder at NTX 30.
Kickoff
(11:32 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the NTX End Zone. Touchback.

UAB
Blazers
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:32 - 1st) M.Quinn extra point is good.
+3 YD
3 & Goal - UAB 3
(11:36 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to NTX End Zone for 3 yards. D.McBride for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2 & Goal - UAB 3
(11:43 - 1st) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for B.Dalton.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - UAB 6
(12:28 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to NTX 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 3.
+3 YD
3 & Goal - UAB 9
(13:02 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to NTX 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Wood at NTX 6.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 10
(13:36 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to NTX 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Wood at NTX 9.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 16
(14:07 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to NTX 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock at NTX 10.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Fumble (3 plays, -9 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
Sack
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 27
(14:13 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune sacked at NTX 16 for -11 yards (D.Bynum) A.Aune FUMBLES forced by UAB. Fumble RECOVERED by UAB-K.Sanders at NTX 16.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 25
(14:54 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 25. Catch made by J.Roberts at NTX 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Bynum at NTX 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25
(15:00 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 57 yards from UAB 35 to the NTX 8. Fair catch by J.Maclin.
