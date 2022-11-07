|
With questions at quarterback, Minnesota hosts Northwestern
Bowl eligible and poised for bigger things, Minnesota enters Saturday's meeting at Minneapolis against struggling Northwestern with a question mark at quarterback.
Golden Gophers starter Tanner Morgan sustained an upper-body injury on the last play of the first half last weekend, leaving backup Athan Kaliakmanis to pilot a come-from-behind, 20-13 victory at Nebraska.
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck didn't offer an update on Morgan's health Monday, but stressed the Golden Gophers (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) must harness the resiliency they showed at Nebraska either way.
Fleck suggested Minnesota might take a lesson from Kaliakmanis on that front.
"I think that, at times when you're a backup, it can be in your own mind that you'll wait on becoming the starter to prepare. And then you become the starter and you play and you get thrown in there in the second half," Fleck said. "And you better be able to go win the game and execute and prepare and perform at a very high level and you don't do that unless you prepare throughout the week like you are the starter."
Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for two touchdowns after halftime and finished with 128 yards on 32 carries.
Regardless of who plays quarterback against Northwestern (1-8, 1-5), the Golden Gophers figure to feature Ibrahim plenty. He has rushed for at least 100 yards in 17 successive games and has at least 30 carries in three straight contests.
The Wildcats produced a 100-yard rusher of their own against visiting No. 2 Ohio State last Saturday, but Evan Hull's 122 yards and first-quarter touchdown weren't enough as the Buckeyes outscored Northwestern 14-0 after halftime to earn a 21-7 victory.
Northwestern has lost eight consecutive games, tying the 1998 team's slide, but the program felt good about its fight against Ohio State after losing by 20 at Iowa in its previous game.
"We just stepped up to the plate," Wildcats defensive back Cameron Mitchell said. "Coming off a tough loss, we knew what we had coming ahead and we knew we can't avoid it, so we just decided we were going to take it and we were going to attack, so we did."
Minnesota has won the past two meetings against Northwestern, including a 41-14 road victory last season.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|7
|Rushing
|0
|6
|Passing
|1
|0
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|0-4
|0-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|52
|114
|Total Plays
|15
|23
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|5
|101
|Rush Attempts
|10
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.5
|6.3
|Yards Passing
|47
|13
|Comp. - Att.
|4-5
|2-7
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|1.9
|Penalties - Yards
|1-9
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-39.0
|3-39.7
|Return Yards
|-3
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1--3
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|47
|PASS YDS
|13
|
|
|5
|RUSH YDS
|101
|
|
|52
|TOTAL YDS
|114
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Sullivan 10 QB
|B. Sullivan
|4/5
|47
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|6
|4
|0
|3
|
A. Clair 11 RB
|A. Clair
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Sullivan 10 QB
|B. Sullivan
|3
|-2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Lang 88 TE
|M. Lang
|1
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
M. Washington 6 WR
|M. Washington
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Navarro III 80 WR
|D. Navarro III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
X. Mueller 34 LB
|X. Mueller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 23 DB
|D. Turner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 9 DB
|J. Lewis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hubbard 91 DL
|A. Hubbard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Heard II 24 DB
|R. Heard II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hampton Jr. 11 DB
|A. Hampton Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Metz 57 LB
|G. Metz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 10 DB
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mitchell 2 DB
|C. Mitchell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. McLaughlin 97 DL
|S. McLaughlin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pate 41 DL
|J. Pate
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Uihlein 37 LB
|M. Uihlein
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Akers 47 P
|L. Akers
|3
|39.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Navarro III 80 WR
|D. Navarro III
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Kaliakmanis 8 QB
|A. Kaliakmanis
|2/7
|13
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|13
|74
|1
|14
|
T. Potts 3 RB
|T. Potts
|2
|23
|0
|16
|
A. Kaliakmanis 8 QB
|A. Kaliakmanis
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
|B. Spann-Ford
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Wright 5 WR
|D. Wright
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Nubin 27 DB
|T. Nubin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 4 DB
|T. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Logan-Redding 97 DL
|J. Logan-Redding
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dixon 11 DB
|M. Dixon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lindenberg 45 LB
|C. Lindenberg
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Oliver 14 LB
|B. Oliver
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Baugh 93 DL
|K. Baugh
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Joyner 17 DL
|J. Joyner
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Trickett 95 K
|M. Trickett
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Crawford 96 P
|M. Crawford
|3
|39.7
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 33(11:27 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NW 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Hampton at NW 24.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - MINN 42(11:29 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for B.Spann-Ford. PENALTY on NW-D.Turner Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MINN 42(11:38 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for D.Wright.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 45(12:19 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NW 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at NW 42.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - MINN 45(12:52 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NW 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at NW 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 40(13:23 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at MIN 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - NWEST 22(13:26 - 2nd) L.Akers punts 38 yards to MIN 40 Center-NW. Fair catch by Q.Redding.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - NWEST 18(14:03 - 2nd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 18. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 18. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg; J.Logan-Redding at NW 22.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 15(14:37 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Howden at NW 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 15(14:44 - 2nd) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - MINN 38(14:55 - 2nd) M.Crawford punts 44 yards to NW 18 Center-MIN. D.Navarro returned punt from the NW 18. Tackled by J.Walley at NW 15.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MINN 38(15:00 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for MIN.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MINN 38(0:32 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at MIN 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 33(1:04 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Hubbard at MIN 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - NWEST 23(1:14 - 1st) L.Akers punts 44 yards to MIN 33 Center-NW. Downed by A.Tyus.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NWEST 28(2:03 - 1st) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan sacked at NW 23 for -5 yards (J.Joyner; B.Oliver)
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 25(2:39 - 1st) A.Clair rushed to NW 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon; M.Sori-Marin at NW 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(3:04 - 1st) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 25. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon at NW 25.
|Kickoff
|(3:04 - 1st) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:04 - 1st) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - MINN 6(3:08 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to NW End Zone for 6 yards. M.Ibrahim for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 12(3:43 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to NW 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Metz at NW 6.
|+16 YD
2 & 3 - MINN 28(4:22 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to NW 12 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at NW 12.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 35(5:00 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to NW 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at NW 28.
|+14 YD
2 & 2 - MINN 49(5:39 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to NW 35 for 14 yards. Tackled by A.Hubbard at NW 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 43(6:16 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 43. Catch made by D.Jackson at MIN 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at NW 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - MINN 37(6:42 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Uihlein; D.Turner at MIN 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 32(7:08 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 32. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MIN 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Uihlein; J.Lewis at MIN 37.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 18(7:39 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 32 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at MIN 32.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
4 & 1 - NWEST 16(7:43 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to MIN 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Howden; T.Smith at MIN 18.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - NWEST 17(8:20 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to MIN 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin; K.Baugh at MIN 16.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - NWEST 23(9:05 - 1st) B.Sullivan pass complete to MIN 23. Catch made by E.Hull at MIN 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Baugh; C.Lindenberg at MIN 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(10:02 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to MIN 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at MIN 23.
|+37 YD
2 & 12 - NWEST 38(10:20 - 1st) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 38. Catch made by M.Lang at NW 38. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at MIN 25.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 40(10:59 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 38 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at NW 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - MINN 22(11:09 - 1st) M.Crawford punts 38 yards to NW 40 Center-MIN. Downed by J.Walley.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MINN 22(11:19 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MINN 22(11:52 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Uihlein; S.McLaughlin at MIN 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 22(11:55 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for D.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - NWEST 43(11:59 - 1st) L.Akers punts 35 yards to MIN 22 Center-NW. Fair catch by Q.Redding.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - NWEST 42(12:33 - 1st) B.Sullivan scrambles to NW 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at NW 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NWEST 40(13:08 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at NW 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 38(13:34 - 1st) B.Sullivan scrambles to NW 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Logan-Redding at NW 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - MINN 25(13:40 - 1st) M.Crawford punts 37 yards to NW 38 Center-MIN. Fair catch by D.Navarro.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MINN 25(13:46 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|-4 YD
2 & 6 - MINN 29(14:26 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 25 for -4 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell; J.Pate at MIN 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis scrambles to MIN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at MIN 29.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Stage kicks 53 yards from NW 35 to the MIN 12. Fair catch by Q.Redding.
