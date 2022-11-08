|
|
|PITT
|UVA
RB position a strength as Pitt takes on Virginia
Asked how he would employ his talented cadre of running backs Saturday at Virginia, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi joked that he was waiting for media advice.
Narduzzi was in a jocular mood coming off a 19-9 upset of then-No. 20 Syracuse as Rodney Hammond Jr., subbing for the nation's all-purpose yardage leader Israel Abanikanda, carried 28 times for 124 yards and a touchdown against the top defense in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Not only did Hammond excel, Notre Dame grad transfer C'Bo Flemister emerged for Pitt. During a show-of-force, 11-play drive, Flemister was called on for 10 carries that produced 42 yards and a touchdown.
"If Izzy feels good, we want to give him his touches," Narduzzi said. "Rodney, C'Bo -- it's a good problem to have."
It was a much-needed win for defending ACC champion Pitt (5-4, 2-3), which lost three of its first four league games but can clinch a bowl trip with a victory over Virginia (3-6, 1-5).
The Cavaliers also had a chance for a big win on Saturday before falling to then-No. 17 North Carolina 31-28.
Minus his top three receivers, who were sidelined by injuries, Brennan Armstrong threw for 232 yards and rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Sackett Wood, who entered the game with five career catches, had six receptions for 94 yards.
Virginia also was missing its top rusher Perris Jones, giving Mike Hollins (16 carries, 75 yards) and Ronnie Walker Jr. (six carries, 30 yards, touchdown) a chance to thrive.
On Tuesday, Virginia coach Tony Elliott called all three of his sidelined receivers day-to-day but sounded optimistic about the return of top wideout Keytaon Thompson (53 catches, 579 yards), who is "probably the closest."
Deep threat Lavel Davis Jr. (16 catches, 371 yards) is out of concussion protocol, Elliott said. And Dontayvion Wicks (30 catches, 430 yards) is nursing a bone bruise.
Elliott said he is preparing his team for a physical test against the mauling lines of the Panthers.
"They're gonna play Steel City football," Elliott said.
Pitt gained a 48-38 shootout victory vs. Virginia last year despite 487 passing yards and three touchdown throws from Virginia's Armstrong.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|0
|1
|Rushing
|0
|1
|Passing
|0
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|0
|11
|Total Plays
|0
|4
|Avg Gain
|0.0
|2.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|0
|11
|Rush Attempts
|0
|2
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.0
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|0
|0
|Comp. - Att.
|0-0
|0-2
|Yards Per Pass
|0.0
|0.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|68
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-68
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|RUSH YDS
|11
|
|
|0
|TOTAL YDS
|11
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Dennis 7 LB
|S. Dennis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Baldonado 87 DL
|H. Baldonado
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Danielson 95 DL
|D. Danielson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Devonshire 12 DB
|M. Devonshire
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Williams 14 DB
|M. Williams
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Sauls 90 K
|B. Sauls
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|0/2
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Hollins 7 RB
|M. Hollins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Wood Jr. 44 TE
|S. Wood Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Kemp IV 4 WR
|B. Kemp IV
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UVA 36(13:50 - 1st) PENALTY on UVA-UVA False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 25(14:10 - 1st) B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at UVA 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 25(14:44 - 1st) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Baldonado; D.Danielson at UVA 25.
|Kickoff
|(14:44 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:44 - 1st) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Int
1 & 10 - UVA 25(14:55 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass INTERCEPTED at UVA 39. Intercepted by M.Williams at UVA 39. M.Williams for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 1st) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Int
1 & 10 - UVA 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass INTERCEPTED at UVA 29. Intercepted by M.Devonshire at UVA 29. M.Devonshire for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
