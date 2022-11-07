|
|
|RUT
|MICHST
Rutgers, Michigan State battle with bowl hopes in jeopardy
Right now, the math is pretty simple for both Rutgers and Michigan State.
Each team is 4-5 going into a noon kickoff on Saturday at Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich., so the Scarlet Knights and Spartans know it will take two wins in their last three games to gain bowl eligibility.
The loser on Saturday will have to win its last two games to become bowl-eligible, so the incentive will be great for each squad despite their place at or near the bottom of the Big Ten East standings.
Host Michigan State is coming off its best performance of the year, where it earned a 23-15 win at then-No. 16 Illinois.
It was a resilient performance given the Spartans suspended eight players following a fight in the tunnel after a 29-7 loss to Michigan the week before and had to rely on more youngsters than desired to fill key roles.
The win gave a jolt to a Michigan State team that had lost five of six games following a 2-0 start, but Spartans coach Mel Tucker wasn't in the mood to talk about bowl eligibility on Monday.
"We don't need to talk about winning out and bowl eligibility and things like that," Tucker said. "We need to focus on what it takes to prepare to be in a position to win games."
On the other side, Rutgers comes in reeling following a 52-17 home loss to Michigan, a game that saw the Scarlet Knights outscored 38-0 in the second half after leading 17-14 at halftime.
Rutgers started off the year 3-0 but has since lost five of six games.
But Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said after the Michigan game that he sees progress.
"We couldn't have done what we did in the first half back in September," Schiano said. "We've definitely gotten better. Just not good enough to beat that team. But we're getting better. There's no doubt about that."
Rutgers will continue to start Gavin Wimsatt at quarterback after he went 14 of 29 for 166 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions against Michigan. He has a 43.5 percent completion rate this season with two touchdowns and six picks.
The Spartans are led by Payton Thorne, who has completed 64.4 percent of his throws for 1,896 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Michigan State won last year's meeting at Rutgers, 31-13.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|2
|1
|Rushing
|2
|0
|Passing
|0
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|33
|32
|Total Plays
|5
|6
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|30
|10
|Rush Attempts
|3
|2
|Avg Rush Yards
|10.0
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|3
|22
|Comp. - Att.
|1-2
|2-4
|Yards Per Pass
|1.5
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-21.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|3
|PASS YDS
|22
|
|
|30
|RUSH YDS
|10
|
|
|33
|TOTAL YDS
|32
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wimsatt 2 QB
|G. Wimsatt
|1/2
|3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Monangai 23 RB
|K. Monangai
|2
|24
|0
|23
|
R. Rochelle 18 WR
|R. Rochelle
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Maijeh 88 DL
|I. Maijeh
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Izien 0 DB
|C. Izien
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Powell 22 LB
|T. Powell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Braswell 6 DB
|C. Braswell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|2/4
|22
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|2
|10
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Mosley 17 WR
|T. Mosley
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
K. Coleman 0 WR
|K. Coleman
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Kimbrough 12 CB
|C. Kimbrough
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brantley 0 CB
|C. Brantley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. VanSumeren 13 LB
|B. VanSumeren
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haladay 27 LB
|C. Haladay
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Baringer 99 P
|B. Baringer
|1
|21.0
|1
|21
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Bernard 5 WR
|G. Bernard
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 50(9:59 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for A.Cruickshank.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - RUT 49(10:30 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSU at RUT 50.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - RUT 46(11:11 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 46. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren; C.Haladay at RUT 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 40(11:50 - 1st) R.Rochelle rushed to RUT 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; C.Brantley at RUT 46.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 17(12:22 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 40 for 23 yards. Tackled by C.Kimbrough at RUT 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - MICHST 38(12:28 - 1st) B.Baringer punts 21 yards to RUT 17 Center-MSU. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MICHST 38(12:37 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 39(13:15 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to RUT 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Maijeh at RUT 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 40(13:51 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to RUT 40. Catch made by K.Coleman at RUT 40. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Young; T.Powell at RUT 39.
|+21 YD
3 & 6 - MICHST 39(14:14 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 39. Catch made by T.Mosley at MSU 39. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by A.Young at RUT 40.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - MICHST 44(14:14 - 1st) PENALTY on MSU-S.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MICHST 44(14:21 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 35(14:46 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Izien; C.Braswell at MSU 44.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks 62 yards from RUT 35 to the MSU 3. G.Bernard returns the kickoff. Tackled by RUT at MSU 35.
