SC
FLA
Anthony Richardson, Florida set to test South Carolina
Attaining bowl eligibility under first-year coach Billy Napier is Florida's focus on Saturday when the Gators host South Carolina in Gainesville, Fla.
Florida (5-4, 2-4 SEC) is coming off one its best offensive performances of the season to end a two-game slide with a 41-24 win at Texas A&M on Saturday.
South Carolina (6-3, 3-3) pulled away from host Vanderbilt for a 38-27 win on the same day.
Anthony Richardson threw for two touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards and two more scores for the Gators, while Montrell Johnson Jr. added 100 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. The Gators rolled up 492 yards of total offense, including 291 on the ground while rushing for an average of 5.8 yards per carry.
South Carolina looked improved on offense Saturday.
Spencer Rattler went 18-for-26 passing for 200 yards and three touchdowns, with Antwane Wells Jr. finishing with four catches for 110 yards, including touchdowns catches of 68 and 17 yards.
Richardson has completed 55.7 percent of his passes for 1,839 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has rushed for 492 yards and eight touchdowns on 74 carries.
Johnson has rushed for a team-high 549 yards to go along with eight touchdowns, while Justin Shorter (21 catches, 471 yards), Ricky Pearsall (22 catches, 406 yards) and Xzavier Henderson (36 catches, 395 yards) each have two receiving touchdowns.
Rattler has completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 1.837 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions, with Wells posting 41 receptions for 574 yards and four scores.
"(South Carolina) is a team that is very capable," Napier said. "They've got some really unique matchup players, individual players that I think can present a number of challenges."
The Gamecocks could also be bolstered with the return of leading rusher MarShawn Lloyd (556 yards, nine TDs), who was sidelined against Vanderbilt with a bruised thigh.
"We're optimistic that he'll be able to go this weekend," South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said.
South Carolina posted a 40-17 win over the Gators last year in Columbia, S.C.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|9
|Rushing
|0
|5
|Passing
|1
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-2
|4-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|11
|134
|Total Plays
|6
|21
|Avg Gain
|1.8
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|-11
|62
|Rush Attempts
|3
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|-3.7
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|22
|72
|Comp. - Att.
|2-3
|5-8
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|9.0
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-37.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|-2
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|22
|PASS YDS
|72
|
|
|-11
|RUSH YDS
|62
|
|
|11
|TOTAL YDS
|134
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|2/3
|22
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bell 0 TE
|J. Bell
|2
|-4
|0
|-2
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Bell 0 TE
|J. Bell
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Wells Jr. 3 WR
|A. Wells Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Reed 3 DB
|D. Reed
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Emmanwori 21 DB
|N. Emmanwori
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 27 DB
|D. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sanders 90 DL
|T. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rush 28 DB
|D. Rush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dial 24 DB
|M. Dial
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin-Scott 22 LB
|B. Martin-Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burch 5 LB
|J. Burch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 0 LB
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hemingway 91 DL
|T. Hemingway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Greene 44 LB
|S. Greene
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kroeger 39 P
|K. Kroeger
|1
|37.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|5/8
|72
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Johnson Jr. 2 RB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|6
|40
|0
|22
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|3
|15
|1
|10
|
R. Pearsall 1 WR
|R. Pearsall
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Etienne 7 RB
|T. Etienne
|2
|5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Douglas 12 WR
|C. Douglas
|3
|2
|40
|0
|27
|
R. Pearsall 1 WR
|R. Pearsall
|3
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
D. Zanders 18 TE
|D. Zanders
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Burke 88 WR
|M. Burke
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hill 23 CB
|J. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 16 S
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Powell-Ryland Jr. 52 LB
|A. Powell-Ryland Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Umanmielen 33 DL
|P. Umanmielen
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Watson 21 DL
|D. Watson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Burney 2 LB
|A. Burney
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Mihalek 49 K
|A. Mihalek
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
3 & 17 - SC 18(3:46 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 18. Catch made by J.Vann at SC 18. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at SC 36.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - SC 18(3:51 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Wells.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SC 25(4:31 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler sacked at SC 18 for -7 yards (A.Powell-Ryland)
|Kickoff
|(4:31 - 1st) A.Mihalek kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:31 - 1st) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 15(4:38 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to SC 15. Catch made by R.Pearsall at SC 15. Gain of 15 yards. R.Pearsall for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - FLA 17(5:18 - 1st) A.Richardson rushed to SC 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Burch at SC 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - FLA 20(5:42 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to SC 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at SC 17.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 26(6:04 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to SC 26. Catch made by M.Burke at SC 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Reed at SC 20.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 47(6:43 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 47. Catch made by C.Douglas at FLA 47. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by D.Reed at SC 26.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 36(7:03 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 36. Catch made by D.Zanders at FLA 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Martin-Scott at FLA 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 36(7:11 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Douglas.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - SC 25(7:21 - 1st) K.Kroeger punts 37 yards to FLA 38 Center-H.Rogers. X.Henderson returned punt from the FLA 38. Tackled by D.Rush at FLA 36. PENALTY on FLA-FLA Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+4 YD
3 & 14 - SC 21(8:04 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 21. Catch made by J.Bell at SC 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at SC 25.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - SC 23(8:46 - 1st) J.Bell rushed to SC 21 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at SC 21.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(9:17 - 1st) J.Bell rushed to SC 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Burney; D.Watson at SC 23.
|Kickoff
|(9:17 - 1st) A.Mihalek kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:17 - 1st) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - FLA 3(9:23 - 1st) A.Richardson rushed to SC End Zone for 3 yards. A.Richardson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - FLA 5(10:02 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to SC 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Sanders at SC 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - FLA 8(10:33 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to SC 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Dial at SC 5.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - FLA 10(11:08 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to SC 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Greene at SC 8.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 19(11:35 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to SC 10 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at SC 10.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 41(11:49 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to SC 19 for 22 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at SC 19.
|+13 YD
3 & 11 - FLA 46(12:12 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 46. Catch made by C.Douglas at FLA 46. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Rush at SC 41.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - FLA 46(12:19 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for R.Pearsall.
|Penalty
2 & 16 - FLA 41(12:38 - 1st) PENALTY on SC-G.Edmond Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 46(13:17 - 1st) FLA rushed to FLA 41 for -5 yards. FLA FUMBLES forced by SC. Fumble RECOVERED by FLA-FLA at FLA 41. Tackled by SC at FLA 41.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 36(13:42 - 1st) A.Richardson rushed to FLA 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at FLA 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 36(13:48 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for R.Pearsall.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - FLA 34(14:19 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Reed at FLA 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - FLA 32(14:40 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Hemingway at FLA 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Pearsall rushed to FLA 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at FLA 32.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
