SJST
0 Pass
3 Rush
5 YDS
1:27 POS
Punt
4TH & 5 SJST 30
4:54
A.Weir punts 41 yards to SDSU 29 Center-A.Gonneville. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
+3 YD
3RD & 8 SJST 27
5:23
C.Cordeiro rushed to SJS 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; J.Tavai at SJS 30.
+2 YD
2ND & 10 SJST 25
6:09
K.Robinson rushed to SJS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka; C.McDonald at SJS 27.
No Gain
1ST & 10 SJST 25
6:15
C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Canaan.
Kickoff
Kickoff
6:15
J.Browning kicks 61 yards from SDSU 35 to the SJS 4. Fair catch by S.Garrett.
SDGST
2 Pass
31 Rush
67 YDS
4:48 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
6:15
J.Browning extra point is good.
+17 YD
2ND & 11 SJST 17
6:24
J.Mayden pass complete to SJS 17. Catch made by M.Shaw at SJS 17. Gain of 17 yards. M.Shaw for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 SJST 16
7:05
C.Davis rushed to SJS 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Wright at SJS 17.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 SJST 27
7:43
J.Mayden rushed to SJS 16 for 11 yards. J.Mayden ran out of bounds.
+18 YD
3RD & 16 SJST 45
8:22
J.Mayden pass complete to SJS 45. Catch made by M.Shaw at SJS 45. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by E.Guidry at SJS 27.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 6:15
J.Browning extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 6:15
J.Mayden pass complete to SJS 17. Catch made by M.Shaw at SJS 17. Gain of 17 yards. M.Shaw for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
67
yds
4:48
pos
14
23
Point After TD 12:15
J.Browning extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 12:15
J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 34. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 34. Gain of 66 yards. T.Shavers for 66 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
72
yds
00:50
pos
14
16
Field Goal 14:53
J.Browning 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Wintermeyer Holder-D.Delgado.
10
plays
42
yds
3:29
pos
14
10
1st Quarter
Point After TD 4:45
J.Browning extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 4:58
T.Schive kicks 60 yards from SJS 35 to the SDSU 5. J.Byrd returns the kickoff. J.Byrd for 95 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
00:13
pos
14
6
Point After TD 4:58
T.Schive extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 4:58
C.Cordeiro rushed to SDSU End Zone for 3 yards. C.Cordeiro for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
31
yds
3:03
pos
13
0
Point After TD 11:23
T.Schive extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:23
C.Cordeiro pass complete to SDSU 4. Catch made by E.Cooks at SDSU 4. Gain of 4 yards. E.Cooks for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
73
yds
3:37
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 7 8
Rushing 2 2
Passing 4 6
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 5-9 1-4
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 122 200
Total Plays 32 25
Avg Gain 3.8 8.0
Net Yards Rushing 28 46
Rush Attempts 14 13
Avg Rush Yards 2.0 3.5
Yards Passing 94 154
Comp. - Att. 10-18 7-12
Yards Per Pass 4.5 11.3
Penalties - Yards 0-0 2-15
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-35.5 0-0.0
Return Yards 3 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-3 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
San Jose State 6-2 140--14
San Diego State 5-4 717--24
Snapdragon Stadium San Diego, California
 94 PASS YDS 154
28 RUSH YDS 46
122 TOTAL YDS 200
San Jose State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Cordeiro  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 94 1 0 117.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.2% 2225 11 2 134.8
C. Cordeiro 10/18 94 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Robinson  32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
98 447 9
K. Robinson 9 32 0 11
C. Cordeiro  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
92 182 7
C. Cordeiro 4 -1 1 3
N. Nash  3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
N. Nash 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
E. Cooks  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 36 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 701 4
E. Cooks 6 3 36 1 27
J. Braddock  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 250 0
J. Braddock 3 3 23 0 14
K. Robinson  32 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 101 0
K. Robinson 2 2 16 0 8
I. Jernagin  36 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
I. Jernagin 1 1 12 0 12
J. Canaan  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Canaan 3 1 7 0 7
J. Lockhart  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 428 0
J. Lockhart 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Pollard  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Pollard 3-1 0.0 0
E. Guidry  38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Guidry 2-0 0.0 0
L. Grey  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Grey 1-0 0.0 0
T. Jenkins  22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Jenkins 1-2 0.0 0
K. Harmon  45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
K. Harmon 1-1 1.0 0
S. Toia  78 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Toia 1-0 0.0 0
N. Wright  4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Wright 1-0 0.0 0
B. Parham  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Parham 1-1 0.0 0
N. Shelton  23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
N. Shelton 1-1 0.0 0
M. Dansby  25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
M. Dansby 0-1 0.0 1
M. Tago  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Tago 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Schive  49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
9/14 26/27
T. Schive 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Weir  99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 35.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 0 0
A. Weir 4 35.5 0 41
T. Benham  28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
34 0 0
T. Benham 1 36.0 0 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Garrett  24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 21.3 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 32 0
S. Garrett 3 21.3 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
San Diego State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Mayden  18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 154 2 1 223.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.8% 985 5 3 144.2
J. Mayden 7/11 154 2 1
J. Byrd  15 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Byrd 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Mayden  18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 110 3
J. Mayden 5 29 0 21
M. Shaw  83 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Shaw 1 7 0 7
C. Davis  29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 127 1
C. Davis 3 6 0 6
K. Christon  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 145 0
K. Christon 1 5 0 5
J. Armstead  38 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 262 0
J. Armstead 1 1 0 1
C. Bell  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 203 0
C. Bell 1 1 0 1
J. Byrd  15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 363 3
J. Byrd 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Shavers  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 97 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 366 2
T. Shavers 3 3 97 1 66
M. Shaw  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 35 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 159 0
M. Shaw 2 2 35 1 18
J. Matthews  45 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 310 2
J. Matthews 2 1 13 0 13
J. Rudolph  82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Rudolph 3 1 9 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Barfield  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Barfield 2-2 0.0 0
S. Lakalaka  43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
S. Lakalaka 2-2 0.0 0
J. Tavai  66 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
J. Tavai 2-1 1.0 0
P. McMorris  33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. McMorris 1-1 0.0 0
V. Kaho  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Kaho 1-0 0.0 0
G. Fountain  39 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Fountain 1-0 0.0 0
J. Tavai  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Tavai 1-0 0.0 0
D. Celestine  31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Celestine 1-1 0.0 0
J. Matthews  45 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Matthews 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Fiaseu  51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
Z. Fiaseu 1-2 0.0 0
D. Malone  32 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Malone 1-2 0.0 0
N. Avinger  17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Avinger 0-1 0.0 0
C. McDonald  55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
C. McDonald 0-4 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Browning  13 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
12/15 19/19
J. Browning 1/1 22 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Byrd  15 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 56.0 95 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 36 0
J. Byrd 2 56.0 95 1
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SJST 27 3:37 11 73 TD
8:01 SDGST 31 3:03 8 31 TD
4:45 SJST 23 1:27 3 -12 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 SJST 19 1:44 4 17 Punt
12:15 SJST 25 1:12 3 8 Punt
5:45 SJST 25 1:27 3 5 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:23 SDGST 17 3:22 6 9 INT
3:18 SJST 42 3:29 10 37 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:05 SDGST 28 0:50 2 72 TD
11:03 SDGST 33 4:48 8 67 TD

SDSU
Aztecs

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - SDGST 30
(4:54 - 2nd) A.Weir punts 41 yards to SDSU 29 Center-A.Gonneville. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
+3 YD
3 & 8 - SDGST 27
(5:23 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro rushed to SJS 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; J.Tavai at SJS 30.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 25
(6:09 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka; C.McDonald at SJS 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(6:15 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Canaan.
Kickoff
(6:15 - 2nd) J.Browning kicks 61 yards from SDSU 35 to the SJS 4. Fair catch by S.Garrett.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:15 - 2nd) J.Browning extra point is good.
+17 YD
2 & 11 - SJST 17
(6:24 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SJS 17. Catch made by M.Shaw at SJS 17. Gain of 17 yards. M.Shaw for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 16
(7:05 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to SJS 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Wright at SJS 17.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 27
(7:43 - 2nd) J.Mayden rushed to SJS 16 for 11 yards. J.Mayden ran out of bounds.
+18 YD
3 & 16 - SJST 45
(8:22 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SJS 45. Catch made by M.Shaw at SJS 45. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by E.Guidry at SJS 27.
Sack
2 & 9 - SJST 38
(9:03 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden sacked at SJS 45 for -7 yards (K.Harmon)
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 39
(9:43 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to SJS 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Pollard; T.Jenkins at SJS 38.
+21 YD
2 & 3 - SJST 40
(10:22 - 2nd) J.Mayden rushed to SJS 39 for 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Jenkins at SJS 39.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 33
(11:03 - 2nd) M.Shaw rushed to SDSU 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Pollard at SDSU 40.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 67 yards, 4:48 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - SDGST 33
(11:07 - 2nd) A.Weir punts 34 yards to SDSU 33 Center-A.Gonneville. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
+11 YD
3 & 13 - SDGST 22
(11:37 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 33 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Barfield at SJS 33.
No Gain
2 & 13 - SDGST 22
(11:40 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(12:15 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield at SJS 22.
Kickoff
(12:15 - 2nd) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the SJS End Zone. Touchback.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:15 - 2nd) J.Browning extra point is good.
+66 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 34
(12:24 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 34. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 34. Gain of 66 yards. T.Shavers for 66 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 28
(13:05 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to SDSU 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Toia at SDSU 34.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 72 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - SDGST 36
(13:12 - 2nd) A.Weir punts 36 yards to SDSU 28 Center-A.Gonneville. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
No Gain
3 & 5 - SDGST 36
(13:16 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 31
(13:56 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 31. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SJS 36.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 31
(14:32 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 31. Catch made by J.Braddock at SJS 31. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by V.Kaho at SJS 31.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 19
(14:45 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 19. Catch made by I.Jernagin at SJS 19. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield; D.Malone at SJS 31.
Kickoff
(14:49 - 2nd) J.Browning kicks 62 yards from SDSU 35 to the SJS 3. S.Garrett returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Johnson at SJS 19.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - SJST 12
(14:53 - 2nd) J.Browning 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Wintermeyer Holder-D.Delgado.
No Gain
3 & Goal - SJST 5
(14:57 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for J.Matthews.
No Gain
2 & Goal - SJST 5
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for J.Rudolph.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 6
(0:13 - 1st) C.Bell rushed to SJS 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Tago; K.Harmon at SJS 5.
Penalty
1 & Goal - SJST 1
(0:35 - 1st) PENALTY on SDSU-J.Simmons False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+23 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 24
(1:10 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SJS 24. Catch made by T.Shavers at SJS 24. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by N.Shelton at SJS 1.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 24
(1:15 - 1st) J.Byrd steps back to pass. J.Byrd pass incomplete intended for J.Rudolph (N.Shelton).
+13 YD
4 & 5 - SJST 37
(1:55 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SJS 37. Catch made by J.Matthews at SJS 37. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Pollard at SJS 24.
+8 YD
3 & 13 - SJST 45
(2:33 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SJS 45. Catch made by T.Shavers at SJS 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Guidry at SJS 37.
No Gain
2 & 13 - SJST 45
(2:40 - 1st) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for SDSU.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 42
(3:18 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SJS 45 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Pollard at SJS 45.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Field Goal (10 plays, 37 yards, 3:29 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 22 - SDGST 11
(3:22 - 1st) A.Weir punts 31 yards to SJS 42 Center-A.Gonneville. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
Sack
3 & 13 - SDGST 20
(3:56 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at SJS 11 for -9 yards (J.Tavai)
No Gain
2 & 13 - SDGST 20
(3:59 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Canaan.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 23
(4:39 - 1st) N.Nash rushed to SJS 20 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; Z.Fiaseu at SJS 20.
Kickoff
(4:45 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the SJS End Zone. S.Garrett returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Butler at SJS 23.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Punt (3 plays, -12 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:45 - 1st) J.Browning extra point is good.
Kickoff
(4:58 - 1st) T.Schive kicks 60 yards from SJS 35 to the SDSU 5. J.Byrd returns the kickoff. J.Byrd for 95 yards TOUCHDOWN.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 31 yards, 3:03 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:58 - 1st) T.Schive extra point is good.
+3 YD
3 & Goal - SJST 3
(5:03 - 1st) C.Cordeiro rushed to SDSU End Zone for 3 yards. C.Cordeiro for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - SJST 5
(5:44 - 1st) C.Cordeiro rushed to SDSU 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Malone; C.Barfield at SDSU 3.
-2 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 3
(6:15 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SDSU 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; S.Lakalaka at SDSU 5.
+8 YD
2 & 2 - SJST 11
(6:37 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SDSU 11. Catch made by K.Robinson at SDSU 11. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka at SDSU 3.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 19
(6:58 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SDSU 19. Catch made by K.Robinson at SDSU 19. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Lakalaka at SDSU 11.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - SJST 22
(7:21 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SDSU 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at SDSU 19.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 31
(7:56 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SDSU 31. Catch made by J.Braddock at SDSU 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at SDSU 22.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 31
(8:01 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Interception (6 plays, 9 yards, 3:22 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 11 - SDGST 26
(8:09 - 1st) J.Mayden pass INTERCEPTED at SDSU 34. Intercepted by M.Dansby at SDSU 34. Tackled by J.Matthews at SDSU 31.
+5 YD
2 & 16 - SDGST 21
(8:53 - 1st) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Jenkins; M.Dansby at SDSU 26.
-1 YD
1 & 15 - SDGST 22
(9:38 - 1st) J.Mayden scrambles to SDSU 21 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Grey at SDSU 21.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 27
(10:06 - 1st) J.Mayden rushed to SDSU 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Shelton at SDSU 32. PENALTY on SDSU-M.Redman Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+9 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 18
(10:41 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 18. Catch made by J.Rudolph at SDSU 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Shelton; B.Parham at SDSU 27.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 17
(11:17 - 1st) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Parham at SDSU 18.
Kickoff
(11:23 - 1st) T.Schive kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to the SDSU End Zone. J.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Pollard; R.Tolefree at SDSU 17.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 73 yards, 3:37 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:23 - 1st) T.Schive extra point is good.
+4 YD
3 & Goal - SJST 4
(11:27 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SDSU 4. Catch made by E.Cooks at SDSU 4. Gain of 4 yards. E.Cooks for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2 & Goal - SJST 4
(11:32 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks (D.Malone).
+5 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 9
(12:08 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SDSU 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain at SDSU 4.
+14 YD
3 & 5 - SJST 23
(12:27 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SDSU 23. Catch made by J.Braddock at SDSU 23. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at SDSU 9.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 28
(13:06 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SDSU 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris; Z.Fiaseu at SDSU 23.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 28
(13:11 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for SJS (K.Banks).
+27 YD
3 & 3 - SJST 45
(13:34 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 45. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 45. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 28.
No Gain
2 & 3 - SJST 45
(13:39 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 45 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Fiaseu at SJS 45.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 38
(14:11 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 38. Catch made by J.Canaan at SJS 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at SJS 45.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 27
(14:52 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine; N.Avinger at SJS 38.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 27
(14:55 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 63 yards from SDSU 35 to the SJS 2. S.Garrett returns the kickoff. Tackled by SDSU at SJS 27.
NCAA FB Scores