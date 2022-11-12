Drive Chart
|
|
|SJST
|SDGST
SJST
0 Pass
3 Rush
5 YDS
1:27 POS
Punt
4TH & 5 SJST 30
4:54
A.Weir punts 41 yards to SDSU 29 Center-A.Gonneville. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
+3 YD
3RD & 8 SJST 27
5:23
C.Cordeiro rushed to SJS 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; J.Tavai at SJS 30.
+2 YD
2ND & 10 SJST 25
6:09
K.Robinson rushed to SJS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka; C.McDonald at SJS 27.
No Gain
1ST & 10 SJST 25
6:15
C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Canaan.
Kickoff
Kickoff
6:15
J.Browning kicks 61 yards from SDSU 35 to the SJS 4. Fair catch by S.Garrett.
SDGST
2 Pass
31 Rush
67 YDS
4:48 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
6:15
J.Browning extra point is good.
+17 YD
2ND & 11 SJST 17
6:24
J.Mayden pass complete to SJS 17. Catch made by M.Shaw at SJS 17. Gain of 17 yards. M.Shaw for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 SJST 16
7:05
C.Davis rushed to SJS 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Wright at SJS 17.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 SJST 27
7:43
J.Mayden rushed to SJS 16 for 11 yards. J.Mayden ran out of bounds.
+18 YD
3RD & 16 SJST 45
8:22
J.Mayden pass complete to SJS 45. Catch made by M.Shaw at SJS 45. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by E.Guidry at SJS 27.
Touchdown 6:15
J.Mayden pass complete to SJS 17. Catch made by M.Shaw at SJS 17. Gain of 17 yards. M.Shaw for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
67
yds
4:48
pos
14
23
Touchdown 12:15
J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 34. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 34. Gain of 66 yards. T.Shavers for 66 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
72
yds
00:50
pos
14
16
Field Goal 14:53
J.Browning 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Wintermeyer Holder-D.Delgado.
10
plays
42
yds
3:29
pos
14
10
Touchdown 4:58
T.Schive kicks 60 yards from SJS 35 to the SDSU 5. J.Byrd returns the kickoff. J.Byrd for 95 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
00:13
pos
14
6
Touchdown 4:58
C.Cordeiro rushed to SDSU End Zone for 3 yards. C.Cordeiro for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
31
yds
3:03
pos
13
0
Touchdown 11:23
C.Cordeiro pass complete to SDSU 4. Catch made by E.Cooks at SDSU 4. Gain of 4 yards. E.Cooks for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
73
yds
3:37
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|8
|Rushing
|2
|2
|Passing
|4
|6
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-9
|1-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|122
|200
|Total Plays
|32
|25
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|28
|46
|Rush Attempts
|14
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|3.5
|Yards Passing
|94
|154
|Comp. - Att.
|10-18
|7-12
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|11.3
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-35.5
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|3
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|94
|PASS YDS
|154
|
|
|28
|RUSH YDS
|46
|
|
|122
|TOTAL YDS
|200
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|10/18
|94
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|9
|32
|0
|11
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|4
|-1
|1
|3
|
N. Nash 3 WR
|N. Nash
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Cooks 4 WR
|E. Cooks
|6
|3
|36
|1
|27
|
J. Braddock 13 WR
|J. Braddock
|3
|3
|23
|0
|14
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|2
|2
|16
|0
|8
|
I. Jernagin 36 RB
|I. Jernagin
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Canaan 85 TE
|J. Canaan
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Lockhart 11 WR
|J. Lockhart
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Pollard 10 LB
|J. Pollard
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Guidry 38 DB
|E. Guidry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Grey 90 DL
|L. Grey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jenkins 22 S
|T. Jenkins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harmon 45 LB
|K. Harmon
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Toia 78 DL
|S. Toia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wright 4 DL
|N. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Parham 6 LB
|B. Parham
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shelton 23 CB
|N. Shelton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dansby 25 DB
|M. Dansby
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Tago 9 LB
|M. Tago
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Schive 49 K
|T. Schive
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Garrett 24 RB
|S. Garrett
|3
|21.3
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mayden 18 QB
|J. Mayden
|5
|29
|0
|21
|
M. Shaw 83 WR
|M. Shaw
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Davis 29 RB
|C. Davis
|3
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Armstead 38 RB
|J. Armstead
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Shavers 14 WR
|T. Shavers
|3
|3
|97
|1
|66
|
M. Shaw 83 WR
|M. Shaw
|2
|2
|35
|1
|18
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Rudolph 82 TE
|J. Rudolph
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Barfield 3 S
|C. Barfield
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lakalaka 43 LB
|S. Lakalaka
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 66 DL
|J. Tavai
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
P. McMorris 33 S
|P. McMorris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Kaho 44 LB
|V. Kaho
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Fountain 39 DL
|G. Fountain
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 91 DL
|J. Tavai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Celestine 31 S
|D. Celestine
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Fiaseu 51 LB
|Z. Fiaseu
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Malone 32 CB
|D. Malone
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Avinger 17 CB
|N. Avinger
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 55 LB
|C. McDonald
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|1/1
|22
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|2
|56.0
|95
|1
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - SDGST 30(4:54 - 2nd) A.Weir punts 41 yards to SDSU 29 Center-A.Gonneville. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - SDGST 27(5:23 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro rushed to SJS 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; J.Tavai at SJS 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 25(6:09 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka; C.McDonald at SJS 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(6:15 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Canaan.
|Kickoff
|(6:15 - 2nd) J.Browning kicks 61 yards from SDSU 35 to the SJS 4. Fair catch by S.Garrett.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:15 - 2nd) J.Browning extra point is good.
|+17 YD
2 & 11 - SJST 17(6:24 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SJS 17. Catch made by M.Shaw at SJS 17. Gain of 17 yards. M.Shaw for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 16(7:05 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to SJS 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Wright at SJS 17.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 27(7:43 - 2nd) J.Mayden rushed to SJS 16 for 11 yards. J.Mayden ran out of bounds.
|+18 YD
3 & 16 - SJST 45(8:22 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SJS 45. Catch made by M.Shaw at SJS 45. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by E.Guidry at SJS 27.
|Sack
2 & 9 - SJST 38(9:03 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden sacked at SJS 45 for -7 yards (K.Harmon)
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 39(9:43 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to SJS 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Pollard; T.Jenkins at SJS 38.
|+21 YD
2 & 3 - SJST 40(10:22 - 2nd) J.Mayden rushed to SJS 39 for 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Jenkins at SJS 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 33(11:03 - 2nd) M.Shaw rushed to SDSU 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Pollard at SDSU 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - SDGST 33(11:07 - 2nd) A.Weir punts 34 yards to SDSU 33 Center-A.Gonneville. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
|+11 YD
3 & 13 - SDGST 22(11:37 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 33 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Barfield at SJS 33.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - SDGST 22(11:40 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(12:15 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield at SJS 22.
|Kickoff
|(12:15 - 2nd) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the SJS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:15 - 2nd) J.Browning extra point is good.
|+66 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 34(12:24 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 34. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 34. Gain of 66 yards. T.Shavers for 66 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 28(13:05 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to SDSU 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Toia at SDSU 34.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - SDGST 36(13:12 - 2nd) A.Weir punts 36 yards to SDSU 28 Center-A.Gonneville. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SDGST 36(13:16 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 31(13:56 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 31. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SJS 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 31(14:32 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 31. Catch made by J.Braddock at SJS 31. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by V.Kaho at SJS 31.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 19(14:45 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 19. Catch made by I.Jernagin at SJS 19. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield; D.Malone at SJS 31.
|Kickoff
|(14:49 - 2nd) J.Browning kicks 62 yards from SDSU 35 to the SJS 3. S.Garrett returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Johnson at SJS 19.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - SJST 12(14:53 - 2nd) J.Browning 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Wintermeyer Holder-D.Delgado.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SJST 5(14:57 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for J.Matthews.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SJST 5(15:00 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for J.Rudolph.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 6(0:13 - 1st) C.Bell rushed to SJS 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Tago; K.Harmon at SJS 5.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - SJST 1(0:35 - 1st) PENALTY on SDSU-J.Simmons False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 24(1:10 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SJS 24. Catch made by T.Shavers at SJS 24. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by N.Shelton at SJS 1.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 24(1:15 - 1st) J.Byrd steps back to pass. J.Byrd pass incomplete intended for J.Rudolph (N.Shelton).
|+13 YD
4 & 5 - SJST 37(1:55 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SJS 37. Catch made by J.Matthews at SJS 37. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Pollard at SJS 24.
|+8 YD
3 & 13 - SJST 45(2:33 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SJS 45. Catch made by T.Shavers at SJS 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Guidry at SJS 37.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - SJST 45(2:40 - 1st) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for SDSU.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 42(3:18 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SJS 45 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Pollard at SJS 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 22 - SDGST 11(3:22 - 1st) A.Weir punts 31 yards to SJS 42 Center-A.Gonneville. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
|Sack
3 & 13 - SDGST 20(3:56 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at SJS 11 for -9 yards (J.Tavai)
|No Gain
2 & 13 - SDGST 20(3:59 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Canaan.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 23(4:39 - 1st) N.Nash rushed to SJS 20 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; Z.Fiaseu at SJS 20.
|Kickoff
|(4:45 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the SJS End Zone. S.Garrett returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Butler at SJS 23.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:58 - 1st) T.Schive extra point is good.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - SJST 3(5:03 - 1st) C.Cordeiro rushed to SDSU End Zone for 3 yards. C.Cordeiro for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - SJST 5(5:44 - 1st) C.Cordeiro rushed to SDSU 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Malone; C.Barfield at SDSU 3.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 3(6:15 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SDSU 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; S.Lakalaka at SDSU 5.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - SJST 11(6:37 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SDSU 11. Catch made by K.Robinson at SDSU 11. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka at SDSU 3.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 19(6:58 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SDSU 19. Catch made by K.Robinson at SDSU 19. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Lakalaka at SDSU 11.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - SJST 22(7:21 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SDSU 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at SDSU 19.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 31(7:56 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SDSU 31. Catch made by J.Braddock at SDSU 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at SDSU 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 31(8:01 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 11 - SDGST 26(8:09 - 1st) J.Mayden pass INTERCEPTED at SDSU 34. Intercepted by M.Dansby at SDSU 34. Tackled by J.Matthews at SDSU 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 16 - SDGST 21(8:53 - 1st) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Jenkins; M.Dansby at SDSU 26.
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - SDGST 22(9:38 - 1st) J.Mayden scrambles to SDSU 21 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Grey at SDSU 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 27(10:06 - 1st) J.Mayden rushed to SDSU 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Shelton at SDSU 32. PENALTY on SDSU-M.Redman Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 18(10:41 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 18. Catch made by J.Rudolph at SDSU 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Shelton; B.Parham at SDSU 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 17(11:17 - 1st) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Parham at SDSU 18.
|Kickoff
|(11:23 - 1st) T.Schive kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to the SDSU End Zone. J.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Pollard; R.Tolefree at SDSU 17.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:23 - 1st) T.Schive extra point is good.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - SJST 4(11:27 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SDSU 4. Catch made by E.Cooks at SDSU 4. Gain of 4 yards. E.Cooks for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SJST 4(11:32 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks (D.Malone).
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 9(12:08 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SDSU 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain at SDSU 4.
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - SJST 23(12:27 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SDSU 23. Catch made by J.Braddock at SDSU 23. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at SDSU 9.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 28(13:06 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SDSU 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris; Z.Fiaseu at SDSU 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 28(13:11 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for SJS (K.Banks).
|+27 YD
3 & 3 - SJST 45(13:34 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 45. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 45. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 28.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - SJST 45(13:39 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 45 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Fiaseu at SJS 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 38(14:11 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 38. Catch made by J.Canaan at SJS 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at SJS 45.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 27(14:52 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine; N.Avinger at SJS 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 27(14:55 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 63 yards from SDSU 35 to the SJS 2. S.Garrett returns the kickoff. Tackled by SDSU at SJS 27.
