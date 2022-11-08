|
|
|TEMPLE
|HOU
Houston faces Temple with all signs pointing to a shootout
It would be easy to criticize Houston's defense following last week's 77-63 loss to SMU.
But Cougars coach Dana Holgorsen took the opposite approach.
"The key is moving forward," Holgorsen said. "They played well. That's the greatest single quarterback performance I've seen in a long time."
As the Cougars (5-4, 3-2 AAC) prepare to host Temple (3-6, 1-4) on Saturday in an American Athletic Conference game, most questions in Holgorsen's weekly press conference were directed toward the performance of Houston's defense in the prior game.
SMU scored on its first nine drives and 11 of 12 overall.
Quarterback Tanner Mordecai threw nine touchdown passes for the Mustangs in the highest-scoring regulation game in FBS history.
"I don't think that's who we are defensively," Holgorsen said. "Our guys competed. If I was looking at a defense that loafed and was not playing with effort and not competing, we'd have a real problem. It wasn't that."
Houston's goal now is to quickly erase those bad memories.
"Better do it quick," Holgorsen said. "Got a hot Temple coming in. We can't overlook this one. They've got my attention. And we'll make sure they get our players' attention as well."
On a positive note, Houston quarterback Clayton Tune threw for 527 yards and seven touchdowns. He also rushed for 111 yards and a score.
Temple, meanwhile, will look to build on its momentum following a 54-28 victory over South Florida. The Owls were dominant on both sides of the ball and didn't record one punt for the first time in program history.
"Let's see if we can keep this thing going," Temple coach Stan Drayton said.
Running back Edward Saydee set career highs in rushing yards (265) and rushing touchdowns with three. He compiled 334 all-purpose yards, and quarterback E.J. Warner passed for a career-best 344 yards for the first 300-plus yard effort of his career.
"The beauty of explosive plays means there are players that are playing hard without the ball in their hand," Drayton said.
To continue that trend, those habits must continue to be developed during the week.
"It's not just gonna show up," Drayton said. "We've got to continue to put the work in."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|8
|Rushing
|2
|3
|Passing
|11
|5
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-6
|3-8
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|247
|154
|Total Plays
|38
|33
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|15
|32
|Rush Attempts
|15
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.0
|2.5
|Yards Passing
|232
|122
|Comp. - Att.
|18-23
|14-20
|Yards Per Pass
|10.1
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|2-32.5
|Return Yards
|35
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-35
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|232
|PASS YDS
|122
|
|
|15
|RUSH YDS
|32
|
|
|247
|TOTAL YDS
|154
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Warner 13 QB
|E. Warner
|18/23
|232
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Saydee 23 RB
|E. Saydee
|12
|12
|1
|4
|
M. Morgan 94 P
|M. Morgan
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
D. Hubbard 28 RB
|D. Hubbard
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
E. Warner 13 QB
|E. Warner
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Barbon 10 WR
|J. Barbon
|7
|4
|76
|0
|43
|
A. Sanders 5 WR
|A. Sanders
|5
|4
|40
|0
|16
|
D. Martin-Robinson 82 TE
|D. Martin-Robinson
|3
|3
|33
|1
|15
|
Z. Baines 80 WR
|Z. Baines
|3
|2
|32
|0
|24
|
E. Saydee 23 RB
|E. Saydee
|2
|2
|27
|0
|15
|
J. Smith 84 TE
|J. Smith
|2
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
A. Anderson Jr. 15 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Odom 25 S
|A. Odom
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ware 38 S
|J. Ware
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 21 CB
|D. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jordan 13 LB
|L. Jordan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Clark 20 CB
|E. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMurray 7 CB
|J. McMurray
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Magee 6 LB
|J. Magee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ruiz 19 CB
|C. Ruiz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Turay 58 DL
|L. Turay
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Y. Rigby 31 LB
|Y. Rigby
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilson 11 LB
|K. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Varner 9 DL
|D. Varner
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. McCargo 42 S
|M. McCargo
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Price 35 K
|C. Price
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Cuascut-Palmer 32 S
|C. Cuascut-Palmer
|2
|17.5
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|14/20
|122
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Dell 1 WR
|N. Dell
|9
|7
|66
|0
|24
|
S. Brown 13 WR
|S. Brown
|6
|4
|41
|0
|17
|
C. Trahan 85 TE
|C. Trahan
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Golden 10 WR
|M. Golden
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Sneed 21 RB
|S. Sneed
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Carter 8 WR
|K. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Mwaniki 28 DB
|T. Mwaniki
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Owens 2 DB
|G. Owens
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Audu 21 DB
|A. Audu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Payne 29 LB
|T. Payne
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bell 17 DL
|A. Bell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Griffin-Taylor 12 DB
|D. Griffin-Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 25 LB
|J. Morris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mutin 3 LB
|D. Mutin
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bankston 56 DL
|L. Bankston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 44 DL
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Holmes Jr. 91 DL
|A. Holmes Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nwankwo 10 DL
|C. Nwankwo
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Emery 32 DB
|J. Emery
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Hypolite 5 DB
|H. Hypolite
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ceaser 9 DL
|N. Ceaser
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Green 23 DB
|A. Green
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Ramsey 51 K
|K. Ramsey
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilkins 22 P
|L. Wilkins
|2
|32.5
|1
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Sawyer 83 WR
|P. Sawyer
|2
|25.0
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 23(0:36 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at TEM 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 23(0:41 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 16(0:50 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 16. Catch made by A.Anderson at TEM 16. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Mwaniki at TEM 23.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 8(0:56 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 8. Catch made by Z.Baines at TEM 8. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin; T.Mwaniki at TEM 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 8(1:01 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Bell at TEM 8.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - TEMPLE 43(1:11 - 2nd) L.Wilkins punts 35 yards to TEM 8 Center-HOU. Downed by J.Garza.
|-7 YD
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 36(1:51 - 2nd) C.Tune rushed to TEM 43 for -7 yards. C.Tune FUMBLES forced by L.Jordan. Fumble RECOVERED by HOU-L.Robinson at TEM 43. Tackled by TEM at TEM 43.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 36(1:59 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for S.Brown.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 39(2:33 - 2nd) T.Henry rushed to TEM 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at TEM 36.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 37(2:51 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 37. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 37. Gain of 24 yards. N.Dell ran out of bounds.
|Kickoff
|(2:59 - 2nd) R.Bell kicks 63 yards from TEM 35 to the HOU 2. P.Sawyer returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Bell at HOU 37.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(2:59 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for TEM. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 2(3:04 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to HOU End Zone for 2 yards. E.Saydee for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+43 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 45(3:29 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to HOU 45. Catch made by J.Barbon at HOU 45. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by T.Mwaniki at HOU 2.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 46(3:58 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to HOU 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Emery; A.Bell at HOU 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 39(4:04 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Sanders. PENALTY on HOU-D.Jones Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on HOU-J.Emery Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - TEMPLE 31(4:12 - 2nd) L.Wilkins punts 30 yards to TEM 39 Center-HOU. Downed by T.Cheeks.
|+11 YD
3 & 13 - TEMPLE 20(4:47 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 20. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 20. Gain of 11 yards. N.Dell ran out of bounds.
|Sack
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 25(5:26 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune sacked at HOU 20 for -5 yards (L.Turay)
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 23(5:52 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 23. Catch made by S.Sneed at HOU 23. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Ruiz at HOU 25.
|Kickoff
|(5:59 - 2nd) R.Bell kicks 57 yards from TEM 35 to the HOU 8. P.Sawyer returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.McCargo at HOU 23.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(5:59 - 2nd) C.Price extra point is no good.
|+10 YD
4 & 10 - HOU 10(6:05 - 2nd) M.Morgan rushed to HOU End Zone for 10 yards. M.Morgan for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - HOU 10(6:11 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 10(6:18 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Sanders.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 7(6:48 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to HOU 10 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at HOU 10.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - HOU 19(7:26 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to HOU 19. Catch made by E.Saydee at HOU 19. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Mwaniki at HOU 7.
|+15 YD
2 & 26 - HOU 34(8:03 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to HOU 34. Catch made by E.Saydee at HOU 34. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin; T.Mwaniki at HOU 19.
|-6 YD
1 & 20 - HOU 28(8:31 - 2nd) E.Warner rushed to HOU 34 for -6 yards. E.Warner FUMBLES forced by HOU. Fumble RECOVERED by TEM-E.Warner at HOU 34. Tackled by HOU at HOU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 18(9:07 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to HOU 16 for yards. Tackled by T.Cheeks; H.Ajijolaiya at HOU 16. PENALTY on TEM-W.Quarshie Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 29(9:36 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to HOU 29. Catch made by A.Sanders at HOU 29. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Audu at HOU 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 29(9:54 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to HOU 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Payne at HOU 29.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 44(10:22 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to HOU 44. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at HOU 44. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Mwaniki at HOU 29.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 40(10:47 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 40. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 40. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Owens at HOU 44.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 31(11:18 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 31. Catch made by J.Smith at TEM 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Payne; N.Ceaser at TEM 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(11:49 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 25. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Audu at TEM 31.
|Kickoff
|(11:49 - 2nd) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:49 - 2nd) K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 16(11:56 - 2nd) C.Tune rushed to TEM End Zone for 16 yards. C.Tune for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 16(12:38 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to TEM 16. Catch made by N.Dell at TEM 16. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at TEM 16.
|+9 YD
4 & 2 - TEMPLE 25(13:16 - 2nd) C.Tune scrambles to TEM 16 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Odom at TEM 16.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 29(13:54 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to TEM 29. Catch made by S.Brown at TEM 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by E.Clark at TEM 25.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 29(14:01 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for S.Brown.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 33(14:28 - 2nd) S.Sneed rushed to TEM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Odom; K.Wilson at TEM 29.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:35 - 2nd) B.Baxa kicks 52 yards from HOU 35 to the TEM 13. C.Cuascut-Palmer returns the kickoff. C.Cuascut-Palmer FUMBLES forced by N.Guzman. Fumble RECOVERED by HOU-N.Guzman at TEM 33. Tackled by TEM at TEM 33. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:35 - 2nd) K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 2(14:36 - 2nd) S.Sneed rushed to TEM End Zone for 2 yards. S.Sneed for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TEM-TEM Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|+17 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 19(15:00 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to TEM 19. Catch made by S.Brown at TEM 19. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at TEM 2.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 28(0:38 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to TEM 28. Catch made by C.Trahan at TEM 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TEM 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 28(0:42 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
|+15 YD
4 & 12 - HOU 43(1:22 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to TEM 43. Catch made by S.Brown at TEM 43. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Clark at TEM 28.
|+11 YD
3 & 23 - HOU 46(2:01 - 1st) C.Tune scrambles to TEM 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at TEM 43.
|Sack
2 & 4 - HOU 35(2:46 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune sacked at HOU 46 for -19 yards (D.Varner) C.Tune FUMBLES forced by D.Varner. Fumble RECOVERED by HOU-C.Tune at HOU 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 41(3:26 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to TEM 41. Catch made by N.Dell at TEM 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at TEM 35.
|+5 YD
4 & 2 - HOU 46(3:42 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to TEM 46. Catch made by S.Brown at TEM 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at TEM 41.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - HOU 46(3:49 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for M.Golden.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 50(4:09 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 50. Catch made by M.Golden at HOU 50. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.McMurray at TEM 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 46(4:39 - 1st) T.Henry rushed to HOU 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby; A.Odom at HOU 50.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 2 - TEMPLE 46(4:48 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 45(5:23 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to HOU 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Bankston at HOU 46.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(5:48 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 46. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Morris; T.Mwaniki at HOU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(5:56 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - TEMPLE 42(6:24 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at TEM 46.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 35(6:54 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 35. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at TEM 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35(7:28 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Owens; C.Nwankwo at TEM 35.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 6 - HOU 41(7:42 - 1st) C.Tune pass INTERCEPTED at TEM End Zone. Intercepted by M.McCargo at TEM End Zone. M.McCargo ran out of bounds. PENALTY on HOU-HOU Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 45(8:06 - 1st) S.Sneed rushed to TEM 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Odom; Y.Rigby at TEM 41.
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 44(8:37 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 44. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at TEM 45.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 36(9:20 - 1st) C.Tune rushed to HOU 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Jordan at HOU 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 36(9:26 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 34(10:00 - 1st) S.Sneed rushed to HOU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at HOU 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 28(10:38 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 28. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at HOU 34.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - HOU 20(10:59 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 20. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 20. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.McMurray at HOU 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 25(10:59 - 1st) PENALTY on HOU-C.Johnson False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(10:59 - 1st) R.Bell kicks 54 yards from TEM 35 to the HOU 11. Fair catch by M.Golden.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:59 - 1st) C.Price extra point is good.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 13(11:02 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to HOU 13. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at HOU 13. Gain of 13 yards. D.Martin-Robinson for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 14(11:24 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to HOU 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Ceaser; C.Nwankwo at HOU 13.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 16(11:40 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to HOU 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Holmes at HOU 14.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 24(11:58 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to HOU 24. Catch made by J.Barbon at HOU 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Griffin-Taylor at HOU 16.
|+24 YD
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 48(12:14 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to HOU 48. Catch made by Z.Baines at HOU 48. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by A.Green; D.Griffin-Taylor at HOU 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - TEMPLE 47(12:48 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 47. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at TEM 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin at HOU 48.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 48(13:29 - 1st) D.Hubbard rushed to TEM 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo at TEM 47.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 40(13:56 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 40. Catch made by J.Smith at TEM 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Payne at TEM 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 37(14:25 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Mwaniki at TEM 40.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 21(14:53 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 21. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 21. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by H.Hypolite; J.Emery at TEM 37.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Baxa kicks 59 yards from HOU 35 to the TEM 6. C.Cuascut-Palmer returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Cheeks; D.Griffin-Taylor at TEM 21.
