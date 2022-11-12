Drive Chart
|
|
|TXSTSM
|SALA
SALA
3 Pass
63 Rush
64 YDS
4:57 POS
No Gain
2ND & 19 TXSTSM 19
0:10
C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
Penalty
2ND & Goal TXSTSM 4
0:15
C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 4. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at TXST 4. Gain of yards. D.Thomas-Jones for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SAB-C.Lacy Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
1ST & Goal TXSTSM 7
0:45
O.Wells rushed to TXST 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Sears at TXST 4.
+12 YD
3RD & 4 TXSTSM 19
0:52
C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 19. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at TXST 19. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou; C.Mills at TXST 7.
+2 YD
2ND & 6 TXSTSM 21
1:28
L.Webb rushed to TXST 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Harris; D.Ratcliff at TXST 19.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 TXSTSM 25
2:08
L.Webb rushed to TXST 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Ezidore at TXST 21.
+22 YD
4TH & 3 TXSTSM 47
2:28
C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 47. Catch made by L.Webb at TXST 47. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at TXST 25.
+4 YD
3RD & 7 SALA 49
3:12
B.McReynolds rushed to TXST 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Mbanasor; N.Ezidore at TXST 47.
No Gain
2ND & 7 SALA 49
3:20
C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas-Jones.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 SALA 46
3:50
C.Bradley rushed to SAB 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Mbanasor at SAB 49.
Touchdown 6:55
C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 2. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at TXST 2. Gain of 2 yards. D.Thomas-Jones for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
33
yds
4:15
pos
0
16
Field Goal 6:33
D.Guajardo 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SAB Holder-SAB.
8
plays
33
yds
5:07
pos
0
10
Touchdown 13:17
C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 41. Catch made by D.Voisin at TXST 41. Gain of 41 yards. D.Voisin for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
65
yds
1:43
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|2
|12
|Rushing
|1
|3
|Passing
|1
|8
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|0-5
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|4-4
|Total Net Yards
|27
|226
|Total Plays
|17
|46
|Avg Gain
|1.6
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|-3
|72
|Rush Attempts
|6
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|-0.5
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|30
|154
|Comp. - Att.
|5-11
|12-21
|Yards Per Pass
|1.5
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|3-32
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-35.2
|2-40.0
|Return Yards
|4
|19
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|3-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|30
|PASS YDS
|154
|
|
|-3
|RUSH YDS
|72
|
|
|27
|TOTAL YDS
|226
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|5/11
|30
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|3
|9
|0
|10
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|3
|-12
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|4
|3
|13
|0
|6
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Jeter 28 RB
|J. Jeter
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Lyons 86 TE
|T. Lyons
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
|J. Ortega-Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Groves 0 WR
|R. Groves
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Moorer 6 WR
|D. Moorer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Spears 12 S
|T. Spears
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Harris 27 LB
|L. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tupou 55 LB
|S. Tupou
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sears 96 DL
|D. Sears
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bell 54 DL
|L. Bell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ezidore 95 DL
|N. Ezidore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mills 7 CB
|C. Mills
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bell 33 LB
|B. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Revels 8 LB
|J. Revels
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 0 S
|J. Morris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Mbanasor 91 DL
|N. Mbanasor
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hockley 15 CB
|R. Hockley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 19 LB
|C. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ratcliff 97 DL
|D. Ratcliff
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. O'Kelly 99 P
|S. O'Kelly
|5
|35.2
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Groves 0 WR
|R. Groves
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|12/21
|154
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Webb 3 RB
|L. Webb
|14
|47
|0
|10
|
M. Lee 29 RB
|M. Lee
|5
|15
|0
|5
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
O. Wells 12 RB
|O. Wells
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|4
|3
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Webb 3 RB
|L. Webb
|3
|3
|51
|0
|26
|
D. Voisin 9 WR
|D. Voisin
|6
|2
|45
|1
|41
|
J. Wayne 0 WR
|J. Wayne
|3
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
D. Thomas-Jones 8 TE
|D. Thomas-Jones
|4
|2
|14
|1
|12
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Sefcik 88 TE
|L. Sefcik
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Kiser 22 LB
|T. Kiser
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 4 LB
|J. Miller
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Sheriff 11 DL
|J. Sheriff
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Y. Banks 8 S
|Y. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 20 DL
|L. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Guajardo 36 K
|D. Guajardo
|1/1
|34
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Brooks 92 P
|J. Brooks
|2
|40.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|3
|6.3
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 19 - SALA 19(0:10 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - SALA 4(0:15 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 4. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at TXST 4. Gain of yards. D.Thomas-Jones for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SAB-C.Lacy Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 7(0:45 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to TXST 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Sears at TXST 4.
|+12 YD
3 & 4 - SALA 19(0:52 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 19. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at TXST 19. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou; C.Mills at TXST 7.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - SALA 21(1:28 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to TXST 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Harris; D.Ratcliff at TXST 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25(2:08 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to TXST 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Ezidore at TXST 21.
|+22 YD
4 & 3 - SALA 47(2:28 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 47. Catch made by L.Webb at TXST 47. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at TXST 25.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - SALA 49(3:12 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to TXST 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Mbanasor; N.Ezidore at TXST 47.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SALA 49(3:20 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas-Jones.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 46(3:50 - 2nd) C.Bradley rushed to SAB 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Mbanasor at SAB 49.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - SALA 38(4:18 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 38. Catch made by L.Sefcik at SAB 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.Harris at SAB 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 32(4:53 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Mbanasor; S.Tupou at SAB 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 32(5:01 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas-Jones.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - TXSTSM 40(5:12 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 28 yards to SAB 32 Center-TXST. Downed by TXST.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 40(5:19 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Ortega-Jones.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(5:56 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 35. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Y.Banks at TXST 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(6:32 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at TXST 35.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(6:55 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at TXST 35.
|Kickoff
|(6:55 - 2nd) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:55 - 2nd) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - SALA 2(7:03 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 2. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at TXST 2. Gain of 2 yards. D.Thomas-Jones for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - SALA 1(7:29 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to TXST 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Bell at TXST 2.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - SALA 5(7:52 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to TXST 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SALA 5(8:23 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to TXST 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou at TXST 5.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 12(8:44 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to TXST 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Williams; T.Spears at TXST 5.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 17(9:11 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to TXST 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 12.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 27(9:13 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin. PENALTY on TXST-A.Edwards Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
4 & 4 - SALA 37(9:54 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 37. Catch made by J.Wayne at TXST 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Spears; R.Hockley at TXST 27.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - SALA 40(10:23 - 2nd) C.Bradley rushed to TXST 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 37.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SALA 40(10:28 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 43(11:10 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 43. Catch made by L.Webb at TXST 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Bell at TXST 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - TXSTSM 19(11:24 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 34 yards to SAB 47 Center-TXST. C.Lacy returned punt from the SAB 47. Tackled by D.Martinez at TXST 43.
|Sack
3 & 11 - TXSTSM 24(11:48 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 19 for -5 yards (J.Sheriff)
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 24(12:08 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(12:35 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TXST 24.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - SALA 36(12:45 - 2nd) J.Brooks punts 43 yards to TXST 21 Center-SAB. R.Groves returned punt from the TXST 21. Tackled by R.Hyatt; C.Thompson at TXST 25.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SALA 36(12:55 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 32(13:35 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 32. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou at SAB 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 32(13:41 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - TXSTSM 37(13:50 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 34 yards to SAB 29 Center-TXST. C.Lacy returned punt from the SAB 29. Tackled by J.Emmanuel at SAB 32.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 37(14:04 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Moorer.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(14:43 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 35. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at TXST 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(14:48 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for T.Lyons.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - SALA 28(14:55 - 2nd) J.Brooks punts 37 yards to TXST 35 Center-SAB. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - SALA 28(15:00 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin.
|-8 YD
2 & 4 - SALA 36(2:17 - 1st) C.Bradley rushed to SAB 28 for -8 yards. C.Bradley FUMBLES forced by L.Harris. Fumble RECOVERED by SAB-C.Bradley at SAB 28. Tackled by TXST at SAB 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 30(2:48 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 30. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 30. Gain of 6 yards. C.Lacy ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - SALA 25(3:25 - 1st) C.Bradley rushed to SAB 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Revels at SAB 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 23(4:01 - 1st) M.Lee rushed to SAB 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at SAB 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 18(4:37 - 1st) M.Lee rushed to SAB 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXST at SAB 23.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - SALA 9(5:08 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 9. Catch made by B.McReynolds at SAB 9. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXST at SAB 18.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - SALA 7(5:16 - 1st) M.Lee rushed to SAB 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at SAB 9.
|+3 YD
1 & 14 - SALA 4(5:36 - 1st) M.Lee rushed to SAB 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at SAB 7.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 8(5:41 - 1st) M.Lee rushed to SAB 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at SAB 11. PENALTY on SAB-J.McCulloch Offensive Holding 7 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - TXSTSM 48(5:41 - 1st) S.O'Kelly punts 44 yards to SAB 8 Center-TXST. Fair catch by C.Lacy.
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 49(5:42 - 1st) L.Hatcher rushed to TXST 48 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SAB at TXST 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(5:57 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 43. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SAB at TXST 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(5:57 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass INTERCEPTED at TXST 43. Intercepted by J.Miller at TXST 43. Tackled by L.Pare at TXST 42. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was overturned. L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for L.Pare.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 32(6:27 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 32. Catch made by D.Jackson at TXST 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by SAB at TXST 43.
|Kickoff
|(6:33 - 1st) J.Meeks kicks 61 yards from SAB 35 to the TXST 4. R.Groves returns the kickoff. R.Groves ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - SALA 24(6:45 - 1st) D.Guajardo 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SAB Holder-SAB.
|-3 YD
3 & 7 - SALA 14(7:22 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to TXST 17 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Sears at TXST 17.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SALA 14(7:25 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for SAB.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 17(8:03 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to TXST 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 14.
|+26 YD
4 & 3 - SALA 43(8:18 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 43. Catch made by L.Webb at TXST 43. Gain of 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXST at TXST 17.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SALA 43(10:27 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to TXST 43 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXST at TXST 43.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - SALA 43(10:30 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for SAB.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 50(11:40 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to TXST 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - TXSTSM 15(11:49 - 1st) S.O'Kelly punts 36 yards to SAB 49 Center-TXST. C.Lacy returned punt from the SAB 49. Tackled by I.Nixon at TXST 45. PENALTY on SAB-R.Fletcher Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
3 & 16 - TXSTSM 9(12:30 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 9. Catch made by J.Jeter at TXST 9. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at TXST 15.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - TXSTSM 9(12:42 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 15(13:12 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 9 for -6 yards (J.Miller)
|Kickoff
|(13:17 - 1st) J.Meeks kicks 48 yards from SAB 35 to the TXST 17. J.Berry returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Perry at TXST 31. PENALTY on TXST-P.Tuggle Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:17 - 1st) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 41(13:34 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 41. Catch made by D.Voisin at TXST 41. Gain of 41 yards. D.Voisin for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 48(13:56 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 48. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 48. Gain of 11 yards. J.Wayne ran out of bounds.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 38(14:31 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Mills at SAB 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 35(14:54 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Bell at SAB 38.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Shipley kicks 54 yards from TXST 35 to the SAB 11. B.McReynolds returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Speights at SAB 35.
