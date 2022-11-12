Drive Chart
TXSTSM
SALA

SALA
3 Pass
63 Rush
64 YDS
4:57 POS
No Gain
2ND & 19 TXSTSM 19
0:10
C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
Penalty
2ND & Goal TXSTSM 4
0:15
C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 4. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at TXST 4. Gain of yards. D.Thomas-Jones for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SAB-C.Lacy Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
1ST & Goal TXSTSM 7
0:45
O.Wells rushed to TXST 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Sears at TXST 4.
+12 YD
3RD & 4 TXSTSM 19
0:52
C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 19. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at TXST 19. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou; C.Mills at TXST 7.
+2 YD
2ND & 6 TXSTSM 21
1:28
L.Webb rushed to TXST 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Harris; D.Ratcliff at TXST 19.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 TXSTSM 25
2:08
L.Webb rushed to TXST 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Ezidore at TXST 21.
+22 YD
4TH & 3 TXSTSM 47
2:28
C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 47. Catch made by L.Webb at TXST 47. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at TXST 25.
+4 YD
3RD & 7 SALA 49
3:12
B.McReynolds rushed to TXST 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Mbanasor; N.Ezidore at TXST 47.
No Gain
2ND & 7 SALA 49
3:20
C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas-Jones.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 SALA 46
3:50
C.Bradley rushed to SAB 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Mbanasor at SAB 49.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 6:55
D.Guajardo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 6:55
C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 2. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at TXST 2. Gain of 2 yards. D.Thomas-Jones for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
33
yds
4:15
pos
0
16
1st Quarter
Field Goal 6:33
D.Guajardo 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SAB Holder-SAB.
8
plays
33
yds
5:07
pos
0
10
Point After TD 13:17
D.Guajardo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:17
C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 41. Catch made by D.Voisin at TXST 41. Gain of 41 yards. D.Voisin for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
65
yds
1:43
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 2 12
Rushing 1 3
Passing 1 8
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 0-5 4-11
4th Down Conv 0-0 4-4
Total Net Yards 27 226
Total Plays 17 46
Avg Gain 1.6 4.9
Net Yards Rushing -3 72
Rush Attempts 6 25
Avg Rush Yards -0.5 2.9
Yards Passing 30 154
Comp. - Att. 5-11 12-21
Yards Per Pass 1.5 7.3
Penalties - Yards 2-20 3-32
Touchdowns 0 2
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-35.2 2-40.0
Return Yards 4 19
Punts - Returns 1-4 3-19
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Texas State 3-6 00--0
South Alabama 7-2 107--17
Hancock Whitney Stadium Mobile, AL
 30 PASS YDS 154
-3 RUSH YDS 72
27 TOTAL YDS 226
Texas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Hatcher  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 30 0 0 68.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.8% 2181 18 8 131.0
L. Hatcher 5/11 30 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Pare  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
120 458 3
L. Pare 3 9 0 10
L. Hatcher  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 -124 0
L. Hatcher 3 -12 0 -1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
L. Pare  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 167 1
L. Pare 4 3 13 0 6
D. Jackson  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 18 0
D. Jackson 1 1 11 0 11
J. Jeter  28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 37 0
J. Jeter 1 1 6 0 6
T. Lyons  86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 0
T. Lyons 1 0 0 0 0
J. Ortega-Jones  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 266 1
J. Ortega-Jones 1 0 0 0 0
R. Groves  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 128 0
R. Groves 2 0 0 0 0
D. Moorer  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 43 1
D. Moorer 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Spears  12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Spears 4-2 0.0 0
L. Harris  27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Harris 2-1 0.0 0
S. Tupou  55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
S. Tupou 2-2 0.0 0
D. Sears  96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Sears 2-0 0.0 0
L. Bell  54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Bell 2-0 0.0 0
N. Ezidore  95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Ezidore 1-1 0.0 0
C. Mills  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Mills 1-1 0.0 0
B. Bell  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Bell 1-0 0.0 0
J. Revels  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Revels 1-0 0.0 0
J. Morris  0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Morris 1-0 0.0 0
N. Mbanasor  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
N. Mbanasor 1-2 0.0 0
R. Hockley  15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Hockley 0-1 0.0 0
C. Williams  19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
D. Ratcliff  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Ratcliff 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. O'Kelly  99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 35.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
54 0 0
S. O'Kelly 5 35.2 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Berry  20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
J. Berry 1 14.0 14 0
R. Groves  0 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
R. Groves 1 28.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Groves 0 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 10.0 40 0
R. Groves 1 4.0 4 0
South Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Bradley  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 154 2 0 150.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.1% 2281 15 7 143.6
C. Bradley 12/21 154 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Webb  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
162 891 13
L. Webb 14 47 0 10
M. Lee  29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 157 4
M. Lee 5 15 0 5
B. McReynolds  14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 150 0
B. McReynolds 1 4 0 4
O. Wells  12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 175 0
O. Wells 1 3 0 3
C. Bradley  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 44 2
C. Bradley 4 3 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
L. Webb  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 145 1
L. Webb 3 3 51 0 26
D. Voisin  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 2 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 467 1
D. Voisin 6 2 45 1 41
J. Wayne  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 670 7
J. Wayne 3 2 21 0 11
D. Thomas-Jones  8 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 149 1
D. Thomas-Jones 4 2 14 1 12
B. McReynolds  14 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 95 1
B. McReynolds 1 1 9 0 9
L. Sefcik  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 101 1
L. Sefcik 1 1 8 0 8
C. Lacy  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 615 3
C. Lacy 1 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Kiser  22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Kiser 3-0 0.0 0
J. Miller  4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Miller 2-0 1.0 0
J. Sheriff  11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Sheriff 1-0 1.0 0
Y. Banks  8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 5 0
Y. Banks 1-0 0.0 0
L. Brooks  20 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Brooks 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Guajardo  36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
12/12 33/34
D. Guajardo 1/1 34 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Brooks  92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 40.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
42 0 0
J. Brooks 2 40.0 0 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. McReynolds  14 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 36 0
B. McReynolds 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Lacy 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 6.3 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 11.4 160 1
C. Lacy 3 6.3 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:17 TXSTSM 15 1:37 3 0 Punt
6:33 TXSTSM 32 0:52 4 16 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 TXSTSM 35 1:07 3 2 Punt
12:35 TXSTSM 25 1:25 3 -6 Punt
6:55 TXSTSM 25 1:54 4 15 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SALA 35 1:43 4 65 TD
11:40 TXSTSM 50 5:07 8 33 FG
5:41 SALA 8 5:53 10 20 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:41 SALA 32 1:06 3 4 Punt
11:10 TXSTSM 43 4:15 10 43 TD
5:01 SALA 32 4:57 12 49

USA
Jaguars

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 19 - SALA 19
(0:10 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
Penalty
2 & Goal - SALA 4
(0:15 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 4. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at TXST 4. Gain of yards. D.Thomas-Jones for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SAB-C.Lacy Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 7
(0:45 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to TXST 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Sears at TXST 4.
+12 YD
3 & 4 - SALA 19
(0:52 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 19. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at TXST 19. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou; C.Mills at TXST 7.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - SALA 21
(1:28 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to TXST 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Harris; D.Ratcliff at TXST 19.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25
(2:08 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to TXST 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Ezidore at TXST 21.
+22 YD
4 & 3 - SALA 47
(2:28 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 47. Catch made by L.Webb at TXST 47. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at TXST 25.
+4 YD
3 & 7 - SALA 49
(3:12 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to TXST 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Mbanasor; N.Ezidore at TXST 47.
No Gain
2 & 7 - SALA 49
(3:20 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas-Jones.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 46
(3:50 - 2nd) C.Bradley rushed to SAB 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Mbanasor at SAB 49.
+8 YD
3 & 4 - SALA 38
(4:18 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 38. Catch made by L.Sefcik at SAB 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.Harris at SAB 46.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 32
(4:53 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Mbanasor; S.Tupou at SAB 38.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 32
(5:01 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas-Jones.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - TXSTSM 40
(5:12 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 28 yards to SAB 32 Center-TXST. Downed by TXST.
No Gain
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 40
(5:19 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Ortega-Jones.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 35
(5:56 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 35. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Y.Banks at TXST 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35
(6:32 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at TXST 35.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(6:55 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at TXST 35.
Kickoff
(6:55 - 2nd) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.

USA
Jaguars
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 43 yards, 4:15 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:55 - 2nd) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
+2 YD
4 & Goal - SALA 2
(7:03 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 2. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at TXST 2. Gain of 2 yards. D.Thomas-Jones for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-1 YD
3 & Goal - SALA 1
(7:29 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to TXST 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Bell at TXST 2.
+4 YD
2 & Goal - SALA 5
(7:52 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to TXST 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 1.
No Gain
1 & Goal - SALA 5
(8:23 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to TXST 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou at TXST 5.
+7 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 12
(8:44 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to TXST 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Williams; T.Spears at TXST 5.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 17
(9:11 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to TXST 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 12.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 27
(9:13 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin. PENALTY on TXST-A.Edwards Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+10 YD
4 & 4 - SALA 37
(9:54 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 37. Catch made by J.Wayne at TXST 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Spears; R.Hockley at TXST 27.
+3 YD
3 & 7 - SALA 40
(10:23 - 2nd) C.Bradley rushed to TXST 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 37.
No Gain
2 & 7 - SALA 40
(10:28 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 43
(11:10 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 43. Catch made by L.Webb at TXST 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Bell at TXST 40.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 16 - TXSTSM 19
(11:24 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 34 yards to SAB 47 Center-TXST. C.Lacy returned punt from the SAB 47. Tackled by D.Martinez at TXST 43.
Sack
3 & 11 - TXSTSM 24
(11:48 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 19 for -5 yards (J.Sheriff)
No Gain
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 24
(12:08 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(12:35 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TXST 24.

USA
Jaguars
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - SALA 36
(12:45 - 2nd) J.Brooks punts 43 yards to TXST 21 Center-SAB. R.Groves returned punt from the TXST 21. Tackled by R.Hyatt; C.Thompson at TXST 25.
No Gain
3 & 6 - SALA 36
(12:55 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 32
(13:35 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 32. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou at SAB 36.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 32
(13:41 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - TXSTSM 37
(13:50 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 34 yards to SAB 29 Center-TXST. C.Lacy returned punt from the SAB 29. Tackled by J.Emmanuel at SAB 32.
No Gain
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 37
(14:04 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Moorer.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 35
(14:43 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 35. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at TXST 37.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35
(14:48 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for T.Lyons.

USA
Jaguars
 - Punt (10 plays, 20 yards, 5:53 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - SALA 28
(14:55 - 2nd) J.Brooks punts 37 yards to TXST 35 Center-SAB. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 12 - SALA 28
(15:00 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin.
-8 YD
2 & 4 - SALA 36
(2:17 - 1st) C.Bradley rushed to SAB 28 for -8 yards. C.Bradley FUMBLES forced by L.Harris. Fumble RECOVERED by SAB-C.Bradley at SAB 28. Tackled by TXST at SAB 28.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 30
(2:48 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 30. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 30. Gain of 6 yards. C.Lacy ran out of bounds.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - SALA 25
(3:25 - 1st) C.Bradley rushed to SAB 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Revels at SAB 30.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 23
(4:01 - 1st) M.Lee rushed to SAB 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at SAB 25.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 18
(4:37 - 1st) M.Lee rushed to SAB 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXST at SAB 23.
+9 YD
3 & 9 - SALA 9
(5:08 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 9. Catch made by B.McReynolds at SAB 9. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXST at SAB 18.
+2 YD
2 & 11 - SALA 7
(5:16 - 1st) M.Lee rushed to SAB 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at SAB 9.
+3 YD
1 & 14 - SALA 4
(5:36 - 1st) M.Lee rushed to SAB 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at SAB 7.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 8
(5:41 - 1st) M.Lee rushed to SAB 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at SAB 11. PENALTY on SAB-J.McCulloch Offensive Holding 7 yards accepted.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - TXSTSM 48
(5:41 - 1st) S.O'Kelly punts 44 yards to SAB 8 Center-TXST. Fair catch by C.Lacy.
-1 YD
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 49
(5:42 - 1st) L.Hatcher rushed to TXST 48 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SAB at TXST 48.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 43
(5:57 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 43. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SAB at TXST 49.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43
(5:57 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass INTERCEPTED at TXST 43. Intercepted by J.Miller at TXST 43. Tackled by L.Pare at TXST 42. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was overturned. L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for L.Pare.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 32
(6:27 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 32. Catch made by D.Jackson at TXST 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by SAB at TXST 43.
Kickoff
(6:33 - 1st) J.Meeks kicks 61 yards from SAB 35 to the TXST 4. R.Groves returns the kickoff. R.Groves ran out of bounds.

USA
Jaguars
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 33 yards, 5:07 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 10 - SALA 24
(6:45 - 1st) D.Guajardo 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SAB Holder-SAB.
-3 YD
3 & 7 - SALA 14
(7:22 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to TXST 17 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Sears at TXST 17.
No Gain
2 & 7 - SALA 14
(7:25 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for SAB.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 17
(8:03 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to TXST 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 14.
+26 YD
4 & 3 - SALA 43
(8:18 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 43. Catch made by L.Webb at TXST 43. Gain of 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXST at TXST 17.
No Gain
3 & 3 - SALA 43
(10:27 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to TXST 43 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXST at TXST 43.
No Gain
2 & 3 - SALA 43
(10:30 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for SAB.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 50
(11:40 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to TXST 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 43.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - TXSTSM 15
(11:49 - 1st) S.O'Kelly punts 36 yards to SAB 49 Center-TXST. C.Lacy returned punt from the SAB 49. Tackled by I.Nixon at TXST 45. PENALTY on SAB-R.Fletcher Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
+6 YD
3 & 16 - TXSTSM 9
(12:30 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 9. Catch made by J.Jeter at TXST 9. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at TXST 15.
No Gain
2 & 16 - TXSTSM 9
(12:42 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
Sack
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 15
(13:12 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 9 for -6 yards (J.Miller)
Kickoff
(13:17 - 1st) J.Meeks kicks 48 yards from SAB 35 to the TXST 17. J.Berry returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Perry at TXST 31. PENALTY on TXST-P.Tuggle Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.

USA
Jaguars
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 65 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:17 - 1st) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
+41 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 41
(13:34 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 41. Catch made by D.Voisin at TXST 41. Gain of 41 yards. D.Voisin for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 48
(13:56 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 48. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 48. Gain of 11 yards. J.Wayne ran out of bounds.
+10 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 38
(14:31 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Mills at SAB 48.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 35
(14:54 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Bell at SAB 38.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) M.Shipley kicks 54 yards from TXST 35 to the SAB 11. B.McReynolds returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Speights at SAB 35.
NCAA FB Scores