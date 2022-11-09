|
|
|UCF
|TULANE
No. 17 Tulane, No. 22 UCF battle for leg up in AAC race
No. 17 Tulane will look to move a step closer to an American Athletic Conference title and a New Year's Day bowl game as the highest-ranked Group of 5 team when it hosts No. 22 UCF on Saturday in New Orleans.
The Green Wave (8-1, 5-0 AAC), who have won five straight games, are off to their best start since going 12-0 in 1998 and have won more than seven games for the first time since 2002. Tulane's No. 16 ranking is its highest since finishing No. 7 in 1998, which was the last season the Green Wave were ranked before they entered the poll last month.
"We want to be a nationally known program -- that's been our goal since we've been here," said Tulane coach Willie Fritz, who is in his seventh season at the school. "I think our program sells itself."
However, AAC-leading Tulane is going to have to defeat second-place UCF (7-2, 4-1) if it's to continue its storybook season. The Knights are also in the mix to earn the guaranteed New Year's Day bowl game as the highest-ranked Group of 5 team.
The Knights are coming off a 35-28 win at Memphis, their sixth victory in the past seven games. Quarterback Mikey Keene filled in for John Rhys Plumlee, who sustained a concussion a week earlier, and threw for 219 yards and three touchdowns.
RJ Harvey rushed for 151 yards and a score for UCF, and Kobe Hudson added six receptions for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
Plumlee was cleared to play against Memphis, but coach Gus Malzahn went with Keene because Plumlee hadn't practiced. Malzahn will wait closer to game time before naming a starter for Saturday.
"It was a close, hard-fought battle when we named John Rhys the (starting) quarterback," Malzahn said. "(Mikey) had been waiting his turn. He's been preparing like he's going to play every week.
"We've got two real guys, and that's a great luxury."
Plumlee has completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 1,883 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions, in addition to rushing for a team-high tying 532 yards and seven scores.
Harvey has rushed for 532 yards and four touchdowns, while Isaiah Bowser has 503 yards and 11 scores on 129 carries. Ryan O'Keefe has 49 receptions for 536 yards and four scores, while Javon Baker has 36 catches for 504 yards and three touchdowns.
Tulane is coming off a 27-13 win at Tulsa in which it outgained the Golden Hurricane 482-257 in total yards.
Tulane's Michael Pratt has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 1,843 yards with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions, while Tyjae Spears powers the ground game with 745 yards and 10 touchdowns on 134 carries.
The Green Wave have seven players with between 17 and 23 receptions apiece. Shae Wyatt has a team-high 383 yards on 20 receptions with two touchdowns, while Dea Dea McDougle has a team-high 23 receptions for 236 yards. Duece Watts and Tyrick James each have a team-high five receiving touchdowns.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|4
|Rushing
|6
|3
|Passing
|2
|0
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-6
|1-2
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|226
|115
|Total Plays
|31
|11
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|10.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|171
|105
|Rush Attempts
|18
|6
|Avg Rush Yards
|9.5
|17.5
|Yards Passing
|55
|10
|Comp. - Att.
|5-13
|2-5
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|2.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|4-34
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-50.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|55
|PASS YDS
|10
|
|
|171
|RUSH YDS
|105
|
|
|226
|TOTAL YDS
|115
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|5/13
|55
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|10
|145
|1
|67
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
R. Harvey 22 RB
|R. Harvey
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Baker 1 WR
|J. Baker
|6
|3
|39
|0
|18
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Hudson 2 WR
|K. Hudson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Holler 82 TE
|A. Holler
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ware 24 DB
|J. Ware
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Adams 31 CB
|B. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Perry 4 DB
|K. Perry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moore 41 LB
|T. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Celiscar 88 DE
|J. Celiscar
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boomer 35 K
|C. Boomer
|1/1
|25
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Townsend 3 WR
|X. Townsend
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|2/5
|10
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|4
|110
|0
|70
|
S. Clayton 0 RB
|S. Clayton
|2
|-5
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Watts 2 WR
|D. Watts
|3
|2
|10
|1
|9
|
D. McDougle 14 WR
|D. McDougle
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Monroe 11 DB
|J. Monroe
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 37 S
|M. Clark
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 1 LB
|N. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Deal 90 DL
|D. Deal
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Machado 35 LB
|J. Machado
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harrison 19 DB
|K. Harrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Despanie 32 S
|B. Despanie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hodges 6 DL
|D. Hodges
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 13 DB
|C. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Robinson 7 DB
|L. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cooper Jr. 48 LB
|K. Cooper Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jenkins 0 DL
|P. Jenkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 2 LB
|D. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Ambrosio 43 K
|V. Ambrosio
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Glover 96 P
|C. Glover
|1
|50.0
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Kahn 48 TE
|J. Kahn
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Keys III 6 WR
|L. Keys III
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
2 & 1 - TULANE 10(0:25 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 41 for 31 yards. Tackled by UCF at TUL 41.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 1(0:38 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 1. Catch made by D.Watts at TUL 1. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Adams at TUL 10.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & Goal - UCF 1(1:33 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for A.Holler.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - UCF 2(1:45 - 1st) J.Richardson rushed to TUL 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Machado at TUL 1.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 5(1:57 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to TUL 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at TUL 2.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 4(2:11 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at TUL 5.
|Result
|Play
|-7 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 35(1:51 - 1st) S.Clayton rushed to TUL 28 for -7 yards. S.Clayton FUMBLES forced by UCF. Fumble RECOVERED by UCF-UCF at TUL 28. Tackled by M.Pratt at TUL 8. PENALTY on TUL-M.Pratt Personal Foul / Offense 4 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(2:24 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.McDougle.
|Kickoff
|(2:24 - 1st) R.Casey kicks 43 yards from UCF 35 to the TUL 22. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:24 - 1st) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - UCF 2(2:28 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to TUL End Zone for 2 yards. I.Bowser for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UCF 2(2:37 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for A.Holler.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 3(3:11 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to TUL 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TUL 2.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 16(3:30 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to TUL 16. Catch made by J.Baker at TUL 16. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 3.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 21(4:02 - 1st) J.Richardson rushed to TUL 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at TUL 16.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 23(4:29 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to TUL 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Deal at TUL 21.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 29(4:54 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to TUL 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 32(5:23 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hodges at TUL 29.
|+7 YD
4 & 5 - UCF 39(5:31 - 1st) J.Plumlee scrambles to TUL 30 for -32 yards. J.Plumlee FUMBLES forced by TUL. Fumble RECOVERED by UCF-D.Williams at TUL 31. Tackled by K.Harrison at UCF 28. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. J.Plumlee rushed to TUL 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Robinson; D.Williams at TUL 32.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UCF 39(5:57 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 44(6:35 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to TUL 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Deal at TUL 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 44(6:41 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - UCF 39(7:17 - 1st) R.O'Keefe rushed to TUL 44 for 17 yards. Tackled by L.Robinson at TUL 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 37(7:48 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Cooper; P.Jenkins at UCF 39.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 34(8:05 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 37 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Anderson at UCF 37.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - UCF 34(8:12 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for K.Hudson.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(8:33 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 25. Catch made by J.Richardson at UCF 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Deal; J.Monroe at UCF 34.
|Kickoff
|(8:39 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:39 - 1st) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TULANE 1(8:53 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to UCF 1. Catch made by D.Watts at UCF 1. Gain of 1 yards. D.Watts for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - TULANE 7(9:25 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to UCF 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at UCF 1.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TULANE 9(10:06 - 1st) S.Clayton rushed to UCF 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at UCF 7.
|+70 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 21(10:48 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to UCF 9 for 70 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at UCF 9.
|Kickoff
|(10:49 - 1st) R.Casey kicks 29 yards from UCF 50 to the TUL 21. J.Kahn returns the kickoff. Tackled by UCF at TUL 21.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(10:49 - 1st) PENALTY on TUL-TUL Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(10:49 - 1st) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|+67 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 33(11:09 - 1st) J.Plumlee scrambles to TUL End Zone for 67 yards. J.Plumlee for 67 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - UCF 38(11:09 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker. PENALTY on UCF-UCF Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 30(11:31 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 30. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 30. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Monroe at UCF 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
2 & 10 - TULANE 20(11:39 - 1st) C.Glover punts 50 yards to UCF 30 Center-TUL. X.Townsend returned punt from the UCF 30. Tackled by TUL at UCF 30.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TULANE 20(11:54 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.McDougle.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 17(12:05 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at TUL 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 17(12:12 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.Watts.
|Kickoff
|(12:17 - 1st) R.Casey kicks 59 yards from UCF 35 to the TUL 6. L.Keys returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Wells at TUL 27. PENALTY on TUL-D.Douglas Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - UCF 15(12:21 - 1st) C.Boomer 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCF Holder-UCF.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UCF 7(12:26 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 4(13:01 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 7 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at TUL 7.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 8(13:27 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to TUL 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Despanie at TUL 4.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - UCF 3(13:31 - 1st) PENALTY on UCF-T.Grable False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 50(13:52 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to TUL 3 for 47 yards. Tackled by C.Robinson at TUL 3.
|+18 YD
2 & 15 - UCF 32(14:20 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 32. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 32. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Monroe at TUL 50.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UCF 37(14:20 - 1st) PENALTY on UCF-A.Holler False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 37(14:25 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - UCF 32(14:25 - 1st) PENALTY on TUL-B.Despanie Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UCF 32(14:43 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 25. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 25. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Monroe at UCF 32.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
