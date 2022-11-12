Drive Chart
UMASS
ARKST

UMASS
1 Pass
1 Rush
17 YDS
0:39 POS
+7 YD
2ND & 10 ARKST 39
1:15
B.Olson pass complete to ARKS 39. Catch made by J.Johnson at ARKS 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 32.
No Gain
1ST & 10 ARKST 39
1:21
B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for O.Dieke.
+10 YD
2ND & 10 ARKST 49
1:33
E.Merriweather rushed to ARKS 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; E.Hassler at ARKS 39.
No Gain
1ST & 10 ARKST 49
1:38
B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
ARKST
0 Pass
7 Rush
3 YDS
0:59 POS
Punt
4TH & 7 ARKST 12
1:44
W.Przystup punts 37 yards to ARKS 49 Center-J.Bullard. Fair catch by I.Ross.
+7 YD
3RD & 14 ARKST 5
1:52
M.Murray rushed to ARKS 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart at ARKS 12.
-2 YD
2ND & 12 ARKST 7
2:02
J.Lang rushed to ARKS 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Logan; M.Oppong at ARKS 5.
-2 YD
1ST & 10 ARKST 9
2:37
J.Lang rushed to ARKS 7 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie at ARKS 7.
UMASS
0 Pass
3 Rush
-5 YDS
1:58 POS
Punt
4TH & 2 ARKST 44
2:49
C.Kolodziey punts 35 yards to ARKS 9 Center-E.Dumont. Downed by N.Boykin.
No Gain
3RD & 2 ARKST 44
2:55
B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
Point After TD 5:12
D.Zvada extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 5:12
B.Olson pass INTERCEPTED at UMASS 26. Intercepted by T.Thomas at UMASS 26. T.Thomas for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
13
Field Goal 8:41
C.Carson 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Dumont Holder-C.Kolodziey.
7
plays
56
yds
3:10
pos
3
7
Point After TD 11:32
D.Zvada extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:32
J.Blackman pass complete to UMASS 17. Catch made by S.Traore at UMASS 17. Gain of 17 yards. S.Traore for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
66
yds
1:39
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 3
Rushing 4 1
Passing 4 2
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 2-9 0-5
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 146 68
Total Plays 44 19
Avg Gain 3.3 3.6
Net Yards Rushing 56 8
Rush Attempts 21 13
Avg Rush Yards 2.7 0.6
Yards Passing 90 60
Comp. - Att. 9-23 5-6
Yards Per Pass 3.9 4.2
Penalties - Yards 3-24 3-39
Touchdowns 0 2
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 3-39.0 5-37.6
Return Yards 0 26
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-26
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Massachusetts 1-8 30--3
Arkansas State 2-7 140--14
Centennial Bank Stadium Jonesboro, AR
 90 PASS YDS 60
56 RUSH YDS 8
146 TOTAL YDS 68
Massachusetts
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Olson  12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40.9% 90 0 2 57.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.9% 413 1 4 89.9
B. Olson 9/22 90 0 2
G. Johnson III  4 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
G. Johnson III 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Merriweather  7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
101 357 1
E. Merriweather 8 37 0 14
G. Desrosiers Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 177 2
G. Desrosiers Jr. 5 16 0 5
J. Mahoney  7 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Mahoney 1 5 0 5
O. Dieke  11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
O. Dieke 1 5 0 5
I. Holiness  84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 9 1
I. Holiness 1 -3 0 -3
B. Olson  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 26 0
B. Olson 5 -4 0 11
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Gibson  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
J. Gibson 1 1 29 0 29
C. Sullivan-Brown  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 253 2
C. Sullivan-Brown 4 2 29 0 15
J. Johnson  16 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 83 0
J. Johnson 3 2 15 0 8
G. Desrosiers Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 15 0
G. Desrosiers Jr. 2 2 9 0 7
I. Ross  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 89 0
I. Ross 1 1 4 0 4
Z. Wise  6 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
Z. Wise 1 1 4 0 4
E. Falayi  10 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
E. Falayi 1 0 0 0 0
J. Johnson Jr.  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Johnson Jr. 2 0 0 0 0
O. Dieke  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
O. Dieke 1 0 0 0 0
E. Merriweather  7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 5 0
E. Merriweather 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Stewart  23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
J. Stewart 3-2 1.0 0
N. Logan  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
N. Logan 2-1 1.0 0
M. Cushnie  0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
M. Cushnie 2-0 1.0 0
J. Mackie  49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Mackie 1-2 0.0 0
J. Mahoney  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Mahoney 1-2 0.0 0
M. Oppong  24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Oppong 0-1 0.0 0
T. Rudolph  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Rudolph 0-1 0.0 0
T. Powell  21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Powell 0-1 0.0 0
A. Beckwith  44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Beckwith 0-1 0.0 0
M. Bradley  1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Bradley 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Carson  91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
10/15 11/11
C. Carson 1/1 37 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Kolodziey  95 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 39.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
62 0 0
C. Kolodziey 3 39.0 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Desrosiers Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 42 0
G. Desrosiers Jr. 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Arkansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Blackman  1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 60 1 0 222.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.3% 1872 11 1 142.7
J. Blackman 5/6 60 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Lang  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
91 327 2
J. Lang 5 19 0 23
M. Murray  34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 45 0
M. Murray 3 12 0 7
B. Snead  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 277 6
B. Snead 1 2 0 2
A. Mayer  17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 172 2
A. Mayer 1 -3 0 -3
J. Blackman  1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 -101 2
J. Blackman 3 -22 0 -5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Flemings  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 360 1
C. Flemings 1 1 29 0 29
S. Traore  18 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 521 3
S. Traore 1 1 17 1 17
J. Lang  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 160 2
J. Lang 1 1 9 0 9
M. Murray  34 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
M. Murray 1 1 5 0 5
R. Ealy  28 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 46 0
R. Ealy 1 0 0 0 0
J. Foreman  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 419 4
J. Foreman 1 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Harris  3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Harris 4-1 0.0 0
K. Bennett  5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Bennett 2-0 0.0 0
V. Bronson  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
V. Bronson 2-0 0.0 0
M. Straker  21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
M. Straker 2-3 0.0 0
T. Thomas  9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
T. Thomas 2-2 0.0 1
J. Harris  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
J. Harris 2-1 0.0 1
S. Johnson  1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
S. Johnson 1-2 0.0 0
J. Parks  29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Parks 1-0 0.0 0
T. Ayers  45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
T. Ayers 1-3 0.0 0
E. Smith  8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
E. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
J. Mincey  0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Mincey 0-2 0.0 0
E. Hassler  32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Hassler 0-1 0.0 0
J. Carmouche  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Carmouche 0-1 0.0 0
T. Doss  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Doss 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Zvada  33 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
13/13 23/24
D. Zvada 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Przystup  92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 36.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 0 0
W. Przystup 4 36.0 0 54
R. Hanson  48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 44.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
38 0 0
R. Hanson 1 44.0 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Lang  2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 98 1
J. Lang 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UMASS 12 1:49 3 3 Punt
11:32 UMASS 25 3:10 7 56 FG
6:28 UMASS 21 1:16 3 -3 INT
5:12 UMASS 25 6:16 14 67 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:44 ARKST 45 4:48 5 19 Downs
7:56 ARKST 40 1:24 3 1 Punt
4:35 UMASS 44 1:58 5 -4 Punt
1:38 ARKST 49 0:39 4 17
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:11 ARKST 34 1:39 4 66 TD
8:41 ARKST 31 1:54 3 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:56 ARKST 9 1:12 3 2 Punt
10:26 ARKST 26 0:00 3 -5 Punt
6:32 ARKST 8 1:57 3 4 Punt
2:37 ARKST 9 0:59 3 3 Punt

MASS
Minutemen

Result Play
+7 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 39
(1:15 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to ARKS 39. Catch made by J.Johnson at ARKS 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 32.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 39
(1:21 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for O.Dieke.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 49
(1:33 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to ARKS 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; E.Hassler at ARKS 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 49
(1:38 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - ARKST 12
(1:44 - 2nd) W.Przystup punts 37 yards to ARKS 49 Center-J.Bullard. Fair catch by I.Ross.
+7 YD
3 & 14 - ARKST 5
(1:52 - 2nd) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart at ARKS 12.
-2 YD
2 & 12 - ARKST 7
(2:02 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Logan; M.Oppong at ARKS 5.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 9
(2:37 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 7 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie at ARKS 7.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (5 plays, -4 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - UMASS 44
(2:49 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 35 yards to ARKS 9 Center-E.Dumont. Downed by N.Boykin.
No Gain
3 & 2 - UMASS 44
(2:55 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.
No Gain
2 & 2 - UMASS 44
(2:59 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 48
(3:32 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to ARKS 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARKS 44.
Penalty
3 & 23 - UMASS 33
(3:56 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 31. Catch made by I.Ross at UMASS 31. Gain of yards. Tackled by ARKS at UMASS 35. PENALTY on ARKS-J.Parks Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 9 - UMASS 45
(4:01 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for UMASS. PENALTY on UMASS-B.Olson Intentional Grounding 14 yards accepted.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 44
(4:35 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at UMASS 45.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - ARKST 12
(4:46 - 2nd) R.Hanson punts 44 yards to UMASS 44 Center-J.Bullard. Out of bounds.
-3 YD
3 & 3 - ARKST 15
(5:21 - 2nd) A.Mayer rushed to ARKS 12 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney; T.Powell at ARKS 12.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 10
(5:56 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 10. Catch made by M.Murray at ARKS 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Logan at ARKS 15.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 8
(6:32 - 2nd) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie; M.Bradley at ARKS 10.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - UMASS 39
(6:38 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 31 yards to ARKS 8 Center-E.Dumont. Fair catch by J.Lang.
No Gain
3 & 9 - UMASS 39
(6:45 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for UMASS. PENALTY on UMASS-M.Longman Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
No Gain
2 & 9 - UMASS 39
(7:23 - 2nd) G.Desrosiers rushed to ARKS 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; M.Straker at ARKS 39.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 40
(7:56 - 2nd) G.Desrosiers rushed to ARKS 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at ARKS 39.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - ARKST 21
(8:02 - 2nd) W.Przystup punts 19 yards to ARKS 40 Center-J.Bullard. Out of bounds.
Sack
3 & 7 - ARKST 29
(8:44 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 21 for -8 yards (M.Cushnie)
+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 26
(9:39 - 2nd) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart at ARKS 29.
Sack
1 & 5 - ARKST 31
(10:08 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 26 for -5 yards (J.Stewart)
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 26
(7:56 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by UMASS at ARKS 26. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Downs (5 plays, 19 yards, 4:48 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 5 - UMASS 26
(10:33 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for E.Merriweather.
-1 YD
3 & 4 - UMASS 25
(11:15 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to ARKS 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by V.Bronson at ARKS 26.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 29
(11:56 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to ARKS 29. Catch made by I.Ross at ARKS 29. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Thomas at ARKS 25.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 31
(12:28 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to ARKS 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers; M.Straker at ARKS 29.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 45
(12:44 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to ARKS 31 for 14 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson; T.Thomas at ARKS 31.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - ARKST 11
(12:52 - 2nd) W.Przystup punts 34 yards to ARKS 45 Center-J.Bullard. Fair catch by I.Ross.
No Gain
3 & 8 - ARKST 11
(12:57 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for R.Ealy.
No Gain
2 & 8 - ARKST 11
(13:20 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 11. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 11. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by UMASS at ARKS 11. PENALTY on ARKS-R.Ealy Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 9
(13:56 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at ARKS 11.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Interception (14 plays, 67 yards, 6:16 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 8 - UMASS 8
(14:03 - 2nd) B.Olson pass INTERCEPTED at ARKS 9. Intercepted by J.Harris at ARKS 9. Tackled by UMASS at ARKS 9.
-6 YD
2 & Goal - UMASS 2
(14:44 - 2nd) B.Olson rushed to ARKS 8 for -6 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett at ARKS 8.
No Gain
1 & Goal - UMASS 2
(14:50 - 2nd) G.Johnson steps back to pass. G.Johnson pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
Penalty
3 & 5 - UMASS 16
(14:56 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for UMASS. PENALTY on ARKS-S.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 5 - UMASS 16
(15:00 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for UMASS.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 21
(0:24 - 1st) O.Dieke rushed to ARKS 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Harris; M.Straker at ARKS 16.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 35
(1:01 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to ARKS 35. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at ARKS 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson at ARKS 21.
+11 YD
3 & 3 - UMASS 46
(1:32 - 1st) B.Olson scrambles to ARKS 35 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at ARKS 35.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 49
(2:18 - 1st) G.Desrosiers rushed to ARKS 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Doss; J.Mincey at ARKS 46.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 47
(2:58 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 47. Catch made by G.Desrosiers at UMASS 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at UMASS 49.
+7 YD
3 & 5 - UMASS 40
(3:26 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 40. Catch made by G.Desrosiers at UMASS 40. Gain of 7 yards. G.Desrosiers ran out of bounds.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 35
(4:02 - 1st) G.Desrosiers rushed to UMASS 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Doss; T.Ayers at UMASS 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 35
(4:07 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for UMASS.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - UMASS 30
(4:43 - 1st) G.Desrosiers rushed to UMASS 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by V.Bronson at UMASS 35.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25
(5:12 - 1st) B.Olson rushed to UMASS 30 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Harris at UMASS 30.
Kickoff
(5:12 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Interception (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:12 - 1st) D.Zvada extra point is good.
Int
3 & 13 - UMASS 18
(5:19 - 1st) B.Olson pass INTERCEPTED at UMASS 26. Intercepted by T.Thomas at UMASS 26. T.Thomas for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2 & 13 - UMASS 18
(6:00 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett at UMASS 18.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 21
(6:28 - 1st) I.Holiness rushed to UMASS 18 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at UMASS 18.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - ARKST 25
(6:40 - 1st) W.Przystup punts 54 yards to UMASS 21 Center-J.Bullard. Out of bounds.
+9 YD
3 & 16 - ARKST 16
(7:28 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 16. Catch made by J.Lang at ARKS 16. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph; J.Stewart at ARKS 25.
Sack
2 & 7 - ARKST 25
(8:02 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 16 for -9 yards (N.Logan)
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 22
(8:20 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Beckwith; J.Stewart at ARKS 25.
Kickoff
(8:22 - 1st) C.Kolodziey kicks 54 yards from UMASS 35 to the ARKS 11. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Lua at ARKS 32. PENALTY on ARKS-E.Hassler Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 56 yards, 3:10 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 3 - UMASS 27
(8:48 - 1st) C.Carson 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Dumont Holder-C.Kolodziey.
+3 YD
3 & 6 - UMASS 22
(9:32 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to ARKS 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers at ARKS 19.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 26
(10:05 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to ARKS 26. Catch made by Z.Wise at ARKS 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at ARKS 22.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 26
(10:13 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for UMASS.
+29 YD
2 & 5 - UMASS 45
(10:22 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for J.Gibson. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 45. Catch made by J.Gibson at UMASS 45. Gain of 29 yards. J.Gibson ran out of bounds.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 40
(11:00 - 1st) J.Mahoney rushed to UMASS 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mincey; T.Ayers at UMASS 45.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25
(11:32 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 25. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at UMASS 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson; J.Harris at UMASS 40.
Kickoff
(11:32 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 66 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:32 - 1st) D.Zvada extra point is good.
+17 YD
2 & 13 - ARKST 17
(11:40 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to UMASS 17. Catch made by S.Traore at UMASS 17. Gain of 17 yards. S.Traore for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 14
(12:16 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to UMASS 17 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Cushnie at UMASS 17.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 43
(12:44 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to UMASS 43. Catch made by C.Flemings at UMASS 43. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 14.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 34
(13:11 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to UMASS 43 for 23 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie; J.Mahoney at UMASS 43.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - UMASS 15
(13:24 - 1st) C.Kolodziey punts 51 yards to ARKS 34 Center-E.Dumont. Downed by G.Johnson.
No Gain
3 & 7 - UMASS 15
(14:21 - 1st) B.Olson rushed to UMASS 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Parks at UMASS 15.
Penalty
3 & 2 - UMASS 20
(14:21 - 1st) PENALTY on UMASS-E.Merriweather False Start 5 yards accepted.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 12
(14:51 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 12. Catch made by J.Johnson at UMASS 12. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Harris at UMASS 20.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 12
(14:57 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 63 yards from ARKS 35 to the UMASS 2. G.Desrosiers returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARKS at UMASS 12.
NCAA FB Scores