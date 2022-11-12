Drive Chart
|UMASS
|ARKST
UMASS
1 Pass
1 Rush
17 YDS
0:39 POS
+7 YD
2ND & 10 ARKST 39
1:15
B.Olson pass complete to ARKS 39. Catch made by J.Johnson at ARKS 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 32.
No Gain
1ST & 10 ARKST 39
1:21
B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for O.Dieke.
+10 YD
2ND & 10 ARKST 49
1:33
E.Merriweather rushed to ARKS 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; E.Hassler at ARKS 39.
No Gain
1ST & 10 ARKST 49
1:38
B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
ARKST
0 Pass
7 Rush
3 YDS
0:59 POS
Punt
4TH & 7 ARKST 12
1:44
W.Przystup punts 37 yards to ARKS 49 Center-J.Bullard. Fair catch by I.Ross.
+7 YD
3RD & 14 ARKST 5
1:52
M.Murray rushed to ARKS 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart at ARKS 12.
-2 YD
2ND & 12 ARKST 7
2:02
J.Lang rushed to ARKS 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Logan; M.Oppong at ARKS 5.
-2 YD
1ST & 10 ARKST 9
2:37
J.Lang rushed to ARKS 7 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie at ARKS 7.
UMASS
0 Pass
3 Rush
-5 YDS
1:58 POS
Punt
4TH & 2 ARKST 44
2:49
C.Kolodziey punts 35 yards to ARKS 9 Center-E.Dumont. Downed by N.Boykin.
No Gain
3RD & 2 ARKST 44
2:55
B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 5:12
B.Olson pass INTERCEPTED at UMASS 26. Intercepted by T.Thomas at UMASS 26. T.Thomas for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
13
Field Goal 8:41
C.Carson 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Dumont Holder-C.Kolodziey.
7
plays
56
yds
3:10
pos
3
7
Touchdown 11:32
J.Blackman pass complete to UMASS 17. Catch made by S.Traore at UMASS 17. Gain of 17 yards. S.Traore for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
66
yds
1:39
pos
0
6
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|3
|Rushing
|4
|1
|Passing
|4
|2
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-9
|0-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|146
|68
|Total Plays
|44
|19
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|56
|8
|Rush Attempts
|21
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|0.6
|Yards Passing
|90
|60
|Comp. - Att.
|9-23
|5-6
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|4.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-24
|3-39
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-39.0
|5-37.6
|Return Yards
|0
|26
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-26
|Safeties
|0
|0
|90
|PASS YDS
|60
|56
|RUSH YDS
|8
|146
|TOTAL YDS
|68
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
B. Olson 12 QB
|B. Olson
|9/22
|90
|0
|2
G. Johnson III 4 WR
|G. Johnson III
|0/1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
E. Merriweather 7 RB
|E. Merriweather
|8
|37
|0
|14
G. Desrosiers Jr. 3 RB
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|5
|16
|0
|5
J. Mahoney 7 DB
|J. Mahoney
|1
|5
|0
|5
O. Dieke 11 WR
|O. Dieke
|1
|5
|0
|5
I. Holiness 84 WR
|I. Holiness
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
B. Olson 12 QB
|B. Olson
|5
|-4
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Gibson 0 WR
|J. Gibson
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
C. Sullivan-Brown 18 WR
|C. Sullivan-Brown
|4
|2
|29
|0
|15
J. Johnson 16 TE
|J. Johnson
|3
|2
|15
|0
|8
G. Desrosiers Jr. 3 RB
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|2
|2
|9
|0
|7
I. Ross 83 WR
|I. Ross
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
Z. Wise 6 QB
|Z. Wise
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
E. Falayi 10 TE
|E. Falayi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
J. Johnson Jr. 1 WR
|J. Johnson Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
O. Dieke 11 WR
|O. Dieke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
E. Merriweather 7 RB
|E. Merriweather
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Stewart 23 LB
|J. Stewart
|3-2
|1.0
|0
N. Logan 11 LB
|N. Logan
|2-1
|1.0
|0
M. Cushnie 0 DL
|M. Cushnie
|2-0
|1.0
|0
J. Mackie 49 LB
|J. Mackie
|1-2
|0.0
|0
J. Mahoney 7 DB
|J. Mahoney
|1-2
|0.0
|0
M. Oppong 24 DB
|M. Oppong
|0-1
|0.0
|0
T. Rudolph 2 DB
|T. Rudolph
|0-1
|0.0
|0
T. Powell 21 DB
|T. Powell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
A. Beckwith 44 DL
|A. Beckwith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
M. Bradley 1 DL
|M. Bradley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Carson 91 K
|C. Carson
|1/1
|37
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
C. Kolodziey 95 K
|C. Kolodziey
|3
|39.0
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
G. Desrosiers Jr. 3 RB
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|5/6
|60
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|5
|19
|0
|23
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|3
|12
|0
|7
B. Snead 4 RB
|B. Snead
|1
|2
|0
|2
A. Mayer 17 QB
|A. Mayer
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|3
|-22
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Flemings 7 WR
|C. Flemings
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
S. Traore 18 TE
|S. Traore
|1
|1
|17
|1
|17
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
R. Ealy 28 WR
|R. Ealy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
J. Foreman 14 WR
|J. Foreman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
K. Harris 3 CB
|K. Harris
|4-1
|0.0
|0
K. Bennett 5 LB
|K. Bennett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
V. Bronson 97 DL
|V. Bronson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
M. Straker 21 LB
|M. Straker
|2-3
|0.0
|0
T. Thomas 9 S
|T. Thomas
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Harris 11 LB
|J. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|1
S. Johnson 1 CB
|S. Johnson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
J. Parks 29 S
|J. Parks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Ayers 45 DE
|T. Ayers
|1-3
|0.0
|0
E. Smith 8 S
|E. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Mincey 0 DL
|J. Mincey
|0-2
|0.0
|0
E. Hassler 32 DL
|E. Hassler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
J. Carmouche 10 LB
|J. Carmouche
|0-1
|0.0
|0
T. Doss 4 CB
|T. Doss
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
D. Zvada 33 K
|D. Zvada
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
W. Przystup 92 P
|W. Przystup
|4
|36.0
|0
|54
R. Hanson 48 P
|R. Hanson
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 39(1:15 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to ARKS 39. Catch made by J.Johnson at ARKS 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 39(1:21 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for O.Dieke.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 49(1:33 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to ARKS 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; E.Hassler at ARKS 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 49(1:38 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARKST 12(1:44 - 2nd) W.Przystup punts 37 yards to ARKS 49 Center-J.Bullard. Fair catch by I.Ross.
|+7 YD
3 & 14 - ARKST 5(1:52 - 2nd) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart at ARKS 12.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - ARKST 7(2:02 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Logan; M.Oppong at ARKS 5.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 9(2:37 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 7 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie at ARKS 7.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - UMASS 44(2:49 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 35 yards to ARKS 9 Center-E.Dumont. Downed by N.Boykin.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - UMASS 44(2:55 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - UMASS 44(2:59 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 48(3:32 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to ARKS 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARKS 44.
|Penalty
3 & 23 - UMASS 33(3:56 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 31. Catch made by I.Ross at UMASS 31. Gain of yards. Tackled by ARKS at UMASS 35. PENALTY on ARKS-J.Parks Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UMASS 45(4:01 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for UMASS. PENALTY on UMASS-B.Olson Intentional Grounding 14 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 44(4:35 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at UMASS 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARKST 12(4:46 - 2nd) R.Hanson punts 44 yards to UMASS 44 Center-J.Bullard. Out of bounds.
|-3 YD
3 & 3 - ARKST 15(5:21 - 2nd) A.Mayer rushed to ARKS 12 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney; T.Powell at ARKS 12.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 10(5:56 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 10. Catch made by M.Murray at ARKS 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Logan at ARKS 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 8(6:32 - 2nd) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie; M.Bradley at ARKS 10.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - UMASS 39(6:38 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 31 yards to ARKS 8 Center-E.Dumont. Fair catch by J.Lang.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UMASS 39(6:45 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for UMASS. PENALTY on UMASS-M.Longman Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UMASS 39(7:23 - 2nd) G.Desrosiers rushed to ARKS 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; M.Straker at ARKS 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 40(7:56 - 2nd) G.Desrosiers rushed to ARKS 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at ARKS 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - ARKST 21(8:02 - 2nd) W.Przystup punts 19 yards to ARKS 40 Center-J.Bullard. Out of bounds.
|Sack
3 & 7 - ARKST 29(8:44 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 21 for -8 yards (M.Cushnie)
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 26(9:39 - 2nd) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart at ARKS 29.
|Sack
1 & 5 - ARKST 31(10:08 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 26 for -5 yards (J.Stewart)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 26(7:56 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by UMASS at ARKS 26. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 5 - UMASS 26(10:33 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for E.Merriweather.
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - UMASS 25(11:15 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to ARKS 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by V.Bronson at ARKS 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 29(11:56 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to ARKS 29. Catch made by I.Ross at ARKS 29. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Thomas at ARKS 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 31(12:28 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to ARKS 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers; M.Straker at ARKS 29.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 45(12:44 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to ARKS 31 for 14 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson; T.Thomas at ARKS 31.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - ARKST 11(12:52 - 2nd) W.Przystup punts 34 yards to ARKS 45 Center-J.Bullard. Fair catch by I.Ross.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ARKST 11(12:57 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for R.Ealy.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARKST 11(13:20 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 11. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 11. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by UMASS at ARKS 11. PENALTY on ARKS-R.Ealy Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 9(13:56 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at ARKS 11.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 8 - UMASS 8(14:03 - 2nd) B.Olson pass INTERCEPTED at ARKS 9. Intercepted by J.Harris at ARKS 9. Tackled by UMASS at ARKS 9.
|-6 YD
2 & Goal - UMASS 2(14:44 - 2nd) B.Olson rushed to ARKS 8 for -6 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett at ARKS 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UMASS 2(14:50 - 2nd) G.Johnson steps back to pass. G.Johnson pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - UMASS 16(14:56 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for UMASS. PENALTY on ARKS-S.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UMASS 16(15:00 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for UMASS.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 21(0:24 - 1st) O.Dieke rushed to ARKS 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Harris; M.Straker at ARKS 16.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 35(1:01 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to ARKS 35. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at ARKS 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson at ARKS 21.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - UMASS 46(1:32 - 1st) B.Olson scrambles to ARKS 35 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at ARKS 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 49(2:18 - 1st) G.Desrosiers rushed to ARKS 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Doss; J.Mincey at ARKS 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 47(2:58 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 47. Catch made by G.Desrosiers at UMASS 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at UMASS 49.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - UMASS 40(3:26 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 40. Catch made by G.Desrosiers at UMASS 40. Gain of 7 yards. G.Desrosiers ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 35(4:02 - 1st) G.Desrosiers rushed to UMASS 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Doss; T.Ayers at UMASS 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 35(4:07 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for UMASS.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - UMASS 30(4:43 - 1st) G.Desrosiers rushed to UMASS 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by V.Bronson at UMASS 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(5:12 - 1st) B.Olson rushed to UMASS 30 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Harris at UMASS 30.
|Kickoff
|(5:12 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:12 - 1st) D.Zvada extra point is good.
|Int
3 & 13 - UMASS 18(5:19 - 1st) B.Olson pass INTERCEPTED at UMASS 26. Intercepted by T.Thomas at UMASS 26. T.Thomas for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - UMASS 18(6:00 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett at UMASS 18.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 21(6:28 - 1st) I.Holiness rushed to UMASS 18 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at UMASS 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARKST 25(6:40 - 1st) W.Przystup punts 54 yards to UMASS 21 Center-J.Bullard. Out of bounds.
|+9 YD
3 & 16 - ARKST 16(7:28 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 16. Catch made by J.Lang at ARKS 16. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph; J.Stewart at ARKS 25.
|Sack
2 & 7 - ARKST 25(8:02 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 16 for -9 yards (N.Logan)
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 22(8:20 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Beckwith; J.Stewart at ARKS 25.
|Kickoff
|(8:22 - 1st) C.Kolodziey kicks 54 yards from UMASS 35 to the ARKS 11. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Lua at ARKS 32. PENALTY on ARKS-E.Hassler Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - UMASS 27(8:48 - 1st) C.Carson 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Dumont Holder-C.Kolodziey.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - UMASS 22(9:32 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to ARKS 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers at ARKS 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 26(10:05 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to ARKS 26. Catch made by Z.Wise at ARKS 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at ARKS 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 26(10:13 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for UMASS.
|+29 YD
2 & 5 - UMASS 45(10:22 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for J.Gibson. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 45. Catch made by J.Gibson at UMASS 45. Gain of 29 yards. J.Gibson ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 40(11:00 - 1st) J.Mahoney rushed to UMASS 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mincey; T.Ayers at UMASS 45.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(11:32 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 25. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at UMASS 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson; J.Harris at UMASS 40.
|Kickoff
|(11:32 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:32 - 1st) D.Zvada extra point is good.
|+17 YD
2 & 13 - ARKST 17(11:40 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to UMASS 17. Catch made by S.Traore at UMASS 17. Gain of 17 yards. S.Traore for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 14(12:16 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to UMASS 17 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Cushnie at UMASS 17.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 43(12:44 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to UMASS 43. Catch made by C.Flemings at UMASS 43. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 14.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 34(13:11 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to UMASS 43 for 23 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie; J.Mahoney at UMASS 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - UMASS 15(13:24 - 1st) C.Kolodziey punts 51 yards to ARKS 34 Center-E.Dumont. Downed by G.Johnson.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UMASS 15(14:21 - 1st) B.Olson rushed to UMASS 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Parks at UMASS 15.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - UMASS 20(14:21 - 1st) PENALTY on UMASS-E.Merriweather False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 12(14:51 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 12. Catch made by J.Johnson at UMASS 12. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Harris at UMASS 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 12(14:57 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 63 yards from ARKS 35 to the UMASS 2. G.Desrosiers returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARKS at UMASS 12.
