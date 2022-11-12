Drive Chart
|
|
|UTAHST
|HAWAII
HAWAII
2 Pass
7 Rush
62 YDS
1:52 POS
Penalty
1ST & Goal UTAHST 6
14:47
PENALTY on HAW-I.Manning False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
1ST & 10 HAWAII 13
15:00
B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for HAW. PENALTY on UTS-B.Vaughns Roughing the Passer 7 yards accepted. No Play.
+43 YD
4TH & 1 HAWAII 44
0:00
N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to UTS 13 for 43 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 13.
+1 YD
3RD & 2 HAWAII 43
0:18
B.Schager pass complete to HAW 43. Catch made by J.Murray at HAW 43. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 44.
+1 YD
2ND & 3 HAWAII 42
0:54
B.Schager rushed to HAW 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 43.
+7 YD
1ST & 10 HAWAII 35
1:25
D.Parson rushed to HAW 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 42.
+10 YD
1ST & 10 HAWAII 25
1:43
B.Schager pass complete to HAW 25. Catch made by J.Panoke at HAW 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 35.
Kickoff
Kickoff
1:43
E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
UTAHST
0 Pass
1 Rush
3 YDS
0:49 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 4 HAWAII 11
1:58
C.Coles 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTS Holder-UTS.
No Gain
3RD & Goal HAWAII 4
2:04
C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:52
C.Coles 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTS Holder-UTS.
4
plays
3
yds
00:49
pos
10
0
Touchdown 10:44
C.Legas pass complete to UTS 32. Catch made by J.Sterzer at UTS 32. Gain of 68 yards. J.Sterzer for 68 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
85
yds
00:26
pos
6
0
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|6
|Rushing
|1
|1
|Passing
|3
|4
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|0-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|143
|137
|Total Plays
|16
|16
|Avg Gain
|8.9
|8.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|32
|57
|Rush Attempts
|9
|6
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|9.5
|Yards Passing
|111
|80
|Comp. - Att.
|4-7
|9-10
|Yards Per Pass
|15.9
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1--10.0
|2-25.0
|Return Yards
|0
|-13
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|111
|PASS YDS
|80
|
|
|32
|RUSH YDS
|57
|
|
|143
|TOTAL YDS
|137
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Legas 5 QB
|C. Legas
|4/7
|111
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Tyler Jr. 4 RB
|C. Tyler Jr.
|5
|20
|0
|9
|
C. Legas 5 QB
|C. Legas
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
B. Cobbs 8 WR
|B. Cobbs
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sterzer 83 TE
|J. Sterzer
|1
|1
|68
|1
|68
|
B. Cobbs 8 WR
|B. Cobbs
|4
|2
|27
|0
|17
|
C. Tyler Jr. 4 RB
|C. Tyler Jr.
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
B. Lane 87 TE
|B. Lane
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. Reynolds 27 S
|H. Reynolds
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Vaughns 11 DE
|B. Vaughns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Okeke 5 LB
|O. Okeke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Neves 23 LB
|K. Neves
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grzesiak 9 DE
|D. Grzesiak
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Anyanwu 22 CB
|M. Anyanwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Larsen 19 S
|I. Larsen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Coles 59 K
|C. Coles
|1/1
|21
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Kotsanlee 63 P
|S. Kotsanlee
|1
|-10.0
|1
|-10
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Schager 13 QB
|B. Schager
|9/10
|80
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Bryant-Lelei 22 RB
|N. Bryant-Lelei
|1
|43
|0
|43
|
D. Parson 31 RB
|D. Parson
|3
|15
|0
|7
|
B. Schager 13 QB
|B. Schager
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Hines 24 RB
|T. Hines
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Bowens 6 WR
|Z. Bowens
|2
|2
|43
|0
|31
|
J. Panoke 1 WR
|J. Panoke
|2
|2
|38
|0
|28
|
J. Murray 7 TE
|J. Murray
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Phillips 85 TE
|C. Phillips
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Parson 31 RB
|D. Parson
|2
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Pavihi 1 LB
|P. Pavihi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Taylor 16 LB
|L. Taylor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sagapolutele 95 DL
|A. Sagapolutele
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Choi 96 DL
|A. Choi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pei 28 DB
|M. Pei
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kahahawai-Welch 42 DL
|J. Kahahawai-Welch
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Shipley 2 K
|M. Shipley
|2
|25.0
|2
|26
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Parson 31 RB
|D. Parson
|1
|-13.0
|-13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & Goal - HAWAII 6(14:47 - 2nd) PENALTY on HAW-I.Manning False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HAWAII 13(15:00 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for HAW. PENALTY on UTS-B.Vaughns Roughing the Passer 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+43 YD
4 & 1 - HAWAII 44(0:00 - 1st) N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to UTS 13 for 43 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 13.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - HAWAII 43(0:18 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 43. Catch made by J.Murray at HAW 43. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - HAWAII 42(0:54 - 1st) B.Schager rushed to HAW 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 35(1:25 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 42.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(1:43 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 25. Catch made by J.Panoke at HAW 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 35.
|Kickoff
|(1:43 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - UTAHST 11(1:58 - 1st) C.Coles 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTS Holder-UTS.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UTAHST 4(2:04 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UTAHST 4(2:08 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Lane.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UTAHST 7(2:32 - 1st) B.Cobbs rushed to HAW 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 4.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - UTAHST 10(3:53 - 1st) S.Kotsanlee punts -10 yards to HAW 20 Center-UTS. D.Parson returned punt from the HAW 20. D.Parson FUMBLES forced by UTS. Fumble RECOVERED by UTS-J.Nance at HAW 7. Tackled by HAW at HAW 7.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - UTAHST 41(4:02 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-UTS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 17 - UTAHST 49(4:41 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 49. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 49. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 20 - UTAHST 46(5:10 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to UTS 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by HAW at UTS 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - UTAHST 43(5:25 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to HAW 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 39. PENALTY on UTS-W.Lapuaho Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 44(5:48 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to HAW 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Kahahawai-Welch; A.Choi at HAW 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - UTAHST 50(6:09 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to HAW 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Sagapolutele at HAW 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 44(6:51 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Pei; L.Taylor at UTS 50.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - UTAHST 29(6:56 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs. PENALTY on HAW-H.Nelson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAHST 29(7:16 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Pavihi at UTS 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 29(7:42 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to UTS 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by HAW at UTS 29.
|+16 YD
3 & 14 - UTAHST 13(7:56 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 13. Catch made by C.Tyler at UTS 13. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by P.Pavihi at UTS 29.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - UTAHST 26(8:16 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 26. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 26. Gain of yards. Tackled by HAW at UTS 41. PENALTY on UTS-J.McGriff Offensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 17(8:37 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor at UTS 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 17(8:42 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - HAWAII 41(9:05 - 1st) M.Shipley punts 24 yards to UTS 17 Center-HAW. Downed by HAW.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - HAWAII 49(9:46 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to UTS 41. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for C.Phillips.
|-8 YD
2 & 12 - HAWAII 41(9:49 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass complete to UTS 49.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 47(10:23 - 1st) T.Hines rushed to UTS 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by O.Okeke at UTS 49.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(10:44 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 25. Catch made by J.Panoke at HAW 25. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at UTS 47.
|Kickoff
|(10:44 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:44 - 1st) C.Coles extra point is good.
|+68 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 32(10:52 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 32. Catch made by J.Sterzer at UTS 32. Gain of 68 yards. J.Sterzer for 68 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 15(11:10 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 15. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 15. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor at UTS 32.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 25 - HAWAII 41(11:51 - 1st) M.Shipley punts 26 yards to UTS 15 Center-HAW. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|-2 YD
3 & 23 - HAWAII 39(12:34 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to UTS 39. Catch made by D.Parson at UTS 39. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by K.Neves at UTS 41.
|No Gain
2 & 23 - HAWAII 39(13:05 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to UTS 39. Catch made by D.Parson at UTS 39. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by I.Larsen at UTS 39.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - HAWAII 24(13:31 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to UTS 24. Catch made by C.Phillips at UTS 24. Gain of yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 24. PENALTY on HAW-T.Mokiao-Atimalala Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 26(13:56 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to UTS 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Grzesiak at UTS 24.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 43(14:14 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 43. Catch made by Z.Bowens at HAW 43. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at UTS 26.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - HAWAII 31(14:33 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 31. Catch made by Z.Bowens at HAW 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Vaughns at HAW 31.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
