HAWAII
2 Pass
7 Rush
62 YDS
1:52 POS
Penalty
1ST & Goal UTAHST 6
14:47
PENALTY on HAW-I.Manning False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
1ST & 10 HAWAII 13
15:00
B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for HAW. PENALTY on UTS-B.Vaughns Roughing the Passer 7 yards accepted. No Play.
+43 YD
4TH & 1 HAWAII 44
0:00
N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to UTS 13 for 43 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 13.
+1 YD
3RD & 2 HAWAII 43
0:18
B.Schager pass complete to HAW 43. Catch made by J.Murray at HAW 43. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 44.
+1 YD
2ND & 3 HAWAII 42
0:54
B.Schager rushed to HAW 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 43.
+7 YD
1ST & 10 HAWAII 35
1:25
D.Parson rushed to HAW 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 42.
+10 YD
1ST & 10 HAWAII 25
1:43
B.Schager pass complete to HAW 25. Catch made by J.Panoke at HAW 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 35.
Kickoff
Kickoff
1:43
E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
UTAHST
0 Pass
1 Rush
3 YDS
0:49 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 4 HAWAII 11
1:58
C.Coles 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTS Holder-UTS.
No Gain
3RD & Goal HAWAII 4
2:04
C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
Field Goal 1:52
C.Coles 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTS Holder-UTS.
4
plays
3
yds
00:49
pos
10
0
Point After TD 10:44
C.Coles extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:44
C.Legas pass complete to UTS 32. Catch made by J.Sterzer at UTS 32. Gain of 68 yards. J.Sterzer for 68 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
85
yds
00:26
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 6 6
Rushing 1 1
Passing 3 4
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 1-3 0-3
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 143 137
Total Plays 16 16
Avg Gain 8.9 8.6
Net Yards Rushing 32 57
Rush Attempts 9 6
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 9.5
Yards Passing 111 80
Comp. - Att. 4-7 9-10
Yards Per Pass 15.9 8.0
Penalties - Yards 4-40 3-35
Touchdowns 1 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1--10.0 2-25.0
Return Yards 0 -13
Punts - Returns 0-0 1--13
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Utah State 4-5 100--10
Hawaii 2-8 00--0
Clarence T.C. Ching Complex Honolulu, Hawaii
 111 PASS YDS 80
32 RUSH YDS 57
143 TOTAL YDS 137
Utah State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Legas  5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 111 1 0 237.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.0% 677 6 5 120.6
C. Legas 4/7 111 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Tyler Jr.  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
164 740 2
C. Tyler Jr. 5 20 0 9
C. Legas  5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 189 2
C. Legas 3 9 0 6
B. Cobbs  8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Cobbs 1 3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Sterzer  83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 68 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
J. Sterzer 1 1 68 1 68
B. Cobbs  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 573 4
B. Cobbs 4 2 27 0 17
C. Tyler Jr.  4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 69 0
C. Tyler Jr. 1 1 16 0 16
B. Lane  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
B. Lane 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
H. Reynolds  27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
H. Reynolds 2-0 0.0 0
B. Vaughns  11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Vaughns 1-0 0.0 0
O. Okeke  5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Okeke 1-0 0.0 0
K. Neves  23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Neves 1-0 0.0 0
D. Grzesiak  9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Grzesiak 1-0 0.0 0
M. Anyanwu  22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Anyanwu 1-0 0.0 0
I. Larsen  19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
I. Larsen 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Coles  59 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
8/11 20/20
C. Coles 1/1 21 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Kotsanlee  63 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 -10.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
49 0 0
S. Kotsanlee 1 -10.0 1 -10
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Hawaii
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Schager  13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
90% 80 0 0 157.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.7% 1610 7 7 106.9
B. Schager 9/10 80 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Bryant-Lelei  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 192 2
N. Bryant-Lelei 1 43 0 43
D. Parson  31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
140 586 10
D. Parson 3 15 0 7
B. Schager  13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 70 0
B. Schager 1 1 0 1
T. Hines  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 461 1
T. Hines 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
Z. Bowens  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 289 3
Z. Bowens 2 2 43 0 31
J. Panoke  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 172 0
J. Panoke 2 2 38 0 28
J. Murray  7 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 69 0
J. Murray 1 1 1 0 1
C. Phillips  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 214 1
C. Phillips 1 0 0 0 0
D. Parson  31 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 145 1
D. Parson 2 2 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Pavihi  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Pavihi 2-0 0.0 0
L. Taylor  16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Taylor 2-1 0.0 0
A. Sagapolutele  95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Sagapolutele 1-0 0.0 0
A. Choi  96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Choi 0-1 0.0 0
M. Pei  28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Pei 0-1 0.0 0
J. Kahahawai-Welch  42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Kahahawai-Welch 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Shipley  2 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 25.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
50 0 0
M. Shipley 2 25.0 2 26
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Parson 31 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -13.0 -13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -13.0 -13 0
D. Parson 1 -13.0 -13 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:10 UTAHST 15 0:26 2 85 TD
8:42 UTAHST 17 6:10 11 37 Punt
2:32 HAWAII 7 0:49 4 3 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 HAWAII 25 3:50 6 34 Punt
10:44 HAWAII 25 2:02 4 26 Punt
1:43 HAWAII 25 1:52 5 69

HAW
Rainbow Warriors

Result Play
Penalty
1 & Goal - HAWAII 6
(14:47 - 2nd) PENALTY on HAW-I.Manning False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - HAWAII 13
(15:00 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for HAW. PENALTY on UTS-B.Vaughns Roughing the Passer 7 yards accepted. No Play.
+43 YD
4 & 1 - HAWAII 44
(0:00 - 1st) N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to UTS 13 for 43 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 13.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - HAWAII 43
(0:18 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 43. Catch made by J.Murray at HAW 43. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 44.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - HAWAII 42
(0:54 - 1st) B.Schager rushed to HAW 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 43.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 35
(1:25 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 42.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25
(1:43 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 25. Catch made by J.Panoke at HAW 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 35.
Kickoff
(1:43 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.

USU
Aggies
 - Field Goal (4 plays, 3 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - UTAHST 11
(1:58 - 1st) C.Coles 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTS Holder-UTS.
No Gain
3 & Goal - UTAHST 4
(2:04 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
No Gain
2 & Goal - UTAHST 4
(2:08 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Lane.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - UTAHST 7
(2:32 - 1st) B.Cobbs rushed to HAW 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 4.

USU
Aggies
 - Punt (11 plays, 37 yards, 6:10 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - UTAHST 10
(3:53 - 1st) S.Kotsanlee punts -10 yards to HAW 20 Center-UTS. D.Parson returned punt from the HAW 20. D.Parson FUMBLES forced by UTS. Fumble RECOVERED by UTS-J.Nance at HAW 7. Tackled by HAW at HAW 7.
Penalty
4 & 7 - UTAHST 41
(4:02 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-UTS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+10 YD
3 & 17 - UTAHST 49
(4:41 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 49. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 49. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 41.
+3 YD
2 & 20 - UTAHST 46
(5:10 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to UTS 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by HAW at UTS 49.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - UTAHST 43
(5:25 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to HAW 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 39. PENALTY on UTS-W.Lapuaho Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 44
(5:48 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to HAW 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Kahahawai-Welch; A.Choi at HAW 43.
+6 YD
2 & 4 - UTAHST 50
(6:09 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to HAW 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Sagapolutele at HAW 44.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 44
(6:51 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Pei; L.Taylor at UTS 50.
Penalty
3 & 10 - UTAHST 29
(6:56 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs. PENALTY on HAW-H.Nelson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAHST 29
(7:16 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Pavihi at UTS 29.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 29
(7:42 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to UTS 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by HAW at UTS 29.
+16 YD
3 & 14 - UTAHST 13
(7:56 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 13. Catch made by C.Tyler at UTS 13. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by P.Pavihi at UTS 29.
Penalty
3 & 1 - UTAHST 26
(8:16 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 26. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 26. Gain of yards. Tackled by HAW at UTS 41. PENALTY on UTS-J.McGriff Offensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 17
(8:37 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor at UTS 26.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 17
(8:42 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.

HAW
Rainbow Warriors
 - Punt (4 plays, 26 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - HAWAII 41
(9:05 - 1st) M.Shipley punts 24 yards to UTS 17 Center-HAW. Downed by HAW.
No Gain
3 & 4 - HAWAII 49
(9:46 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to UTS 41. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for C.Phillips.
-8 YD
2 & 12 - HAWAII 41
(9:49 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass complete to UTS 49.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 47
(10:23 - 1st) T.Hines rushed to UTS 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by O.Okeke at UTS 49.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25
(10:44 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 25. Catch made by J.Panoke at HAW 25. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at UTS 47.
Kickoff
(10:44 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.

USU
Aggies
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 85 yards, 0:26 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:44 - 1st) C.Coles extra point is good.
+68 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 32
(10:52 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 32. Catch made by J.Sterzer at UTS 32. Gain of 68 yards. J.Sterzer for 68 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 15
(11:10 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 15. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 15. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor at UTS 32.

HAW
Rainbow Warriors
 - Punt (6 plays, 34 yards, 3:50 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 25 - HAWAII 41
(11:51 - 1st) M.Shipley punts 26 yards to UTS 15 Center-HAW. Fair catch by C.Jones.
-2 YD
3 & 23 - HAWAII 39
(12:34 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to UTS 39. Catch made by D.Parson at UTS 39. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by K.Neves at UTS 41.
No Gain
2 & 23 - HAWAII 39
(13:05 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to UTS 39. Catch made by D.Parson at UTS 39. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by I.Larsen at UTS 39.
Penalty
2 & 8 - HAWAII 24
(13:31 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to UTS 24. Catch made by C.Phillips at UTS 24. Gain of yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 24. PENALTY on HAW-T.Mokiao-Atimalala Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 26
(13:56 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to UTS 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Grzesiak at UTS 24.
+31 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 43
(14:14 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 43. Catch made by Z.Bowens at HAW 43. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at UTS 26.
+12 YD
2 & 4 - HAWAII 31
(14:33 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 31. Catch made by Z.Bowens at HAW 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 43.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25
(15:00 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Vaughns at HAW 31.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
NCAA FB Scores