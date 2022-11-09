|
|
|WISC
|IOWA
Bronze beef and West leverage at stake as Iowa welcomes Wisconsin
Bronze beef and West leverage at stake as Iowa welcomes Wisconsin
Resurgent Wisconsin and host Iowa will put two-game winning streaks on the line Saturday when the Heartland Trophy is up for grabs in Iowa City.
The winner will remain in the thick of the congested Big Ten West, with the Badgers angling to claim the bronze bull trophy for the sixth time in seven tries.
Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3) scored a 23-10 victory at home over Maryland last week, while the Hawkeyes (5-4, 3-3) posted a 24-3 win at Purdue.
Iowa and Wisconsin are among a four-team logjam one game behind Illinois in the West Division after the Illini's 23-15 loss at home against Michigan State.
Purdue and Minnesota also are 3-3 in the conference.
The Badgers improved to 3-1 under interim coach Jim Leonhard, promoted from defensive coordinator when Paul Chryst surprisingly was fired following a 34-10 loss at home to Illinois on Oct 1.
"I always loved playing at their place," said Leonhard, a former Wisconsin and NFL player. "Great atmosphere. We know what they're about, and they know what we're about. It's going to be a really exciting day."
Wisconsin jumped to a 17-0 halftime lead against Maryland and held the Terps to 189 yards in total offense, 73 of which came on their only touchdown drive in the closing minutes. Maryland went into Madison averaging 454.4 yards per game.
Isaac Guerendo gained 114 yards on 12 carries, including a career-long 89-yard touchdown run, and Braelon Allen had 119 yards on 23 attempts as the Badgers piled up 278 yards on the ground in rainy, windy conditions that limited passing by both teams.
Allen is fourth in the Big Ten in rushing with 989 yards. Quarterback Graham Mertz, interception-prone in the Badgers' losses, has nine touchdowns and one pick in his last four games.
Although last in the Big Ten in total offense, Iowa's much-maligned attack has come alive the last two games. After averaging 227.3 yards in total offense through the first seven games, the Hawkeyes totaled 398 in a 33-13 win at Northwestern, followed by 376 yards against Purdue.
Freshman Kaleb Johnson carried 22 times for 200 yards and one touchdown against the Boilermakers, second most for a Hawkeyes freshman behind Marcus Coker's 219 vs. Missouri in the 2010 Insight Bowl.
"After seeing the film, no question, I think it was our most complete football game as a team so far, so that was good to see," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said of the Purdue game. "Offensively, we showed more growth, played with good balance."
Iowa is third in the nation in fewest yards allowed with 264.4 per game and fifth in scoring defense at 14.3 points.
"Tremendous amount of respect for the way they play defense," Leonhard said. "It's very different from my philosophy and what we do and how we do it. So any time you're kind of looking at the complete opposite side of the coin and watching a team just consistently dominate, you gain an appreciation for it."
Wisconsin has won five of the last six games against the Hawkeyes, whose last victory in the series was 28-7 at Iowa City in 2020.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|2
|5
|Rushing
|1
|2
|Passing
|1
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-5
|2-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|45
|55
|Total Plays
|16
|22
|Avg Gain
|2.8
|2.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|14
|11
|Rush Attempts
|7
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|0.9
|Yards Passing
|31
|44
|Comp. - Att.
|3-9
|7-10
|Yards Per Pass
|3.4
|2.5
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-45.0
|3-43.3
|Return Yards
|11
|15
|Punts - Returns
|1-11
|1-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|31
|PASS YDS
|44
|
|
|14
|RUSH YDS
|11
|
|
|45
|TOTAL YDS
|55
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|3/9
|31
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Allen 0 RB
|B. Allen
|6
|8
|0
|5
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|3
|2
|22
|0
|19
|
S. Bell 11 WR
|S. Bell
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Eschenbach 82 TE
|J. Eschenbach
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Lewis 3 WR
|K. Lewis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Allen 0 RB
|B. Allen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Herbig 19 LB
|N. Herbig
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Turner 54 LB
|J. Turner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 56 DE
|R. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Benton 95 NT
|K. Benton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shaw 1 CB
|J. Shaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson Jr. 90 DE
|J. Thompson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Latu 13 S
|K. Latu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chaney 36 LB
|J. Chaney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brunner 56 OL
|J. Brunner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Njongmeta 55 LB
|M. Njongmeta
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Van Zelst 29 K
|N. Van Zelst
|1/1
|32
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Vujnovich 38 P
|A. Vujnovich
|2
|45.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Engram 6 WR
|D. Engram
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|7/10
|44
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|4
|19
|0
|19
|
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|4
|11
|0
|9
|
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|3
|-14
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vines 0 WR
|D. Vines
|3
|3
|25
|0
|15
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Brecht 14 WR
|B. Brecht
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Lachey 85 TE
|L. Lachey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Lee 85 DL
|L. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 26 DB
|K. Merriweather
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Campbell 31 LB
|J. Campbell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lachey 85 TE
|L. Lachey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shannon 99 DL
|N. Shannon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Schulte 30 DB
|Q. Schulte
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Castro 29 DB
|S. Castro
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Craig 45 DL
|D. Craig
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. DeJean 3 DB
|C. DeJean
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|3
|43.3
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. DeJean 3 DB
|C. DeJean
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 20(11:52 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis.
|Punt
4 & 17 - IOWA 39(12:01 - 2nd) T.Taylor punts 41 yards to WIS 20 Center-IOW. Fair catch by D.Engram.
|+6 YD
3 & 23 - IOWA 33(12:40 - 2nd) G.Williams rushed to IOW 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at IOW 39.
|-3 YD
2 & 20 - IOWA 36(13:17 - 2nd) G.Williams rushed to IOW 33 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Benton at IOW 33.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - IOWA 36(13:30 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for L.Lachey.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 46(13:40 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to WIS 45 for yards. Tackled by H.Wohler at WIS 45. PENALTY on IOW-B.Stephens Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - IOWA 42(14:14 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Chaney at IOW 46.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 33(14:39 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Latu at IOW 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - WISC 41(14:51 - 2nd) A.Vujnovich punts 41 yards to IOW 18 Center-WIS. C.DeJean returned punt from the IOW 18. Pushed out of bounds by K.Johnson at IOW 33.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - WISC 41(14:57 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for J.Eschenbach.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WISC 41(15:00 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for B.Allen.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 40(0:35 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by IOW at WIS 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 22 - IOWA 25(0:44 - 1st) T.Taylor punts 46 yards to WIS 29 Center-IOW. D.Engram returned punt from the WIS 29. Tackled by S.Benson at WIS 40.
|-2 YD
3 & 20 - IOWA 27(1:13 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 27. Catch made by G.Williams at IOW 27. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by WIS at IOW 25.
|Sack
2 & 15 - IOWA 32(1:53 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at IOW 27 for -5 yards (N.Herbig)
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 37(2:31 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to IOW 32 for -5 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at IOW 32.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - IOWA 27(3:03 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 27. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at IOW 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - IOWA 23(3:41 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 23. Catch made by D.Vines at IOW 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WIS at IOW 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - IOWA 20(4:14 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 20. Catch made by K.Johnson at IOW 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by WIS at IOW 23.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(4:14 - 1st) PENALTY on IOW-N.DeJong False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(4:14 - 1st) G.Lahm kicks 40 yards from WIS 35 to the IOW 25. Fair catch by G.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - WISC 22(4:18 - 1st) N.Van Zelst 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WIS Holder-WIS.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - WISC 20(4:54 - 1st) I.Guerendo rushed to IOW 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Craig; J.Campbell at IOW 14.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - WISC 20(4:59 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for WIS.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 19(5:43 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to IOW 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon at IOW 20.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - WISC 20(6:19 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to IOW 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Lachey at IOW 19.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 29(6:58 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to IOW 29. Catch made by S.Bell at IOW 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 29(7:30 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to IOW 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 29.
|+19 YD
3 & 7 - WISC 48(8:12 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to IOW 48. Catch made by C.Dike at IOW 48. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by S.Castro; Q.Schulte at IOW 29.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - WISC 43(8:12 - 1st) PENALTY on WIS-WIS False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - WISC 46(8:44 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to IOW 46. Catch made by C.Dike at IOW 46. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.DeJean; S.Castro at IOW 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 49(9:15 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to IOW 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at IOW 46.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
3 & 10 - IOWA 40(9:16 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at WIS 49 for -9 yards (N.Herbig) S.Petras FUMBLES forced by N.Herbig. Fumble RECOVERED by WIS-D.Peterson at WIS 49.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWA 40(9:22 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for B.Brecht.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 40(9:27 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 45(9:57 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 45. Catch made by D.Vines at IOW 45. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by N.Herbig at WIS 40.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 26(10:30 - 1st) G.Williams rushed to IOW 45 for 19 yards. Tackled by J.Shaw at IOW 45.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - IOWA 18(11:05 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 18. Catch made by N.Ragaini at IOW 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WIS at IOW 26.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - IOWA 18(11:42 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at IOW 18.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 12(12:10 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 12. Catch made by D.Vines at IOW 12. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at IOW 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - WISC 39(12:20 - 1st) A.Vujnovich punts 49 yards to IOW 12 Center-WIS. Downed by M.Lofy.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WISC 39(12:27 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for S.Bell.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WISC 39(12:33 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for S.Bell.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 37(13:05 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Lee at WIS 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - IOWA 20(13:13 - 1st) T.Taylor punts 43 yards to WIS 37 Center-IOW. Downed by A.Wick.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - IOWA 20(13:50 - 1st) S.Petras rushed to IOW 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Herbig at IOW 20.
|-3 YD
2 & 12 - IOWA 23(14:22 - 1st) G.Williams rushed to IOW 20 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta; J.Brunner at IOW 20.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at IOW 23.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Van Zelst kicks 40 yards from WIS 35 to the IOW 25. Fair catch by G.Williams.
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
7
51
3rd 1:07 FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
10
31
4th 14:00 ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
19
14
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
3
14
2nd 0:56 ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
0
7
2nd 11:20 ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
0
13
2nd 13:57 PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
6
0
2nd 8:32 NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
0
7
2nd 13:10 CBS
-
BC
16NCST
7
14
2nd 9:54 ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
7
7
2nd 8:23 ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
0
3
2nd 9:40 ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
7
28
2nd 12:35 ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
7
10
2nd 10:55 ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
14
2nd 13:31 FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
14
0
2nd 7:25
-
NEB
3MICH
0
7
2nd 12:10 ABC
-
NMEX
AF
0
14
2nd 7:19 CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
14
14
2nd 8:35
-
NWEST
MINN
0
7
2nd 10:57 BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
17
7
1st 0:00 ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
3
0
2nd 11:52 FS1
-
SC
FLA
0
14
1st 3:46 SECN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
0
046 O/U
-16
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
0
055 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
0
063.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
052 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
0
053 O/U
+16.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
0
073 O/U
-12
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
042.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
065.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
0
079 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
0
048 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
0
051 O/U
+7.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
047 O/U
-11.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
076.5 O/U
-20
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+10
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
UL
17
36
Final ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
10
26
Final ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
25
27
Final ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
17
55
Final FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
37
30
Final CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
14
56
Final FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
33
36
Final CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
13
10
Final ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
24
66
Final CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
35
32
Final ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
20
23
Final FS1
-
PITT
UVA
37
7
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
31
24
Final ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
21
27
Final BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
41
23
Final ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
24
21
Final SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
7
24
Final
-
JMAD
ODU
37
3
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
31
28
Final ESP+