PAT Good
Kickoff
9:23
J.Gomez extra point is good.
EMICH
5 Pass
3 Rush
58 YDS
3:34 POS
+28 YD
1ST & 10 KENTST 28
9:34
T.Powell pass complete to KNT 28. Catch made by T.Knue at KNT 28. Gain of 28 yards. T.Knue for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
4TH & 1 KENTST 30
10:04
T.Powell pass complete to KNT 28. Catch made by J.Getzinger at KNT 28. Gain of 2 yards. J.Getzinger ran out of bounds.
+4 YD
3RD & 5 KENTST 34
10:43
T.Powell pass complete to KNT 34. Catch made by S.Evans at KNT 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 30.
+4 YD
2ND & 9 KENTST 38
11:27
T.Powell pass complete to KNT 38. Catch made by T.Knue at KNT 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at KNT 34.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 KENTST 39
12:00
S.Evans rushed to KNT 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.West; N.Jones at KNT 38.
+10 YD
2ND & 1 KENTST 49
12:18
S.Evans rushed to KNT 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at KNT 39.
+9 YD
1ST & 10 EMICH 42
12:57
T.Powell pass complete to EMC 42. Catch made by D.Lassiter at EMC 42. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 49.
KENTST
0 Pass
3 Rush
-9 YDS
2:03 POS
Punt
4TH & 19 KENTST 18
13:12
J.Smith punts 45 yards to EMC 37 Center-KNT. D.Drummond returned punt from the EMC 37. Tackled by S.Taylor-Davis; O.Billotte at EMC 42.
+6 YD
3RD & 25 KENTST 12
13:46
M.Cooper rushed to KNT 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Kline at KNT 18.
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 9:23
J.Gomez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 9:23
T.Powell pass complete to KNT 28. Catch made by T.Knue at KNT 28. Gain of 28 yards. T.Knue for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
58
yds
3:34
pos
13
17
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 7:50
A.Glass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 7:50
M.Cooper rushed to EMC End Zone for 1 yards. M.Cooper for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
89
yds
2:25
pos
7
16
Field Goal 13:44
A.Glass 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KNT Holder-KNT.
6
plays
46
yds
1:16
pos
7
10
1st Quarter
Point After TD 3:00
A.Glass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 3:00
C.Schlee pass complete to EMC 39. Catch made by J.Poke at EMC 39. Gain of 39 yards. J.Poke for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on EMC-C.Evans Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
7
plays
85
yds
2:16
pos
7
6
Point After TD 5:16
J.Gomez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 5:16
T.Powell pass complete to KNT 13. Catch made by H.Beydoun at KNT 13. Gain of 13 yards. H.Beydoun for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
52
yds
3:18
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 11
Rushing 4 5
Passing 8 6
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 1-10 1-7
4th Down Conv 2-4 0-0
Total Net Yards 243 248
Total Plays 50 38
Avg Gain 4.9 6.5
Net Yards Rushing 67 98
Rush Attempts 24 23
Avg Rush Yards 2.8 4.3
Yards Passing 176 150
Comp. - Att. 19-26 6-15
Yards Per Pass 6.8 8.8
Penalties - Yards 3-25 4-30
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-35.6 5-39.8
Return Yards 11 -2
Punts - Returns 2-11 1--2
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
E. Michigan 6-4 707-14
Kent St. 4-6 7100-17
Dix Stadium Kent, OH
 176 PASS YDS 150
67 RUSH YDS 98
243 TOTAL YDS 248
E. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Powell  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76% 176 2 0 161.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.2% 1232 8 7 132.9
T. Powell 19/25 176 2 0
T. Knue  24 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. Knue 0/1 0 0 0
M. Tomasek  30 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
M. Tomasek 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Evans  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
168 855 11
S. Evans 18 51 0 10
T. Powell  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 -108 1
T. Powell 2 17 0 17
J. Jackson  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 281 1
J. Jackson 3 0 0 3
A. Smith  4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 256 2
A. Smith 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
H. Beydoun  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 65 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 351 3
H. Beydoun 7 6 65 1 17
T. Knue  24 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 54 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 466 6
T. Knue 5 3 54 1 28
D. Drummond  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 283 2
D. Drummond 5 3 24 0 16
D. Lassiter  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 292 2
D. Lassiter 3 1 9 0 9
A. Jackson  3 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 7 1
A. Jackson 1 1 6 0 6
E. Jackson-Anderson  30 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
E. Jackson-Anderson 1 1 6 0 6
G. Oakes  82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 196 0
G. Oakes 2 2 6 0 4
S. Evans  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 65 0
S. Evans 1 1 4 0 4
J. Getzinger  83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 50 0
J. Getzinger 1 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Sparacio  19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Sparacio 2-0 0.0 0
K. Shine  29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Shine 2-0 0.0 0
Q. Scandrett  35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Q. Scandrett 2-0 0.0 0
J. Ramirez  4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Ramirez 2-2 0.0 0
C. Kline  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Kline 2-1 0.0 0
G. Trueman  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
G. Trueman 2-0 1.0 0
C. Evans  52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Evans 1-0 0.0 0
T. Powell  7 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Powell 1-0 0.0 0
S. Scheidt  53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Scheidt 1-1 0.0 0
J. Crawford  93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Crawford 1-1 0.0 0
T. Grant-Randall  98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Grant-Randall 1-0 0.0 0
J. Scott  15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
M. Lee Jr.  17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Lee Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
P. Price  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
P. Price 0-2 0.0 0
C. Smith  16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Smith 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Gomez  35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
11/13 34/34
J. Gomez 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Tomasek  30 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 35.6 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
35 0 0
M. Tomasek 5 35.6 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Beydoun  2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 27 0
H. Beydoun 2 7.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Drummond 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 7.5 15 0
D. Drummond 2 5.5 6 0
Kent St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Schlee  19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 150 1 0 182.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.6% 1945 12 5 136.8
C. Schlee 6/12 150 1 0
D. Kargman  15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.5% 232 3 2 128.5
D. Kargman 0/3 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Cooper  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 53 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
235 1106 9
M. Cooper 13 53 1 15
C. Schlee  19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 403 4
C. Schlee 7 45 0 21
B. Bradford  31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 295 2
B. Bradford 2 9 0 7
D. Kargman  15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
D. Kargman 1 -9 0 -9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Walker  81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 73 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 716 10
D. Walker 7 3 73 0 39
J. Poke  25 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 62 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 249 0
J. Poke 3 2 62 1 39
T. Harris  86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 69 1
T. Harris 2 1 15 0 15
L. Floriea  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 51 0
L. Floriea 1 0 0 0 0
G. Garcia  21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
G. Garcia 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Saunders  45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Saunders 5-3 0.0 0
N. Jones  26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
N. Jones 5-3 0.0 0
J. Evans  23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Evans 5-0 0.0 0
M. Miller  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Miller 4-0 0.0 0
D. Miller Jr.  35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Miller Jr. 3-1 0.0 0
Z. West  0 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Z. West 2-1 0.0 0
M. Pierre  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Pierre 2-1 0.0 0
M. Williams  56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
D. Clark  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Clark 1-0 0.0 0
C. West  5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
C. West 1-3 0.0 0
S. Taylor-Davis  14 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Taylor-Davis 1-0 0.0 0
K. Gamble  34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Gamble 0-1 0.0 0
A. Branch  28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Branch 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Glass  60 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
15/24 27/27
A. Glass 1/1 36 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Smith  96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 39.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
30 0 0
J. Smith 5 39.8 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Holmes  85 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
J. Holmes 1 7.0 7 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Floriea 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 -2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 9.3 28 0
L. Floriea 1 -2.0 -2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 KENTST 35 2:00 1 2 Punt
11:23 EMICH 34 1:31 3 6 Punt
8:34 EMICH 48 3:18 9 52 TD
3:00 EMICH 29 3:00 8 31 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:44 EMICH 25 3:29 6 35 Punt
7:50 EMICH 25 1:19 4 13 Punt
6:31 KENTST 23 1:28 4 8 Downs
3:18 EMICH 23 2:21 5 13 Punt
0:36 EMICH 17 0:36 1 3 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:57 EMICH 42 3:34 7 58 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 EMICH 20 3:30 5 8 Punt
9:52 KENTST 15 1:18 3 5 Punt
5:16 KENTST 25 2:16 7 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KENTST 40 1:16 6 41 FG
10:15 KENTST 11 2:25 9 89 TD
5:03 KENTST 15 1:45 5 24 Punt
0:57 KENTST 39 0:21 3 2 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KENTST 27 2:03 3 -9 Punt

EMU
Eagles
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 58 yards, 3:34 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:23 - 3rd) J.Gomez extra point is good.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 28
(9:34 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to KNT 28. Catch made by T.Knue at KNT 28. Gain of 28 yards. T.Knue for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - EMICH 30
(10:04 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to KNT 28. Catch made by J.Getzinger at KNT 28. Gain of 2 yards. J.Getzinger ran out of bounds.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - EMICH 34
(10:43 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to KNT 34. Catch made by S.Evans at KNT 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 30.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - EMICH 38
(11:27 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to KNT 38. Catch made by T.Knue at KNT 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at KNT 34.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 39
(12:00 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to KNT 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.West; N.Jones at KNT 38.
+10 YD
2 & 1 - EMICH 49
(12:18 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to KNT 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at KNT 39.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 42
(12:57 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 42. Catch made by D.Lassiter at EMC 42. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 49.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 19 - KENTST 18
(13:12 - 3rd) J.Smith punts 45 yards to EMC 37 Center-KNT. D.Drummond returned punt from the EMC 37. Tackled by S.Taylor-Davis; O.Billotte at EMC 42.
+6 YD
3 & 25 - KENTST 12
(13:46 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Kline at KNT 18.
Sack
2 & 16 - KENTST 21
(14:31 - 3rd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman sacked at KNT 12 for -9 yards (G.Trueman)
-6 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 27
(14:56 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 21 for -6 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez; P.Price at KNT 21.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pohl kicks 45 yards from EMC 35 to the KNT 20. J.Holmes returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Paaske at KNT 27.

EMU
Eagles
 - End of Half (1 plays, 3 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 17
(0:36 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at EMC 20.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:21 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - KENTST 41
(0:42 - 2nd) J.Smith punts 42 yards to EMC 17 Center-KNT. Fair catch by D.Drummond.
+2 YD
3 & 10 - KENTST 39
(0:47 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez; J.Crawford at KNT 41.
No Gain
2 & 10 - KENTST 39
(0:51 - 2nd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 39
(0:57 - 2nd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for J.Poke.

EMU
Eagles
 - Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - EMICH 36
(1:01 - 2nd) M.Tomasek punts 25 yards to KNT 39 Center-EMC. Out of bounds.
+5 YD
3 & 17 - EMICH 31
(1:52 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 31. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Branch; M.Pierre at EMC 36.
+3 YD
2 & 20 - EMICH 28
(1:58 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 28. Catch made by D.Drummond at EMC 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at EMC 31.
Penalty
2 & 10 - EMICH 38
(2:05 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 38. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 38. Gain of yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 36. PENALTY on EMC-B.Dooley Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 38
(2:11 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at EMC 38.
+17 YD
2 & 12 - EMICH 21
(2:49 - 2nd) T.Powell rushed to EMC 38 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Powell at EMC 38. Tackled by J.Evans at EMC 38.
No Gain
2 & 2 - EMICH 31
(3:01 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 44 for yards. Tackled by J.Evans at EMC 44. PENALTY on EMC-D.Drummond Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 23
(3:18 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at EMC 31.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Punt (5 plays, 24 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - KENTST 39
(3:26 - 2nd) J.Smith punts 38 yards to EMC 23 Center-KNT. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 7 - KENTST 39
(3:34 - 2nd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
No Gain
2 & 7 - KENTST 39
(4:11 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Trueman at KNT 39.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 36
(4:52 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez at KNT 39.
+21 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 15
(4:59 - 2nd) C.Schlee rushed to KNT 36 for 21 yards. Tackled by C.Kline; C.Smith at KNT 36.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 15
(5:03 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.

EMU
Eagles
 - Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
4 & 1 - EMICH 14
(5:06 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to KNT 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by Z.West at KNT 15.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - EMICH 15
(5:31 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to KNT 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.West; K.Saunders at KNT 14.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - EMICH 16
(6:10 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to KNT 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at KNT 15.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 23
(6:31 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to KNT 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at KNT 16.

EMU
Eagles
 - Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - EMICH 38
(6:40 - 2nd) M.Tomasek punts 37 yards to KNT 25 Center-EMC. L.Floriea returned punt from the KNT 25. L.Floriea FUMBLES forced by EMC. Fumble RECOVERED by EMC-T.Knue at KNT 23. Tackled by KNT at KNT 23.
No Gain
3 & 8 - EMICH 38
(6:46 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter.
No Gain
2 & 8 - EMICH 38
(6:50 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 36
(7:26 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Jones; K.Saunders at EMC 38.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25
(7:50 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 25. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at EMC 36.
Kickoff
(7:50 - 2nd) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the EMC End Zone. Touchback.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 89 yards, 2:25 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:50 - 2nd) A.Glass extra point is good.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - KENTST 1
(7:54 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to EMC End Zone for 1 yards. M.Cooper for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 24
(8:09 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to EMC 24. Catch made by D.Walker at EMC 24. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Scott at EMC 1.
+5 YD
2 & 1 - KENTST 29
(8:28 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to EMC 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio at EMC 24.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 38
(8:35 - 2nd) C.Schlee rushed to EMC 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by Q.Scandrett at EMC 29.
+23 YD
3 & 12 - KENTST 39
(8:52 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 39. Catch made by J.Poke at KNT 39. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 38.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 41
(9:30 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by P.Price; S.Scheidt at KNT 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 41
(9:38 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 26
(9:52 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 41 for 15 yards. Tackled by Q.Scandrett at KNT 41.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 11
(10:15 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 11. Catch made by T.Harris at KNT 11. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at KNT 26.

EMU
Eagles
 - Punt (6 plays, 35 yards, 3:29 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - EMICH 40
(10:17 - 2nd) M.Tomasek punts 29 yards to KNT 11 Center-EMC. Fair catch by L.Floriea.
+6 YD
3 & 9 - EMICH 46
(11:11 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to KNT 46. Catch made by A.Jackson at KNT 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Jones at KNT 40.
+4 YD
2 & 13 - EMICH 50
(11:48 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to KNT 50. Catch made by G.Oakes at KNT 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Jones; K.Saunders at KNT 46.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 47
(12:35 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to KNT 50 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at KNT 50.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 36
(12:55 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 36. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 36. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by N.Jones at KNT 47.
+16 YD
2 & 15 - EMICH 20
(13:10 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 20. Catch made by D.Drummond at EMC 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at EMC 36.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25
(13:44 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by S.Taylor-Davis at EMC 20.
Kickoff
(13:44 - 2nd) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the EMC End Zone. Touchback.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Field Goal (6 plays, 41 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 10 - KENTST 26
(13:48 - 2nd) A.Glass 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KNT Holder-KNT.
No Gain
3 & 10 - KENTST 19
(13:54 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for L.Floriea.
No Gain
2 & 10 - KENTST 19
(14:05 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for G.Garcia.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 19
(14:10 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for G.Garcia.
+39 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 42
(14:10 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 42. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 42. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 19. PENALTY on EMC-J.Crawford Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on EMC-I.Watson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
Penalty
2 & 3 - KENTST 47
(14:32 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 47. Catch made by B.Bradford at KNT 47. Gain of yards. Tackled by M.Lee at EMC 27. PENALTY on KNT-J.Poke Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 40
(15:00 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at KNT 47.

EMU
Eagles
 - Downs (8 plays, 31 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 5 - EMICH 40
(0:01 - 1st) M.Tomasek steps back to pass. M.Tomasek pass incomplete intended for T.Knue. PENALTY on EMC-EMC Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
No Gain
3 & 5 - EMICH 40
(0:09 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Drummond.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 42
(0:58 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to KNT 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Clark at KNT 40.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 45
(1:22 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to KNT 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.West at KNT 42.
+9 YD
2 & 4 - EMICH 46
(1:39 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to KNT 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at KNT 45.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 40
(1:59 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 40. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at EMC 46.
+13 YD
2 & 12 - EMICH 27
(2:16 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 27. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 27. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Miller at EMC 40.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 29
(2:58 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by Z.West at EMC 27.
Kickoff
(3:00 - 1st) A.Glass kicks 40 yards from KNT 35 to the EMC 25. H.Beydoun returns the kickoff. Tackled by KNT at EMC 29.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:00 - 1st) A.Glass extra point is good.
+39 YD
2 & 15 - KENTST 39
(3:13 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to EMC 39. Catch made by J.Poke at EMC 39. Gain of 39 yards. J.Poke for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on EMC-C.Evans Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 32
(3:19 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to EMC 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 22. PENALTY on KNT-K.Leach Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 34
(3:41 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to EMC 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Kline at EMC 32.
+14 YD
2 & 13 - KENTST 48
(4:05 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to EMC 34 for 14 yards. Tackled by K.Shine at EMC 34.
+2 YD
1 & 15 - KENTST 50
(4:37 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to EMC 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Evans at EMC 48.
Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 45
(4:37 - 1st) PENALTY on KNT-M.Marshall False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+14 YD
1 & 5 - KENTST 41
(4:56 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to EMC 45 for 14 yards. M.Cooper ran out of bounds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 36
(5:00 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 41 for yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio at KNT 41. PENALTY on EMC-M.Coleman Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25
(5:16 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 25. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Shine at KNT 36.
Kickoff
(5:16 - 1st) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.

EMU
Eagles
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 52 yards, 3:18 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:16 - 1st) J.Gomez extra point is good.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 13
(5:22 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to KNT 13. Catch made by H.Beydoun at KNT 13. Gain of 13 yards. H.Beydoun for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 13
(5:28 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for T.Knue.
+4 YD
4 & 2 - EMICH 17
(5:59 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to KNT 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at KNT 13.
+1 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 18
(6:36 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to KNT 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Jones at KNT 17.
No Gain
2 & 3 - EMICH 18
(7:20 - 1st) T.Powell rushed to KNT 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 18.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25
(7:39 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to KNT 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at KNT 18.
+22 YD
3 & 5 - EMICH 47
(7:45 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to KNT 47. Catch made by T.Knue at KNT 47. Gain of 22 yards. T.Knue ran out of bounds.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 48
(8:27 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 48. Catch made by D.Drummond at EMC 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Jones at KNT 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 48
(8:34 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Drummond.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - KENTST 20
(8:40 - 1st) J.Smith punts 32 yards to EMC 48 Center-KNT. Fair catch by D.Drummond.
No Gain
3 & 5 - KENTST 20
(8:46 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 17
(9:30 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to KNT 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Scheidt at KNT 20.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 15
(9:52 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Grant-Randall at KNT 17.

EMU
Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - EMICH 40
(9:59 - 1st) M.Tomasek punts 35 yards to KNT 25 Center-EMC. Fair catch by R.James. PENALTY on KNT-T.Miller Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
No Gain
3 & 4 - EMICH 40
(10:07 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for H.Beydoun.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 34
(10:50 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 34. Catch made by E.Jackson-Anderson at EMC 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at EMC 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 34
(11:23 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at EMC 34.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Punt (5 plays, 8 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - KENTST 30
(11:33 - 1st) J.Smith punts 42 yards to EMC 28 Center-KNT. D.Drummond returned punt from the EMC 28. Tackled by D.Clark at EMC 34.
-2 YD
3 & 2 - KENTST 32
(12:11 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio at KNT 30.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - KENTST 27
(12:31 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to KNT 32 for 5 yards. C.Schlee ran out of bounds.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 24
(13:00 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez at KNT 27.

EMU
Eagles
 - Punt (1 plays, 2 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - EMICH 24
(13:13 - 1st) M.Tomasek punts 52 yards to KNT 24 Center-EMC. Out of bounds.
+2 YD
3 & 8 - EMICH 22
(13:52 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 22. Catch made by G.Oakes at EMC 22. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by N.Jones at EMC 24.
-1 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 23
(14:26 - 1st) A.Smith rushed to EMC 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.West; Z.West at EMC 22.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 20
(14:53 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Miller; K.Gamble at EMC 23.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) A.Glass kicks 55 yards from KNT 35 to the EMC 10. H.Beydoun returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Jones at EMC 20.
