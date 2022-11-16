Drive Chart
|
|
|EMICH
|KENTST
Preview not available
Preview not available
PAT Good
Kickoff
9:23
J.Gomez extra point is good.
EMICH
5 Pass
3 Rush
58 YDS
3:34 POS
+28 YD
1ST & 10 KENTST 28
9:34
T.Powell pass complete to KNT 28. Catch made by T.Knue at KNT 28. Gain of 28 yards. T.Knue for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
4TH & 1 KENTST 30
10:04
T.Powell pass complete to KNT 28. Catch made by J.Getzinger at KNT 28. Gain of 2 yards. J.Getzinger ran out of bounds.
+4 YD
3RD & 5 KENTST 34
10:43
T.Powell pass complete to KNT 34. Catch made by S.Evans at KNT 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 30.
+4 YD
2ND & 9 KENTST 38
11:27
T.Powell pass complete to KNT 38. Catch made by T.Knue at KNT 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at KNT 34.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 KENTST 39
12:00
S.Evans rushed to KNT 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.West; N.Jones at KNT 38.
+10 YD
2ND & 1 KENTST 49
12:18
S.Evans rushed to KNT 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at KNT 39.
+9 YD
1ST & 10 EMICH 42
12:57
T.Powell pass complete to EMC 42. Catch made by D.Lassiter at EMC 42. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 49.
KENTST
0 Pass
3 Rush
-9 YDS
2:03 POS
Punt
4TH & 19 KENTST 18
13:12
J.Smith punts 45 yards to EMC 37 Center-KNT. D.Drummond returned punt from the EMC 37. Tackled by S.Taylor-Davis; O.Billotte at EMC 42.
+6 YD
3RD & 25 KENTST 12
13:46
M.Cooper rushed to KNT 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Kline at KNT 18.
Touchdown 9:23
T.Powell pass complete to KNT 28. Catch made by T.Knue at KNT 28. Gain of 28 yards. T.Knue for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
58
yds
3:34
pos
13
17
Touchdown 7:50
M.Cooper rushed to EMC End Zone for 1 yards. M.Cooper for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
89
yds
2:25
pos
7
16
Field Goal 13:44
A.Glass 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KNT Holder-KNT.
6
plays
46
yds
1:16
pos
7
10
Touchdown 3:00
C.Schlee pass complete to EMC 39. Catch made by J.Poke at EMC 39. Gain of 39 yards. J.Poke for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on EMC-C.Evans Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
7
plays
85
yds
2:16
pos
7
6
Touchdown 5:16
T.Powell pass complete to KNT 13. Catch made by H.Beydoun at KNT 13. Gain of 13 yards. H.Beydoun for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
52
yds
3:18
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|11
|Rushing
|4
|5
|Passing
|8
|6
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-10
|1-7
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|243
|248
|Total Plays
|50
|38
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|67
|98
|Rush Attempts
|24
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|176
|150
|Comp. - Att.
|19-26
|6-15
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|8.8
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-35.6
|5-39.8
|Return Yards
|11
|-2
|Punts - Returns
|2-11
|1--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|176
|PASS YDS
|150
|
|
|67
|RUSH YDS
|98
|
|
|243
|TOTAL YDS
|248
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Powell 7 QB
|T. Powell
|19/25
|176
|2
|0
|
T. Knue 24 WR
|T. Knue
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Tomasek 30 P
|M. Tomasek
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Evans 22 RB
|S. Evans
|18
|51
|0
|10
|
T. Powell 7 QB
|T. Powell
|2
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Jackson 28 RB
|J. Jackson
|3
|0
|0
|3
|
A. Smith 4 QB
|A. Smith
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Beydoun 2 WR
|H. Beydoun
|7
|6
|65
|1
|17
|
T. Knue 24 WR
|T. Knue
|5
|3
|54
|1
|28
|
D. Drummond 1 WR
|D. Drummond
|5
|3
|24
|0
|16
|
D. Lassiter 9 WR
|D. Lassiter
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Jackson 3 TE
|A. Jackson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Jackson-Anderson 30 RB
|E. Jackson-Anderson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
G. Oakes 82 TE
|G. Oakes
|2
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
S. Evans 22 RB
|S. Evans
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Getzinger 83 TE
|J. Getzinger
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Sparacio 19 LB
|J. Sparacio
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Shine 29 DB
|K. Shine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Scandrett 35 DB
|Q. Scandrett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ramirez 4 DL
|J. Ramirez
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kline 6 LB
|C. Kline
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Trueman 90 DL
|G. Trueman
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Evans 52 DL
|C. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Powell 7 QB
|T. Powell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Scheidt 53 LB
|S. Scheidt
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 93 DL
|J. Crawford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grant-Randall 98 DL
|T. Grant-Randall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 15 DB
|J. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee Jr. 17 DB
|M. Lee Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Price 94 DL
|P. Price
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 16 DB
|C. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Gomez 35 K
|J. Gomez
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Tomasek 30 P
|M. Tomasek
|5
|35.6
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Beydoun 2 WR
|H. Beydoun
|2
|7.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Drummond 1 WR
|D. Drummond
|2
|5.5
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Schlee 19 QB
|C. Schlee
|6/12
|150
|1
|0
|
D. Kargman 15 QB
|D. Kargman
|0/3
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cooper 1 RB
|M. Cooper
|13
|53
|1
|15
|
C. Schlee 19 QB
|C. Schlee
|7
|45
|0
|21
|
B. Bradford 31 RB
|B. Bradford
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
D. Kargman 15 QB
|D. Kargman
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Walker 81 WR
|D. Walker
|7
|3
|73
|0
|39
|
J. Poke 25 WR
|J. Poke
|3
|2
|62
|1
|39
|
T. Harris 86 WR
|T. Harris
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
L. Floriea 10 WR
|L. Floriea
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Garcia 21 RB
|G. Garcia
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Saunders 45 LB
|K. Saunders
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 26 DB
|N. Jones
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 23 S
|J. Evans
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Miller 21 CB
|M. Miller
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller Jr. 35 DB
|D. Miller Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. West 0 DE
|Z. West
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pierre 33 LB
|M. Pierre
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 56 DL
|M. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clark 3 S
|D. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. West 5 DL
|C. West
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Taylor-Davis 14 DL
|S. Taylor-Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gamble 34 LB
|K. Gamble
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Branch 28 CB
|A. Branch
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Glass 60 K
|A. Glass
|1/1
|36
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 96 P
|J. Smith
|5
|39.8
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Holmes 85 TE
|J. Holmes
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Floriea 10 WR
|L. Floriea
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:23 - 3rd) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 28(9:34 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to KNT 28. Catch made by T.Knue at KNT 28. Gain of 28 yards. T.Knue for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - EMICH 30(10:04 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to KNT 28. Catch made by J.Getzinger at KNT 28. Gain of 2 yards. J.Getzinger ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - EMICH 34(10:43 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to KNT 34. Catch made by S.Evans at KNT 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - EMICH 38(11:27 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to KNT 38. Catch made by T.Knue at KNT 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at KNT 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 39(12:00 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to KNT 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.West; N.Jones at KNT 38.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - EMICH 49(12:18 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to KNT 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at KNT 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 42(12:57 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 42. Catch made by D.Lassiter at EMC 42. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 19 - KENTST 18(13:12 - 3rd) J.Smith punts 45 yards to EMC 37 Center-KNT. D.Drummond returned punt from the EMC 37. Tackled by S.Taylor-Davis; O.Billotte at EMC 42.
|+6 YD
3 & 25 - KENTST 12(13:46 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Kline at KNT 18.
|Sack
2 & 16 - KENTST 21(14:31 - 3rd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman sacked at KNT 12 for -9 yards (G.Trueman)
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 27(14:56 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 21 for -6 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez; P.Price at KNT 21.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pohl kicks 45 yards from EMC 35 to the KNT 20. J.Holmes returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Paaske at KNT 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - KENTST 41(0:42 - 2nd) J.Smith punts 42 yards to EMC 17 Center-KNT. Fair catch by D.Drummond.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - KENTST 39(0:47 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez; J.Crawford at KNT 41.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KENTST 39(0:51 - 2nd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 39(0:57 - 2nd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for J.Poke.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - EMICH 36(1:01 - 2nd) M.Tomasek punts 25 yards to KNT 39 Center-EMC. Out of bounds.
|+5 YD
3 & 17 - EMICH 31(1:52 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 31. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Branch; M.Pierre at EMC 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 20 - EMICH 28(1:58 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 28. Catch made by D.Drummond at EMC 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at EMC 31.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - EMICH 38(2:05 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 38. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 38. Gain of yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 36. PENALTY on EMC-B.Dooley Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 38(2:11 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at EMC 38.
|+17 YD
2 & 12 - EMICH 21(2:49 - 2nd) T.Powell rushed to EMC 38 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Powell at EMC 38. Tackled by J.Evans at EMC 38.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - EMICH 31(3:01 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 44 for yards. Tackled by J.Evans at EMC 44. PENALTY on EMC-D.Drummond Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 23(3:18 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at EMC 31.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - KENTST 39(3:26 - 2nd) J.Smith punts 38 yards to EMC 23 Center-KNT. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - KENTST 39(3:34 - 2nd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - KENTST 39(4:11 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Trueman at KNT 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 36(4:52 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez at KNT 39.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 15(4:59 - 2nd) C.Schlee rushed to KNT 36 for 21 yards. Tackled by C.Kline; C.Smith at KNT 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 15(5:03 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - EMICH 14(5:06 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to KNT 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by Z.West at KNT 15.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - EMICH 15(5:31 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to KNT 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.West; K.Saunders at KNT 14.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - EMICH 16(6:10 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to KNT 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at KNT 15.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 23(6:31 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to KNT 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at KNT 16.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - EMICH 38(6:40 - 2nd) M.Tomasek punts 37 yards to KNT 25 Center-EMC. L.Floriea returned punt from the KNT 25. L.Floriea FUMBLES forced by EMC. Fumble RECOVERED by EMC-T.Knue at KNT 23. Tackled by KNT at KNT 23.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - EMICH 38(6:46 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - EMICH 38(6:50 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 36(7:26 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Jones; K.Saunders at EMC 38.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(7:50 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 25. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at EMC 36.
|Kickoff
|(7:50 - 2nd) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the EMC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:50 - 2nd) A.Glass extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - KENTST 1(7:54 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to EMC End Zone for 1 yards. M.Cooper for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 24(8:09 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to EMC 24. Catch made by D.Walker at EMC 24. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Scott at EMC 1.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - KENTST 29(8:28 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to EMC 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio at EMC 24.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 38(8:35 - 2nd) C.Schlee rushed to EMC 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by Q.Scandrett at EMC 29.
|+23 YD
3 & 12 - KENTST 39(8:52 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 39. Catch made by J.Poke at KNT 39. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 38.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 41(9:30 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by P.Price; S.Scheidt at KNT 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 41(9:38 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 26(9:52 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 41 for 15 yards. Tackled by Q.Scandrett at KNT 41.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 11(10:15 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 11. Catch made by T.Harris at KNT 11. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at KNT 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - EMICH 40(10:17 - 2nd) M.Tomasek punts 29 yards to KNT 11 Center-EMC. Fair catch by L.Floriea.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - EMICH 46(11:11 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to KNT 46. Catch made by A.Jackson at KNT 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Jones at KNT 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - EMICH 50(11:48 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to KNT 50. Catch made by G.Oakes at KNT 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Jones; K.Saunders at KNT 46.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 47(12:35 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to KNT 50 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at KNT 50.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 36(12:55 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 36. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 36. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by N.Jones at KNT 47.
|+16 YD
2 & 15 - EMICH 20(13:10 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 20. Catch made by D.Drummond at EMC 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at EMC 36.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(13:44 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by S.Taylor-Davis at EMC 20.
|Kickoff
|(13:44 - 2nd) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the EMC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - KENTST 26(13:48 - 2nd) A.Glass 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KNT Holder-KNT.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - KENTST 19(13:54 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for L.Floriea.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KENTST 19(14:05 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for G.Garcia.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 19(14:10 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for G.Garcia.
|+39 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 42(14:10 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 42. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 42. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 19. PENALTY on EMC-J.Crawford Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on EMC-I.Watson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - KENTST 47(14:32 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 47. Catch made by B.Bradford at KNT 47. Gain of yards. Tackled by M.Lee at EMC 27. PENALTY on KNT-J.Poke Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 40(15:00 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at KNT 47.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 5 - EMICH 40(0:01 - 1st) M.Tomasek steps back to pass. M.Tomasek pass incomplete intended for T.Knue. PENALTY on EMC-EMC Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - EMICH 40(0:09 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Drummond.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 42(0:58 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to KNT 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Clark at KNT 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 45(1:22 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to KNT 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.West at KNT 42.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - EMICH 46(1:39 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to KNT 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at KNT 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 40(1:59 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 40. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at EMC 46.
|+13 YD
2 & 12 - EMICH 27(2:16 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 27. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 27. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Miller at EMC 40.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 29(2:58 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by Z.West at EMC 27.
|Kickoff
|(3:00 - 1st) A.Glass kicks 40 yards from KNT 35 to the EMC 25. H.Beydoun returns the kickoff. Tackled by KNT at EMC 29.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:00 - 1st) A.Glass extra point is good.
|+39 YD
2 & 15 - KENTST 39(3:13 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to EMC 39. Catch made by J.Poke at EMC 39. Gain of 39 yards. J.Poke for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on EMC-C.Evans Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 32(3:19 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to EMC 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 22. PENALTY on KNT-K.Leach Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 34(3:41 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to EMC 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Kline at EMC 32.
|+14 YD
2 & 13 - KENTST 48(4:05 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to EMC 34 for 14 yards. Tackled by K.Shine at EMC 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - KENTST 50(4:37 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to EMC 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Evans at EMC 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 45(4:37 - 1st) PENALTY on KNT-M.Marshall False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 5 - KENTST 41(4:56 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to EMC 45 for 14 yards. M.Cooper ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 36(5:00 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 41 for yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio at KNT 41. PENALTY on EMC-M.Coleman Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(5:16 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 25. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Shine at KNT 36.
|Kickoff
|(5:16 - 1st) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:16 - 1st) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 13(5:22 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to KNT 13. Catch made by H.Beydoun at KNT 13. Gain of 13 yards. H.Beydoun for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 13(5:28 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for T.Knue.
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - EMICH 17(5:59 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to KNT 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at KNT 13.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 18(6:36 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to KNT 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Jones at KNT 17.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - EMICH 18(7:20 - 1st) T.Powell rushed to KNT 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 18.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(7:39 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to KNT 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at KNT 18.
|+22 YD
3 & 5 - EMICH 47(7:45 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to KNT 47. Catch made by T.Knue at KNT 47. Gain of 22 yards. T.Knue ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 48(8:27 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 48. Catch made by D.Drummond at EMC 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Jones at KNT 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 48(8:34 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Drummond.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - KENTST 20(8:40 - 1st) J.Smith punts 32 yards to EMC 48 Center-KNT. Fair catch by D.Drummond.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - KENTST 20(8:46 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 17(9:30 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to KNT 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Scheidt at KNT 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 15(9:52 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Grant-Randall at KNT 17.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - EMICH 40(9:59 - 1st) M.Tomasek punts 35 yards to KNT 25 Center-EMC. Fair catch by R.James. PENALTY on KNT-T.Miller Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - EMICH 40(10:07 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for H.Beydoun.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 34(10:50 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 34. Catch made by E.Jackson-Anderson at EMC 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at EMC 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 34(11:23 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at EMC 34.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - KENTST 30(11:33 - 1st) J.Smith punts 42 yards to EMC 28 Center-KNT. D.Drummond returned punt from the EMC 28. Tackled by D.Clark at EMC 34.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - KENTST 32(12:11 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio at KNT 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - KENTST 27(12:31 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to KNT 32 for 5 yards. C.Schlee ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 24(13:00 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ramirez at KNT 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - EMICH 24(13:13 - 1st) M.Tomasek punts 52 yards to KNT 24 Center-EMC. Out of bounds.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - EMICH 22(13:52 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 22. Catch made by G.Oakes at EMC 22. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by N.Jones at EMC 24.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 23(14:26 - 1st) A.Smith rushed to EMC 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.West; Z.West at EMC 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 20(14:53 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Miller; K.Gamble at EMC 23.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Glass kicks 55 yards from KNT 35 to the EMC 10. H.Beydoun returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Jones at EMC 20.
-
EMICH
KENTST
14
17
3rd 9:23 ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
9
10
2nd 0:56 CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
7
6
1st 8:33 ESPU
-
SMU
21TULANE
0
065 O/U
-3.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
0
058 O/U
-13
Fri 9:00pm ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
0
037.5 O/U
+14.5
Fri 9:45pm FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
0
053 O/U
-16.5
Sat 11:00am ESP2
-
AP
8BAMA
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
0
050.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
0
057.5 O/U
+14
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
0
041 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
IND
MICHST
0
047.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
0
044.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
0
058 O/U
+2.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
0
043.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
0
052 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm
-
UMASS
TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
0
046.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
0
038.5 O/U
+12.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
0
058 O/U
+13
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
0
052 O/U
-9
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
0
067.5 O/U
-6
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
0
054.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
0
063 O/U
+4
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+8
Sat 2:15pm ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
043.5 O/U
-21
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
ODU
APLST
0
051 O/U
-16
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
046.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
FAU
MTSU
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
0
048 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
0
064.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
0
048 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
0
045 O/U
-4
Sat 3:30pm
-
2OHIOST
MD
0
063 O/U
+27.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
0
045 O/U
+19
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
SALA
USM
0
045.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
0
063.5 O/U
+9
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
1UGA
UK
0
049 O/U
+22.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
UTTCH
BYU
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
0
051 O/U
+17
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
0
051 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
0
032.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
0
052.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
0
051 O/U
-6
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
GATECH
13UNC
0
063 O/U
-21
Sat 5:30pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
046.5 O/U
-5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
0
054 O/U
+4.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
0
044 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
0
066 O/U
+21.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
14MISS
ARK
0
064 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
0
046.5 O/U
-29
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
0
066 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
0
056 O/U
-10
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
0
076 O/U
+2.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
COLO
17WASH
0
064 O/U
-31
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
043.5 O/U
-22
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
UAB
6LSU
0
052.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
0
051 O/U
+1
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
0
063 O/U
-2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
055.5 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0