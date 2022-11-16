Drive Chart
MIAOH
NILL

MIAOH
0 Pass
7 Rush
21 YDS
1:43 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 NILL 15
0:48
A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for K.Tracy.
Penalty
2ND & 1 MIAOH 30
0:56
A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer. PENALTY on NIL-C.Brown Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+9 YD
1ST & 10 NILL 39
1:25
K.Davis rushed to NIL 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at NIL 30.
+3 YD
2ND & 1 NILL 42
2:00
T.Shelton rushed to NIL 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Kennedy; K.Pugh at NIL 39.
+9 YD
1ST & 10 MIAOH 49
2:27
T.Shelton rushed to NIL 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Kennedy; P.Oppong at NIL 42.
NILL
2 Pass
3 Rush
19 YDS
2:12 POS
Punt
4TH & 1 NILL 34
2:39
T.Foley punts 17 yards to MOH 49 Center-I.Hatfield. Downed by NIL.
+11 YD
3RD & 12 NILL 23
3:27
N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 23. Catch made by S.Thornton at NIL 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Caldwell at NIL 34.
No Gain
2ND & 12 NILL 23
3:59
N.Cremascoli rushed to NIL 23 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MOH at NIL 23.
+4 YD
2ND & 9 NILL 26
4:09
N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 26. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at NIL 26. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Kimpson at NIL 37. PENALTY on NIL-NIL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 NILL 25
4:39
J.Credle rushed to NIL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by MOH at NIL 26.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 4:39
G.Nicholson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
10
Touchdown 4:39
A.Smith rushed to NIL End Zone for 10 yards. A.Smith for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
49
yds
2:47
pos
8
10
1st Quarter
Safety 2:07
H.Waylee rushed to NIL End Zone for -4 yards. H.Waylee FUMBLES forced by MOH. Fumble RECOVERED by NIL-NIL at NIL End Zone. H.Waylee FUMBLES out of bounds. SAFETY.
plays
yds
pos
2
10
Point After TD 4:45
J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 4:45
N.Cremascoli pass complete to MOH 15. Catch made by L.Soraghan at MOH 15. Gain of 15 yards. L.Soraghan for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
58
yds
4:25
pos
0
9
Field Goal 10:44
J.Richardson 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Hatfield Holder-T.Foley.
5
plays
60
yds
2:50
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 7 6
Rushing 3 2
Passing 3 3
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 2-7 0-4
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 116 136
Total Plays 31 26
Avg Gain 3.7 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 69 84
Rush Attempts 20 19
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 4.4
Yards Passing 47 52
Comp. - Att. 5-11 6-7
Yards Per Pass 3.1 7.4
Penalties - Yards 3-20 3-36
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-40.4 3-25.7
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 1 0
1234T
Miami (Ohio) 4-6 27--9
N. Illinois 3-7 100--10
Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium DeKalb, IL
 47 PASS YDS 52
69 RUSH YDS 84
116 TOTAL YDS 136
Miami (Ohio)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Smith  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 47 0 0 81.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.0% 735 7 4 114.5
A. Smith 5/11 47 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Smith  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 27 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 314 3
A. Smith 8 27 1 10
K. Davis  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 220 1
K. Davis 3 20 0 9
T. Shelton  9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 231 3
T. Shelton 7 17 0 9
K. Tracy  33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 132 0
K. Tracy 2 5 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Hippenhammer  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 551 7
M. Hippenhammer 4 2 21 0 13
T. Shelton  9 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 26 0
T. Shelton 2 2 13 0 8
J. Coldiron  89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 248 1
J. Coldiron 1 1 13 0 13
K. Tracy  33 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 41 0
K. Tracy 2 0 0 0 0
M. Marshall  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 296 1
M. Marshall 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Caldwell  19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
A. Caldwell 4-2 0.0 0
M. Salopek  15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
M. Salopek 1-4 0.0 0
J. Saunders Jr.  5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Saunders Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
A. Ertl  0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
A. Ertl 1-3 0.0 0
R. McWood  35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. McWood 1-4 0.0 0
K. Hilton  96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Hilton 0-1 0.0 0
C. Woullard  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Woullard 0-1 0.0 0
J. Warren  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Warren 0-2 0.0 0
M. Dowell  21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
M. Dowell 0-4 0.0 0
B. Ugwu  8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Ugwu 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Nicholson  98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
14/17 21/21
G. Nicholson 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Dzioban  31 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.4 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
57 0 0
D. Dzioban 5 40.4 3 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Walker  14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 26.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 24 0
J. Walker 2 26.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Cremascoli  13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.7% 52 1 0 195.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.0% 291 3 4 94.7
N. Cremascoli 6/7 52 1 0
J. Lynch  5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -1 0 0 91.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 118 0 0 99.6
J. Lynch 1/1 -1 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Credle  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 86 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 164 1
J. Credle 11 86 0 55
H. Waylee  30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
151 863 5
H. Waylee 6 9 0 5
N. Cremascoli  13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
N. Cremascoli 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
S. Thornton  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 236 0
S. Thornton 3 3 31 0 11
L. Soraghan  83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 68 2
L. Soraghan 1 1 15 1 15
K. Rutkiewicz  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 325 5
K. Rutkiewicz 1 1 7 0 7
B. Lampe  49 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 31 0
B. Lampe 1 0 0 0 0
B. Dozier  10 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Dozier 1 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. White  23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. White 2-2 0.0 0
J. Dolphin  26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Dolphin 2-1 0.0 0
D. Lafayette  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Lafayette 1-2 0.5 0
J. Prophete  24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Prophete 1-0 0.0 0
K. Pugh  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Pugh 1-1 0.0 0
D. O'Malley  95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
D. O'Malley 1-3 0.0 0
J. Byrd  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Byrd 1-1 0.0 0
J. Ester  1 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Ester 1-1 0.0 0
C. Brown  6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Brown 0-1 0.0 0
I. Davis  52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Davis 0-1 0.0 0
E. Rogers  12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
E. Rogers 0-1 0.0 0
P. Oppong  99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
P. Oppong 0-2 0.5 0
R. Thomas  4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
R. Thomas 0-2 0.0 0
N. Rattin  38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Rattin 0-1 0.0 0
I. Green-May  15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Green-May 0-1 0.0 0
M. Kennedy  5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
M. Kennedy 0-4 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Richardson  39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
13/18 29/29
J. Richardson 1/1 31 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Foley  98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 25.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
36 0 0
T. Foley 3 25.7 0 32
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Pardridge 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Pardridge 1 0.0 0 0
K. Rutkiewicz 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
K. Rutkiewicz 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIAOH 25 1:33 3 5 Punt
10:37 MIAOH 29 1:27 3 7 Punt
4:45 MIAOH 34 1:55 4 16 Punt
2:07 MIAOH 25 4:43 8 16 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:54 NILL 38 1:34 3 -8 Punt
7:26 NILL 49 2:47 6 49 TD
2:27 MIAOH 49 1:43 4 36
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:27 NILL 27 2:50 5 60 FG
9:10 NILL 32 4:25 9 68 TD
2:50 NILL 3 0:43 2 -3 Safety
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:24 NILL 13 1:30 3 -18 Punt
9:20 NILL 12 1:54 3 9 Punt
4:39 NILL 25 2:12 4 9 Punt

M-OH
RedHawks

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 15
(0:48 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for K.Tracy.
Penalty
2 & 1 - MIAOH 30
(0:56 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer. PENALTY on NIL-C.Brown Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 39
(1:25 - 2nd) K.Davis rushed to NIL 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at NIL 30.
+3 YD
2 & 1 - MIAOH 42
(2:00 - 2nd) T.Shelton rushed to NIL 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Kennedy; K.Pugh at NIL 39.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 49
(2:27 - 2nd) T.Shelton rushed to NIL 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Kennedy; P.Oppong at NIL 42.

NIU
Huskies
 - Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - NILL 34
(2:39 - 2nd) T.Foley punts 17 yards to MOH 49 Center-I.Hatfield. Downed by NIL.
+11 YD
3 & 12 - NILL 23
(3:27 - 2nd) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 23. Catch made by S.Thornton at NIL 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Caldwell at NIL 34.
No Gain
2 & 12 - NILL 23
(3:59 - 2nd) N.Cremascoli rushed to NIL 23 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MOH at NIL 23.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 26
(4:09 - 2nd) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 26. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at NIL 26. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Kimpson at NIL 37. PENALTY on NIL-NIL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(4:39 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to NIL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by MOH at NIL 26.
Kickoff
(4:39 - 2nd) G.Nicholson kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 49 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:39 - 2nd) G.Nicholson extra point is good.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 10
(4:45 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to NIL End Zone for 10 yards. A.Smith for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+13 YD
3 & 2 - MIAOH 23
(5:17 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to NIL 23. Catch made by J.Coldiron at NIL 23. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.White; N.Rattin at NIL 10.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - MIAOH 28
(5:57 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to NIL 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas; D.O'Malley at NIL 23.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 31
(6:26 - 2nd) A.Smith scrambles to NIL 28 for 3 yards. A.Smith ran out of bounds.
+10 YD
2 & 2 - MIAOH 41
(6:52 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to NIL 31 for 10 yards. A.Smith ran out of bounds.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 49
(7:26 - 2nd) T.Shelton rushed to NIL 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.O'Malley at NIL 41.

NIU
Huskies
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - NILL 21
(7:35 - 2nd) T.Foley punts 28 yards to NIL 49 Center-I.Hatfield. Downed by N.Rattin.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 20
(8:02 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to NIL 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Dowell; J.Warren at NIL 21.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 16
(8:50 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to NIL 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Dowell; R.McWood at NIL 20.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 12
(9:20 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to NIL 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.McWood; B.Ugwu at NIL 16.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 18 - MIAOH 46
(9:29 - 2nd) D.Dzioban punts 34 yards to NIL 12 Center-B.Beattie. Downed by MOH.
No Gain
3 & 8 - MIAOH 36
(10:09 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at NIL 46 for -10 yards (D.Lafayette; P.Oppong)
+2 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 38
(10:48 - 2nd) K.Tracy rushed to NIL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette; I.Davis at NIL 36.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 38
(10:54 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.

NIU
Huskies
 - Punt (3 plays, -18 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 17 - NILL 6
(11:10 - 2nd) T.Foley punts 32 yards to NIL 38 Center-I.Hatfield. Fair catch by J.Walker.
+2 YD
3 & 19 - NILL 4
(11:36 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek at NIL 6.
No Gain
2 & 8 - NILL 15
(11:49 - 2nd) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for B.Lampe. PENALTY on NIL-NIL Intentional Grounding 11 yards accepted.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 13
(12:24 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to NIL 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek; A.Ertl at NIL 15.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Punt (8 plays, 16 yards, 4:43 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 18 - MIAOH 41
(12:36 - 2nd) D.Dzioban punts 46 yards to NIL 13 Center-B.Beattie. K.Rutkiewicz returned punt from the NIL 13. Tackled by MOH at NIL 13.
+3 YD
3 & 21 - MIAOH 38
(13:14 - 2nd) A.Smith scrambles to MOH 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.O'Malley; I.Green-May at MOH 41.
Penalty
3 & 16 - MIAOH 43
(13:24 - 2nd) PENALTY on MOH-MOH Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 16 - MIAOH 43
(14:01 - 2nd) A.Smith scrambles to MOH 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ester; R.Thomas at MOH 43.
Penalty
2 & 11 - MIAOH 48
(14:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on MOH-J.Coldiron False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 49
(15:00 - 2nd) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette at MOH 48.
+8 YD
3 & 6 - MIAOH 41
(0:26 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 41. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at MOH 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.White; J.Byrd at MOH 49.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 37
(0:55 - 1st) K.Davis rushed to MOH 41 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Dolphin at MOH 41.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 37
(1:01 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Marshall.
+7 YD
2 & 5 - MIAOH 30
(1:36 - 1st) K.Davis rushed to MOH 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.White at MOH 37.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25
(2:07 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 25. Catch made by T.Shelton at MOH 25. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Dolphin at MOH 30.
Kickoff
(2:07 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 80 yards from NIL 20 to the MOH End Zone. Touchback.

NIU
Huskies
 - Safety (2 plays, -3 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
-4 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 4
(2:16 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL End Zone for -4 yards. H.Waylee FUMBLES forced by MOH. Fumble RECOVERED by NIL-NIL at NIL End Zone. H.Waylee FUMBLES out of bounds. SAFETY.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 3
(2:50 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Ertl at NIL 4.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - MIAOH 50
(3:04 - 1st) D.Dzioban punts 47 yards to NIL 3 Center-B.Beattie. Downed by R.Virgil.
No Gain
3 & 7 - MIAOH 50
(3:10 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Marshall.
No Gain
2 & 7 - MIAOH 50
(3:44 - 1st) T.Shelton rushed to NIL 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Rogers; M.Kennedy at NIL 50.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 47
(4:15 - 1st) K.Tracy rushed to NIL 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin; M.Kennedy at NIL 50.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 34
(4:37 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 34. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at MOH 34. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.White at MOH 47.
Kickoff
(4:45 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 59 yards from NIL 35 to the MOH 6. J.Walker returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Prophete; N.Valcarcel at MOH 34.

NIU
Huskies
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 68 yards, 4:25 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:45 - 1st) J.Richardson extra point is good.
+15 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 15
(4:53 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to MOH 15. Catch made by L.Soraghan at MOH 15. Gain of 15 yards. L.Soraghan for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 18
(5:37 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to MOH 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.McWood at MOH 15.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 30
(5:55 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to MOH 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Woullard; M.Salopek at MOH 28. PENALTY on MOH-R.McWood Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+9 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 39
(6:16 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to MOH 39. Catch made by S.Thornton at MOH 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Saunders at MOH 30.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 43
(7:01 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to MOH 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Ertl; K.Hilton at MOH 39.
+11 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 46
(7:31 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 46. Catch made by S.Thornton at NIL 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Caldwell at MOH 43.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 43
(8:06 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek; A.Caldwell at NIL 46.
+2 YD
2 & 1 - NILL 41
(8:35 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Ertl; R.McWood at NIL 43.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 32
(9:10 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Dowell; J.Warren at NIL 41.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - MIAOH 36
(9:16 - 1st) D.Dzioban punts 32 yards to NIL 32 Center-B.Beattie. Downed by MOH.
+8 YD
3 & 11 - MIAOH 28
(9:57 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 28. Catch made by T.Shelton at MOH 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Prophete at MOH 36.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 29
(10:25 - 1st) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 28 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Byrd at MOH 28.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 29
(10:29 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for K.Tracy.
Kickoff
(10:37 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 60 yards from NIL 35 to the MOH 5. J.Walker returns the kickoff. Tackled by Q.Urwiler at MOH 29.

NIU
Huskies
 - Field Goal (5 plays, 60 yards, 2:50 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - NILL 21
(10:44 - 1st) J.Richardson 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Hatfield Holder-T.Foley.
-1 YD
3 & 4 - NILL 12
(11:22 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to MOH 12. Catch made by B.Dozier at MOH 12. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by R.McWood; M.Dowell at MOH 13.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 13
(12:05 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to MOH 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Caldwell; M.Salopek at MOH 12.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 18
(12:46 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to MOH 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Caldwell at MOH 13.
+55 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 27
(13:27 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to MOH 18 for 55 yards. Tackled by A.Caldwell at MOH 18.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - MIAOH 30
(13:35 - 1st) D.Dzioban punts 43 yards to NIL 27 Center-B.Beattie. D.Pardridge returned punt from the NIL 27. D.Pardridge FUMBLES forced by MOH. Fumble RECOVERED by NIL-D.Pardridge at NIL 27. Tackled by MOH at NIL 27.
No Gain
3 & 5 - MIAOH 30
(13:39 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
+6 YD
2 & 11 - MIAOH 24
(14:22 - 1st) A.Smith rushed to MOH 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.O'Malley; C.Brown at MOH 30.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25
(14:56 - 1st) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Ester at MOH 24.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to the MOH End Zone. Touchback.
