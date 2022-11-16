Drive Chart
|
|
|MIAOH
|NILL
MIAOH
0 Pass
7 Rush
21 YDS
1:43 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 NILL 15
0:48
A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for K.Tracy.
Penalty
2ND & 1 MIAOH 30
0:56
A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer. PENALTY on NIL-C.Brown Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+9 YD
1ST & 10 NILL 39
1:25
K.Davis rushed to NIL 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at NIL 30.
+3 YD
2ND & 1 NILL 42
2:00
T.Shelton rushed to NIL 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Kennedy; K.Pugh at NIL 39.
+9 YD
1ST & 10 MIAOH 49
2:27
T.Shelton rushed to NIL 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Kennedy; P.Oppong at NIL 42.
NILL
2 Pass
3 Rush
19 YDS
2:12 POS
Punt
4TH & 1 NILL 34
2:39
T.Foley punts 17 yards to MOH 49 Center-I.Hatfield. Downed by NIL.
+11 YD
3RD & 12 NILL 23
3:27
N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 23. Catch made by S.Thornton at NIL 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Caldwell at NIL 34.
No Gain
2ND & 12 NILL 23
3:59
N.Cremascoli rushed to NIL 23 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MOH at NIL 23.
+4 YD
2ND & 9 NILL 26
4:09
N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 26. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at NIL 26. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Kimpson at NIL 37. PENALTY on NIL-NIL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 NILL 25
4:39
J.Credle rushed to NIL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by MOH at NIL 26.
Touchdown 4:39
A.Smith rushed to NIL End Zone for 10 yards. A.Smith for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
49
yds
2:47
pos
8
10
Safety 2:07
H.Waylee rushed to NIL End Zone for -4 yards. H.Waylee FUMBLES forced by MOH. Fumble RECOVERED by NIL-NIL at NIL End Zone. H.Waylee FUMBLES out of bounds. SAFETY.
plays
yds
pos
2
10
Touchdown 4:45
N.Cremascoli pass complete to MOH 15. Catch made by L.Soraghan at MOH 15. Gain of 15 yards. L.Soraghan for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
58
yds
4:25
pos
0
9
Field Goal 10:44
J.Richardson 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Hatfield Holder-T.Foley.
5
plays
60
yds
2:50
pos
0
3
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|6
|Rushing
|3
|2
|Passing
|3
|3
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|0-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|116
|136
|Total Plays
|31
|26
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|69
|84
|Rush Attempts
|20
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|47
|52
|Comp. - Att.
|5-11
|6-7
|Yards Per Pass
|3.1
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|3-36
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.4
|3-25.7
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|47
|PASS YDS
|52
|
|
|69
|RUSH YDS
|84
|
|
|116
|TOTAL YDS
|136
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Smith 2 QB
|A. Smith
|5/11
|47
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Smith 2 QB
|A. Smith
|8
|27
|1
|10
|
K. Davis 8 RB
|K. Davis
|3
|20
|0
|9
|
T. Shelton 9 RB
|T. Shelton
|7
|17
|0
|9
|
K. Tracy 33 RB
|K. Tracy
|2
|5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Hippenhammer 0 WR
|M. Hippenhammer
|4
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
T. Shelton 9 RB
|T. Shelton
|2
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
J. Coldiron 89 TE
|J. Coldiron
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
K. Tracy 33 RB
|K. Tracy
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Marshall 13 WR
|M. Marshall
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Caldwell 19 DB
|A. Caldwell
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Salopek 15 DB
|M. Salopek
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Saunders Jr. 5 DB
|J. Saunders Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ertl 0 DL
|A. Ertl
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. McWood 35 LB
|R. McWood
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hilton 96 DL
|K. Hilton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woullard 90 DL
|C. Woullard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Warren 6 DB
|J. Warren
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dowell 21 DB
|M. Dowell
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ugwu 8 DL
|B. Ugwu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Nicholson 98 K
|G. Nicholson
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Dzioban 31 K
|D. Dzioban
|5
|40.4
|3
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Walker 14 WR
|J. Walker
|2
|26.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Cremascoli 13 QB
|N. Cremascoli
|6/7
|52
|1
|0
|
J. Lynch 5 QB
|J. Lynch
|1/1
|-1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Credle 21 RB
|J. Credle
|11
|86
|0
|55
|
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|6
|9
|0
|5
|
N. Cremascoli 13 QB
|N. Cremascoli
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Thornton 19 WR
|S. Thornton
|3
|3
|31
|0
|11
|
L. Soraghan 83 TE
|L. Soraghan
|1
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
K. Rutkiewicz 8 WR
|K. Rutkiewicz
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Lampe 49 FB
|B. Lampe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Dozier 10 RB
|B. Dozier
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. White 23 S
|J. White
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dolphin 26 LB
|J. Dolphin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lafayette 3 S
|D. Lafayette
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Prophete 24 S
|J. Prophete
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pugh 11 LB
|K. Pugh
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. O'Malley 95 DT
|D. O'Malley
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Byrd 2 CB
|J. Byrd
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ester 1 DT
|J. Ester
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 6 S
|C. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Davis 52 DE
|I. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rogers 12 CB
|E. Rogers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Oppong 99 DE
|P. Oppong
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
R. Thomas 4 DE
|R. Thomas
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rattin 38 LB
|N. Rattin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Green-May 15 DE
|I. Green-May
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kennedy 5 DE
|M. Kennedy
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Richardson 39 K
|J. Richardson
|1/1
|31
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Foley 98 P
|T. Foley
|3
|25.7
|0
|32
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Pardridge 23 WR
|D. Pardridge
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Rutkiewicz 8 WR
|K. Rutkiewicz
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 15(0:48 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for K.Tracy.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - MIAOH 30(0:56 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer. PENALTY on NIL-C.Brown Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 39(1:25 - 2nd) K.Davis rushed to NIL 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at NIL 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - MIAOH 42(2:00 - 2nd) T.Shelton rushed to NIL 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Kennedy; K.Pugh at NIL 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 49(2:27 - 2nd) T.Shelton rushed to NIL 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Kennedy; P.Oppong at NIL 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - NILL 34(2:39 - 2nd) T.Foley punts 17 yards to MOH 49 Center-I.Hatfield. Downed by NIL.
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - NILL 23(3:27 - 2nd) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 23. Catch made by S.Thornton at NIL 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Caldwell at NIL 34.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NILL 23(3:59 - 2nd) N.Cremascoli rushed to NIL 23 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MOH at NIL 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 26(4:09 - 2nd) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 26. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at NIL 26. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Kimpson at NIL 37. PENALTY on NIL-NIL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(4:39 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to NIL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by MOH at NIL 26.
|Kickoff
|(4:39 - 2nd) G.Nicholson kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:39 - 2nd) G.Nicholson extra point is good.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 10(4:45 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to NIL End Zone for 10 yards. A.Smith for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+13 YD
3 & 2 - MIAOH 23(5:17 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to NIL 23. Catch made by J.Coldiron at NIL 23. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.White; N.Rattin at NIL 10.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - MIAOH 28(5:57 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to NIL 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas; D.O'Malley at NIL 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 31(6:26 - 2nd) A.Smith scrambles to NIL 28 for 3 yards. A.Smith ran out of bounds.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - MIAOH 41(6:52 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to NIL 31 for 10 yards. A.Smith ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 49(7:26 - 2nd) T.Shelton rushed to NIL 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.O'Malley at NIL 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - NILL 21(7:35 - 2nd) T.Foley punts 28 yards to NIL 49 Center-I.Hatfield. Downed by N.Rattin.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 20(8:02 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to NIL 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Dowell; J.Warren at NIL 21.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 16(8:50 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to NIL 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Dowell; R.McWood at NIL 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 12(9:20 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to NIL 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.McWood; B.Ugwu at NIL 16.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - MIAOH 46(9:29 - 2nd) D.Dzioban punts 34 yards to NIL 12 Center-B.Beattie. Downed by MOH.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MIAOH 36(10:09 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at NIL 46 for -10 yards (D.Lafayette; P.Oppong)
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 38(10:48 - 2nd) K.Tracy rushed to NIL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette; I.Davis at NIL 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 38(10:54 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - NILL 6(11:10 - 2nd) T.Foley punts 32 yards to NIL 38 Center-I.Hatfield. Fair catch by J.Walker.
|+2 YD
3 & 19 - NILL 4(11:36 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek at NIL 6.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NILL 15(11:49 - 2nd) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for B.Lampe. PENALTY on NIL-NIL Intentional Grounding 11 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 13(12:24 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to NIL 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek; A.Ertl at NIL 15.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - MIAOH 41(12:36 - 2nd) D.Dzioban punts 46 yards to NIL 13 Center-B.Beattie. K.Rutkiewicz returned punt from the NIL 13. Tackled by MOH at NIL 13.
|+3 YD
3 & 21 - MIAOH 38(13:14 - 2nd) A.Smith scrambles to MOH 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.O'Malley; I.Green-May at MOH 41.
|Penalty
3 & 16 - MIAOH 43(13:24 - 2nd) PENALTY on MOH-MOH Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - MIAOH 43(14:01 - 2nd) A.Smith scrambles to MOH 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ester; R.Thomas at MOH 43.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - MIAOH 48(14:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on MOH-J.Coldiron False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 49(15:00 - 2nd) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette at MOH 48.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - MIAOH 41(0:26 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 41. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at MOH 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.White; J.Byrd at MOH 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 37(0:55 - 1st) K.Davis rushed to MOH 41 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Dolphin at MOH 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 37(1:01 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Marshall.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - MIAOH 30(1:36 - 1st) K.Davis rushed to MOH 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.White at MOH 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(2:07 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 25. Catch made by T.Shelton at MOH 25. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Dolphin at MOH 30.
|Kickoff
|(2:07 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 80 yards from NIL 20 to the MOH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 4(2:16 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL End Zone for -4 yards. H.Waylee FUMBLES forced by MOH. Fumble RECOVERED by NIL-NIL at NIL End Zone. H.Waylee FUMBLES out of bounds. SAFETY.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 3(2:50 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Ertl at NIL 4.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - MIAOH 50(3:04 - 1st) D.Dzioban punts 47 yards to NIL 3 Center-B.Beattie. Downed by R.Virgil.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MIAOH 50(3:10 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Marshall.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIAOH 50(3:44 - 1st) T.Shelton rushed to NIL 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Rogers; M.Kennedy at NIL 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 47(4:15 - 1st) K.Tracy rushed to NIL 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin; M.Kennedy at NIL 50.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 34(4:37 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 34. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at MOH 34. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.White at MOH 47.
|Kickoff
|(4:45 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 59 yards from NIL 35 to the MOH 6. J.Walker returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Prophete; N.Valcarcel at MOH 34.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:45 - 1st) J.Richardson extra point is good.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 15(4:53 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to MOH 15. Catch made by L.Soraghan at MOH 15. Gain of 15 yards. L.Soraghan for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 18(5:37 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to MOH 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.McWood at MOH 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 30(5:55 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to MOH 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Woullard; M.Salopek at MOH 28. PENALTY on MOH-R.McWood Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 39(6:16 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to MOH 39. Catch made by S.Thornton at MOH 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Saunders at MOH 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 43(7:01 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to MOH 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Ertl; K.Hilton at MOH 39.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 46(7:31 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 46. Catch made by S.Thornton at NIL 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Caldwell at MOH 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 43(8:06 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek; A.Caldwell at NIL 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - NILL 41(8:35 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Ertl; R.McWood at NIL 43.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 32(9:10 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Dowell; J.Warren at NIL 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - MIAOH 36(9:16 - 1st) D.Dzioban punts 32 yards to NIL 32 Center-B.Beattie. Downed by MOH.
|+8 YD
3 & 11 - MIAOH 28(9:57 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 28. Catch made by T.Shelton at MOH 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Prophete at MOH 36.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 29(10:25 - 1st) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 28 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Byrd at MOH 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 29(10:29 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for K.Tracy.
|Kickoff
|(10:37 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 60 yards from NIL 35 to the MOH 5. J.Walker returns the kickoff. Tackled by Q.Urwiler at MOH 29.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - NILL 21(10:44 - 1st) J.Richardson 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Hatfield Holder-T.Foley.
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - NILL 12(11:22 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to MOH 12. Catch made by B.Dozier at MOH 12. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by R.McWood; M.Dowell at MOH 13.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 13(12:05 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to MOH 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Caldwell; M.Salopek at MOH 12.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 18(12:46 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to MOH 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Caldwell at MOH 13.
|+55 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 27(13:27 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to MOH 18 for 55 yards. Tackled by A.Caldwell at MOH 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - MIAOH 30(13:35 - 1st) D.Dzioban punts 43 yards to NIL 27 Center-B.Beattie. D.Pardridge returned punt from the NIL 27. D.Pardridge FUMBLES forced by MOH. Fumble RECOVERED by NIL-D.Pardridge at NIL 27. Tackled by MOH at NIL 27.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MIAOH 30(13:39 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - MIAOH 24(14:22 - 1st) A.Smith rushed to MOH 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.O'Malley; C.Brown at MOH 30.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(14:56 - 1st) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Ester at MOH 24.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to the MOH End Zone. Touchback.
