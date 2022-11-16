|
|
|AP
|BAMA
No. 8 Alabama preps for Iron Bowl with Austin Peay
Alabama isn't used to being out of the national championship picture this time of year.
But yet here's where the Crimson Tide stand as they prepare to host Austin Peay on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Alabama (8-2), ranked No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff poll that was released late Tuesday night, has lost multiple games in the regular season for only the fourth time since Nick Saban became the Tide's coach in 2007.
With Georgia and LSU locked in to play for the Southeastern Conference title and Tennessee also ranked ahead of them, the Crimson Tide seem to have little left to play for barring some upsets in the coming weeks aside from perhaps a spot in a New Year's Six bowl game.
Games like Saturday's are a chance to evaluate its roster and perhaps begin to look toward the future with the transfer portal opening after the regular season and players soon making decisions on whether they will declare for the NFL Draft.
In the present, Saban was pleased with seeing his team pull off a 30-24 victory at Ole Miss this past weekend. Quarterback Bryce Young, one of those players who could choose to move on and try to go pro in the coming weeks, led Alabama by throwing for 209 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 33 attempts.
Alabama converted all four of its red zone opportunities and its defense stopped the Rebels three times in the final quarter.
"It was great to see our players happy and excited to be celebrating a win, a really good win for them, after getting behind in the game, 17-7," Saban said on Monday. "To come back and sort of play the way we're capable of playing and do things with sort of a relentless competitive sort of spirit and enthusiasm and togetherness as a team, I think was great."
The Crimson Tide can take a long look at its personnel against this week's FCS opponent before the Iron Bowl next week.
Austin Peay will face Alabama for the first time in what will be the culmination of a three-game road trip for the Governors (7-3), who are finishing up their first season in the Atlantic Sun Conference. Austin Peay won its first two games on the trip at North Alabama and Kennesaw State and are still battling for a spot in the upcoming FCS playoffs.
The Governors scored 28 unanswered points to rally for a 31-14 win over Kennesaw State - the conference's preseason favorite. Austin Peay has been led all season by its stingy defense as it hopes to make it five consecutive seasons advancing to the playoffs (not counting the 2020 season).
Austin Peay will naturally be a heavy underdog Saturday, but its coach Scotty Walden truly believes his team has done enough to earn a postseason berth.
"We are a playoff team," Walden told reporters recently. "I know with all my heart and soul; we are a freaking playoff team. They just tell us where to go, you tell us to go to Maine, Vermont, or wherever the heck you want. The Govs are going to show up man, anyone anytime.
"We believe in our program. Pick us fifth, pick us sixth all you want preseason, we just knocked off the preseason number one team in this conference, and keep doubting us, because we like earning everything."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|2
|8
|Rushing
|1
|5
|Passing
|1
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|2-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|33
|146
|Total Plays
|12
|20
|Avg Gain
|2.8
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|12
|108
|Rush Attempts
|4
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|7.7
|Yards Passing
|21
|38
|Comp. - Att.
|4-8
|4-6
|Yards Per Pass
|2.6
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-34.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|21
|PASS YDS
|38
|
|
|12
|RUSH YDS
|108
|
|
|33
|TOTAL YDS
|146
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. DiLiello 12 QB
|M. DiLiello
|4/7
|21
|0
|0
|
T. Goodman 1 WR
|T. Goodman
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Evans Jr. 5 RB
|C. Evans Jr.
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
M. DiLiello 12 QB
|M. DiLiello
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McCray 10 WR
|D. McCray
|4
|3
|14
|0
|7
|
K. Stewart 21 WR
|K. Stewart
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Goco 23 TE
|J. Goco
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. DeCambre 18 WR
|J. DeCambre
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. Knifeley Jr. 31 LB
|H. Knifeley Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 15 LB
|A. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simmons 8 DB
|S. Simmons
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Caselberry 35 DB
|E. Caselberry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Chapman 6 DB
|K. Chapman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rudolph 5 LB
|J. Rudolph
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Doss 13 DB
|C. Doss
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Odom 7 DL
|A. Odom
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Rigney 81 P
|M. Rigney
|1
|34.0
|0
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Thomas 8 WR
|K. Thomas
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|4/6
|38
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|8
|73
|1
|28
|
R. Williams 5 RB
|R. Williams
|4
|27
|0
|13
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
I. Bond 17 WR
|I. Bond
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Burton 3 WR
|J. Burton
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Brooks 7 WR
|J. Brooks
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Earle 10 WR
|J. Earle
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Law 19 WR
|K. Law
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. To'oTo'o 10 LB
|H. To'oTo'o
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moody 42 LB
|J. Moody
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hellams 2 DB
|D. Hellams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McKinstry 1 DB
|K. McKinstry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 50 DL
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oatis 91 DL
|J. Oatis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Branch 14 DB
|B. Branch
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Henderson Jr. 24 RB
|E. Henderson Jr.
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Law 19 WR
|K. Law
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(0:55 - 1st) I.Bond rushed to APY 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by APY at APY 48.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - BAMA 46(1:29 - 1st) R.Williams rushed to APY 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by APY at APY 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - BAMA 41(2:04 - 1st) R.Williams rushed to BAMA 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Caselberry at BAMA 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 37(2:36 - 1st) R.Williams rushed to BAMA 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Knifeley at BAMA 41.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 18(3:04 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 37 for 19 yards. Tackled by APY at BAMA 37.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 6(4:00 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 18 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Chapman S.Simmons at BAMA 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 3(4:10 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 3. Catch made by K.Law at BAMA 3. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Simmons at BAMA 6.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & Goal - AP 3(4:15 - 1st) M.Diliello steps back to pass. M.Diliello pass incomplete intended for J.Goco.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - AP 2(4:53 - 1st) M.Diliello rushed to BAMA 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Smith J.Oatis at BAMA 3.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - AP 3(5:40 - 1st) M.Diliello rushed to BAMA 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson J.Battle at BAMA 2.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - AP 8(6:00 - 1st) C.Evans rushed to BAMA 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at BAMA 3.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - AP 15(6:17 - 1st) C.Evans rushed to BAMA 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Moody at BAMA 8.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AP 22(6:41 - 1st) M.Diliello pass complete to BAMA 22. Catch made by K.Stewart at BAMA 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o B.Branch at BAMA 15.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - AP 29(7:16 - 1st) M.Diliello pass complete to BAMA 29. Catch made by D.McCray at BAMA 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.McKinstry at BAMA 22.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - AP 29(7:18 - 1st) M.Diliello steps back to pass. M.Diliello pass incomplete intended for J.DeCambre.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AP 36(7:38 - 1st) M.Diliello pass complete to BAMA 36. Catch made by D.McCray at BAMA 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - AP 28(7:46 - 1st) M.Rigney punts 34 yards to BAMA 38 Center-E.Myers. K.Law MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by APY-E.Myers at BAMA 36. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 36.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - AP 28(7:52 - 1st) M.Diliello steps back to pass. M.Diliello pass incomplete intended for K.Stewart.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AP 28(8:00 - 1st) T.Goodman steps back to pass. T.Goodman pass incomplete intended for D.McCray.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AP 28(8:21 - 1st) M.Diliello pass complete to APY 28. Catch made by D.McCray at APY 28. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at APY 28.
|Kickoff
|(8:28 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 60 yards from BAMA 35 to the APY 5. K.Thomas returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Battle Q.Robinson at APY 28.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:28 - 1st) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - BAMA 1(8:34 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to APY End Zone for 1 yards. J.McClellan for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - BAMA 8(9:20 - 1st) B.Young rushed to APY 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Chapman A.Williams at APY 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BAMA 8(9:26 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for K.Law.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BAMA 8(10:13 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to APY 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at APY 8.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 16(10:47 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to APY 16. Catch made by J.Earle at APY 16. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by H.Knifeley at APY 8.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 19(11:28 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to APY 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Odom E.Caselberry at APY 16.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 32(11:49 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to APY 32. Catch made by J.Brooks at APY 32. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Doss at APY 19.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 40(12:12 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to APY 32 for 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Caselberry at APY 32.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 27(12:37 - 1st) R.Williams rushed to BAMA 40 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Rudolph at BAMA 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - BAMA 22(13:13 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Williams K.Chapman at BAMA 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAMA 27(13:41 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 27. Catch made by J.Earle at BAMA 27. Gain of yards. Tackled by APY at BAMA 30. PENALTY on BAMA-BAMA Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - BAMA 13(14:03 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 13. Catch made by J.Burton at BAMA 13. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by H.Knifeley at BAMA 27.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BAMA 13(14:04 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 8(14:56 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Simmons at BAMA 13.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Stephens kicks 65 yards from APY 35 to the BAMA End Zone. E.Henderson returns the kickoff. Tackled by APY at BAMA 8.
