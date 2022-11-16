|
|
|CINCY
|TEMPLE
No. 25 Cincinnati meets Temple, seeks another November win
When the calendar flips to November, Cincinnati tends to play its best football.
Especially under coach Luke Fickell.
The Bearcats (8-2, 5-1 American Athletic Conference) improved to 18-4 in November under Fickell with a 27-25 win over East Carolina last Saturday.
Cincinnati, No. 25 in the College Football Playoff rankings, will look to remain in strong contention to reach the AAC championship game when it faces Temple (3-7, 1-5) on Saturday in Philadelphia.
"We've trained and we've done all there is to get to November," Fickell said. "November really matters."
After a frustrating 25-21 loss to UCF on Oct. 29, the Bearcats have beaten Navy and East Carolina to remain in the race for the AAC title. Cincinnati is tied with UCF and Tulane for first place in the conference.
"We have always wanted to play for championships," Fickell said.
It was far from a perfect victory over the Pirates on Friday, but Cincinnati did enough to earn its 32nd straight home win.
Ben Bryant was 14-of-30 passing for 244 yards and two touchdowns and Tyler Scott had seven catches for 140 yards and one score. Jadon Thompson contributed a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
"Somehow, someway, maturity steps up," Fickell said. "We make plays and we finish the ballgame."
The task now is to slow arguably the hottest quarterback in the conference in Owls freshman E.J. Warner.
Temple received a record-setting performance from Warner but couldn't overcome Houston's powerful offense in a 43-36 loss last weekend.
Warner, the son of Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, set a program record with 486 passing yards to go with three touchdown passes. He also set the record for passes completed (42).
Warner became the sixth quarterback in program history to throw for at least 2,000 yards in a season.
"The composure, the confidence level he has is very special," Temple coach Stan Drayton said. "The way he's spreading the ball around shows the knowledge he has for the whole system. I'm excited for his ceiling of growth and improvement. ... He's exciting to be around."
The Owls have scored 90 points in two games this month, including a 54-28 win over South Florida on Nov. 5.
"The scary thing about them is they're playing their best ball in November, and that's what we pride ourselves on," Bearcats wide receiver Tre Tucker told the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Cincinnati has won the last two meetings, including a 52-3 thumping of the Owls last season. The Bearcats' last trip to Philadelphia ended with a 24-17 overtime loss to Temple in 2018.
Tucker said the Bearcats are not looking ahead to their Nov. 25 game against No. 21 Tulane.
"Temple is always a tough place to play and they're always a tough team," Tucker said. "So I think everyone's going to be on high alert. Obviously, we know what we've got next week, but this week is just as important, just because of how they play and who they are. So everyone's going to make sure they're focused and have a good week of practice."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|1
|Rushing
|3
|0
|Passing
|4
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-5
|0-3
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|134
|23
|Total Plays
|22
|11
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|2.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|31
|-10
|Rush Attempts
|11
|4
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|-2.5
|Yards Passing
|103
|33
|Comp. - Att.
|7-11
|6-7
|Yards Per Pass
|9.4
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-48.0
|3-41.3
|Return Yards
|3
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|103
|PASS YDS
|33
|
|
|31
|RUSH YDS
|-10
|
|
|134
|TOTAL YDS
|23
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|7/11
|103
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|5
|27
|1
|14
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Kiner 2 RB
|C. Kiner
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tucker 1 WR
|T. Tucker
|3
|1
|42
|1
|42
|
T. Scott 21 WR
|T. Scott
|2
|2
|36
|0
|23
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|3
|3
|26
|0
|19
|
J. Thompson 20 WR
|J. Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Pauling 19 WR
|W. Pauling
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Smith 27 S
|A. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 90 DL
|J. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Potter 95 DL
|N. Potter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pace 20 LB
|D. Pace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
|T. Van Fossen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Pace Jr. 0 LB
|I. Pace Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Corleone 58 DL
|D. Corleone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Coe 40 K
|R. Coe
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|1
|48.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Warner 13 QB
|E. Warner
|6/7
|33
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Smith 84 TE
|J. Smith
|4
|3
|19
|0
|11
|
E. Saydee 23 RB
|E. Saydee
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Barbon 10 WR
|J. Barbon
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
Z. Baines 80 WR
|Z. Baines
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. McMurray 7 CB
|J. McMurray
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Odom 25 S
|A. Odom
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Satchell 90 DL
|J. Satchell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilson 11 LB
|K. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Magee 6 LB
|J. Magee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ware 38 S
|J. Ware
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kamara 49 LB
|B. Kamara
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Clark 20 CB
|E. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Gill 91 DL
|X. Gill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 21 CB
|D. Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jordan 13 LB
|L. Jordan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Morgan 94 P
|M. Morgan
|3
|41.3
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Cuascut-Palmer 32 S
|C. Cuascut-Palmer
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 2nd) R.Coe extra point is good.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 14(15:00 - 2nd) R.Montgomery rushed to TEM End Zone for 14 yards. R.Montgomery for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - CINCY 21(0:10 - 1st) R.Montgomery rushed to TEM 14 for 7 yards. Tackled by X.Gill at TEM 14.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 26(0:38 - 1st) R.Montgomery rushed to TEM 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Satchell at TEM 21.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(0:38 - 1st) T.Blair rushed to TEM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by CIN at TEM 26. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. T.Blair rushed to TEM 26 for 1 yards. T.Blair FUMBLES forced by D.Corleone. Fumble RECOVERED by CIN-D.Corleone at TEM 26. Tackled by TEM at TEM 26.
|Kickoff
|(1:19 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:19 - 1st) R.Coe extra point is good.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 42(1:25 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to TEM 42. Catch made by T.Tucker at TEM 42. Gain of 42 yards. T.Tucker for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+23 YD
3 & 9 - CINCY 35(1:56 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 35. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 35. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at TEM 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 34(2:13 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Clark L.Jordan at CIN 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 34(2:27 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - TEMPLE 19(2:40 - 1st) M.Morgan punts 40 yards to CIN 41 Center-TEM. R.Montgomery returned punt from the CIN 41. Tackled by Y.Rigby at CIN 49. PENALTY on CIN-CIN Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - TEMPLE 17(3:22 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 17. Catch made by Z.Baines at TEM 17. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at TEM 19.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 11(3:47 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 11. Catch made by J.Smith at TEM 11. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Pace at TEM 17.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 10(4:18 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Potter at TEM 11.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - CINCY 42(4:29 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 48 yards to TEM 10 Center-C.Pfeiffer. Downed by D.Perry.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - CINCY 42(4:34 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - CINCY 42(4:40 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Thompson.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 44(5:25 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at CIN 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - TEMPLE 9(5:37 - 1st) M.Morgan punts 47 yards to CIN 44 Center-A.McIlquham. Downed by J.Diaz.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 3(6:24 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 3. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 3. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at TEM 9.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 3(6:31 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Smith.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 1(6:59 - 1st) E.Warner rushed to TEM 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at TEM 3.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & Goal - CINCY 1(7:02 - 1st) R.Montgomery rushed to TEM 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CINCY 1(7:40 - 1st) C.Kiner rushed to TEM 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at TEM 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CINCY 2(8:11 - 1st) C.Kiner rushed to TEM 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at TEM 1.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CINCY 4(8:40 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to TEM 4. Catch made by J.Whyle at TEM 4. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara at TEM 2.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - CINCY 5(9:15 - 1st) R.Montgomery rushed to TEM 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.McMurray at TEM 4.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - CINCY 7(9:53 - 1st) B.Bryant rushed to TEM 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Satchell at TEM 5.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 12(10:14 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to TEM 12. Catch made by J.Whyle at TEM 12. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.McMurray at TEM 7.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 14(10:40 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to TEM 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at TEM 12.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 27(11:26 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to TEM 27. Catch made by T.Scott at TEM 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Odom D.Hill at TEM 14.
|+19 YD
3 & 6 - CINCY 46(11:34 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to TEM 46. Catch made by J.Whyle at TEM 46. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 27.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - CINCY 49(11:48 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Scott. PENALTY on TEM-A.Santiago Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 50(12:12 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 50. Catch made by W.Pauling at CIN 50. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.McMurray at CIN 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 50(12:20 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for CIN.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - TEMPLE 28(12:30 - 1st) M.Morgan punts 37 yards to CIN 35 Center-A.McIlquham. Downed by TEM. PENALTY on TEM-C.Cuascut-Palmer Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
3 & 22 - TEMPLE 22(13:06 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 22. Catch made by E.Saydee at TEM 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at TEM 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 24 - TEMPLE 20(13:46 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 20. Catch made by J.Smith at TEM 20. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Van Fossen at TEM 22.
|-14 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 34(14:29 - 1st) E.Warner rushed to TEM 20 for -14 yards. FUMBLES forced by CIN. Fumble RECOVERED by TEM-E.Warner at TEM 20.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 23(14:55 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 23. Catch made by J.Smith at TEM 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at TEM 34.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 60 yards from CIN 35 to the TEM 5. C.Cuascut-Palmer returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Jones at TEM 23.
