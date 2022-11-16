|
|
|COLO
|WASH
No. 17 Washington welcomes Colorado with big games ahead
For first-year Washington coach Kalen DeBoer, last weekend's 37-34 victory at then-No. 6 Oregon is already being called a program-defining victory.
And next week, the Huskies will travel to Pullman, Wash., to play rival Washington State in the Apple Cup.
So is there a chance No. 17 Washington (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) could overlook lowly Colorado (1-9, 1-6) when the teams meet Saturday in Seattle?
"That's always the concern, right? No matter who you are, big game and then everything that Colorado's been through," DeBoer said. "A few weeks back we went on a two-game losing streak and we're going to learn from those games just like we have the wins as well. We've got to be ready. We've got a lot riding on the season as far as the opportunities that could present themselves. Before we think about the last week of the season, we've got to make sure we're focused on Colorado."
While DeBoer wasn't around, it's likely most of his players remember last year's trip to Colorado. Needing a victory to keep their bowl hopes alive, the Huskies lost 20-17 despite outgaining the Buffaloes 426-183. Washington was just 2 of 14 on third downs and committed four turnovers.
Of course, that UW team didn't have Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback.
Penix, a transfer from Indiana who played under DeBoer in 2019 when he was the Hoosiers' offensive coordinator, leads the nation with 3,640 yards passing. He is completing 67.1 percent of his attempts with 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions.
"Man, Coach DeBoer ... I thank him every single day," said Penix, who threw for 408 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Ducks. "He's a guy that always believed in me since he's known me. Him trusting me, not worrying about my past with injuries and trusting I'll come out here and be able to lead this team to great heights, I thank him all the time.
"I love Coach DeBoer. I'm definitely in the right place. I'm glad I chose here and I look forward to continuing to make memories here."
The Buffaloes are coming off a 55-17 loss last Friday at then-No. 8 Southern California.
After winning their first game under interim coach Mike Sanford, 20-13 in overtime against visiting California, the Buffaloes have dropped four in a row by an average margin of 29.5 points.
"We're living in the present, we're making everything about the players," said Sanford, who took over after Karl Dorrell was fired Oct. 2. "But obviously, you get down towards the end of it and all of a sudden, it's obviously very clear that we're not in the postseason -- there's no bowl opportunities -- and you have to really wake up every day and even as a staff, even myself as the head coach, you've got to really stay truly in the present."
Colorado ranks last in the conference in both offense and defense. The Buffaloes are 124th of 131 FBS teams in total offense with 298.7 yards per game and 129th in total defense, yielding 488.0 yards.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|14
|Rushing
|2
|6
|Passing
|2
|7
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-6
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|87
|227
|Total Plays
|25
|34
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|45
|108
|Rush Attempts
|15
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|42
|119
|Comp. - Att.
|3-10
|9-16
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-32.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|31
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-31
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|42
|PASS YDS
|119
|
|
|45
|RUSH YDS
|108
|
|
|87
|TOTAL YDS
|227
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Shrout 5 QB
|J. Shrout
|3/10
|42
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Fontenot 8 RB
|A. Fontenot
|7
|40
|0
|26
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|6
|9
|0
|5
|
J. Shrout 5 QB
|J. Shrout
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hestera 25 WR
|J. Hestera
|2
|2
|36
|0
|31
|
R. Sneed II 2 WR
|R. Sneed II
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Harrison 83 WR
|M. Harrison
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Lemonious-Craig 1 WR
|M. Lemonious-Craig
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Russell 38 TE
|B. Russell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Chandler-Semedo 8 LB
|J. Chandler-Semedo
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Reed 6 CB
|N. Reed
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moore 0 CB
|K. Moore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Woods 43 S
|T. Woods
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sami 99 DL
|J. Sami
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Harris 15 CB
|S. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Main 90 DE
|C. Main
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mack Jr. 3 S
|J. Mack Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rodman 91 DL
|N. Rodman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oliver 26 CB
|J. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barnes 20 LB
|R. Barnes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lang 54 DL
|T. Lang
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Perry 12 LB
|Q. Perry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Thomas 1 LB
|G. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Carrizosa 49 P
|T. Carrizosa
|3
|32.0
|2
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Reed 6 CB
|N. Reed
|2
|20.0
|21
|0
|
E. Olsen 87 TE
|E. Olsen
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
C. Offerdahl 44 RB
|C. Offerdahl
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|9/16
|119
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|6
|40
|2
|18
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|8
|36
|0
|9
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|2
|26
|0
|18
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|2
|6
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|7
|5
|70
|1
|27
|
D. Culp 83 TE
|D. Culp
|2
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
J. Polk 2 WR
|J. Polk
|3
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Davis 3 WR
|T. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Westover 37 TE
|J. Westover
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Tuputala 11 LB
|A. Tuputala
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 5 S
|A. Cook
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Turner 20 S
|A. Turner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bruener 42 LB
|C. Bruener
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ulofoshio 48 LB
|E. Ulofoshio
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Martin 3 LB
|J. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bandes 55 DL
|J. Bandes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Heimuli 15 LB
|D. Heimuli
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trice 8 LB
|B. Trice
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hampton 7 DB
|D. Hampton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|1
|31.0
|31
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 10 - COLO 31(1:39 - 2nd) COL rushed to COL 31 for 0 yards. COL FUMBLES forced by WAS. Fumble RECOVERED by COL-COL at COL End Zone. COL FUMBLES out of bounds. SAFETY.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - COLO 31(1:45 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLO 31(1:52 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for R.Sneed.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 31(1:55 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for R.Sneed.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 8 - WASH 38(2:04 - 2nd) P.Henry 48 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Green Holder-J.McCallister.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - WASH 33(2:43 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to COL 33. Catch made by G.Jackson at COL 33. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at COL 31.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 33(2:52 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Westover.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 33(2:59 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - WASH 41(3:10 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to COL 41. Catch made by J.McMillan at COL 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Reed at COL 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 45(3:23 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to COL 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 41.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 31(4:07 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 31. Catch made by D.Culp at WAS 31. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 45.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 14(4:55 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 14. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 14. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at WAS 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 12(5:32 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to WAS 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Rodman at WAS 14.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - COLO 46(5:46 - 2nd) T.Carrizosa punts 34 yards to WAS 12 Center-D.Bedell. Downed by COL.
|-2 YD
3 & 12 - COLO 44(6:24 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to WAS 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at WAS 46.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - COLO 39(6:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on COL-V.Wells False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - COLO 41(7:33 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to WAS 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Cook; B.Trice at WAS 39.
|-4 YD
1 & 5 - COLO 37(8:19 - 2nd) J.Shrout rushed to WAS 41 for -4 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 41.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLO 42(8:28 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for D.Arias. PENALTY on WAS-F.Tuitele Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+31 YD
3 & 6 - COLO 27(9:02 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 27. Catch made by J.Hestera at COL 27. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at WAS 42.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - COLO 28(9:44 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to COL 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Heimuli at COL 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 23(10:25 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to COL 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bandes at COL 28.
|Kickoff
|(10:33 - 2nd) G.Gross kicks 61 yards from WAS 35 to the COL 4. N.Reed returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Fowler at COL 23.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:33 - 2nd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - WASH 2(10:40 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to COL End Zone for 2 yards. W.Taulapapa for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 20(11:04 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to COL 2 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Woods at COL 2.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 20(11:10 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for T.Davis.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - WASH 28(11:36 - 2nd) G.Jackson rushed to COL 20 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Harris at COL 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 33(12:13 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to COL 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Barnes; Q.Perry at COL 28.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - WASH 45(12:49 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to COL 45. Catch made by J.Polk at COL 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Oliver at COL 33.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 45(12:56 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 45(13:05 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Westover.
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - WASH 49(13:30 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to COL 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - WASH 48(14:15 - 2nd) M.Penix scrambles to COL 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Barnes at COL 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - WASH 46(15:00 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to WAS 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sami at WAS 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 43(0:19 - 1st) M.Penix scrambles to WAS 46 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Lang at WAS 46.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 6 - COLO 43(0:24 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - COLO 48(1:02 - 1st) J.Shrout pass complete to WAS 48. Catch made by J.Hestera at WAS 48. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Turner at WAS 43.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 47(1:46 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to WAS 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Bruener at WAS 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 47(2:24 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to WAS 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Ulofoshio at WAS 47.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 27(2:44 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to WAS 47 for 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Tuputala at WAS 47.
|Kickoff
|(2:49 - 1st) G.Gross kicks 51 yards from WAS 35 to the COL 14. C.Offerdahl returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Davis at COL 27.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:49 - 1st) P.Henry extra point is good.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 27(3:03 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to COL 27. Catch made by J.McMillan at COL 27. Gain of 27 yards. J.McMillan for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 38(3:35 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to COL 38. Catch made by J.Polk at COL 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Reed at COL 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - COLO 31(3:47 - 1st) T.Carrizosa punts 38 yards to WAS 31 Center-D.Bedell. J.McMillan returned punt from the WAS 31. Pushed out of bounds by T.Carrizosa at COL 38.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - COLO 31(3:56 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for B.Russell.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - COLO 29(4:34 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to COL 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Trice; A.Tuputala at COL 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 26(5:11 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to COL 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at COL 29.
|Kickoff
|(5:18 - 1st) G.Gross kicks 60 yards from WAS 35 to the COL 5. N.Reed returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Newton at COL 26.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:18 - 1st) P.Henry extra point is good.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - WASH 8(5:23 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to COL End Zone for 8 yards. W.Taulapapa for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WASH 8(5:30 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for D.Culp.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 24(6:16 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to COL 24. Catch made by J.McMillan at COL 24. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Harris at COL 8.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - WASH 29(6:42 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to COL 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASH 24(6:53 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for T.Davis. PENALTY on WAS-T.Fautanu Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASH 39(6:59 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk. PENALTY on COL-T.Martin Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - WASH 44(7:34 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to COL 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Main at COL 39.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 47(7:53 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to COL 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at COL 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 47(8:01 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - WASH 42(8:31 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to WAS 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at WAS 47.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - WASH 40(9:06 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sami at WAS 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - WASH 38(9:53 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 38. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by N.Reed at WAS 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 33(10:31 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Thomas; J.Chandler-Semedo at WAS 38.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 15(11:09 - 1st) G.Jackson rushed to WAS 33 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Woods at WAS 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - COLO 39(11:16 - 1st) T.Carrizosa punts 24 yards to WAS 15 Center-D.Bedell. Fair catch by J.McMillan.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - COLO 39(11:23 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for R.Sneed. PENALTY on COL-COL Ineligible Downfield Kick 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - COLO 39(11:28 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 41(12:09 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to WAS 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala at WAS 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - COLO 47(12:49 - 1st) J.Shrout pass complete to WAS 47. Catch made by R.Sneed at WAS 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Turner at WAS 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 47(13:28 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to WAS 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hampton; A.Turner at WAS 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - COLO 41(13:52 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala at COL 47.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - COLO 36(14:20 - 1st) J.Shrout pass INTERCEPTED at WAS 29. Intercepted by M.Powell at WAS 29. Tackled by J.Hestera at WAS 30. PENALTY on WAS-WAS Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 35(14:57 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at COL 36.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Gross kicks 39 yards from WAS 35 to the COL 26. E.Olsen returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Fowler at COL 35.
