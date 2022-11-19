Drive Chart
|
|
|COLOST
|AF
AF
0 Pass
7 Rush
43 YDS
0:26 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 1 COLOST 34
0:02
M.Dapore 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AF Holder-AF.
+2 YD
3RD & 3 COLOST 30
0:05
B.Roberts rushed to CSU 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 28.
+7 YD
2ND & 10 COLOST 37
0:10
B.Roberts rushed to CSU 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 30.
No Gain
1ST & 10 COLOST 37
0:15
H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for D.Cormier.
+34 YD
1ST & 10 AF 29
0:26
D.Hughes rushed to CSU 37 for 34 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 37.
COLOST
5 Pass
7 Rush
53 YDS
2:10 POS
No Gain
4TH & 2 AF 29
0:30
C.Millen pass complete to AF 29. Catch made by A.Morrow at AF 29. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 29.
-1 YD
3RD & 1 AF 28
0:43
C.Millen pass complete to AF 28. Catch made by J.Thomas at AF 28. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 29.
+9 YD
2ND & 10 AF 37
0:50
J.Thomas rushed to AF 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 28.
No Gain
1ST & 10 AF 37
0:53
C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for D.Olson.
+12 YD
1ST & 10 COLOST 36
1:10
C.Millen scrambles to CSU 48 for 12 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 48. PENALTY on AF-AF Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
Field Goal 0:00
M.Dapore 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AF Holder-AF.
5
plays
43
yds
00:26
pos
0
17
Touchdown 2:47
B.Roberts rushed to CSU End Zone for 34 yards. B.Roberts for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
69
yds
4:04
pos
0
13
Touchdown 2:35
D.Hughes rushed to CSU End Zone for 11 yards. D.Hughes for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
90
yds
9:24
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|13
|Rushing
|2
|13
|Passing
|3
|0
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-5
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|92
|224
|Total Plays
|22
|37
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|39
|224
|Rush Attempts
|11
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|6.4
|Yards Passing
|53
|0
|Comp. - Att.
|10-11
|0-2
|Yards Per Pass
|3.1
|-0.7
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-49.3
|1-36.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|53
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|39
|RUSH YDS
|224
|
|
|92
|TOTAL YDS
|224
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Millen 11 QB
|C. Millen
|10/11
|53
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Thomas 27 RB
|J. Thomas
|4
|4
|27
|0
|11
|
L. Brown 83 WR
|L. Brown
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
T. Horton 14 WR
|T. Horton
|2
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Arkin 89 TE
|T. Arkin
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Olson 81 WR
|D. Olson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Turner 41 P
|P. Turner
|3
|49.3
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Holles 33 RB
|K. Holles
|2
|9.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Roberts 20 RB
|B. Roberts
|19
|111
|1
|34
|
D. Hughes 8 WR
|D. Hughes
|5
|53
|1
|34
|
J. Eldridge III 24 RB
|J. Eldridge III
|3
|36
|0
|15
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|6
|14
|0
|6
|
B. Jefferson 27 WR
|B. Jefferson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
E. Michel 28 FB
|E. Michel
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Eldridge III 24 RB
|J. Eldridge III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Cormier 7 WR
|D. Cormier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Dapore 43 K
|M. Dapore
|1/1
|44
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bay 95 P
|C. Bay
|1
|36.0
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - AF 34(0:02 - 2nd) M.Dapore 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AF Holder-AF.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - AF 30(0:05 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - AF 37(0:10 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 37(0:15 - 2nd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for D.Cormier.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - AF 29(0:26 - 2nd) D.Hughes rushed to CSU 37 for 34 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 37.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 2 - COLOST 29(0:30 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to AF 29. Catch made by A.Morrow at AF 29. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 29.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - COLOST 28(0:43 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to AF 28. Catch made by J.Thomas at AF 28. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 37(0:50 - 2nd) J.Thomas rushed to AF 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 37(0:53 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for D.Olson.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 36(1:10 - 2nd) C.Millen scrambles to CSU 48 for 12 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 48. PENALTY on AF-AF Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 26(1:25 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 26. Catch made by J.Thomas at CSU 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 36.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 14(1:44 - 2nd) C.Millen scrambles to CSU 26 for 12 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 26.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 3(2:01 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 3. Catch made by J.Thomas at CSU 3. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 3(2:34 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 3. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 3. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 3.
|Kickoff
|(2:36 - 2nd) M.Dapore kicks 62 yards from AF 35 to the CSU 3. K.Holles returns the kickoff. Tackled by AF at CSU 3.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:36 - 2nd) M.Dapore extra point is good.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - AF 34(2:55 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to CSU End Zone for 34 yards. B.Roberts for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - AF 35(3:06 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to CSU 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - AF 38(3:31 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - AF 41(4:08 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 44(4:39 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - AF 50(5:08 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 44(5:33 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 50.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - AF 34(6:11 - 2nd) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 44 for 10 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 31(6:40 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 34.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - COLOST 19(6:50 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 50 yards to AF 31 Center-CSU. Downed by CSU.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - COLOST 17(7:30 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 19.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - COLOST 17(8:10 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 17. Catch made by A.Morrow at CSU 17. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 17.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - COLOST 22(8:29 - 2nd) PENALTY on CSU-CSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 15(9:10 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 15. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 15. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - AF 49(9:18 - 2nd) C.Bay punts 36 yards to CSU 15 Center-AF. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - AF 49(9:25 - 2nd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Eldridge.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - AF 48(9:40 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 49.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 50(9:50 - 2nd) D.Hughes rushed to AF 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 48. PENALTY on AF-AF Illegal Motion 5 yards declined.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - AF 42(11:03 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 50.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - AF 37(11:46 - 2nd) D.Hughes rushed to AF 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 42.
|Sack
1 & 10 - AF 39(12:19 - 2nd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels sacked at AF 37 for -2 yards (CSU)
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - AF 36(12:59 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - AF 31(13:29 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 27(14:01 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 31.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - COLOST 31(14:10 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 42 yards to AF 27 Center-CSU. Downed by CSU.
|Sack
3 & 8 - COLOST 38(14:24 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 31 for -7 yards (AF)
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - COLOST 35(15:00 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 35. Catch made by T.Arkin at CSU 35. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AF at CSU 38.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 36(0:30 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 35.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - COLOST 34(1:08 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - COLOST 32(1:53 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(2:35 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 25. Catch made by J.Thomas at CSU 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 32.
|Kickoff
|(2:35 - 1st) M.Dapore kicks 61 yards from AF 35 to the CSU 4. Fair catch by K.Holles.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:35 - 1st) M.Dapore extra point is good.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - AF 11(2:43 - 1st) D.Hughes rushed to CSU End Zone for 11 yards. D.Hughes for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 12(3:21 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - AF 23(3:59 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to CSU 12 for 11 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 26(4:39 - 1st) E.Michel rushed to CSU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 23.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - AF 29(5:11 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 26.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - AF 34(5:47 - 1st) D.Hughes rushed to CSU 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - AF 36(6:24 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 34.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - AF 31(6:32 - 1st) PENALTY on AF-AF False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 38(7:17 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 31.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - AF 43(7:56 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - AF 49(8:38 - 1st) H.Daniels scrambles to CSU 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 43.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - AF 44(8:59 - 1st) PENALTY on AF-AF False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 49(9:44 - 1st) H.Daniels rushed to CSU 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 44.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - AF 36(10:14 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to CSU 49 for 15 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 31(10:51 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 36.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - AF 24(11:20 - 1st) B.Jefferson rushed to AF 31 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CSU at AF 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 20(11:59 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 24.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - COLOST 44(12:06 - 1st) P.Turner punts 56 yards to AF End Zone Center-CSU. Touchback.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - COLOST 37(12:54 - 1st) C.Millen scrambles to CSU 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 44.
|Sack
2 & 3 - COLOST 43(13:37 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 37 for -6 yards (AF)
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 36(14:21 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 43.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 20(14:55 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 20. Catch made by L.Brown at CSU 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 36.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Dapore kicks 63 yards from AF 35 to the CSU 2. K.Holles returns the kickoff. Tackled by AF at CSU 20.
