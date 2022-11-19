Drive Chart
0 Pass
7 Rush
43 YDS
0:26 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 1 COLOST 34
0:02
M.Dapore 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AF Holder-AF.
+2 YD
3RD & 3 COLOST 30
0:05
B.Roberts rushed to CSU 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 28.
+7 YD
2ND & 10 COLOST 37
0:10
B.Roberts rushed to CSU 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 30.
No Gain
1ST & 10 COLOST 37
0:15
H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for D.Cormier.
+34 YD
1ST & 10 AF 29
0:26
D.Hughes rushed to CSU 37 for 34 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 37.
COLOST
5 Pass
7 Rush
53 YDS
2:10 POS
No Gain
4TH & 2 AF 29
0:30
C.Millen pass complete to AF 29. Catch made by A.Morrow at AF 29. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 29.
-1 YD
3RD & 1 AF 28
0:43
C.Millen pass complete to AF 28. Catch made by J.Thomas at AF 28. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 29.
+9 YD
2ND & 10 AF 37
0:50
J.Thomas rushed to AF 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 28.
No Gain
1ST & 10 AF 37
0:53
C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for D.Olson.
+12 YD
1ST & 10 COLOST 36
1:10
C.Millen scrambles to CSU 48 for 12 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 48. PENALTY on AF-AF Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:00
M.Dapore 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AF Holder-AF.
5
plays
43
yds
00:26
pos
0
17
Point After TD 2:36
M.Dapore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 2:47
B.Roberts rushed to CSU End Zone for 34 yards. B.Roberts for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
69
yds
4:04
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
Point After TD 2:35
M.Dapore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 2:35
D.Hughes rushed to CSU End Zone for 11 yards. D.Hughes for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
90
yds
9:24
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 6 13
Rushing 2 13
Passing 3 0
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 1-5 3-7
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-2
Total Net Yards 92 224
Total Plays 22 37
Avg Gain 4.2 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 39 224
Rush Attempts 11 35
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 6.4
Yards Passing 53 0
Comp. - Att. 10-11 0-2
Yards Per Pass 3.1 -0.7
Penalties - Yards 1-5 3-25
Touchdowns 0 2
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-49.3 1-36.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Colorado State 2-8 00--0
Air Force 7-3 710--17
Falcon Stadium Colorado Springs, CO
 53 PASS YDS 0
39 RUSH YDS 224
92 TOTAL YDS 224
Colorado State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Millen  11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
90.9% 53 0 0 131.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.4% 1517 6 6 143.1
C. Millen 10/11 53 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Millen  11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 -44 0
C. Millen 5 18 0 12
A. Morrow  25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
143 730 4
A. Morrow 5 12 0 7
J. Thomas  27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 25 0
J. Thomas 1 9 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Thomas  27 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 65 0
J. Thomas 4 4 27 0 11
L. Brown  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 82 0
L. Brown 1 1 16 0 16
T. Horton  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
58 965 6
T. Horton 2 2 7 0 7
T. Arkin  89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 122 0
T. Arkin 1 1 3 0 3
D. Olson  81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
D. Olson 1 0 0 0 0
A. Morrow  25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 44 0
A. Morrow 2 2 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Turner  41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 49.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
55 0 0
P. Turner 3 49.3 0 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Holles  33 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 28 0
K. Holles 2 9.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Air Force
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Daniels  4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.6% 719 6 2 154.4
H. Daniels 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Roberts  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 111 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
236 1241 13
B. Roberts 19 111 1 34
D. Hughes  8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 53 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 23 0
D. Hughes 5 53 1 34
J. Eldridge III  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 598 3
J. Eldridge III 3 36 0 15
H. Daniels  4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 560 7
H. Daniels 6 14 0 6
B. Jefferson  27 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 55 0
B. Jefferson 1 7 0 7
E. Michel  28 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 226 2
E. Michel 1 3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Eldridge III  24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Eldridge III 1 0 0 0 0
D. Cormier  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 370 4
D. Cormier 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Dapore  43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
12/14 30/30
M. Dapore 1/1 44 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Bay  95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 0 0
C. Bay 1 36.0 1 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLOST 20 3:01 4 24 Punt
2:35 COLOST 25 3:34 6 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:10 COLOST 15 2:30 3 4 Punt
2:36 COLOST 3 2:10 9 68 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:59 AF 20 9:24 15 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:01 AF 27 4:51 9 22 Punt
6:40 AF 31 4:04 9 69 TD
0:26 AF 29 0:26 5 43 FG

AF
Falcons
 - Field Goal (5 plays, 43 yards, 0:26 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 1 - AF 34
(0:02 - 2nd) M.Dapore 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AF Holder-AF.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - AF 30
(0:05 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 28.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - AF 37
(0:10 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 37
(0:15 - 2nd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for D.Cormier.
+34 YD
1 & 10 - AF 29
(0:26 - 2nd) D.Hughes rushed to CSU 37 for 34 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 37.

CSU
Rams
 - Downs (9 plays, 68 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 2 - COLOST 29
(0:30 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to AF 29. Catch made by A.Morrow at AF 29. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 29.
-1 YD
3 & 1 - COLOST 28
(0:43 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to AF 28. Catch made by J.Thomas at AF 28. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 29.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 37
(0:50 - 2nd) J.Thomas rushed to AF 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 28.
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 37
(0:53 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for D.Olson.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 36
(1:10 - 2nd) C.Millen scrambles to CSU 48 for 12 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 48. PENALTY on AF-AF Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 26
(1:25 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 26. Catch made by J.Thomas at CSU 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 36.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 14
(1:44 - 2nd) C.Millen scrambles to CSU 26 for 12 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 26.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 3
(2:01 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 3. Catch made by J.Thomas at CSU 3. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 14.
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 3
(2:34 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 3. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 3. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 3.
Kickoff
(2:36 - 2nd) M.Dapore kicks 62 yards from AF 35 to the CSU 3. K.Holles returns the kickoff. Tackled by AF at CSU 3.

AF
Falcons
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 69 yards, 4:04 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:36 - 2nd) M.Dapore extra point is good.
+34 YD
1 & 10 - AF 34
(2:55 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to CSU End Zone for 34 yards. B.Roberts for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - AF 35
(3:06 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to CSU 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 34.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - AF 38
(3:31 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 35.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - AF 41
(4:08 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 38.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 44
(4:39 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 41.
+6 YD
2 & 4 - AF 50
(5:08 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 44.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 44
(5:33 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 50.
+10 YD
2 & 7 - AF 34
(6:11 - 2nd) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 44 for 10 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 44.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 31
(6:40 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 34.

CSU
Rams
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - COLOST 19
(6:50 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 50 yards to AF 31 Center-CSU. Downed by CSU.
+2 YD
3 & 8 - COLOST 17
(7:30 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 19.
No Gain
2 & 8 - COLOST 17
(8:10 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 17. Catch made by A.Morrow at CSU 17. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 17.
Penalty
2 & 3 - COLOST 22
(8:29 - 2nd) PENALTY on CSU-CSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 15
(9:10 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 15. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 15. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 22.

AF
Falcons
 - Punt (9 plays, 22 yards, 4:51 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - AF 49
(9:18 - 2nd) C.Bay punts 36 yards to CSU 15 Center-AF. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 11 - AF 49
(9:25 - 2nd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Eldridge.
+1 YD
2 & 12 - AF 48
(9:40 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 49.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 50
(9:50 - 2nd) D.Hughes rushed to AF 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 48. PENALTY on AF-AF Illegal Motion 5 yards declined.
+8 YD
3 & 7 - AF 42
(11:03 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 50.
+5 YD
2 & 12 - AF 37
(11:46 - 2nd) D.Hughes rushed to AF 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 42.
Sack
1 & 10 - AF 39
(12:19 - 2nd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels sacked at AF 37 for -2 yards (CSU)
+3 YD
3 & 1 - AF 36
(12:59 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 39.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - AF 31
(13:29 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 36.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 27
(14:01 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 31.

CSU
Rams
 - Punt (6 plays, 6 yards, 3:34 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - COLOST 31
(14:10 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 42 yards to AF 27 Center-CSU. Downed by CSU.
Sack
3 & 8 - COLOST 38
(14:24 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 31 for -7 yards (AF)
+3 YD
2 & 11 - COLOST 35
(15:00 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 35. Catch made by T.Arkin at CSU 35. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AF at CSU 38.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 36
(0:30 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 35.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - COLOST 34
(1:08 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 36.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - COLOST 32
(1:53 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 34.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25
(2:35 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 25. Catch made by J.Thomas at CSU 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 32.
Kickoff
(2:35 - 1st) M.Dapore kicks 61 yards from AF 35 to the CSU 4. Fair catch by K.Holles.

AF
Falcons
 - Touchdown (15 plays, 80 yards, 9:24 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:35 - 1st) M.Dapore extra point is good.
+11 YD
2 & 9 - AF 11
(2:43 - 1st) D.Hughes rushed to CSU End Zone for 11 yards. D.Hughes for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 12
(3:21 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 11.
+11 YD
2 & 7 - AF 23
(3:59 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to CSU 12 for 11 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 12.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 26
(4:39 - 1st) E.Michel rushed to CSU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 23.
+3 YD
4 & 1 - AF 29
(5:11 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 26.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - AF 34
(5:47 - 1st) D.Hughes rushed to CSU 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 29.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - AF 36
(6:24 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 34.
Penalty
2 & 3 - AF 31
(6:32 - 1st) PENALTY on AF-AF False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 38
(7:17 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 31.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - AF 43
(7:56 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to CSU 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 38.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - AF 49
(8:38 - 1st) H.Daniels scrambles to CSU 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 43.
Penalty
2 & 5 - AF 44
(8:59 - 1st) PENALTY on AF-AF False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 49
(9:44 - 1st) H.Daniels rushed to CSU 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 44.
+15 YD
2 & 5 - AF 36
(10:14 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to CSU 49 for 15 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 49.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 31
(10:51 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 36.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - AF 24
(11:20 - 1st) B.Jefferson rushed to AF 31 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CSU at AF 31.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 20
(11:59 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at AF 24.

CSU
Rams
 - Punt (4 plays, 24 yards, 3:01 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - COLOST 44
(12:06 - 1st) P.Turner punts 56 yards to AF End Zone Center-CSU. Touchback.
+7 YD
3 & 9 - COLOST 37
(12:54 - 1st) C.Millen scrambles to CSU 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 44.
Sack
2 & 3 - COLOST 43
(13:37 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 37 for -6 yards (AF)
+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 36
(14:21 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 43.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 20
(14:55 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 20. Catch made by L.Brown at CSU 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by AF at CSU 36.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) M.Dapore kicks 63 yards from AF 35 to the CSU 2. K.Holles returns the kickoff. Tackled by AF at CSU 20.
