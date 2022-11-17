|
|
|CUSE
|WAKE
Syracuse, Wake Forest square off in matchup of struggling teams
Two teams trending in the wrong direction will meet Saturday night when Syracuse visits Wake Forest in Atlantic Coast Conference action in Winston-Salem, N.C.
The Orange (6-4, 3-3) have dropped four straight games following their 6-0 start. They have only 12 points over the past two games and were pounded by then-No. 23 Florida State 38-3 last week.
Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader struggled in his first game back from a concussion, completing 6 of 16 passes for 65 yards and racking up minus-2 net rushing yards on 10 carries. Leading receiver Oronde Gadsden II was limited to one catch for 29 yards, and standout tailback Sean Tucker mustered an average of only 3.7 yards per carry on 14 attempts.
"We have to find a way to get Shrader at full strength," Syracuse coach Dino Babers said. "If we can't get him at full strength, then we need other people to pick up where his weaknesses are and get back to that three-pronged approach we had earlier in the season."
Tucker has scored only once on the ground in the past four games and has not exceeded 60 rushing yards in any of those contests. He is 171 rushing yards shy of 1,000 with two regular-season games remaining.
Wake Forest (6-4, 2-4) has lost three straight games and is coming off a 36-34 home defeat to then-No. 15 North Carolina, which recorded a late interception and kicked the decisive field goal with 2:12 remaining.
Wake quarterback Sam Hartman passed for 320 yards and four touchdowns in the loss, while Justice Ellison paced the rushing attack with 81 yards on 16 carries.
"I was proud of the way we bounced back, took the lead in the fourth quarter and again, it feels a little bit like (the game against) Clemson where they made a play or two more than we did," Demon Deacons coach Dave Clawson said in reference to a double-overtime loss to the Tigers earlier this season. "That was a great football game (vs. North Carolina)."
Wake Forest has defeated Syracuse in each of the past two seasons, including 40-37 in overtime win last year.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|4
|Rushing
|1
|3
|Passing
|5
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-4
|3-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|99
|60
|Total Plays
|17
|13
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|33
|43
|Rush Attempts
|7
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|5.4
|Yards Passing
|66
|17
|Comp. - Att.
|6-10
|2-5
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|2.3
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-44.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|66
|PASS YDS
|17
|
|
|33
|RUSH YDS
|43
|
|
|99
|TOTAL YDS
|60
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|6/10
|66
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|6
|23
|1
|13
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Gadsden II 19 WR
|O. Gadsden II
|3
|2
|30
|0
|17
|
D. Alford 82 WR
|D. Alford
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
L. Allen 20 RB
|L. Allen
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Jackson 9 WR
|C. Jackson
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Jobity Jr. 94 DL
|K. Jobity Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Von Marburg 36 P
|M. Von Marburg
|1
|44.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|1
|34.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|2/5
|17
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ellison 6 RB
|J. Ellison
|6
|40
|0
|17
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|2
|3
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
I. Mora 36 K
|I. Mora
|1/1
|32
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - CUSE 45(3:32 - 1st) M.Von Marburg punts 44 yards to WF 1 Center-SYR. Downed by SYR.
|+10 YD
3 & 20 - CUSE 45(4:19 - 1st) G.Shrader rushed to WF 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 45.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CUSE 45(4:30 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to WF 45. Catch made by D.Adams at WF 45. Gain of yards. D.Adams for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SYR-C.Vettorello Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CUSE 45(4:34 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Alford.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 45(4:38 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Alford.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - CUSE 41(5:07 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 41. Catch made by D.Alford at SYR 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 45.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - CUSE 43(5:22 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by WF at SYR 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 41(5:55 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 41. Catch made by C.Jackson at SYR 41. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by WF at SYR 43.
|Kickoff
|(6:03 - 1st) I.Mora kicks 58 yards from WF 35 to the SYR 7. T.Pena returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at SYR 41.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - WAKE 22(6:06 - 1st) I.Mora 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WF Holder-WF.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WAKE 15(6:17 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for T.Morin.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 18(6:36 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to SYR 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 18(6:41 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for T.Morin.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - WAKE 28(7:07 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to SYR 28. Catch made by T.Morin at SYR 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 18.
|Sack
2 & 3 - WAKE 25(7:24 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at SYR 28 for -3 yards (K.Jobity)
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 32(7:48 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to SYR 32. Catch made by D.Greene at SYR 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 25.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - WAKE 38(8:09 - 1st) S.Hartman scrambles to SYR 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 45(8:31 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to SYR 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 45(8:33 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for T.Morin.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - WAKE 50(8:53 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to SYR 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 45(9:39 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to WF 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 42(9:49 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to WF 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 45.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(10:13 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to WF 42 for 17 yards. Tackled by SYR at WF 42.
|Kickoff
|(10:13 - 1st) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:13 - 1st) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - CUSE 9(10:20 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to WF End Zone for 9 yards. S.Tucker for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - CUSE 18(10:54 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to WF 18. Catch made by L.Allen at WF 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 9.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CUSE 18(11:01 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for S.Tucker.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 24(11:36 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to WF 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 18.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 41(12:08 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to WF 41. Catch made by O.Gadsden at WF 41. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 41(12:13 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for O.Gadsden.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 48(12:48 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 48. Catch made by T.Pena at SYR 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 41.
|+13 YD
3 & 13 - CUSE 35(13:24 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 35. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 35. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by WF at SYR 48.
|-2 YD
2 & 11 - CUSE 37(13:58 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by WF at SYR 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 38(14:32 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by WF at SYR 37.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(15:00 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by WF at SYR 38.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) I.Mora kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the SYR End Zone. Fair catch by T.Pena.
-
GATECH
13UNC
21
17
4th 3:09 ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
17
20
4th 9:54 PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
23
10
3rd 4:46 ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
6
10
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
17
28
2nd 2:10 ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
7
3
2nd 0:03 FS1
-
14MISS
ARK
3
21
2nd 11:11 SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
0
21
2nd 4:28 ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
0
28
2nd 11:45 ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
7
3
1st 3:32 ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
0
0
1st 4:18 FOX
-
COLO
17WASH
0
060.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
043 O/U
-21.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
UAB
6LSU
0
050.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
0
051 O/U
-1
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
056.5 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
29
23
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
12
10
Final ESPU
-
SMU
21TULANE
24
59
Final ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
42
48
Final ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
34
10
Final FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
17
14
Final ESP2
-
AP
8BAMA
0
34
Final ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
26
28
Final ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
7
56
Final ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
24
31
Final SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
17
19
Final ABC
-
IND
MICHST
39
31
Final/2OT BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
9
17
Final FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
29
28
Final FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
17
34
Final CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
17
49
Final
-
UMASS
TXAM
3
20
Final ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
23
22
Final ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
15
14
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
41
7
Final ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
40
42
Final ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
42
3
Final ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
48
31
Final ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
59
Final ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
31
20
Final PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
31
7
Final ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
44
Final NBC
-
ODU
APLST
14
27
Final ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
21
49
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
16
34
Final ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
21
26
Final ESP3
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
10
40
Final ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
10
25
Final
-
2OHIOST
MD
43
30
Final ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
55
10
Final BTN
-
SALA
USM
27
20
Final NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
55
14
Final FS1
-
1UGA
UK
16
6
Final CBS
-
UTTCH
BYU
26
52
Final ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
23
3
Final ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
6
40
Final ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
13
10
Final FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
17
41
Final SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
13
16
Final ESP3
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0