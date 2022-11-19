Drive Chart
|
|
|FAU
|MTSU
PAT Good
Kickoff
2:22
Z.Rankin extra point is good.
MTSU
6 Pass
0 Rush
71 YDS
2:42 POS
+14 YD
1ST & 10 FAU 14
2:35
C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 14. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at FAU 14. Gain of 14 yards. D.England-Chisolm for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+12 YD
3RD & 2 FAU 26
2:55
C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 26. Catch made by Y.Ali at FAU 26. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Adams; C.Jones at FAU 14.
+6 YD
2ND & 8 FAU 32
3:17
C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 32. Catch made by Q.Tolbert at FAU 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.McKithen at FAU 26.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 FAU 34
3:36
C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 34. Catch made by Q.Tolbert at FAU 34. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.McKithen at FAU 32.
+20 YD
2ND & 13 MTSU 46
4:12
C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 46. Catch made by D.Bracy at MTS 46. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 34.
Penalty
2ND & 3 FAU 44
4:28
C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 44. Catch made by F.Peasant at FAU 44. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.McBride at FAU 41. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+17 YD
1ST & 20 MTSU 39
4:52
C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 39. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 39. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at FAU 44.
Penalty
1ST & 10 MTSU 49
5:04
C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for MTS. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
FAU
3 Pass
15 Rush
30 YDS
4:21 POS
Punt
4TH & 12 MTSU 45
5:07
R.Thompson punts yards to MTS 49 Center-FAU. R.Mency blocked the kick. MTS recovered the blocked kick.
Touchdown 2:22
C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 14. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at FAU 14. Gain of 14 yards. D.England-Chisolm for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
71
yds
2:42
pos
7
27
Touchdown 9:25
C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 5. Catch made by F.Peasant at FAU 5. Gain of 5 yards. F.Peasant for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
12
plays
55
yds
2:58
pos
7
20
Touchdown 0:40
C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 16. Catch made by D.Bracy at FAU 16. Gain of 16 yards. D.Bracy for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
75
yds
2:59
pos
7
13
Touchdown 9:35
N.Perry rushed to MTS End Zone for 1 yards. N.Perry for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
60
yds
2:42
pos
6
7
Touchdown 12:33
C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 5. Catch made by I.Gathings at FAU 5. Gain of 5 yards. I.Gathings for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
75
yds
2:43
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|18
|Rushing
|1
|1
|Passing
|5
|15
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|6-7
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|142
|342
|Total Plays
|29
|43
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|7
|12
|Rush Attempts
|16
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.4
|1.3
|Yards Passing
|135
|330
|Comp. - Att.
|7-13
|27-34
|Yards Per Pass
|8.1
|9.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|5-44
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-25.3
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|135
|PASS YDS
|330
|
|
|7
|RUSH YDS
|12
|
|
|142
|TOTAL YDS
|342
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Perry 7 QB
|N. Perry
|7/13
|135
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|10
|28
|0
|7
|
J. Ford 5 RB
|J. Ford
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
N. Perry 7 QB
|N. Perry
|4
|-15
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Burton 8 WR
|J. Burton
|4
|3
|94
|0
|43
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|6
|4
|41
|0
|24
|
C. Boatwright 47 TE
|C. Boatwright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Young 87 WR
|J. Young
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Edrine 86 WR
|J. Edrine
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Adams 30 S
|A. Adams
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 4 S
|T. Young
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mungin 2 CB
|R. Mungin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Anderson 8 DL
|E. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 16 DB
|D. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McKithen 11 CB
|J. McKithen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Toombs II 31 S
|D. Toombs II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McBride 51 LB
|C. McBride
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wester Jr. 41 DB
|J. Wester Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wester 21 LB
|J. Wester
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wheeler 97 DL
|J. Wheeler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Antoine Jr. 24 DB
|M. Antoine Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pettway 29 LB
|J. Pettway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hawthorne 90 DL
|D. Hawthorne
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 49 DE
|C. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wansley 37 S
|A. Wansley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Davis 36 K
|C. Davis
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Thompson 46 P
|R. Thompson
|2
|38.0
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Burton 8 WR
|J. Burton
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|27/34
|330
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|4
|6
|0
|9
|
F. Peasant 36 RB
|F. Peasant
|4
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Wilkins 39 RB
|T. Wilkins
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|5
|5
|72
|0
|20
|
D. England-Chisolm 3 WR
|D. England-Chisolm
|4
|4
|64
|1
|36
|
F. Peasant 36 RB
|F. Peasant
|4
|4
|49
|1
|19
|
D. Bracy 24 RB
|D. Bracy
|2
|2
|36
|1
|20
|
J. Tate Jr 86 WR
|J. Tate Jr
|3
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
E. Metcalf 84 WR
|E. Metcalf
|3
|3
|26
|0
|13
|
Y. Ali 89 WR
|Y. Ali
|3
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
I. Gathings 2 WR
|I. Gathings
|5
|2
|18
|1
|13
|
Q. Tolbert 5 WR
|Q. Tolbert
|3
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
B. Bailey 25 WR
|B. Bailey
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Sherman 13 WR
|J. Sherman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Thomas 30 S
|J. Thomas
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dixon 34 LB
|C. Dixon
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Ross 1 S
|T. Ross
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Wood 7 DT
|Z. Wood
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cook 57 DT
|M. Cook
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Patterson 33 CB
|D. Patterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fluellen 17 S
|T. Fluellen
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Francis 40 LB
|D. Francis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hughes 91 LB
|P. Hughes
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 9 DE
|J. Ferguson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rayam 44 LB
|J. Rayam
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wyatt 10 DT
|J. Wyatt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Curtis 8 LB
|D. Curtis
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 92 DL
|D. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Rankin 7 K
|Z. Rankin
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Mency 94 DE
|R. Mency
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:22 - 2nd) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 14(2:35 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 14. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at FAU 14. Gain of 14 yards. D.England-Chisolm for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+12 YD
3 & 2 - MTSU 26(2:55 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 26. Catch made by Y.Ali at FAU 26. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Adams; C.Jones at FAU 14.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 32(3:17 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 32. Catch made by Q.Tolbert at FAU 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.McKithen at FAU 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 34(3:36 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 34. Catch made by Q.Tolbert at FAU 34. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.McKithen at FAU 32.
|+20 YD
2 & 13 - MTSU 46(4:12 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 46. Catch made by D.Bracy at MTS 46. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 34.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - MTSU 44(4:28 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 44. Catch made by F.Peasant at FAU 44. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.McBride at FAU 41. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 20 - MTSU 39(4:52 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 39. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 39. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at FAU 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 49(5:04 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for MTS. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - FAU 45(5:07 - 2nd) R.Thompson punts yards to MTS 49 Center-FAU. R.Mency blocked the kick. MTS recovered the blocked kick.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - FAU 45(5:21 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - FAU 45(5:56 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Young.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 43(6:09 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to MTS 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Dixon; J.Rayam at MTS 45.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - FAU 47(6:35 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 47. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 46(7:09 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen; D.Smith at FAU 47.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - FAU 45(7:09 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen; D.Curtis at FAU 46.
|+15 YD
3 & 16 - FAU 30(7:54 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 30. Catch made by J.Burton at FAU 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at FAU 45.
|Sack
2 & 10 - FAU 36(8:45 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry sacked at FAU 30 for -6 yards (M.Cook)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 36(8:45 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - FAU 32(9:03 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 32. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at FAU 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(9:25 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at FAU 32.
|Kickoff
|(9:25 - 2nd) S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the FAU End Zone. Fair catch by J.Burton.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:25 - 2nd) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - MTSU 5(9:25 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 5. Catch made by F.Peasant at FAU 5. Gain of 5 yards. F.Peasant for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - MTSU 8(10:03 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 8. Catch made by B.Bailey at FAU 8. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Young; A.Adams at FAU 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MTSU 8(10:13 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 27(10:32 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 27. Catch made by J.Lane at FAU 27. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at FAU 8.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 40(10:45 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 40. Catch made by J.Lane at FAU 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.McBride at FAU 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 40(10:53 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - MTSU 48(11:14 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 48. Catch made by E.Metcalf at MTS 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FAU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MTSU 48(11:22 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Tate.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 49(11:53 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Jones; C.McBride at MTS 48.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MTSU 34(12:05 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Tate. PENALTY on FAU-FAU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 30(12:16 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at MTS 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 30(12:23 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Sherman.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 22 - FAU 30(12:48 - 2nd) R.Thompson punts 40 yards to MTS 30 Center-FAU. Downed by D.Hill.
|Sack
3 & 14 - FAU 38(13:26 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry sacked at FAU 30 for -8 yards (C.Dixon)
|Penalty
3 & 9 - FAU 43(13:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on FAU-FAU False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - FAU 40(14:01 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 40. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 40. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at FAU 43.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - FAU 45(14:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on FAU-FAU False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 42(14:44 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Dixon at FAU 45.
|+24 YD
3 & 14 - FAU 18(15:00 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 18. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 18. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at FAU 42.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - FAU 18(0:10 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for C.Boatwright.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 22(0:30 - 1st) L.Wester rushed to FAU 18 for -4 yards. Tackled by MTS at FAU 18.
|Kickoff
|(0:40 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 49 yards from MTS 35 to the FAU 16. J.Burton returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Shellman at FAU 22.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:40 - 1st) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 16(0:49 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 16. Catch made by D.Bracy at FAU 16. Gain of 16 yards. D.Bracy for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 29(1:28 - 1st) C.Cunningham scrambles to FAU 31 for -2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Anderson at FAU 31. PENALTY on FAU-FAU Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 30(1:54 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 30. Catch made by Q.Tolbert at FAU 30. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Young at FAU 29.
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - MTSU 43(2:04 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 43. Catch made by E.Metcalf at FAU 43. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 30.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 48(2:23 - 1st) C.Cunningham rushed to FAU 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Young at FAU 43.
|+34 YD
3 & 6 - MTSU 14(2:42 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 14. Catch made by J.Tate at MTS 14. Gain of 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Adams at MTS 48.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MTSU 14(3:18 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Wester; D.Hawthorne at MTS 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 10(3:39 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 10. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 10. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at MTS 14.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - FAU 46(3:46 - 1st) R.Thompson punts 36 yards to MTS 10 Center-FAU. Fair catch by J.Lane.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - FAU 46(4:02 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton. PENALTY on FAU-C.Neal Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 44(4:41 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to MTS 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by Z.Wood at MTS 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 44(5:05 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to MTS 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ferguson; P.Hughes at MTS 44.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 20(5:15 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 20. Catch made by J.Burton at FAU 20. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at MTS 44.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 14 - MTSU 20(5:34 - 1st) Z.Rankin 30 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MTS Holder-MTS.
4 & 9 - MTSU(5:48 - 1st) Z.Rankin yard field goal attempt is good Center-MTS Holder-MTS. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
3 & Goal - MTSU 6(6:16 - 1st) C.Cunningham rushed to FAU 9 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Wheeler at FAU 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MTSU 6(6:31 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MTSU 7(6:49 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to FAU 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 6.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - MTSU 20(7:06 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 20. Catch made by I.Gathings at FAU 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 7.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MTSU 20(7:27 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 22(7:53 - 1st) T.Wilkins rushed to FAU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson at FAU 20.
|+16 YD
2 & 3 - MTSU 38(8:17 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 38. Catch made by J.Lane at FAU 38. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Antoine at FAU 22.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 45(8:33 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 45. Catch made by Y.Ali at FAU 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Young; M.Antoine at FAU 38.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 36(9:04 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 36. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 36. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - MTSU 34(9:15 - 1st) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at MTS 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(9:35 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at MTS 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at MTS 34.
|Kickoff
|(9:35 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:35 - 1st) C.Davis extra point is good.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - FAU 1(9:35 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to MTS End Zone for 1 yards. N.Perry for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - FAU 1(10:34 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to MTS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Francis; P.Hughes at MTS 1.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - FAU 3(10:57 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to MTS 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wyatt; Z.Wood at MTS 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - FAU 3(11:09 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
|+43 YD
3 & 8 - FAU 46(11:23 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to MTS 46. Catch made by J.Burton at MTS 46. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at MTS 3.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - FAU 47(11:49 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to MTS 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis; D.Francis at MTS 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - FAU 47(12:11 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to MTS 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by P.Hughes; D.Curtis at MTS 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FAU 48(12:11 - 1st) PENALTY on FAU-FAU False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 35(12:17 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by MTS at FAU 42. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(12:17 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 56 yards from MTS 35 to the FAU 9. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Kickoff Out of Bounds 9 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:17 - 1st) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - MTSU 5(12:41 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 5. Catch made by I.Gathings at FAU 5. Gain of 5 yards. I.Gathings for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MTSU 6(13:16 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 6. Catch made by E.Metcalf at FAU 6. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Wansley; J.McKithen at FAU 5.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 26(13:51 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 26. Catch made by J.Lane at FAU 26. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 6.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 38(14:08 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 38. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at MTS 38. Gain of 36 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Young at FAU 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - MTSU 33(14:28 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 33. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at MTS 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at MTS 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway at MTS 33.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 30 yards from FAU 35 to the MTS 35. Fair catch by D.England-Chisolm.
