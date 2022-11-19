Drive Chart
FAU
MTSU

PAT Good
Kickoff
2:22
Z.Rankin extra point is good.
MTSU
6 Pass
0 Rush
71 YDS
2:42 POS
+14 YD
1ST & 10 FAU 14
2:35
C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 14. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at FAU 14. Gain of 14 yards. D.England-Chisolm for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+12 YD
3RD & 2 FAU 26
2:55
C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 26. Catch made by Y.Ali at FAU 26. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Adams; C.Jones at FAU 14.
+6 YD
2ND & 8 FAU 32
3:17
C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 32. Catch made by Q.Tolbert at FAU 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.McKithen at FAU 26.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 FAU 34
3:36
C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 34. Catch made by Q.Tolbert at FAU 34. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.McKithen at FAU 32.
+20 YD
2ND & 13 MTSU 46
4:12
C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 46. Catch made by D.Bracy at MTS 46. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 34.
Penalty
2ND & 3 FAU 44
4:28
C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 44. Catch made by F.Peasant at FAU 44. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.McBride at FAU 41. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+17 YD
1ST & 20 MTSU 39
4:52
C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 39. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 39. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at FAU 44.
Penalty
1ST & 10 MTSU 49
5:04
C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for MTS. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
FAU
3 Pass
15 Rush
30 YDS
4:21 POS
Punt
4TH & 12 MTSU 45
5:07
R.Thompson punts yards to MTS 49 Center-FAU. R.Mency blocked the kick. MTS recovered the blocked kick.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 2:22
Z.Rankin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 2:22
C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 14. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at FAU 14. Gain of 14 yards. D.England-Chisolm for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
71
yds
2:42
pos
7
27
Point After TD 9:25
Z.Rankin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 9:25
C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 5. Catch made by F.Peasant at FAU 5. Gain of 5 yards. F.Peasant for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
12
plays
55
yds
2:58
pos
7
20
1st Quarter
Point After TD 0:40
Z.Rankin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 0:40
C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 16. Catch made by D.Bracy at FAU 16. Gain of 16 yards. D.Bracy for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
75
yds
2:59
pos
7
13
Point After TD 9:35
C.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 9:35
N.Perry rushed to MTS End Zone for 1 yards. N.Perry for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
60
yds
2:42
pos
6
7
Point After TD 12:17
Z.Rankin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:33
C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 5. Catch made by I.Gathings at FAU 5. Gain of 5 yards. I.Gathings for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
75
yds
2:43
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 7 18
Rushing 1 1
Passing 5 15
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 2-7 6-7
4th Down Conv 2-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 142 342
Total Plays 29 43
Avg Gain 4.9 8.0
Net Yards Rushing 7 12
Rush Attempts 16 9
Avg Rush Yards 0.4 1.3
Yards Passing 135 330
Comp. - Att. 7-13 27-34
Yards Per Pass 8.1 9.7
Penalties - Yards 5-45 5-44
Touchdowns 1 4
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 0 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-25.3 0-0.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
FAU 5-5 70--7
Middle Tenn. 5-5 1414--28
Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium Murfreesboro, TN
 135 PASS YDS 330
7 RUSH YDS 12
142 TOTAL YDS 342
FAU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Perry  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 135 0 0 141.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 2103 22 5 137.9
N. Perry 7/13 135 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. McCammon III  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
163 836 4
L. McCammon III 10 28 0 7
J. Ford  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 134 1
J. Ford 1 -2 0 -2
L. Wester  1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 116 1
L. Wester 1 -4 0 -4
N. Perry  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -15 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 228 5
N. Perry 4 -15 1 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Burton  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 94 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 396 4
J. Burton 4 3 94 0 43
L. Wester  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 581 8
L. Wester 6 4 41 0 24
C. Boatwright  47 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 3 0
C. Boatwright 1 0 0 0 0
J. Young  87 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
J. Young 1 0 0 0 0
J. Edrine  86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 417 3
J. Edrine 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Adams  30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Adams 5-2 0.0 0
T. Young  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Young 3-2 0.0 0
R. Mungin  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. Mungin 3-0 0.0 0
E. Anderson  8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Anderson 2-0 0.0 0
D. Hill  16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Hill 2-0 0.0 0
J. McKithen  11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. McKithen 2-1 0.0 0
D. Toombs II  31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
D. Toombs II 2-0 0.0 0
C. McBride  51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. McBride 1-1 0.0 0
J. Wester Jr.  41 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Wester Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wester  21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Wester 1-1 0.0 0
J. Wheeler  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Wheeler 1-0 0.0 0
M. Antoine Jr.  24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Antoine Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
J. Pettway  29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Pettway 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hawthorne  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Hawthorne 0-1 0.0 0
C. Jones  49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
C. Jones 0-2 0.0 0
A. Wansley  37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Wansley 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Davis  36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
C. Davis 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Thompson  46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 38.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
46 0 0
R. Thompson 2 38.0 1 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Burton  8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
J. Burton 1 6.0 6 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Middle Tenn.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Cunningham  16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
79.4% 330 4 0 199.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.0% 2193 14 8 132.2
C. Cunningham 27/34 330 4 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Cunningham  16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 101 4
C. Cunningham 4 6 0 9
F. Peasant  36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
143 633 8
F. Peasant 4 4 0 4
T. Wilkins  39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 105 1
T. Wilkins 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Lane  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 72 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 674 4
J. Lane 5 5 72 0 20
D. England-Chisolm  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 64 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 252 3
D. England-Chisolm 4 4 64 1 36
F. Peasant  36 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 143 0
F. Peasant 4 4 49 1 19
D. Bracy  24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 36 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 40 1
D. Bracy 2 2 36 1 20
J. Tate Jr  86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 47 1
J. Tate Jr 3 1 34 0 34
E. Metcalf  84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 268 2
E. Metcalf 3 3 26 0 13
Y. Ali  89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 280 2
Y. Ali 3 2 19 0 12
I. Gathings  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 18 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 374 1
I. Gathings 5 2 18 1 13
Q. Tolbert  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 104 0
Q. Tolbert 3 3 9 0 6
B. Bailey  25 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 54 0
B. Bailey 1 1 3 0 3
J. Sherman  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
J. Sherman 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Thomas  30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Thomas 3-0 0.0 0
C. Dixon  34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
C. Dixon 2-1 1.0 0
T. Ross  1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Ross 2-0 0.0 0
Z. Wood  7 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Z. Wood 1-1 0.0 0
M. Cook  57 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Cook 1-0 1.0 0
D. Patterson  33 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
D. Patterson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Fluellen  17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Fluellen 1-2 0.0 0
D. Francis  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Francis 0-2 0.0 0
P. Hughes  91 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
P. Hughes 0-3 0.0 0
J. Ferguson  9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Ferguson 0-1 0.0 0
J. Rayam  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Rayam 0-1 0.0 0
J. Wyatt  10 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Wyatt 0-1 0.0 0
D. Curtis  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
D. Curtis 0-3 0.0 0
D. Smith  92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Smith 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Z. Rankin  7 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
10/10 34/34
Z. Rankin 0/1 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Mency 94 DE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
R. Mency 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:17 FAU 35 2:42 8 65 TD
5:15 FAU 20 1:36 4 34 Punt
0:40 FAU 22 3:17 6 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:25 FAU 25 4:21 11 30 Punt BLK
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MTSU 25 2:43 6 75 TD
9:35 MTSU 25 4:20 12 61 FG Miss
3:39 MTSU 10 2:59 8 90 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:23 MTSU 30 2:58 12 70 TD
5:04 MTSU 49 2:42 6 51 TD

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 51 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:22 - 2nd) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 14
(2:35 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 14. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at FAU 14. Gain of 14 yards. D.England-Chisolm for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+12 YD
3 & 2 - MTSU 26
(2:55 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 26. Catch made by Y.Ali at FAU 26. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Adams; C.Jones at FAU 14.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 32
(3:17 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 32. Catch made by Q.Tolbert at FAU 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.McKithen at FAU 26.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 34
(3:36 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 34. Catch made by Q.Tolbert at FAU 34. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.McKithen at FAU 32.
+20 YD
2 & 13 - MTSU 46
(4:12 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 46. Catch made by D.Bracy at MTS 46. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 34.
Penalty
2 & 3 - MTSU 44
(4:28 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 44. Catch made by F.Peasant at FAU 44. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.McBride at FAU 41. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+17 YD
1 & 20 - MTSU 39
(4:52 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 39. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 39. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at FAU 44.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 49
(5:04 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for MTS. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.

FAU
Owls
 - Blocked Punt (11 plays, 30 yards, 4:21 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - FAU 45
(5:07 - 2nd) R.Thompson punts yards to MTS 49 Center-FAU. R.Mency blocked the kick. MTS recovered the blocked kick.
No Gain
3 & 12 - FAU 45
(5:21 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
No Gain
2 & 12 - FAU 45
(5:56 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Young.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 43
(6:09 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to MTS 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Dixon; J.Rayam at MTS 45.
+10 YD
2 & 9 - FAU 47
(6:35 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 47. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 43.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 46
(7:09 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen; D.Smith at FAU 47.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - FAU 45
(7:09 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen; D.Curtis at FAU 46.
+15 YD
3 & 16 - FAU 30
(7:54 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 30. Catch made by J.Burton at FAU 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at FAU 45.
Sack
2 & 10 - FAU 36
(8:45 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry sacked at FAU 30 for -6 yards (M.Cook)
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 36
(8:45 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - FAU 32
(9:03 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 32. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at FAU 36.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25
(9:25 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at FAU 32.
Kickoff
(9:25 - 2nd) S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the FAU End Zone. Fair catch by J.Burton.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 70 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:25 - 2nd) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
+5 YD
3 & Goal - MTSU 5
(9:25 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 5. Catch made by F.Peasant at FAU 5. Gain of 5 yards. F.Peasant for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - MTSU 8
(10:03 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 8. Catch made by B.Bailey at FAU 8. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Young; A.Adams at FAU 5.
No Gain
1 & Goal - MTSU 8
(10:13 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 27
(10:32 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 27. Catch made by J.Lane at FAU 27. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at FAU 8.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 40
(10:45 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 40. Catch made by J.Lane at FAU 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.McBride at FAU 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 40
(10:53 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings.
+12 YD
3 & 11 - MTSU 48
(11:14 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 48. Catch made by E.Metcalf at MTS 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FAU 40.
No Gain
2 & 11 - MTSU 48
(11:22 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Tate.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 49
(11:53 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Jones; C.McBride at MTS 48.
No Gain
3 & 6 - MTSU 34
(12:05 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Tate. PENALTY on FAU-FAU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 30
(12:16 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at MTS 34.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 30
(12:23 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Sherman.

FAU
Owls
 - Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 22 - FAU 30
(12:48 - 2nd) R.Thompson punts 40 yards to MTS 30 Center-FAU. Downed by D.Hill.
Sack
3 & 14 - FAU 38
(13:26 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry sacked at FAU 30 for -8 yards (C.Dixon)
Penalty
3 & 9 - FAU 43
(13:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on FAU-FAU False Start 5 yards accepted.
+3 YD
2 & 12 - FAU 40
(14:01 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 40. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 40. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at FAU 43.
Penalty
2 & 7 - FAU 45
(14:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on FAU-FAU False Start 5 yards accepted.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 42
(14:44 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Dixon at FAU 45.
+24 YD
3 & 14 - FAU 18
(15:00 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 18. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 18. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at FAU 42.
No Gain
2 & 14 - FAU 18
(0:10 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for C.Boatwright.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 22
(0:30 - 1st) L.Wester rushed to FAU 18 for -4 yards. Tackled by MTS at FAU 18.
Kickoff
(0:40 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 49 yards from MTS 35 to the FAU 16. J.Burton returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Shellman at FAU 22.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 90 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:40 - 1st) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 16
(0:49 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 16. Catch made by D.Bracy at FAU 16. Gain of 16 yards. D.Bracy for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-2 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 29
(1:28 - 1st) C.Cunningham scrambles to FAU 31 for -2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Anderson at FAU 31. PENALTY on FAU-FAU Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 30
(1:54 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 30. Catch made by Q.Tolbert at FAU 30. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Young at FAU 29.
+13 YD
2 & 1 - MTSU 43
(2:04 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 43. Catch made by E.Metcalf at FAU 43. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 30.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 48
(2:23 - 1st) C.Cunningham rushed to FAU 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Young at FAU 43.
+34 YD
3 & 6 - MTSU 14
(2:42 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 14. Catch made by J.Tate at MTS 14. Gain of 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Adams at MTS 48.
No Gain
2 & 6 - MTSU 14
(3:18 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Wester; D.Hawthorne at MTS 14.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 10
(3:39 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 10. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 10. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at MTS 14.

FAU
Owls
 - Punt (4 plays, 34 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - FAU 46
(3:46 - 1st) R.Thompson punts 36 yards to MTS 10 Center-FAU. Fair catch by J.Lane.
No Gain
3 & 12 - FAU 46
(4:02 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton. PENALTY on FAU-C.Neal Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 44
(4:41 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to MTS 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by Z.Wood at MTS 46.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 44
(5:05 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to MTS 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ferguson; P.Hughes at MTS 44.
+36 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 20
(5:15 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 20. Catch made by J.Burton at FAU 20. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at MTS 44.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Missed FG (12 plays, 61 yards, 4:20 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 14 - MTSU 20
(5:34 - 1st) Z.Rankin 30 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MTS Holder-MTS.
4 & 9 - MTSU
(5:48 - 1st) Z.Rankin yard field goal attempt is good Center-MTS Holder-MTS. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-3 YD
3 & Goal - MTSU 6
(6:16 - 1st) C.Cunningham rushed to FAU 9 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Wheeler at FAU 9.
No Gain
2 & Goal - MTSU 6
(6:31 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - MTSU 7
(6:49 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to FAU 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 6.
+13 YD
3 & 8 - MTSU 20
(7:06 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 20. Catch made by I.Gathings at FAU 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 7.
No Gain
2 & 8 - MTSU 20
(7:27 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 22
(7:53 - 1st) T.Wilkins rushed to FAU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson at FAU 20.
+16 YD
2 & 3 - MTSU 38
(8:17 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 38. Catch made by J.Lane at FAU 38. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Antoine at FAU 22.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 45
(8:33 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 45. Catch made by Y.Ali at FAU 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Young; M.Antoine at FAU 38.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 36
(9:04 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 36. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 36. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 45.
+2 YD
2 & 1 - MTSU 34
(9:15 - 1st) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at MTS 36.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(9:35 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at MTS 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at MTS 34.
Kickoff
(9:35 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.

FAU
Owls
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 65 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:35 - 1st) C.Davis extra point is good.
+1 YD
4 & Goal - FAU 1
(9:35 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to MTS End Zone for 1 yards. N.Perry for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
3 & Goal - FAU 1
(10:34 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to MTS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Francis; P.Hughes at MTS 1.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - FAU 3
(10:57 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to MTS 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wyatt; Z.Wood at MTS 1.
No Gain
1 & Goal - FAU 3
(11:09 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
+43 YD
3 & 8 - FAU 46
(11:23 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to MTS 46. Catch made by J.Burton at MTS 46. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at MTS 3.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - FAU 47
(11:49 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to MTS 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis; D.Francis at MTS 46.
+6 YD
1 & 15 - FAU 47
(12:11 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to MTS 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by P.Hughes; D.Curtis at MTS 47.
Penalty
1 & 10 - FAU 48
(12:11 - 1st) PENALTY on FAU-FAU False Start 5 yards accepted.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 35
(12:17 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by MTS at FAU 42. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
Kickoff
(12:17 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 56 yards from MTS 35 to the FAU 9. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Kickoff Out of Bounds 9 yards accepted.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:17 - 1st) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
+5 YD
2 & Goal - MTSU 5
(12:41 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 5. Catch made by I.Gathings at FAU 5. Gain of 5 yards. I.Gathings for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - MTSU 6
(13:16 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 6. Catch made by E.Metcalf at FAU 6. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Wansley; J.McKithen at FAU 5.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 26
(13:51 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to FAU 26. Catch made by J.Lane at FAU 26. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 6.
+36 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 38
(14:08 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 38. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at MTS 38. Gain of 36 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Young at FAU 26.
+5 YD
2 & 2 - MTSU 33
(14:28 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 33. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at MTS 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at MTS 38.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(15:00 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway at MTS 33.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 30 yards from FAU 35 to the MTS 35. Fair catch by D.England-Chisolm.
