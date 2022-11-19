Drive Chart
|
|
|FIU
|UTEP
UTEP
0 Pass
3 Rush
1 YDS
0:43 POS
+2 YD
2ND & 11 UTEP 24
11:30
R.Flores rushed to TEP 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Potts D.Hall at TEP 26.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 UTEP 25
11:57
C.Brownholtz rushed to TEP 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel K.Davis at TEP 24.
FIU
2 Pass
31 Rush
50 YDS
4:08 POS
No Good
4TH & 10 UTEP 32
12:04
C.Gabriel 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Lee Holder-D.Montiel.
No Gain
3RD & 10 UTEP 25
12:24
G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather.
-5 YD
2ND & 5 UTEP 20
13:00
E.Wilson rushed to TEP 25 for -5 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes at TEP 25.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 UTEP 25
13:25
G.James rushed to TEP 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt T.James at TEP 20.
+15 YD
3RD & 13 UTEP 40
13:56
G.James pass complete to TEP 40. Catch made by J.Bracey at TEP 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at TEP 25.
No Gain
2ND & 13 UTEP 40
14:03
G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
-3 YD
1ST & 10 UTEP 37
14:49
E.Wilson rushed to TEP 40 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt at TEP 40.
+22 YD
3RD & 7 FIU 41
15:00
G.James pass complete to FIU 41. Catch made by R.Fairweather at FIU 41. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by T.James at TEP 37.
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 1:05
R.Flores rushed to FIU End Zone for 10 yards. R.Flores for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
59
yds
4:20
pos
0
13
Touchdown 9:15
C.Brownholtz rushed to FIU End Zone for 1 yards. C.Brownholtz for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
50
yds
5:45
pos
0
6
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|8
|Rushing
|1
|4
|Passing
|2
|2
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-5
|3-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|46
|111
|Total Plays
|16
|24
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|4
|74
|Rush Attempts
|9
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.4
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|42
|37
|Comp. - Att.
|3-7
|3-5
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-25
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.5
|1-50.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|42
|PASS YDS
|37
|
|
|4
|RUSH YDS
|74
|
|
|46
|TOTAL YDS
|111
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. James 3 QB
|G. James
|3/7
|42
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|3
|5
|0
|13
|
G. James 3 QB
|G. James
|3
|1
|0
|5
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|3
|-2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Fairweather 13 TE
|R. Fairweather
|2
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
J. Bracey 14 WR
|J. Bracey
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
T. Chambers 0 WR
|T. Chambers
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Manuel 10 LB
|D. Manuel
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Bernadel 48 LB
|G. Bernadel
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 7 DB
|D. Hill
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniel 24 DB
|D. Daniel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Potts 29 DB
|J. Potts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strickland 99 DL
|D. Strickland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Passmore 91 DL
|J. Passmore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guerad 94 DL
|J. Guerad
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cole 6 DB
|A. Cole
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 0 DB
|D. Hall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 44 LB
|K. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Kinsler 1 DL
|L. Kinsler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Gabriel 37 K
|C. Gabriel
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Montiel 25 K
|D. Montiel
|2
|42.5
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brownholtz 7 QB
|C. Brownholtz
|3/5
|37
|0
|0
|
G. Hardison 2 QB
|G. Hardison
|1/1
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Awatt 22 RB
|R. Awatt
|7
|25
|0
|5
|
R. Flores 3 WR
|R. Flores
|3
|14
|1
|10
|
D. Hankins 33 RB
|D. Hankins
|5
|13
|0
|6
|
J. Tupou 31 FB
|J. Tupou
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Brownholtz 7 QB
|C. Brownholtz
|3
|10
|1
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Smith 1 WR
|T. Smith
|2
|2
|28
|0
|17
|
R. Flores 3 WR
|R. Flores
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Akharaiyi 4 WR
|K. Akharaiyi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Wallerstedt 30 LB
|C. Wallerstedt
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hylton 2 S
|K. Hylton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Allen 22 DB
|J. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. James 3 S
|T. James
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Barnes 13 DB
|D. Barnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 10 LB
|T. Knight
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 11 DE
|J. Taylor
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Stewart 54 DT
|K. Stewart
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
K. Moss 7 DT
|K. Moss
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Baechle 40 K
|G. Baechle
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sloan 13 P
|J. Sloan
|1
|50.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 10 - FIU 32(12:04 - 2nd) C.Gabriel 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Lee Holder-D.Montiel.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FIU 25(12:24 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather.
|-5 YD
2 & 5 - FIU 20(13:00 - 2nd) E.Wilson rushed to TEP 25 for -5 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes at TEP 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(13:25 - 2nd) G.James rushed to TEP 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt T.James at TEP 20.
|+15 YD
3 & 13 - FIU 40(13:56 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to TEP 40. Catch made by J.Bracey at TEP 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at TEP 25.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - FIU 40(14:03 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 37(14:49 - 2nd) E.Wilson rushed to TEP 40 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt at TEP 40.
|+22 YD
3 & 7 - FIU 41(15:00 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 41. Catch made by R.Fairweather at FIU 41. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by T.James at TEP 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 38(0:36 - 1st) G.James rushed to FIU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at FIU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 38(0:47 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for FIU.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(1:05 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt K.Hylton at FIU 38.
|Kickoff
|(1:05 - 1st) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:05 - 1st) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 10(1:13 - 1st) R.Flores rushed to FIU End Zone for 10 yards. R.Flores for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 15(2:01 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to FIU 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 10.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 20(2:38 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to FIU 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at FIU 15.
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - UTEP 32(3:11 - 1st) J.Tupou rushed to FIU 20 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 20.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - UTEP 38(3:47 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to FIU 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hill J.Passmore at FIU 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 41(4:28 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to FIU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Strickland L.Kinsler at FIU 38.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 42(4:59 - 1st) C.Brownholtz pass complete to TEP 42. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 42. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at FIU 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 41(5:25 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad at TEP 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - FIU 14(5:32 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 45 yards to TEP 41 Center-J.Lee. Fair catch by M.Bellon.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - FIU 10(13:56 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Knight K.Moss at FIU 14. PENALTY on FIU-J.Pierce Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|-2 YD
2 & 17 - FIU 12(6:35 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 10 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at FIU 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 19(7:08 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James sacked at FIU 12 for -7 yards (J.Taylor; K.Stewart)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - UTEP 31(7:17 - 1st) J.Sloan punts 50 yards to FIU 19 Center-A.Tejada. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UTEP 31(7:22 - 1st) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UTEP 31(7:31 - 1st) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 30(8:04 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at TEP 31.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - FIU 30(8:11 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 40 yards to TEP 30 Center-J.Lee. Fair catch by M.Bellon.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - FIU 30(8:17 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 25(8:49 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at FIU 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 25(9:15 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton K.Stewart at FIU 25.
|Kickoff
|(9:15 - 1st) M.Ramos kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:15 - 1st) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - UTEP 1(9:22 - 1st) C.Brownholtz rushed to FIU End Zone for 1 yards. C.Brownholtz for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UTEP 1(10:01 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to FIU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UTEP 2(10:40 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to FIU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Passmore J.Guerad at FIU 1.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - UTEP 12(10:55 - 1st) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi. PENALTY on FIU-A.Volmar Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 17(11:35 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to FIU 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at FIU 12.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - UTEP 21(11:55 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to FIU 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hill A.Cole at FIU 17.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 30(12:34 - 1st) C.Brownholtz pass complete to FIU 30. Catch made by R.Flores at FIU 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at FIU 21.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 41(13:10 - 1st) C.Brownholtz pass complete to FIU 41. Catch made by T.Smith at FIU 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 39(13:22 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at TEP 44. PENALTY on FIU-S.Peterson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - UTEP 29(13:52 - 1st) C.Brownholtz scrambles to TEP 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at TEP 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - UTEP 27(14:17 - 1st) R.Flores rushed to TEP 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at TEP 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel G.Bernadel at TEP 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
