Drive Chart
FIU
UTEP

Preview not available

Preview not available
UTEP
0 Pass
3 Rush
1 YDS
0:43 POS
+2 YD
2ND & 11 UTEP 24
11:30
R.Flores rushed to TEP 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Potts D.Hall at TEP 26.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 UTEP 25
11:57
C.Brownholtz rushed to TEP 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel K.Davis at TEP 24.
FIU
2 Pass
31 Rush
50 YDS
4:08 POS
No Good
4TH & 10 UTEP 32
12:04
C.Gabriel 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Lee Holder-D.Montiel.
No Gain
3RD & 10 UTEP 25
12:24
G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather.
-5 YD
2ND & 5 UTEP 20
13:00
E.Wilson rushed to TEP 25 for -5 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes at TEP 25.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 UTEP 25
13:25
G.James rushed to TEP 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt T.James at TEP 20.
+15 YD
3RD & 13 UTEP 40
13:56
G.James pass complete to TEP 40. Catch made by J.Bracey at TEP 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at TEP 25.
No Gain
2ND & 13 UTEP 40
14:03
G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
-3 YD
1ST & 10 UTEP 37
14:49
E.Wilson rushed to TEP 40 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt at TEP 40.
+22 YD
3RD & 7 FIU 41
15:00
G.James pass complete to FIU 41. Catch made by R.Fairweather at FIU 41. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by T.James at TEP 37.
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
Point After TD 1:05
G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 1:05
R.Flores rushed to FIU End Zone for 10 yards. R.Flores for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
59
yds
4:20
pos
0
13
Point After TD 9:15
G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:15
C.Brownholtz rushed to FIU End Zone for 1 yards. C.Brownholtz for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
50
yds
5:45
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 3 8
Rushing 1 4
Passing 2 2
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 2-5 3-4
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 46 111
Total Plays 16 24
Avg Gain 2.9 4.6
Net Yards Rushing 4 74
Rush Attempts 9 19
Avg Rush Yards 0.4 3.9
Yards Passing 42 37
Comp. - Att. 3-7 3-5
Yards Per Pass 4.4 7.4
Penalties - Yards 2-25 0-0
Touchdowns 0 2
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-42.5 1-50.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
FIU 4-6 00--0
UTEP 4-6 140--14
Sun Bowl El Paso, TX
 42 PASS YDS 37
4 RUSH YDS 74
46 TOTAL YDS 111
FIU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. James  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 42 0 0 93.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 1906 11 10 111.3
G. James 3/7 42 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Wilson Jr.  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 246 2
E. Wilson Jr. 3 5 0 13
G. James  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 232 3
G. James 3 1 0 5
L. Joseph  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
94 508 5
L. Joseph 3 -2 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Fairweather  13 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 245 0
R. Fairweather 2 1 22 0 22
J. Bracey  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 261 2
J. Bracey 1 1 15 0 15
T. Chambers  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 535 4
T. Chambers 3 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Manuel  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Manuel 4-0 0.0 0
G. Bernadel  48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
G. Bernadel 4-1 0.0 0
D. Hill  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Hill 3-0 0.0 0
D. Daniel  24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Daniel 2-0 0.0 0
J. Potts  29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Potts 2-0 0.0 0
D. Strickland  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Strickland 1-0 0.0 0
J. Passmore  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Passmore 1-1 0.0 0
J. Guerad  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Guerad 1-1 0.0 0
A. Cole  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Cole 1-1 0.0 0
D. Hall  0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Hall 0-1 0.0 0
K. Davis  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Davis 0-1 0.0 0
L. Kinsler  1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Kinsler 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Gabriel  37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
7/10 19/20
C. Gabriel 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Montiel  25 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 42.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
56 0 0
D. Montiel 2 42.5 0 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UTEP
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brownholtz  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 37 0 0 122.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 133 0 2 100.8
C. Brownholtz 3/5 37 0 0
G. Hardison  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 0 0 175.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.1% 2044 11 8 113.0
G. Hardison 1/1 9 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Awatt  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
133 571 2
R. Awatt 7 25 0 5
R. Flores  3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 74 2
R. Flores 3 14 1 10
D. Hankins  33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
119 589 3
D. Hankins 5 13 0 6
J. Tupou  31 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Tupou 1 12 0 12
C. Brownholtz  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 69 1
C. Brownholtz 3 10 1 10
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Smith  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
62 882 5
T. Smith 2 2 28 0 17
R. Flores  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 490 1
R. Flores 2 1 9 0 9
K. Akharaiyi  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 158 0
K. Akharaiyi 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Wallerstedt  30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Wallerstedt 3-0 0.0 0
K. Hylton  2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Hylton 3-1 0.0 0
J. Allen  22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Allen 2-0 0.0 0
T. James  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. James 1-1 0.0 0
D. Barnes  13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Barnes 1-0 0.0 0
T. Knight  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Knight 1-0 0.0 0
J. Taylor  11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Taylor 0-1 0.5 0
K. Stewart  54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
K. Stewart 0-2 0.5 0
K. Moss  7 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Moss 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Baechle  40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
20/21 22/22
G. Baechle 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Sloan  13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 50.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
38 0 0
J. Sloan 1 50.0 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:15 FIU 25 1:11 3 5 Punt
7:08 FIU 19 1:43 3 -9 Punt
1:05 FIU 25 4:08 11 50 FG Miss
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTEP 25 5:45 11 75 TD
8:04 UTEP 30 0:56 3 1 Punt
5:25 UTEP 41 4:20 8 59 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:57 UTEP 25 0:43 2 1

UTEP
Miners

Result Play
+2 YD
2 & 11 - UTEP 24
(11:30 - 2nd) R.Flores rushed to TEP 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Potts D.Hall at TEP 26.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(11:57 - 2nd) C.Brownholtz rushed to TEP 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel K.Davis at TEP 24.

FIU
Panthers
 - Missed FG (11 plays, 50 yards, 4:08 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 10 - FIU 32
(12:04 - 2nd) C.Gabriel 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Lee Holder-D.Montiel.
No Gain
3 & 10 - FIU 25
(12:24 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather.
-5 YD
2 & 5 - FIU 20
(13:00 - 2nd) E.Wilson rushed to TEP 25 for -5 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes at TEP 25.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(13:25 - 2nd) G.James rushed to TEP 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt T.James at TEP 20.
+15 YD
3 & 13 - FIU 40
(13:56 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to TEP 40. Catch made by J.Bracey at TEP 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at TEP 25.
No Gain
2 & 13 - FIU 40
(14:03 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 37
(14:49 - 2nd) E.Wilson rushed to TEP 40 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt at TEP 40.
+22 YD
3 & 7 - FIU 41
(15:00 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 41. Catch made by R.Fairweather at FIU 41. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by T.James at TEP 37.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 38
(0:36 - 1st) G.James rushed to FIU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at FIU 41.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 38
(0:47 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for FIU.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(1:05 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt K.Hylton at FIU 38.
Kickoff
(1:05 - 1st) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.

UTEP
Miners
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 59 yards, 4:20 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:05 - 1st) G.Baechle extra point is good.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 10
(1:13 - 1st) R.Flores rushed to FIU End Zone for 10 yards. R.Flores for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 15
(2:01 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to FIU 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 10.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 20
(2:38 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to FIU 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at FIU 15.
+12 YD
3 & 1 - UTEP 32
(3:11 - 1st) J.Tupou rushed to FIU 20 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 20.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - UTEP 38
(3:47 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to FIU 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hill J.Passmore at FIU 32.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 41
(4:28 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to FIU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Strickland L.Kinsler at FIU 38.
+17 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 42
(4:59 - 1st) C.Brownholtz pass complete to TEP 42. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 42. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at FIU 41.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 41
(5:25 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad at TEP 42.

FIU
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - FIU 14
(5:32 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 45 yards to TEP 41 Center-J.Lee. Fair catch by M.Bellon.
No Gain
3 & 19 - FIU 10
(13:56 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Knight K.Moss at FIU 14. PENALTY on FIU-J.Pierce Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
-2 YD
2 & 17 - FIU 12
(6:35 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 10 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at FIU 10.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 19
(7:08 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James sacked at FIU 12 for -7 yards (J.Taylor; K.Stewart)

UTEP
Miners
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - UTEP 31
(7:17 - 1st) J.Sloan punts 50 yards to FIU 19 Center-A.Tejada. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 9 - UTEP 31
(7:22 - 1st) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi.
No Gain
2 & 9 - UTEP 31
(7:31 - 1st) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 30
(8:04 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at TEP 31.

FIU
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - FIU 30
(8:11 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 40 yards to TEP 30 Center-J.Lee. Fair catch by M.Bellon.
No Gain
3 & 5 - FIU 30
(8:17 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 25
(8:49 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at FIU 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(9:15 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton K.Stewart at FIU 25.
Kickoff
(9:15 - 1st) M.Ramos kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.

UTEP
Miners
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 75 yards, 5:45 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:15 - 1st) G.Baechle extra point is good.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - UTEP 1
(9:22 - 1st) C.Brownholtz rushed to FIU End Zone for 1 yards. C.Brownholtz for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2 & Goal - UTEP 1
(10:01 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to FIU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 1.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - UTEP 2
(10:40 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to FIU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Passmore J.Guerad at FIU 1.
Penalty
2 & 5 - UTEP 12
(10:55 - 1st) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi. PENALTY on FIU-A.Volmar Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 17
(11:35 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to FIU 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at FIU 12.
+4 YD
2 & 1 - UTEP 21
(11:55 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to FIU 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hill A.Cole at FIU 17.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 30
(12:34 - 1st) C.Brownholtz pass complete to FIU 30. Catch made by R.Flores at FIU 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at FIU 21.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 41
(13:10 - 1st) C.Brownholtz pass complete to FIU 41. Catch made by T.Smith at FIU 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 30.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 39
(13:22 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at TEP 44. PENALTY on FIU-S.Peterson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+10 YD
3 & 6 - UTEP 29
(13:52 - 1st) C.Brownholtz scrambles to TEP 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at TEP 39.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - UTEP 27
(14:17 - 1st) R.Flores rushed to TEP 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at TEP 29.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(15:00 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel G.Bernadel at TEP 27.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
