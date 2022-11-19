Drive Chart
|
|
|FRESNO
|NEVADA
Preview not available
Preview not available
-5 YD
1ST & 10 NEVADA 13
0:22
N.Cox rushed to NEV 8 for -5 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 8.
FRESNO
3 Pass
3 Rush
30 YDS
4:13 POS
Punt
4TH & 18 FRESNO 46
0:35
C.King punts 41 yards to NEV 13 Center-FRE. B.Sanders returned punt from the NEV 13. Tackled by FRE at NEV 13.
-3 YD
3RD & 15 FRESNO 49
1:16
J.Haener pass complete to FRE 49. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 49. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 46.
Sack
2ND & 7 NEVADA 43
2:01
J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 49 for -8 yards (T.Witte)
+3 YD
1ST & 10 NEVADA 46
2:41
J.Mims rushed to NEV 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 43.
+24 YD
1ST & 10 FRESNO 30
3:18
J.Haener pass complete to FRE 30. Catch made by M.Dalena at FRE 30. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 46.
+11 YD
2ND & 7 FRESNO 19
3:56
J.Haener pass complete to FRE 19. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 19. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 30.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 FRESNO 16
4:35
J.Mims rushed to FRE 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 19.
NEVADA
0 Pass
7 Rush
19 YDS
1:59 POS
Punt
4TH & 11 NEVADA 44
4:42
M.Freem punts 40 yards to FRE 16 Center-NEV. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
No Gain
3RD & 11 NEVADA 44
4:48
N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Munro.
Touchdown 6:34
J.Haener pass complete to NEV 3. Catch made by R.Pauwels at NEV 3. Gain of 3 yards. R.Pauwels for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
60
yds
4:31
pos
23
0
Touchdown 2:26
J.Haener pass complete to NEV 22. Catch made by M.Dalena at NEV 22. Gain of 22 yards. M.Dalena for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on NEV-T.Williams Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
3
plays
26
yds
00:43
pos
16
0
Field Goal 5:50
D.Lynch 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FRE Holder-FRE.
7
plays
49
yds
1:37
pos
10
0
Touchdown 9:29
J.Haener rushed to NEV End Zone for 1 yards. J.Haener for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
65
yds
4:05
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|4
|Rushing
|0
|2
|Passing
|12
|2
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-9
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|242
|91
|Total Plays
|41
|29
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|3.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|23
|64
|Rush Attempts
|16
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.4
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|219
|27
|Comp. - Att.
|18-25
|3-13
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|1.5
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|7-55
|Touchdowns
|3
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-39.0
|5-41.2
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|219
|PASS YDS
|27
|
|
|23
|RUSH YDS
|64
|
|
|242
|TOTAL YDS
|91
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Haener 9 QB
|J. Haener
|18/25
|219
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|11
|26
|0
|6
|
M. Sherrod 22 RB
|M. Sherrod
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Moreno-Cropper 5 WR
|J. Moreno-Cropper
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Haener 9 QB
|J. Haener
|3
|-9
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Moreno-Cropper 5 WR
|J. Moreno-Cropper
|6
|5
|106
|0
|45
|
M. Dalena 0 WR
|M. Dalena
|3
|2
|46
|1
|24
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|6
|4
|26
|0
|10
|
R. Pauwels Jr. 87 TE
|R. Pauwels Jr.
|3
|3
|25
|1
|17
|
Z. Pope 2 WR
|Z. Pope
|4
|3
|17
|0
|14
|
E. Brooks 3 WR
|E. Brooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Sherrod 22 RB
|M. Sherrod
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Perales 99 DE
|D. Perales
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Lynch 46 K
|D. Lynch
|1/1
|43
|3/3
|6
|
A. Montano 48 K
|A. Montano
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. King 45 P
|C. King
|2
|39.0
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Cox 16 QB
|N. Cox
|3/13
|27
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Casteel 4 WR
|B. Casteel
|6
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Campbell 5 WR
|D. Campbell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Curtis 18 WR
|S. Curtis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Munro 87 TE
|J. Munro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Frank 86 TE
|D. Frank
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Witte 66 DT
|T. Witte
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Togiola 52 DL
|D. Togiola
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Freem 48 K
|M. Freem
|5
|41.2
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|3
|17.3
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 13(0:22 - 2nd) N.Cox rushed to NEV 8 for -5 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 8.
|Punt
4 & 18 - FRESNO 46(0:35 - 2nd) C.King punts 41 yards to NEV 13 Center-FRE. B.Sanders returned punt from the NEV 13. Tackled by FRE at NEV 13.
|-3 YD
3 & 15 - FRESNO 49(1:16 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 49. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 49. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 46.
|Sack
2 & 7 - FRESNO 43(2:01 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 49 for -8 yards (T.Witte)
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 46(2:41 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to NEV 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 43.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 30(3:18 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 30. Catch made by M.Dalena at FRE 30. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 46.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 19(3:56 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 19. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 19. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 16(4:35 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 19.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - NEVADA 44(4:42 - 2nd) M.Freem punts 40 yards to FRE 16 Center-NEV. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - NEVADA 44(4:48 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Munro.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 45(5:26 - 2nd) J.Bell rushed to NEV 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45(5:33 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - NEVADA 31(5:57 - 2nd) N.Cox rushed to NEV 45 for 14 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25(6:28 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(6:34 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|Kickoff
|(6:34 - 2nd) D.Lynch kicks 63 yards from FRE 35 to the NEV 2. Fair catch by B.Sanders.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:34 - 2nd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - FRESNO 3(6:40 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to NEV 3. Catch made by R.Pauwels at NEV 3. Gain of 3 yards. R.Pauwels for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 8(6:48 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to NEV 8. Catch made by R.Pauwels at NEV 8. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 3.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 7(7:26 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to NEV 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 8.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - FRESNO 17(8:03 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to NEV 17. Catch made by N.Remigio at NEV 17. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 7.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 18(8:38 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to NEV 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 17.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 22(9:19 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to NEV 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 18.
|+17 YD
3 & 11 - FRESNO 39(9:38 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to NEV 39. Catch made by R.Pauwels at NEV 39. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 22.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 38(9:58 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to NEV 38. Catch made by M.Sherrod at NEV 38. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 38(10:08 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for M.Sherrod.
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 29(10:09 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 29. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 29. Gain of yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 47. PENALTY on NEV-D.Watts Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. J.Haener pass complete to FRE 29. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 29. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 47. PENALTY on NEV-D.Watts Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(11:05 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - NEVADA 29(11:12 - 2nd) M.Freem punts 46 yards to FRE 25 Center-NEV. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NEVADA 29(11:20 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Frank.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NEVADA 29(11:26 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for T.Taua.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(11:54 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - FRESNO 38(12:04 - 2nd) C.King punts 37 yards to NEV 25 Center-FRE. Downed by FRE.
|Sack
3 & 6 - FRESNO 40(12:44 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 38 for -2 yards (D.Togiola)
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FRESNO 40(12:48 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for E.Brooks.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 36(13:25 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 36. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 30(14:00 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 30. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26(14:41 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 26. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - NEVADA 29(14:52 - 2nd) M.Freem punts 45 yards to FRE 26 Center-NEV. Downed by NEV.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NEVADA 29(14:57 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NEVADA 29(15:00 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 24(0:25 - 1st) N.Cox scrambles to NEV 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 29.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - NEVADA 15(0:54 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 15. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 15. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 24.
|+11 YD
2 & 16 - NEVADA 4(1:32 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 15 for 11 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 15.
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - NEVADA 5(2:18 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 4.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 10(2:25 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 19 for yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 19. PENALTY on NEV-G.Starck Offensive Holding 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(2:31 - 1st) D.Lynch kicks 60 yards from FRE 35 to the NEV 5. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by FRE at NEV 23. PENALTY on NEV-D.Watts Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:31 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|+22 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 22(2:36 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to NEV 22. Catch made by M.Dalena at NEV 22. Gain of 22 yards. M.Dalena for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on NEV-T.Williams Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - FRESNO 27(2:42 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for T.Jones. PENALTY on NEV-D.Togiola Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 31(3:14 - 1st) M.Sherrod rushed to NEV 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 31(3:14 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
3 & 9 - NEVADA 37(3:29 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox sacked at NEV 31 for -6 yards (D.Perales) N.Cox FUMBLES forced by FRE. Fumble RECOVERED by FRE-M.Lawson at NEV 31. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NEVADA 37(3:42 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36(4:01 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 37.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - NEVADA 25(4:32 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 25. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - NEVADA 24(5:00 - 1st) N.Cox rushed to NEV 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 25.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NEVADA 29(5:27 - 1st) N.Cox rushed to NEV 32 for yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 32. PENALTY on NEV-NEV Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 23(5:45 - 1st) N.Cox rushed to NEV 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 29.
|Kickoff
|(5:50 - 1st) D.Lynch kicks 63 yards from FRE 35 to the NEV 2. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by FRE at NEV 22.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - FRESNO 33(5:56 - 1st) D.Lynch 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FRE Holder-FRE.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - FRESNO 25(6:02 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for Z.Pope.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 28(6:42 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to NEV 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 28(6:39 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio.
|+45 YD
3 & 9 - FRESNO 27(6:59 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 27. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 27. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 26(7:24 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26(7:27 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - NEVADA 38(7:34 - 1st) M.Freem punts 36 yards to FRE 26 Center-NEV. Fair catch by Z.Pope.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - NEVADA 38(7:44 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - NEVADA 43(7:57 - 1st) PENALTY on NEV-A.Madrigal False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 18 - NEVADA 38(8:26 - 1st) J.Bell rushed to NEV 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - NEVADA 36(9:02 - 1st) N.Cox rushed to NEV 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46(9:06 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 46 for yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 46. PENALTY on NEV-I.World Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(9:29 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 46 for 21 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 46.
|Kickoff
|(9:29 - 1st) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:29 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - FRESNO 1(9:22 - 1st) J.Haener rushed to NEV End Zone for 1 yards. J.Haener for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 3(9:35 - 1st) J.Moreno-Cropper rushed to NEV 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 1.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 2(10:41 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to NEV 3 for -1 yards. J.Mims FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 30(11:04 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to NEV 30. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at NEV 30. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 2.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 44(11:40 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to NEV 44. Catch made by Z.Pope at NEV 44. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 44(11:49 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for M.Dalena.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 48(12:04 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 48. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 45(12:41 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 41(13:10 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 41. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35(13:34 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - NEVADA 26(13:41 - 1st) M.Freem punts 39 yards to FRE 35 Center-NEV. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NEVADA 26(13:43 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - NEVADA 19(14:18 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 19. Catch made by T.Taua at NEV 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 26.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18(14:53 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 19.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Lynch kicks 61 yards from FRE 35 to the NEV 4. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by FRE at NEV 18.
-
COLO
17WASH
7
54
4th 6:08 PACN
-
UAB
6LSU
10
41
4th 0:10 ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
16
21
3rd 9:01 FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
24
0
2nd 0:35 CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
3
17
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
6
7
2nd 3:33
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
29
23
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
12
10
Final ESPU
-
SMU
21TULANE
24
59
Final ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
42
48
Final ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
34
10
Final FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
17
14
Final ESP2
-
AP
8BAMA
0
34
Final ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
26
28
Final ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
7
56
Final ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
24
31
Final SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
17
19
Final ABC
-
IND
MICHST
39
31
Final/2OT BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
9
17
Final FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
29
28
Final FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
17
34
Final CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
17
49
Final
-
UMASS
TXAM
3
20
Final ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
23
22
Final ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
15
14
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
41
7
Final ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
40
42
Final ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
42
3
Final ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
48
31
Final ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
59
Final ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
31
20
Final PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
31
7
Final ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
44
Final NBC
-
ODU
APLST
14
27
Final ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
21
49
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
16
34
Final ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
21
26
Final ESP3
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
10
40
Final ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
10
25
Final
-
2OHIOST
MD
43
30
Final ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
55
10
Final BTN
-
SALA
USM
27
20
Final NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
55
14
Final FS1
-
1UGA
UK
16
6
Final CBS
-
UTTCH
BYU
26
52
Final ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
23
3
Final ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
6
40
Final ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
13
10
Final FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
17
41
Final SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
13
16
Final ESP3
-
GATECH
13UNC
21
17
Final ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
20
27
Final PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
23
10
Final ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
20
17
Final CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
38
63
Final ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
14
10
Final FS1
-
14MISS
ARK
27
42
Final SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
14
45
Final ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
13
28
Final ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
35
45
Final ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
48
45
Final FOX
-
COLOST
AF
12
24
Final FS2
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0