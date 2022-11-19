Drive Chart
FRESNO
NEVADA

-5 YD
1ST & 10 NEVADA 13
0:22
N.Cox rushed to NEV 8 for -5 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 8.
FRESNO
3 Pass
3 Rush
30 YDS
4:13 POS
Punt
4TH & 18 FRESNO 46
0:35
C.King punts 41 yards to NEV 13 Center-FRE. B.Sanders returned punt from the NEV 13. Tackled by FRE at NEV 13.
-3 YD
3RD & 15 FRESNO 49
1:16
J.Haener pass complete to FRE 49. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 49. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 46.
Sack
2ND & 7 NEVADA 43
2:01
J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 49 for -8 yards (T.Witte)
+3 YD
1ST & 10 NEVADA 46
2:41
J.Mims rushed to NEV 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 43.
+24 YD
1ST & 10 FRESNO 30
3:18
J.Haener pass complete to FRE 30. Catch made by M.Dalena at FRE 30. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 46.
+11 YD
2ND & 7 FRESNO 19
3:56
J.Haener pass complete to FRE 19. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 19. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 30.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 FRESNO 16
4:35
J.Mims rushed to FRE 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 19.
NEVADA
0 Pass
7 Rush
19 YDS
1:59 POS
Punt
4TH & 11 NEVADA 44
4:42
M.Freem punts 40 yards to FRE 16 Center-NEV. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
No Gain
3RD & 11 NEVADA 44
4:48
N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Munro.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 6:34
D.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
0
Touchdown 6:34
J.Haener pass complete to NEV 3. Catch made by R.Pauwels at NEV 3. Gain of 3 yards. R.Pauwels for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
60
yds
4:31
pos
23
0
1st Quarter
Point After TD 2:31
D.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
0
Touchdown 2:26
J.Haener pass complete to NEV 22. Catch made by M.Dalena at NEV 22. Gain of 22 yards. M.Dalena for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on NEV-T.Williams Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
3
plays
26
yds
00:43
pos
16
0
Field Goal 5:50
D.Lynch 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FRE Holder-FRE.
7
plays
49
yds
1:37
pos
10
0
Point After TD 9:29
D.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:29
J.Haener rushed to NEV End Zone for 1 yards. J.Haener for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
65
yds
4:05
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 4
Rushing 0 2
Passing 12 2
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 6-9 3-9
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 242 91
Total Plays 41 29
Avg Gain 5.9 3.1
Net Yards Rushing 23 64
Rush Attempts 16 16
Avg Rush Yards 1.4 4.0
Yards Passing 219 27
Comp. - Att. 18-25 3-13
Yards Per Pass 7.7 1.5
Penalties - Yards 0-0 7-55
Touchdowns 3 0
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-39.0 5-41.2
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Fresno State 6-4 177--24
Nevada 2-8 00--0
Mackay Stadium Reno, NV
 219 PASS YDS 27
23 RUSH YDS 64
242 TOTAL YDS 91
Fresno State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Haener  9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72% 219 2 0 172.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.6% 1888 14 3 168.9
J. Haener 18/25 219 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Mims  7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
183 870 10
J. Mims 11 26 0 6
M. Sherrod  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 325 2
M. Sherrod 1 4 0 4
J. Moreno-Cropper  5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 17 0
J. Moreno-Cropper 1 2 0 2
J. Haener  9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -9 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 -58 0
J. Haener 3 -9 1 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Moreno-Cropper  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 106 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
64 828 5
J. Moreno-Cropper 6 5 106 0 45
M. Dalena  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 46 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 17 0
M. Dalena 3 2 46 1 24
N. Remigio  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 597 4
N. Remigio 6 4 26 0 10
R. Pauwels Jr.  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 133 1
R. Pauwels Jr. 3 3 25 1 17
Z. Pope  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 394 2
Z. Pope 4 3 17 0 14
E. Brooks  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 303 3
E. Brooks 1 0 0 0 0
M. Sherrod  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 49 0
M. Sherrod 2 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Perales  99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 0 1.0
D. Perales 0-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Lynch  46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
4/4 9/9
D. Lynch 1/1 43 3/3 6
A. Montano  48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
12/17 25/26
A. Montano 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. King  45 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 39.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
31 0 0
C. King 2 39.0 1 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Nevada
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Cox  16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
23.1% 27 0 0 40.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 945 2 1 103.0
N. Cox 3/13 27 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Taua  35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
171 674 10
T. Taua 7 43 0 21
N. Cox  16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 186 3
N. Cox 7 17 0 14
J. Bell  3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Bell 2 4 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Casteel  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 428 2
B. Casteel 6 2 20 0 11
T. Taua  35 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 259 1
T. Taua 2 1 7 0 7
D. Campbell  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 276 0
D. Campbell 2 0 0 0 0
S. Curtis  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 142 1
S. Curtis 1 0 0 0 0
J. Munro  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 101 0
J. Munro 1 0 0 0 0
D. Frank  86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Frank 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Witte  66 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Witte 1-0 1.0 0
D. Togiola  52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Togiola 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Freem  48 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
39 0 0
M. Freem 5 41.2 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Sanders  20 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 17.3 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 37 0
B. Sanders 3 17.3 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Sanders 20 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 6.3 57 0
B. Sanders 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:34 FRESNO 35 4:05 10 65 TD
7:27 FRESNO 26 1:37 7 49 FG
3:14 NEVADA 31 0:43 3 31 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:41 FRESNO 26 2:47 5 12 Punt
11:05 FRESNO 25 4:31 11 75 TD
4:35 FRESNO 16 4:13 6 30 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEVADA 18 1:26 3 8 Punt
9:29 NEVADA 25 2:02 4 13 Punt
5:50 NEVADA 22 2:36 6 8 Fumble
2:31 NEVADA 10 2:50 6 19 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:54 NEVADA 25 0:49 3 4 Punt
6:34 NEVADA 25 1:59 6 19 Punt
0:22 NEVADA 13 0:22 1 -5

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Punt (6 plays, 30 yards, 4:13 poss)

Result Play
-5 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 13
(0:22 - 2nd) N.Cox rushed to NEV 8 for -5 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 8.
Punt
4 & 18 - FRESNO 46
(0:35 - 2nd) C.King punts 41 yards to NEV 13 Center-FRE. B.Sanders returned punt from the NEV 13. Tackled by FRE at NEV 13.
-3 YD
3 & 15 - FRESNO 49
(1:16 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 49. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 49. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 46.
Sack
2 & 7 - FRESNO 43
(2:01 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 49 for -8 yards (T.Witte)
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 46
(2:41 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to NEV 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 43.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 30
(3:18 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 30. Catch made by M.Dalena at FRE 30. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 46.
+11 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 19
(3:56 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 19. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 19. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 30.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 16
(4:35 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 19.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - NEVADA 44
(4:42 - 2nd) M.Freem punts 40 yards to FRE 16 Center-NEV. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
No Gain
3 & 11 - NEVADA 44
(4:48 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Munro.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 45
(5:26 - 2nd) J.Bell rushed to NEV 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45
(5:33 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
+14 YD
3 & 4 - NEVADA 31
(5:57 - 2nd) N.Cox rushed to NEV 45 for 14 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 45.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(6:28 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 31.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(6:34 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
Kickoff
(6:34 - 2nd) D.Lynch kicks 63 yards from FRE 35 to the NEV 2. Fair catch by B.Sanders.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 75 yards, 4:31 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:34 - 2nd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
+3 YD
3 & Goal - FRESNO 3
(6:40 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to NEV 3. Catch made by R.Pauwels at NEV 3. Gain of 3 yards. R.Pauwels for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 8
(6:48 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to NEV 8. Catch made by R.Pauwels at NEV 8. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 3.
-1 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 7
(7:26 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to NEV 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 8.
+10 YD
3 & 5 - FRESNO 17
(8:03 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to NEV 17. Catch made by N.Remigio at NEV 17. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 7.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 18
(8:38 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to NEV 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 17.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 22
(9:19 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to NEV 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 18.
+17 YD
3 & 11 - FRESNO 39
(9:38 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to NEV 39. Catch made by R.Pauwels at NEV 39. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 22.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 38
(9:58 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to NEV 38. Catch made by M.Sherrod at NEV 38. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 38
(10:08 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for M.Sherrod.
+18 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 29
(10:09 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 29. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 29. Gain of yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 47. PENALTY on NEV-D.Watts Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. J.Haener pass complete to FRE 29. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 29. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 47. PENALTY on NEV-D.Watts Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25
(11:05 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 29.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - NEVADA 29
(11:12 - 2nd) M.Freem punts 46 yards to FRE 25 Center-NEV. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
No Gain
3 & 6 - NEVADA 29
(11:20 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Frank.
No Gain
2 & 6 - NEVADA 29
(11:26 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for T.Taua.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(11:54 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 29.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - FRESNO 38
(12:04 - 2nd) C.King punts 37 yards to NEV 25 Center-FRE. Downed by FRE.
Sack
3 & 6 - FRESNO 40
(12:44 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 38 for -2 yards (D.Togiola)
No Gain
2 & 6 - FRESNO 40
(12:48 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for E.Brooks.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 36
(13:25 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 36. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 40.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 30
(14:00 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 30. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 36.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26
(14:41 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 26. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 30.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:50 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - NEVADA 29
(14:52 - 2nd) M.Freem punts 45 yards to FRE 26 Center-NEV. Downed by NEV.
No Gain
3 & 5 - NEVADA 29
(14:57 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
No Gain
2 & 5 - NEVADA 29
(15:00 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 24
(0:25 - 1st) N.Cox scrambles to NEV 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 29.
+9 YD
3 & 5 - NEVADA 15
(0:54 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 15. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 15. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 24.
+11 YD
2 & 16 - NEVADA 4
(1:32 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 15 for 11 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 15.
-1 YD
1 & 15 - NEVADA 5
(2:18 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 4.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 10
(2:25 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 19 for yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 19. PENALTY on NEV-G.Starck Offensive Holding 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(2:31 - 1st) D.Lynch kicks 60 yards from FRE 35 to the NEV 5. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by FRE at NEV 23. PENALTY on NEV-D.Watts Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 31 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:31 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
+22 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 22
(2:36 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to NEV 22. Catch made by M.Dalena at NEV 22. Gain of 22 yards. M.Dalena for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on NEV-T.Williams Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
Penalty
3 & 6 - FRESNO 27
(2:42 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for T.Jones. PENALTY on NEV-D.Togiola Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 31
(3:14 - 1st) M.Sherrod rushed to NEV 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 31
(3:14 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Fumble (6 plays, 8 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
Sack
3 & 9 - NEVADA 37
(3:29 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox sacked at NEV 31 for -6 yards (D.Perales) N.Cox FUMBLES forced by FRE. Fumble RECOVERED by FRE-M.Lawson at NEV 31. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
No Gain
2 & 9 - NEVADA 37
(3:42 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36
(4:01 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 37.
+11 YD
3 & 8 - NEVADA 25
(4:32 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 25. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 36.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - NEVADA 24
(5:00 - 1st) N.Cox rushed to NEV 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 25.
No Gain
2 & 4 - NEVADA 29
(5:27 - 1st) N.Cox rushed to NEV 32 for yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 32. PENALTY on NEV-NEV Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 23
(5:45 - 1st) N.Cox rushed to NEV 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 29.
Kickoff
(5:50 - 1st) D.Lynch kicks 63 yards from FRE 35 to the NEV 2. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by FRE at NEV 22.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 49 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 7 - FRESNO 33
(5:56 - 1st) D.Lynch 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FRE Holder-FRE.
No Gain
3 & 7 - FRESNO 25
(6:02 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for Z.Pope.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 28
(6:42 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to NEV 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 25.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 28
(6:39 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio.
+45 YD
3 & 9 - FRESNO 27
(6:59 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 27. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 27. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 28.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 26
(7:24 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26
(7:27 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 18 - NEVADA 38
(7:34 - 1st) M.Freem punts 36 yards to FRE 26 Center-NEV. Fair catch by Z.Pope.
No Gain
3 & 18 - NEVADA 38
(7:44 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
Penalty
3 & 13 - NEVADA 43
(7:57 - 1st) PENALTY on NEV-A.Madrigal False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 18 - NEVADA 38
(8:26 - 1st) J.Bell rushed to NEV 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 43.
+2 YD
1 & 20 - NEVADA 36
(9:02 - 1st) N.Cox rushed to NEV 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 38.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46
(9:06 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 46 for yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 46. PENALTY on NEV-I.World Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(9:29 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 46 for 21 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 46.
Kickoff
(9:29 - 1st) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 65 yards, 4:05 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:29 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - FRESNO 1
(9:22 - 1st) J.Haener rushed to NEV End Zone for 1 yards. J.Haener for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 3
(9:35 - 1st) J.Moreno-Cropper rushed to NEV 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 1.
-1 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 2
(10:41 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to NEV 3 for -1 yards. J.Mims FUMBLES out of bounds.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 30
(11:04 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to NEV 30. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at NEV 30. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 2.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 44
(11:40 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to NEV 44. Catch made by Z.Pope at NEV 44. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 44
(11:49 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for M.Dalena.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 48
(12:04 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 48. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 44.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 45
(12:41 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 48.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 41
(13:10 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 41. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 45.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35
(13:34 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 41.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - NEVADA 26
(13:41 - 1st) M.Freem punts 39 yards to FRE 35 Center-NEV. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
No Gain
3 & 2 - NEVADA 26
(13:43 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - NEVADA 19
(14:18 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 19. Catch made by T.Taua at NEV 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 26.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18
(14:53 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 19.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) D.Lynch kicks 61 yards from FRE 35 to the NEV 4. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by FRE at NEV 18.
NCAA FB Scores