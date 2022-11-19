Drive Chart
GAST
JMAD




JMAD
1 Pass
7 Rush
10 YDS
3:05 POS
Punt
4TH & 16 JMAD 25
12:14
S.Clark punts 45 yards to GST 30 Center-K.Davis. T.Williams returned punt from the GST 30. Tackled by K.Davis; J.Sarratt at GST 32.
No Gain
3RD & 11 JMAD 30
12:55
T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio sacked at JM 25 for -5 yards (J.Denis; T.Gore)
+5 YD
2ND & 16 JMAD 25
13:36
T.Centeio pass complete to JM 25. Catch made by L.Palmer at JM 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at JM 30.
Penalty
2ND & 11 JMAD 30
13:54
PENALTY on JM-T.Wyatt False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 JMAD 31
14:36
L.Palmer rushed to JM 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.McCollum; J.Clark at JM 30.
+2 YD
2ND & 1 JMAD 29
15:00
P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Gordon; J.Abraham at JM 31.
+9 YD
1ST & 10 JMAD 20
0:03
P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at JM 29.
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:09
M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the JM End Zone. W.Knight returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Johnson at JM 20.
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:09
M.Hayes extra point is good.
JMAD
0 Pass
0 Rush
-16 YDS
0:16 POS
Sack
1ST & 10 JMAD 37
0:18
T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio sacked at JM 21 for -16 yards (S.McCollum) T.Centeio FUMBLES forced by S.McCollum. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-J.Denis at JM 21. J.Denis for yards TOUCHDOWN.
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
Point After TD 0:09
M.Hayes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 0:09
T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio sacked at JM 21 for -16 yards (S.McCollum) T.Centeio FUMBLES forced by S.McCollum. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-J.Denis at JM 21. J.Denis for yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
-16
yds
00:16
pos
9
7
Field Goal 0:30
M.Hayes 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bernstein Holder-K.Loggins.
12
plays
42
yds
4:57
pos
3
7
Point After TD 5:22
C.Wise extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 5:22
T.Centeio pass complete to GST 26. Catch made by K.Thornton at GST 26. Gain of 26 yards. K.Thornton for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
67
yds
5:37
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 3 5
Rushing 0 3
Passing 3 1
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 2-5 2-4
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 51 69
Total Plays 17 19
Avg Gain 3.0 3.6
Net Yards Rushing 18 26
Rush Attempts 10 14
Avg Rush Yards 1.8 1.9
Yards Passing 33 43
Comp. - Att. 3-7 5-5
Yards Per Pass 4.0 3.1
Penalties - Yards 1-10 1-5
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-43.0 2-40.0
Return Yards 2 0
Punts - Returns 1-2 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Georgia State 4-6 100--10
James Madison 6-3 70--7
Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium Harrisonburg, VA
 33 PASS YDS 43
18 RUSH YDS 26
51 TOTAL YDS 69
Georgia State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Grainger  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 33 0 0 82.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.3% 1964 16 7 137.2
D. Grainger 3/7 33 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Gregg  26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
150 669 11
T. Gregg 5 10 0 4
D. Grainger  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
135 700 5
D. Grainger 3 4 0 5
M. Carroll  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
102 556 4
M. Carroll 2 4 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Gregg  26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 48 0
T. Gregg 1 1 16 0 16
J. Credle  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 340 2
J. Credle 3 1 10 0 10
J. Thrash  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 819 5
J. Thrash 2 1 7 0 7
T. Williams  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 118 0
T. Williams 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Muhammad  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Muhammad 2-2 0.0 0
J. Veneziale  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Veneziale 2-1 0.0 0
J. Crawford  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Crawford 2-1 0.0 0
S. McCollum  17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
S. McCollum 1-1 1.0 0
A. Lane  34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Lane 1-1 0.0 0
J. Jones  45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
J. Abraham  48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Abraham 1-1 0.0 0
B. Brown  5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
Q. White  20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
Q. White 0-1 0.0 0
T. Gore  59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
T. Gore 0-1 0.5 0
T. Gordon  23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Gordon 0-2 0.0 0
J. Denis  98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Denis 0-1 0.5 0
M. Jordan  30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Jordan 0-1 0.0 0
J. Clark  44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Clark 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Hayes  39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
8/11 35/36
M. Hayes 1/1 51 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hayes  39 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 43.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
44 0 0
M. Hayes 2 43.0 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Williams 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 9.8 39 0
T. Williams 1 2.0 2 0
James Madison
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Centeio  1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 43 1 0 238.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 2136 17 5 163.8
T. Centeio 5/5 43 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Agyei-Obese  31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
132 740 6
P. Agyei-Obese 5 24 0 9
K. Black  6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 248 3
K. Black 3 18 0 13
L. Palmer  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 332 4
L. Palmer 2 2 0 3
T. Centeio  1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 356 6
T. Centeio 4 -18 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Thornton  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 854 5
K. Thornton 1 1 26 1 26
D. Ravenel  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 176 4
D. Ravenel 1 1 6 0 6
L. Palmer  5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 0
L. Palmer 1 1 5 0 5
K. Black  6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 151 1
K. Black 1 1 3 0 3
W. Knight  25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 55 0
W. Knight 1 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Edwards  5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Edwards 2-1 0.0 0
J. Swann  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Swann 2-0 0.0 0
J. Walker  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Walker 2-1 0.0 0
F. Meehan  49 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Meehan 1-0 0.0 0
J. Green  10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
J. Green 1-1 1.0 0
J. Carpenter  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Carpenter 0-1 0.0 0
T. Jones  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
I. Ukwu  0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Ukwu 0-1 0.0 0
J. Sarratt  12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Sarratt 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Wise  40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
9/14 39/40
C. Wise 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Clark  91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 40.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
41 0 0
S. Clark 2 40.0 0 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Knight  25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 27.5 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 27 0
W. Knight 2 27.5 35 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GAST 25 0:47 3 5 Punt
12:17 GAST 33 1:18 3 4 Punt
5:22 GAST 25 4:57 12 42 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:13 JMAD 24 1:56 3 8 Punt
10:59 JMAD 23 5:37 10 77 TD
0:25 JMAD 37 0:16 1 -16 Fumble
0:09 JMAD 20 3:05 5 5 Punt

JMAD
Dukes
 - Punt (5 plays, 5 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 16 - JMAD 25
(12:14 - 2nd) S.Clark punts 45 yards to GST 30 Center-K.Davis. T.Williams returned punt from the GST 30. Tackled by K.Davis; J.Sarratt at GST 32.
No Gain
3 & 11 - JMAD 30
(12:55 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio sacked at JM 25 for -5 yards (J.Denis; T.Gore)
+5 YD
2 & 16 - JMAD 25
(13:36 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 25. Catch made by L.Palmer at JM 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at JM 30.
Penalty
2 & 11 - JMAD 30
(13:54 - 2nd) PENALTY on JM-T.Wyatt False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 31
(14:36 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.McCollum; J.Clark at JM 30.
+2 YD
2 & 1 - JMAD 29
(15:00 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Gordon; J.Abraham at JM 31.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 20
(0:03 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at JM 29.
Kickoff
(0:09 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the JM End Zone. W.Knight returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Johnson at JM 20.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Fumble (1 plays, -16 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:09 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.
Sack
1 & 10 - JMAD 37
(0:18 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio sacked at JM 21 for -16 yards (S.McCollum) T.Centeio FUMBLES forced by S.McCollum. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-J.Denis at JM 21. J.Denis for yards TOUCHDOWN.
Kickoff
(0:25 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 63 yards from GST 35 to the JM 2. W.Knight returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.McCray at JM 37.

GAST
Panthers
 - Field Goal (12 plays, 42 yards, 4:57 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 11 - GAST 41
(0:30 - 1st) M.Hayes 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bernstein Holder-K.Loggins.
Sack
3 & 10 - GAST 32
(0:42 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at JM 33 for -1 yards (J.Green)
No Gain
2 & 10 - GAST 32
(1:22 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to JM 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Sarratt; J.Green at JM 32.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 32
(1:27 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
+7 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 39
(1:53 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to JM 39. Catch made by J.Thrash at JM 39. Gain of 7 yards. J.Thrash ran out of bounds.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 41
(2:22 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to JM 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Carpenter; J.Sarratt at JM 39.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 45
(2:48 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to JM 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Edwards at JM 41.
+10 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 45
(3:20 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 45. Catch made by J.Credle at GST 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Swann at JM 45.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 44
(3:49 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Walker; T.Jones at GST 45.
+16 YD
3 & 7 - GAST 28
(4:23 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 28. Catch made by T.Gregg at GST 28. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by F.Meehan at GST 44.
No Gain
2 & 7 - GAST 28
(4:55 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at GST 28.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(5:22 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at GST 28.
Kickoff
(5:22 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 77 yards, 5:37 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:22 - 1st) C.Wise extra point is good.
+26 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 26
(5:30 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to GST 26. Catch made by K.Thornton at GST 26. Gain of 26 yards. K.Thornton for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 29
(6:06 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to GST 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad; J.Crawford at GST 26.
Penalty
3 & 7 - JMAD 39
(6:14 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Ravenel. PENALTY on GST-A.Lane Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 11 - JMAD 43
(6:51 - 1st) T.Centeio scrambles to GST 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at GST 39.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 42
(7:26 - 1st) K.Black rushed to GST 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad; J.Veneziale at GST 43.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - JMAD 46
(7:59 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to GST 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at GST 42.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 48
(8:44 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to GST 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at GST 46.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 45
(9:25 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 45. Catch made by K.Black at JM 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Abraham at JM 48.
+13 YD
3 & 1 - JMAD 32
(9:58 - 1st) K.Black rushed to JM 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at JM 45.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 26
(10:33 - 1st) K.Black rushed to JM 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at JM 32.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 23
(10:59 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 23. Catch made by W.Knight at JM 23. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Brown at JM 26.

GAST
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - GAST 37
(11:08 - 1st) M.Hayes punts 40 yards to JM 23 Center-J.Bernstein. Downed by GST.
No Gain
3 & 6 - GAST 37
(11:15 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 35
(11:54 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Ukwu; J.Edwards at GST 37.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 33
(12:17 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Edwards at GST 35.

JMAD
Dukes
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - JMAD 32
(12:27 - 1st) S.Clark punts 35 yards to GST 33 Center-K.Davis. Fair catch by T.Williams.
-1 YD
3 & 1 - JMAD 33
(13:05 - 1st) T.Centeio rushed to JM 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Gordon; A.Lane at JM 32.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 27
(13:46 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 27. Catch made by D.Ravenel at JM 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Q.White; M.Jordan at JM 33.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 24
(14:13 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at JM 27.

GAST
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - GAST 30
(14:23 - 1st) M.Hayes punts 46 yards to JM 24 Center-J.Bernstein. Downed by GST.
No Gain
3 & 5 - GAST 30
(14:30 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 25
(14:55 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GST 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Swann at GST 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(15:00 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
