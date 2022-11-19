Drive Chart
|
|
|GAST
|JMAD
Preview not available
Preview not available
JMAD
1 Pass
7 Rush
10 YDS
3:05 POS
Punt
4TH & 16 JMAD 25
12:14
S.Clark punts 45 yards to GST 30 Center-K.Davis. T.Williams returned punt from the GST 30. Tackled by K.Davis; J.Sarratt at GST 32.
No Gain
3RD & 11 JMAD 30
12:55
T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio sacked at JM 25 for -5 yards (J.Denis; T.Gore)
+5 YD
2ND & 16 JMAD 25
13:36
T.Centeio pass complete to JM 25. Catch made by L.Palmer at JM 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at JM 30.
Penalty
2ND & 11 JMAD 30
13:54
PENALTY on JM-T.Wyatt False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 JMAD 31
14:36
L.Palmer rushed to JM 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.McCollum; J.Clark at JM 30.
+2 YD
2ND & 1 JMAD 29
15:00
P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Gordon; J.Abraham at JM 31.
+9 YD
1ST & 10 JMAD 20
0:03
P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at JM 29.
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:09
M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the JM End Zone. W.Knight returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Johnson at JM 20.
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:09
M.Hayes extra point is good.
JMAD
0 Pass
0 Rush
-16 YDS
0:16 POS
Sack
1ST & 10 JMAD 37
0:18
T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio sacked at JM 21 for -16 yards (S.McCollum) T.Centeio FUMBLES forced by S.McCollum. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-J.Denis at JM 21. J.Denis for yards TOUCHDOWN.
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 0:09
T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio sacked at JM 21 for -16 yards (S.McCollum) T.Centeio FUMBLES forced by S.McCollum. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-J.Denis at JM 21. J.Denis for yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
-16
yds
00:16
pos
9
7
Field Goal 0:30
M.Hayes 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bernstein Holder-K.Loggins.
12
plays
42
yds
4:57
pos
3
7
Touchdown 5:22
T.Centeio pass complete to GST 26. Catch made by K.Thornton at GST 26. Gain of 26 yards. K.Thornton for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
67
yds
5:37
pos
0
6
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|5
|Rushing
|0
|3
|Passing
|3
|1
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-5
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|51
|69
|Total Plays
|17
|19
|Avg Gain
|3.0
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|18
|26
|Rush Attempts
|10
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.8
|1.9
|Yards Passing
|33
|43
|Comp. - Att.
|3-7
|5-5
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|3.1
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-43.0
|2-40.0
|Return Yards
|2
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|33
|PASS YDS
|43
|
|
|18
|RUSH YDS
|26
|
|
|51
|TOTAL YDS
|69
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|3/7
|33
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|5
|10
|0
|4
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|3
|4
|0
|5
|
M. Carroll 23 RB
|M. Carroll
|2
|4
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Credle 8 WR
|J. Credle
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Thrash 2 WR
|J. Thrash
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Muhammad 9 LB
|J. Muhammad
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Veneziale 40 LB
|J. Veneziale
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 10 LB
|J. Crawford
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. McCollum 17 LB
|S. McCollum
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Lane 34 S
|A. Lane
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 45 LB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Abraham 48 LB
|J. Abraham
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown 5 CB
|B. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gore 59 DL
|T. Gore
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Gordon 23 LB
|T. Gordon
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Denis 98 DE
|J. Denis
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Jordan 30 S
|M. Jordan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 44 DE
|J. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|1/1
|51
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|2
|43.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Centeio 1 QB
|T. Centeio
|5/5
|43
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Agyei-Obese 31 RB
|P. Agyei-Obese
|5
|24
|0
|9
|
K. Black 6 RB
|K. Black
|3
|18
|0
|13
|
L. Palmer 5 RB
|L. Palmer
|2
|2
|0
|3
|
T. Centeio 1 QB
|T. Centeio
|4
|-18
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Thornton 8 WR
|K. Thornton
|1
|1
|26
|1
|26
|
D. Ravenel 19 WR
|D. Ravenel
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
L. Palmer 5 RB
|L. Palmer
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Black 6 RB
|K. Black
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
W. Knight 25 RB
|W. Knight
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Edwards 5 DL
|J. Edwards
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Swann 21 CB
|J. Swann
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker 25 LB
|J. Walker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Meehan 49 S
|F. Meehan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green 10 DL
|J. Green
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Carpenter 99 DL
|J. Carpenter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 44 LB
|T. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Ukwu 0 DL
|I. Ukwu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sarratt 12 S
|J. Sarratt
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Wise 40 K
|C. Wise
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Clark 91 P
|S. Clark
|2
|40.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Knight 25 RB
|W. Knight
|2
|27.5
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - JMAD 25(12:14 - 2nd) S.Clark punts 45 yards to GST 30 Center-K.Davis. T.Williams returned punt from the GST 30. Tackled by K.Davis; J.Sarratt at GST 32.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - JMAD 30(12:55 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio sacked at JM 25 for -5 yards (J.Denis; T.Gore)
|+5 YD
2 & 16 - JMAD 25(13:36 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 25. Catch made by L.Palmer at JM 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at JM 30.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - JMAD 30(13:54 - 2nd) PENALTY on JM-T.Wyatt False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 31(14:36 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.McCollum; J.Clark at JM 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - JMAD 29(15:00 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Gordon; J.Abraham at JM 31.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 20(0:03 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at JM 29.
|Kickoff
|(0:09 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the JM End Zone. W.Knight returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Johnson at JM 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:09 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Sack
1 & 10 - JMAD 37(0:18 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio sacked at JM 21 for -16 yards (S.McCollum) T.Centeio FUMBLES forced by S.McCollum. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-J.Denis at JM 21. J.Denis for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Kickoff
|(0:25 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 63 yards from GST 35 to the JM 2. W.Knight returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.McCray at JM 37.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - GAST 41(0:30 - 1st) M.Hayes 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bernstein Holder-K.Loggins.
|Sack
3 & 10 - GAST 32(0:42 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at JM 33 for -1 yards (J.Green)
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAST 32(1:22 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to JM 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Sarratt; J.Green at JM 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 32(1:27 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 39(1:53 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to JM 39. Catch made by J.Thrash at JM 39. Gain of 7 yards. J.Thrash ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 41(2:22 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to JM 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Carpenter; J.Sarratt at JM 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 45(2:48 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to JM 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Edwards at JM 41.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 45(3:20 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 45. Catch made by J.Credle at GST 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Swann at JM 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 44(3:49 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Walker; T.Jones at GST 45.
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - GAST 28(4:23 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 28. Catch made by T.Gregg at GST 28. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by F.Meehan at GST 44.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - GAST 28(4:55 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at GST 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(5:22 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at GST 28.
|Kickoff
|(5:22 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:22 - 1st) C.Wise extra point is good.
|+26 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 26(5:30 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to GST 26. Catch made by K.Thornton at GST 26. Gain of 26 yards. K.Thornton for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 29(6:06 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to GST 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad; J.Crawford at GST 26.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - JMAD 39(6:14 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Ravenel. PENALTY on GST-A.Lane Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - JMAD 43(6:51 - 1st) T.Centeio scrambles to GST 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at GST 39.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 42(7:26 - 1st) K.Black rushed to GST 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad; J.Veneziale at GST 43.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - JMAD 46(7:59 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to GST 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at GST 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 48(8:44 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to GST 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at GST 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 45(9:25 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 45. Catch made by K.Black at JM 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Abraham at JM 48.
|+13 YD
3 & 1 - JMAD 32(9:58 - 1st) K.Black rushed to JM 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at JM 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 26(10:33 - 1st) K.Black rushed to JM 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at JM 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 23(10:59 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 23. Catch made by W.Knight at JM 23. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Brown at JM 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - GAST 37(11:08 - 1st) M.Hayes punts 40 yards to JM 23 Center-J.Bernstein. Downed by GST.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - GAST 37(11:15 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 35(11:54 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Ukwu; J.Edwards at GST 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 33(12:17 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Edwards at GST 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - JMAD 32(12:27 - 1st) S.Clark punts 35 yards to GST 33 Center-K.Davis. Fair catch by T.Williams.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - JMAD 33(13:05 - 1st) T.Centeio rushed to JM 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Gordon; A.Lane at JM 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 27(13:46 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 27. Catch made by D.Ravenel at JM 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Q.White; M.Jordan at JM 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 24(14:13 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at JM 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - GAST 30(14:23 - 1st) M.Hayes punts 46 yards to JM 24 Center-J.Bernstein. Downed by GST.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - GAST 30(14:30 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 25(14:55 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GST 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Swann at GST 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
-
AP
8BAMA
0
34
4th 8:28 ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
20
28
4th 9:28 ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
0
56
4th 9:52 ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
18
28
4th 12:03 SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
17
10
4th 12:52 ABC
-
IND
MICHST
31
31
4th 10:16 BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
9
17
4th 7:08 FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
20
28
4th 8:52 FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
17
27
4th 11:22 CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
3
49
4th 11:57
-
UMASS
TXAM
3
13
4th 7:06 ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
25
22
4th 7:46 ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
9
14
4th 6:09 ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
28
0
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
10
7
2nd 12:04 ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
7
0
2nd 14:54 ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
28
13
1st 2:10 ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
14
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
7
0
1st 0:00 PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
7
0
1st 0:58 ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
3
1st 12:40 NBC
-
ODU
APLST
0
3
1st 7:40 ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
0
051 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
0
048.5 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
0
066.5 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
0
047.5 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
0
043 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
2OHIOST
MD
0
062.5 O/U
+26.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
0
045 O/U
+19
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
SALA
USM
0
045 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
0
063.5 O/U
+9
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
1UGA
UK
0
047.5 O/U
+22.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
UTTCH
BYU
0
064.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
0
049 O/U
+17
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
0
050 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
0
031.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
0
054 O/U
-5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
0
050 O/U
-6
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
GATECH
13UNC
0
063 O/U
-21
Sat 5:30pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
046 O/U
-5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
0
052.5 O/U
+7
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
0
044.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
0
066.5 O/U
+23
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
14MISS
ARK
0
067.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
0
046.5 O/U
-29
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
0
067.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
0
058.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
0
076.5 O/U
+2
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
COLO
17WASH
0
061.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
043 O/U
-21.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
UAB
6LSU
0
050.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
0
051 O/U
-1
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
056.5 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
29
23
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
12
10
Final ESPU
-
SMU
21TULANE
24
59
Final ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
42
48
Final ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
34
10
Final FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
17
14
Final ESP2
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0