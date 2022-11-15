|
|
|HOU
|ECU
East Carolina looks for bounce-back win over Houston
Houston and East Carolina already are bowl-eligible, but there is still plenty to be decided when the teams meet Saturday in an American Athletic Conference game in Greenville, N.C.
The Pirates (6-4, 3-3 AAC) will head home after a 27-25, close-but-no-cigar loss at Cincinnati on Friday that snapped their three-game winning streak. The setback also eliminated the Pirates in the conference championship race.
The Cougars (6-4, 4-2) are still mathematically alive for a berth in the AAC championship game but will have to win out and get a lot of help.
East Carolina outplayed Cincinnati last week, amassing more yards (454-310) and winning the time-of-possession battle (36:43 to 23:17). ECU also did not commit a turnover.
The Pirates limited Cincinnati to 66 yards on the ground but were victimized by two long scoring passes (55 and 76 yards). East Carolina also allowed a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
"You just can't give up those explosive plays and the kickoff return," East Carolina coach Mike Houston said. "That's it. That's the ballgame right there. If we make those plays, make a tackle on the kickoff return, it's a different ballgame."
East Carolina took a 25-24 lead late in the third quarter, only to see Cincinnati produce the game-winning field goal from 21 yards out with 9:42 to play.
"The way the kids battled back in the second half, got the lead -- we just need to be able to finish it off there at the end," Houston said.
The Pirates' four losses this season are by a combined 21 points, 15 of which came in a defeat at Tulane on Oct. 8.
The Cougars came from behind to beat Temple 43-36 at home last week, bouncing back after a 77-63 loss at SMU and winning their fourth game in its past five outings.
Quarterback Clayton Tune hit Matthew Golden with a 44-yard TD pass with 40 seconds to play to cap the comeback. Tune finished with 318 total yards (289 passing, 29 rushing) and four touchdowns -- three through the air.
Stacy Sneed ran for 143 yards in the win, rushing for at least 100 yards for the second time in the past four games.
"There's been times this season when the defense has been good, times when the offense has been good, and there's been times when the special teams has been good -- and then there's been times where all three sides stink," Houston coach Dana Holgorsen said. "We don't quit, so I commend our coaches and our players for just attacking it and not quitting."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|4
|Rushing
|0
|2
|Passing
|5
|1
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-4
|0-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|133
|111
|Total Plays
|16
|17
|Avg Gain
|8.3
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|11
|39
|Rush Attempts
|2
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|122
|72
|Comp. - Att.
|9-14
|4-10
|Yards Per Pass
|8.7
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|2-17
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-45.0
|2-44.5
|Return Yards
|0
|2
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|122
|PASS YDS
|72
|
|
|11
|RUSH YDS
|39
|
|
|133
|TOTAL YDS
|111
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|9/14
|122
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Dell 1 WR
|N. Dell
|3
|2
|59
|1
|47
|
T. Henry 4 RB
|T. Henry
|2
|2
|32
|0
|33
|
K. Carter 8 WR
|K. Carter
|3
|2
|31
|0
|18
|
C. Trahan 85 TE
|C. Trahan
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Golden 10 WR
|M. Golden
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Walker 29 RB
|K. Walker
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
B. Henry 87 TE
|B. Henry
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Mwaniki 28 DB
|T. Mwaniki
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Henry 4 RB
|T. Henry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bell 17 DL
|A. Bell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 6 DB
|J. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 13 DL
|S. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Emery 32 DB
|J. Emery
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ceaser 9 DL
|N. Ceaser
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mutin 3 LB
|D. Mutin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Green 23 DB
|A. Green
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cheeks 30 LB
|T. Cheeks
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nwankwo 10 DL
|C. Nwankwo
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilkins 22 P
|L. Wilkins
|1
|45.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|4/10
|72
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mitchell 2 RB
|K. Mitchell
|5
|48
|0
|24
|
M. Gunn Jr. 21 RB
|M. Gunn Jr.
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|1
|1
|55
|0
|55
|
C. Johnson 5 WR
|C. Johnson
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Gunn Jr. 21 RB
|M. Gunn Jr.
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Mitchell 2 RB
|K. Mitchell
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Jones 4 TE
|R. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Winstead 11 WR
|I. Winstead
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Stringer 7 S
|G. Stringer
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fleming 1 CB
|M. Fleming
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stephens 13 DL
|C. Stephens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Smith 10 LB
|X. Smith
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 6 LB
|T. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wood 32 S
|J. Wood
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Morris 90 DL
|E. Morris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Powell 0 CB
|J. Powell
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Lewis 11 LB
|J. Lewis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Larsen 1 P
|L. Larsen
|2
|44.5
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ECU 32(15:00 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for R.Jones.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - ECU 29(0:30 - 1st) M.Gunn rushed to HOU 32 for -3 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at HOU 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 34(1:14 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to HOU 34. Catch made by M.Gunn at HOU 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo; A.Green at HOU 29.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 47(1:35 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to HOU 34 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at HOU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 47(1:52 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 29(2:18 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to HOU 47 for 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Henry at HOU 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ECU 22(2:22 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead. PENALTY on HOU-J.Emery Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - HOU 33(2:30 - 1st) L.Wilkins punts 45 yards to ECU 22 Center-D.Beal. Fair catch by M.Fleming.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - HOU 33(2:30 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 33. Catch made by M.Golden at HOU 33. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 50. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for M.Golden.
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - HOU 24(3:26 - 1st) C.Tune rushed to HOU 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by G.Stringer at HOU 33.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 26(4:02 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 26. Catch made by K.Walker at HOU 26. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by G.Stringer; X.Smith at HOU 24.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 8 - ECU 26(4:12 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|+8 YD
3 & 16 - ECU 34(4:48 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to HOU 34. Catch made by C.Johnson at HOU 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Ceaser; A.Green at HOU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - ECU 34(4:50 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 28(5:06 - 1st) H.Ahlers scrambles to HOU 35 for -6 yards. H.Ahlers FUMBLES forced by A.Bell. Fumble RECOVERED by ECU-K.Mitchell at HOU 35. Tackled by HOU at HOU 34.
|+55 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 17(6:06 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 17. Catch made by J.Hatfield at ECU 17. Gain of 55 yards. Tackled by T.Mwaniki at HOU 28.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 14 - HOU 38(6:14 - 1st) C.Tune pass INTERCEPTED at ECU 15. Intercepted by J.Powell at ECU 15. Tackled by HOU at ECU 17.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - HOU 38(6:18 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for K.Carter.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 34(7:00 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to ECU 34. Catch made by B.Henry at ECU 34. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by M.Fleming at ECU 38.
|+47 YD
3 & 14 - HOU 19(7:49 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 19. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 19. Gain of 47 yards. N.Dell ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
2 & 20 - HOU 13(8:32 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 13. Catch made by C.Trahan at HOU 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson; G.Stringer at HOU 19.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 23(8:55 - 1st) B.Campbell rushed to HOU 27 for yards. Tackled by S.Mims at HOU 27. PENALTY on HOU-J.Freeman Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 23(9:01 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - ECU 33(9:08 - 1st) L.Larsen punts 44 yards to HOU 23 Center-C.Garfield. Fair catch by N.Dell.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ECU 33(9:14 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 29(9:47 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Cheeks; A.Bell at ECU 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25(10:23 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 25. Catch made by K.Mitchell at ECU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Emery; T.Cheeks at ECU 29.
|Kickoff
|(10:23 - 1st) K.Ramsey kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:22 - 1st) K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 12(10:29 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to ECU 12. Catch made by N.Dell at ECU 12. Gain of 12 yards. N.Dell for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+33 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 45(11:09 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to ECU 45. Catch made by T.Henry at ECU 45. Gain of 33 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Fleming; J.Wood at ECU 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 45(11:12 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for M.Golden.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 37(11:39 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 37. Catch made by K.Carter at HOU 37. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis; J.Wood at ECU 45.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - HOU 24(12:16 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 24. Catch made by K.Carter at HOU 24. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Stephens; X.Smith at HOU 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - HOU 22(12:59 - 1st) T.Henry rushed to HOU 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Stringer; E.Morris at HOU 24.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 23(13:36 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 23. Catch made by T.Henry at HOU 23. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Wood; X.Smith at HOU 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - ECU 32(13:43 - 1st) L.Larsen punts 45 yards to HOU 23 Center-C.Garfield. Fair catch by N.Dell.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ECU 32(13:49 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 29(14:32 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Williams; T.Cheeks at ECU 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo; D.Mutin at ECU 29.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Ramsey kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
