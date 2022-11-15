|
|
|IND
|MICHST
Michigan State in position to bowl over Indiana
A bowl berth seemed like a longshot for Michigan State a few weeks ago.
It's now well within reach.
A victory against Indiana in their home finale on Saturday will give the Spartans (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) enough victories to participate in the postseason. If they lose, they'll have one more shot when they journey to Penn State the following weekend.
The Spartans have won three of their last four games, pulling out single-digit victories over Wisconsin, Illinois and Rutgers.
While qualifying for a bowl might seem to be the primary goal for his team, Spartans coach Mel Tucker doesn't want to discuss the elephant in the room.
"We talked (Monday) morning about not really talking about becoming bowl eligible," he said. "We're just focused on playing our best game of the season, our best 60 (minutes) of complementary football, and focus on what it takes to be able to get what we want on Saturday. And that's the process."
Tucker's aim is a simpler one.
"Our goal is to play our best football in November," he said. "We want to finish strong."
So far, so good. The momentum from the road upset of the Fighting Illini on Nov. 5 carried over to their victory over the Scarlet Knights, at least offensively. Payton Thorne threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns, while running backs Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard combined for 165 yards on 27 carries.
Indiana (3-7, 1-6) will look to snap a seven-game losing streak. The Hoosiers had the misfortune of facing Penn State and Ohio State on back-to-back weekends and got pummeled each time.
It's uncertain whether Indiana will go with Connor Bazelak, who has started most of the season, or Dexter Williams II at quarterback this week.
The Spartans have won 11 of the last 13 meetings with the Hoosiers. The winner will get the traditional trophy, the Old Brass Spittoon.
"Not every program has the opportunity to play trophy games and rivalry games," Indiana coach Tom Allen said. "It's a great opportunity for us to play for the Brass Spittoon, a trophy we've had twice since I've been here and they currently have it right now. Much, much to play for."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|7
|Rushing
|3
|1
|Passing
|0
|5
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|2-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|67
|104
|Total Plays
|13
|17
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|67
|16
|Rush Attempts
|12
|10
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|1.6
|Yards Passing
|0
|88
|Comp. - Att.
|0-1
|5-7
|Yards Per Pass
|-4.0
|12.6
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-40.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|88
|
|
|67
|RUSH YDS
|16
|
|
|67
|TOTAL YDS
|104
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Williams II 5 QB
|D. Williams II
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Williams II 5 QB
|D. Williams II
|6
|48
|1
|34
|
S. Shivers 2 RB
|S. Shivers
|5
|22
|0
|11
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 1 DB
|D. Matthews
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. McCullough 0 LB
|D. McCullough
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Casey 44 LB
|A. Casey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
|J. Head Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 17 DB
|J. Haynes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Nofoagatoto'a 50 DL
|S. Nofoagatoto'a
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Lucas Jr. 51 DL
|P. Lucas Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanguinetti 19 DB
|J. Sanguinetti
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Elliott 94 DL
|D. Elliott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 92 LB
|A. Bryant
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Dunnam 15 DB
|P. Dunnam
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell 93 K
|C. Campbell
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Evans 94 P
|J. Evans
|1
|40.0
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|2
|32.5
|43
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|5/7
|88
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Broussard 3 RB
|J. Broussard
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|6
|5
|0
|4
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Coleman 0 WR
|K. Coleman
|4
|4
|74
|0
|39
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Carr 6 TE
|M. Carr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Haladay 27 LB
|C. Haladay
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fletcher 5 DE
|M. Fletcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 33 DB
|K. Brooks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 S
|X. Henderson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunt 99 DT
|J. Hunt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dunn 98 DE
|A. Dunn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mangham 1 S
|J. Mangham
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. VanSumeren 13 LB
|B. VanSumeren
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mallory 94 DT
|D. Mallory
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Slade 64 DT
|J. Slade
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Patton 93 K
|B. Patton
|1/1
|19
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 13 - IND 49(1:00 - 1st) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams sacked at IU 43 for -8 yards (D.Mallory; J.Slade)
|No Gain
2 & 13 - IND 49(1:04 - 1st) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for IU.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 46(1:39 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to MSU 49 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 49.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
4 & 1 - MICHST 50(1:42 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 46 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Casey; A.Bryant at MSU 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - MICHST 48(2:02 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough at MSU 50.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - MICHST 44(2:35 - 1st) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Elliott; P.Lucas at MSU 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 41(2:55 - 1st) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Lucas; B.Fitzgerald at MSU 44.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - MICHST 27(3:37 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 27. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 27. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at MSU 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 24(4:13 - 1st) J.Reed rushed to MSU 27 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Williams at MSU 27.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 11(4:50 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 11. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 11. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews; J.Williams at MSU 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 10(5:19 - 1st) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Nofoagatoto'a; D.Matthews at MSU 11.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - IND 50(5:24 - 1st) J.Evans punts 40 yards to MSU 10 Center-S.Wracher. Fair catch by J.Reed.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - IND 49(6:04 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to IU 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at IU 50.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - IND 49(6:38 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Fletcher at IU 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 43(7:19 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Mangham; X.Henderson at IU 49.
|+15 YD
3 & 3 - IND 28(7:56 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to IU 43 for 15 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at IU 43.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - IND 28(8:33 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to IU 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Dunn at IU 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 22(8:56 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to IU 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson; J.Mangham at IU 28.
|Kickoff
|(9:02 - 1st) J.Stone kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to the IU End Zone. J.Lucas returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Lowery; M.Spencer at IU 22.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - MICHST 9(9:07 - 1st) B.Patton 19 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Donovan Holder-B.Baringer.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MICHST 2(9:14 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Berger.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MICHST 2(9:55 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to IU 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at IU 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MICHST 2(10:44 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to IU 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough; A.Bryant at IU 2.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - MICHST 7(10:48 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed. PENALTY on IU-J.Williams Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - MICHST 21(11:07 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to IU 21. Catch made by J.Reed at IU 21. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at IU 7.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(11:46 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to IU 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Head at IU 21.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - MICHST 33(12:06 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to IU 33. Catch made by K.Coleman at IU 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Sanguinetti; P.Dunnam at IU 25.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MICHST 33(12:10 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for M.Carr.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(12:43 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to IU 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Head; J.Haynes at IU 33.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(13:12 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 25. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 25. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at IU 36.
|Kickoff
|(13:12 - 1st) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:12 - 1st) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|+34 YD
2 & 7 - IND 34(13:21 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to MSU End Zone for 34 yards. D.Williams for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 37(13:57 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to MSU 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; B.VanSumeren at MSU 34.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - IND 48(14:23 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to MSU 37 for 11 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson at MSU 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 50(14:50 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to MSU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hunt at MSU 48.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Stone kicks 58 yards from MSU 35 to the IU 7. J.Lucas returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Stone at IU 50.
