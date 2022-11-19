|
|
|KSTATE
|WVU
Plenty at stake for No. 15 Kansas State at West Virginia
There are plenty of postseason ramifications in play as No. 15 Kansas State travels to Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday afternoon for a Big 12 clash with West Virginia.
The Wildcats (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) can clinch a spot in the conference championship game against TCU -- and a chance to avenge one of their two league losses -- with wins in their final two games. They can also clinch that spot with a victory over the Mountaineers and a Texas loss at Kansas on Saturday.
West Virginia (4-6, 2-5) can secure bowl eligibility -- and possibly save head coach Neal Brown's job -- with victories in its final two games.
K-State's fortunes turned dramatically with last week's 31-3 win at Baylor. The Wildcats came into that game tied with Baylor and Texas for second place in the conference. The win over the Bears and the Longhorns' loss to TCU put the Wildcats back into the driver's seat.
"A lot of the things happened that we needed to have happen to be successful," head coach Chris Klieman said Tuesday. "(Defeating Baylor) was a big win on the road against a really talented team.
"We have to do the same thing this week."
Klieman said that backup Will Howard will be the starting quarterback while noting that Adrian Martinez is "not out for the season" with a leg injury. Howard has been brilliant so far this season in his appearances.
In three games (two in relief of an injured Martinez), Howard is 53-of-84 (63.1 percent) for 717 yards and nine touchdowns, with just one interception. His nine touchdowns are three more than Martinez has in nine games.
"It's his football team," Klieman said. "Everybody knows Will has been playing at a high level. I don't think it changes (his preparation) at all. He's a young player, but he's played a lot of games. I don't think he'll go about it any differently."
West Virginia kept its postseason hopes alive with a come-from-behind 23-20 victory over Oklahoma last Saturday. Casey Legg's 25-yard field goal as time expired gave the Mountaineers their first victory ever over the Sooners at home.
"Huge win," Brown said. "Since joining the Big 12 in 2012, there have been several really good football teams and great players here, but this team is the first to get it done. Proud of the staff and proud of the players for getting that done."
ESPN reported Saturday that Garrett Greene will start at quarterback in place of JT Daniels, who was ineffective in the first half against Oklahoma. Greene was responsible for all three West Virginia touchdowns, two with his legs and the other with his arm. He ran for a career-best 119 yards on 14 attempts and was 12-of-22 passing for 138 yards.
"We knew if we were going to win the game, the only (way) we were going to win the game was by controlling the clock and running the football," Brown said after the game. "They really started pressuring us early in the game with edge pressure.
"A running quarterback is a much better answer for that. (Greene) still made some mistakes, but we were able to get out of some of those. I'm happy for him. He waited his time, and he didn't complain. He went in there and did a nice job."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|6
|Rushing
|4
|2
|Passing
|4
|3
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-1
|0-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|185
|157
|Total Plays
|16
|17
|Avg Gain
|11.6
|9.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|99
|43
|Rush Attempts
|10
|10
|Avg Rush Yards
|9.9
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|86
|114
|Comp. - Att.
|4-6
|4-7
|Yards Per Pass
|14.3
|16.3
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|37
|43
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-37
|1-43
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|86
|PASS YDS
|114
|
|
|99
|RUSH YDS
|43
|
|
|185
|TOTAL YDS
|157
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Howard 18 QB
|W. Howard
|4/6
|86
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Giddens 31 RB
|D. Giddens
|2
|49
|1
|49
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|6
|36
|1
|15
|
W. Howard 18 QB
|W. Howard
|2
|14
|1
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|2
|2
|34
|0
|26
|
S. Wheeler 19 TE
|S. Wheeler
|1
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
K. Warner 85 WR
|K. Warner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Boye-Doe 25 CB
|E. Boye-Doe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mott 38 DE
|B. Mott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cheatum 21 S
|D. Cheatum
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mason 9 S
|C. Mason
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Moore 41 LB
|A. Moore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duke 29 LB
|K. Duke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Purnell 32 LB
|D. Purnell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Allen 52 LB
|N. Allen
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pickle 93 DE
|J. Pickle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Huggins 92 NT
|E. Huggins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|2
|29.5
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Greene 6 QB
|G. Greene
|4/7
|114
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson Jr. 26 RB
|J. Johnson Jr.
|4
|26
|0
|13
|
T. Mathis Jr. 24 RB
|T. Mathis Jr.
|3
|9
|0
|8
|
G. Greene 6 QB
|G. Greene
|3
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|3
|2
|97
|2
|71
|
C. Braham 11 WR
|C. Braham
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Burks 2 S
|A. Burks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ruffin 14 DB
|M. Ruffin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cox 7 S
|J. Cox
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ajayi 4 CB
|R. Ajayi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Floyd 24 S
|M. Floyd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bartlett 10 LB
|J. Bartlett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Kpogba 8 LB
|L. Kpogba
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Carr 44 LB
|L. Carr
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stills 55 DL
|D. Stills
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Legg 48 K
|C. Legg
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WVU 19(2:02 - 1st) G.Greene rushed to WVU 19 for yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum; E.Huggins at WVU 19. PENALTY on KST-J.Hayes Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 19(2:10 - 1st) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|Kickoff
|(2:17 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the WVU End Zone. S.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Clifton at WVU 19.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:17 - 1st) T.Zentner extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - KSTATE 1(2:27 - 1st) W.Howard rushed to WVU End Zone for 1 yards. W.Howard for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+26 YD
3 & 3 - KSTATE 27(2:49 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to WVU 27. Catch made by M.Knowles at WVU 27. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by R.Ajayi at WVU 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 34(3:23 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to WVU 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Burks at WVU 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34(3:31 - 1st) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - WVU 34(3:32 - 1st) G.Greene rushed to WVU 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Green at WVU 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WVU 34(4:07 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Green at WVU 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - WVU 33(4:39 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at WVU 34.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(5:12 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Mason at WVU 33.
|Kickoff
|(5:12 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:12 - 1st) T.Zentner extra point is good.
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 49(5:26 - 1st) D.Giddens rushed to WVU End Zone for 49 yards. D.Giddens for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 32(6:13 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 32. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 32. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Burks at WVU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 32(6:34 - 1st) D.Giddens rushed to KST 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Burks at KST 32.
|Kickoff
|(6:41 - 1st) P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the KST End Zone. M.Knowles returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Cox at KST 32.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(6:41 - 1st) C.Legg extra point is no good.
|Penalty
|(6:41 - 1st) PENALTY on WVU-WVU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play. No Play.
|Int
2 & 10 - KSTATE 39(6:55 - 1st) W.Howard pass INTERCEPTED at KST 43. Intercepted by M.Ruffin at KST 43. M.Ruffin for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 39(7:25 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Carr; D.Stills at KST 39.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - KSTATE 31(7:54 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 31. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 31. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Ruffin at KST 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(8:26 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Cox; L.Kpogba at KST 31.
|Kickoff
|(8:26 - 1st) P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the KST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:26 - 1st) C.Legg extra point is good.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 26(8:45 - 1st) G.Greene pass complete to KST 26. Catch made by S.James at KST 26. Gain of 26 yards. S.James for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+15 YD
4 & 4 - WVU 41(9:11 - 1st) G.Greene pass complete to KST 41. Catch made by C.Braham at KST 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by E.Boye-Doe at KST 26.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WVU 41(9:44 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to KST 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Allen; D.Purnell at KST 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 47(10:21 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to KST 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Allen; B.Mott at KST 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 47(10:29 - 1st) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for C.Braham.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 40(11:03 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to KST 47 for 13 yards. Tackled by E.Boye-Doe at KST 47.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - WVU 32(11:23 - 1st) G.Greene rushed to WVU 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum; A.Moore at WVU 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(11:51 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Duke; J.Pickle at WVU 32.
|Kickoff
|(11:51 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:51 - 1st) T.Zentner extra point is good.
|Penalty
|(11:51 - 1st) PENALTY on KST-U.Seumalo False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play. No Play. No Play.
|Int
3 & 8 - WVU 27(12:04 - 1st) G.Greene pass INTERCEPTED at WVU 37. Intercepted by C.Mason at WVU 37. C.Mason for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WVU 27(12:31 - 1st) G.Greene rushed to WVU 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Green; E.Huggins at WVU 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 27(12:52 - 1st) Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Mott at WVU 27. G.Greene pass complete to WVU 27.
|Kickoff
|(12:52 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:52 - 1st) T.Zentner extra point is good.
|+15 YD
2 & 3 - KSTATE 15(13:07 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to WVU End Zone for 15 yards. D.Vaughn for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 22(13:33 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to WVU 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Cox at WVU 15.
|+33 YD
2 & 9 - KSTATE 45(13:53 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 45. Catch made by S.Wheeler at KST 45. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by M.Ruffin at WVU 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 44(14:23 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Ruffin; J.Bartlett at KST 45.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 31(14:52 - 1st) W.Howard rushed to KST 44 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd at KST 44.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) P.Grothaus kicks 61 yards from WVU 35 to the KST 4. M.Knowles returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Floyd at KST 31.
