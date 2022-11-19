Drive Chart
LAMON
TROY

LAMON
3 Pass
1 Rush
30 YDS
1:14 POS
+17 YD
3RD & 13 LAMON 33
0:46
C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 33. Catch made by F.Lloyd at ULM 33. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; T.Harris at ULM 50.
+2 YD
2ND & 15 LAMON 31
0:53
C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 31. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson at ULM 33.
No Gain
1ST & 15 LAMON 31
0:59
C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett.
Penalty
1ST & 10 LAMON 36
1:04
PENALTY on ULM-J.Frett False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
2ND & 4 LAMON 31
1:24
C.Rogers rushed to ULM 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at ULM 36.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 LAMON 25
1:51
C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at ULM 31.
Kickoff
Kickoff
1:51
Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
PAT Good
Kickoff
1:51
B.Buce extra point is good.
LAMON
0 Pass
0 Rush
-12 YDS
0:13 POS
Sack
2ND & 10 LAMON 25
2:01
C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 13 for -12 yards (TRY) C.Rogers FUMBLES forced by S.Brown. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-A.Showers at ULM 13. A.Showers for yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1ST & 10 LAMON 25
2:04
C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
Point After TD 1:51
B.Buce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
20
Touchdown 1:40
C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 13 for -12 yards (TRY) C.Rogers FUMBLES forced by S.Brown. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-A.Showers at ULM 13. A.Showers for yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
-12
yds
00:13
pos
0
19
Point After TD 2:04
B.Buce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
13
Touchdown 2:04
D.Billingsley rushed to ULM End Zone for 1 yards. D.Billingsley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
63
yds
2:46
pos
0
12
Field Goal 11:08
B.Buce 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Q.Skinner Holder-Q.Hawkins.
11
plays
53
yds
5:35
pos
0
6
Field Goal 3:07
B.Buce 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Q.Skinner Holder-Q.Hawkins.
9
plays
33
yds
3:54
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 5 10
Rushing 2 4
Passing 2 6
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 2-5 4-8
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 59 179
Total Plays 23 35
Avg Gain 2.6 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 12 101
Rush Attempts 11 19
Avg Rush Yards 1.1 5.3
Yards Passing 47 78
Comp. - Att. 7-12 10-16
Yards Per Pass 1.9 3.9
Penalties - Yards 4-25 2-20
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-55.0 1-34.0
Return Yards 0 15
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-15
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
UL-Monroe 4-6 00--0
Troy 8-2 317--20
Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium Troy, AL
 47 PASS YDS 78
12 RUSH YDS 101
59 TOTAL YDS 179
UL-Monroe
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Rogers  6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 47 0 0 91.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.7% 2136 14 7 148.5
C. Rogers 7/12 47 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Jackson  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
122 452 6
M. Jackson 3 5 0 2
C. Rogers  6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
113 261 3
C. Rogers 7 4 0 10
A. Luke  9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
A. Luke 1 3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
F. Lloyd Jr.  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 108 0
F. Lloyd Jr. 1 1 17 0 17
A. Henry  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 57 0
A. Henry 2 2 11 0 7
M. Jackson  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 44 0
M. Jackson 3 3 11 0 6
B. Knight  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 175 1
B. Knight 2 1 8 0 8
B. Mortimer  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 77 0
B. Mortimer 1 1 8 0 8
T. Howell  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 775 6
T. Howell 3 0 0 0 0
J. Frett  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 356 2
J. Frett 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Calligan  30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
K. Calligan 3-3 0.0 0
L. Tillery  0 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
L. Tillery 3-1 1.0 0
D. Mayberry  1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Mayberry 1-1 0.0 0
D. Godsey Jr.  13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Godsey Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
M. Batton  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Batton 1-0 0.0 0
T. Odom  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Odom 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Ledet Jr.  5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
Q. Ledet Jr. 1-4 0.0 0
Z. Woodard  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-5 0 0.0
Z. Woodard 0-5 0.0 0
C. Thomas  91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Thomas 0-1 0.0 0
K. Snyder  12 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Snyder 0-2 0.0 0
C. Vigers  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Vigers 0-3 0.0 0
A. Campbell  93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Campbell 0-1 0.0 0
T. Driggers  2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
T. Driggers 0-5 0.0 0
Q. Drake  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Q. Drake 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. McCormick  34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 55.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
51 0 0
D. McCormick 2 55.0 1 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Troy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Watson  18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 78 0 0 103.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.6% 2165 9 9 135.2
G. Watson 10/16 78 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Vidal  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 94 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
127 556 3
K. Vidal 12 94 0 21
D. Billingsley  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
106 509 4
D. Billingsley 3 13 1 9
J. Woods  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 35 0
J. Woods 1 0 0 0
G. Watson  18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 -110 2
G. Watson 3 -6 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Johnson  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 692 4
T. Johnson 8 6 42 0 15
D. Stoudemire  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 371 1
D. Stoudemire 2 2 21 0 13
R. Johnson  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 426 3
R. Johnson 1 1 11 0 11
P. Higgins  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 88 1
P. Higgins 1 1 4 0 4
D. Lewis  2 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 103 2
D. Lewis 3 0 0 0 0
M. Vice  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 98 1
M. Vice 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Harris  8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Harris 2-2 0.0 0
K. Robertson  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Robertson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Stringer  34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Stringer 1-0 0.0 0
W. Choloh  5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
W. Choloh 1-0 1.0 0
T. Thomas  36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Thomas 1-1 0.0 0
R. Steward  29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Steward 1-0 0.0 0
S. Brown  21 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
R. Jibunor  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Jibunor 1-0 0.0 0
T. Jackson  98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Jackson 0-1 0.0 0
A. Showers  3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Showers 0-1 0.0 0
O. Fletcher  11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
O. Fletcher 0-1 0.0 0
C. Slocum Jr.  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Slocum Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
K. Swanson  23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Swanson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Buce  13 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
13/15 23/24
B. Buce 2/2 45 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Rivers  44 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 34.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
46 0 0
M. Rivers 1 34.0 1 34
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Woods  1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 19 0
J. Woods 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Johnson 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
T. Johnson 1 15.0 15 0
TROY
Trojans

Result Play
+17 YD
3 & 13 - TROY 33
(0:46 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 33. Catch made by F.Lloyd at ULM 33. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; T.Harris at ULM 50.
+2 YD
2 & 15 - TROY 31
(0:53 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 31. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson at ULM 33.
No Gain
1 & 15 - TROY 31
(0:59 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 36
(1:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULM-J.Frett False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - TROY 31
(1:24 - 2nd) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at ULM 36.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(1:51 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at ULM 31.

ULM
Warhawks

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:51 - 2nd) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Fumble (2 plays, -12 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:51 - 2nd) B.Buce extra point is good.
Sack
2 & 10 - LAMON 25
(2:01 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 13 for -12 yards (TRY) C.Rogers FUMBLES forced by S.Brown. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-A.Showers at ULM 13. A.Showers for yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(2:04 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
Kickoff
(2:04 - 2nd) Z.Long kicks 63 yards from TRY 35 to the ULM 2. Fair catch by A.Luke.

TROY
Trojans
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 63 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:04 - 2nd) B.Buce extra point is good.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - TROY 1
(2:06 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to ULM End Zone for 1 yards. D.Billingsley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Penalty
1 & Goal - TROY 1
(2:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULM-C.Thomas Defensive Offside 0 yards accepted. No Play.
+19 YD
2 & 3 - TROY 20
(3:01 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 1 for 19 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers; D.Mayberry at ULM 1.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 27
(3:22 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers; K.Calligan at ULM 20.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 39
(3:55 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 27 for 12 yards. Tackled by L.Tillery at ULM 27.
+16 YD
2 & 2 - TROY 45
(4:07 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 39 for 16 yards. Tackled by K.Calligan at ULM 39.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 37
(4:50 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard; Q.Drake at TRY 45.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Downs (10 plays, 38 yards, 6:18 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 5 - LAMON 37
(4:56 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
+10 YD
3 & 15 - LAMON 47
(5:38 - 2nd) C.Rogers scrambles to TRY 37 for 10 yards. C.Rogers ran out of bounds.
+4 YD
2 & 19 - LAMON 49
(6:18 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 49. Catch made by A.Henry at ULM 49. Gain of 4 yards. ran out of bounds.
Sack
1 & 10 - LAMON 42
(6:57 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 49 for -9 yards (W.Choloh)
+6 YD
3 & 5 - LAMON 48
(7:41 - 2nd) C.Rogers scrambles to TRY 42 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - LAMON 49
(8:23 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 49. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at TRY 48.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 47
(8:59 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Stringer at ULM 49.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - LAMON 39
(10:01 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 39. Catch made by B.Knight at ULM 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; K.Swanson at ULM 47.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 36
(10:27 - 2nd) A.Luke rushed to ULM 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at ULM 39.
No Gain
2 & 9 - LAMON 26
(10:38 - 2nd) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 26 for yards. C.Rogers FUMBLES forced by R.Steward. Fumble RECOVERED by ULM-C.Rogers at ULM 26. Tackled by TRY at ULM 26. PENALTY on TRY-T.Harris Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(11:08 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Harris; A.Showers at ULM 26.
Kickoff
(11:08 - 2nd) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.

TROY
Trojans
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 58 yards, 5:35 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 6 - TROY 35
(11:13 - 2nd) B.Buce 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Q.Skinner Holder-Q.Hawkins.
No Gain
3 & 6 - TROY 28
(11:13 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to ULM 28. Catch made by T.Johnson at ULM 28. Gain of yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 14. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 32
(12:10 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to ULM 32. Catch made by T.Johnson at ULM 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Godsey at ULM 28.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 32
(12:54 - 2nd) J.Woods rushed to ULM 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard; K.Snyder at ULM 32.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 47
(13:42 - 2nd) G.Watson pass INTERCEPTED at ULM 30. Intercepted by C.Vigers at ULM 30. Tackled by TRY at ULM 30. PENALTY on ULM-K.Snyder Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 42
(13:54 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to ULM End Zone for 21 yards. K.Vidal for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TRY-D.Ross Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+8 YD
3 & 7 - TROY 34
(14:26 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 34. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers; D.Godsey at TRY 42.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 31
(15:00 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet; C.Thomas at TRY 34.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 31
(0:49 - 1st) G.Watson scrambles to TRY 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Snyder; Q.Ledet at TRY 31.
+8 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 23
(1:13 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 23. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.Tillery; Q.Drake at TRY 31.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 14
(1:37 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at TRY 23.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 14
(1:43 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - LAMON 33
(1:50 - 1st) D.McCormick punts 53 yards to TRY 14 Center-T.Corley. Fair catch by T.Johnson.
No Gain
3 & 2 - LAMON 33
(1:56 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for B.Knight.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - LAMON 26
(2:34 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 26. Catch made by A.Henry at ULM 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson; O.Fletcher at ULM 33.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(3:09 - 1st) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by TRY at ULM 26.
Kickoff
(3:09 - 1st) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.

TROY
Trojans
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 33 yards, 3:54 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - TROY 25
(3:15 - 1st) B.Buce 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Q.Skinner Holder-Q.Hawkins.
+8 YD
3 & 12 - TROY 25
(3:54 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by T.Johnson at ULM 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Calligan at ULM 17.
No Gain
2 & 12 - TROY 25
(4:01 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Lewis.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 23
(4:36 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet; T.Driggers at ULM 25.
+13 YD
3 & 9 - TROY 36
(5:14 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to ULM 36. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at ULM 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Calligan at ULM 23.
No Gain
2 & 9 - TROY 36
(5:19 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Lewis.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 37
(5:54 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet; Z.Woodard at ULM 36.
+11 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 48
(6:27 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to ULM 48. Catch made by R.Johnson at ULM 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Calligan; C.Vigers at ULM 37.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 50
(7:03 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet at ULM 48.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - LAMON 8
(7:16 - 1st) D.McCormick punts 57 yards to TRY 35 Center-T.Corley. T.Johnson returned punt from the TRY 35. Tackled by ULM at TRY 50.
No Gain
3 & 10 - LAMON 8
(7:30 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
+2 YD
2 & 12 - LAMON 6
(8:14 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor at ULM 8.
No Gain
2 & 7 - LAMON 11
(8:32 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher at ULM 13. PENALTY on ULM-J.Frett Offensive Holding 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 8
(9:08 - 1st) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by TRY at ULM 11.

TROY
Trojans
 - Punt (11 plays, 30 yards, 5:52 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 18 - TROY 42
(9:18 - 1st) M.Rivers punts 34 yards to ULM 8 Center-Q.Skinner. Downed by K.Swanson.
Sack
3 & 6 - TROY 30
(9:53 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at ULM 42 for -12 yards (L.Tillery)
+1 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 31
(10:30 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to ULM 31. Catch made by T.Johnson at ULM 31. Gain of 1 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 34
(11:04 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers; A.Campbell at ULM 31.
+6 YD
4 & 6 - TROY 40
(11:43 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to ULM 40. Catch made by T.Johnson at ULM 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Odom at ULM 34.
No Gain
3 & 6 - TROY 40
(11:49 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for M.Vice.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 44
(12:30 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to ULM 44. Catch made by P.Higgins at ULM 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Tillery at ULM 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 44
(12:55 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Lewis.
+6 YD
3 & 3 - TROY 50
(13:16 - 1st) G.Watson scrambles to ULM 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard; Q.Drake at ULM 44.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - TROY 49
(13:53 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Mayberry at ULM 50.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 43
(14:22 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers; K.Calligan at TRY 49.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 28
(14:48 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 28. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 28. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers; Z.Woodard at TRY 43.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Sutherland kicks 62 yards from ULM 35 to the TRY 3. J.Woods returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Vigers at TRY 28.
NCAA FB Scores