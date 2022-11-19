Drive Chart
|
|
|LAMON
|TROY
LAMON
3 Pass
1 Rush
30 YDS
1:14 POS
+17 YD
3RD & 13 LAMON 33
0:46
C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 33. Catch made by F.Lloyd at ULM 33. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; T.Harris at ULM 50.
+2 YD
2ND & 15 LAMON 31
0:53
C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 31. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson at ULM 33.
No Gain
1ST & 15 LAMON 31
0:59
C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett.
Penalty
1ST & 10 LAMON 36
1:04
PENALTY on ULM-J.Frett False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
2ND & 4 LAMON 31
1:24
C.Rogers rushed to ULM 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at ULM 36.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 LAMON 25
1:51
C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at ULM 31.
Kickoff
Kickoff
1:51
Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
PAT Good
Kickoff
1:51
B.Buce extra point is good.
LAMON
0 Pass
0 Rush
-12 YDS
0:13 POS
Sack
2ND & 10 LAMON 25
2:01
C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 13 for -12 yards (TRY) C.Rogers FUMBLES forced by S.Brown. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-A.Showers at ULM 13. A.Showers for yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1ST & 10 LAMON 25
2:04
C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
Touchdown 1:40
C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 13 for -12 yards (TRY) C.Rogers FUMBLES forced by S.Brown. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-A.Showers at ULM 13. A.Showers for yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
-12
yds
00:13
pos
0
19
Touchdown 2:04
D.Billingsley rushed to ULM End Zone for 1 yards. D.Billingsley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
63
yds
2:46
pos
0
12
Field Goal 11:08
B.Buce 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Q.Skinner Holder-Q.Hawkins.
11
plays
53
yds
5:35
pos
0
6
Field Goal 3:07
B.Buce 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Q.Skinner Holder-Q.Hawkins.
9
plays
33
yds
3:54
pos
0
3
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|10
|Rushing
|2
|4
|Passing
|2
|6
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-5
|4-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|59
|179
|Total Plays
|23
|35
|Avg Gain
|2.6
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|12
|101
|Rush Attempts
|11
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.1
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|47
|78
|Comp. - Att.
|7-12
|10-16
|Yards Per Pass
|1.9
|3.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-25
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-55.0
|1-34.0
|Return Yards
|0
|15
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|47
|PASS YDS
|78
|
|
|12
|RUSH YDS
|101
|
|
|59
|TOTAL YDS
|179
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Rogers 6 QB
|C. Rogers
|7/12
|47
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Jackson 2 RB
|M. Jackson
|3
|5
|0
|2
|
C. Rogers 6 QB
|C. Rogers
|7
|4
|0
|10
|
A. Luke 9 WR
|A. Luke
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Lloyd Jr. 0 WR
|F. Lloyd Jr.
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
A. Henry 1 RB
|A. Henry
|2
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
M. Jackson 2 RB
|M. Jackson
|3
|3
|11
|0
|6
|
B. Knight 17 WR
|B. Knight
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Mortimer 16 WR
|B. Mortimer
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Howell 4 WR
|T. Howell
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Frett 5 WR
|J. Frett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Calligan 30 S
|K. Calligan
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tillery 0 CB
|L. Tillery
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Mayberry 1 CB
|D. Mayberry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Godsey Jr. 13 CB
|D. Godsey Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Batton 44 LB
|M. Batton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Odom 3 S
|T. Odom
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Ledet Jr. 5 DT
|Q. Ledet Jr.
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Woodard 9 LB
|Z. Woodard
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 91 DT
|C. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Snyder 12 DE
|K. Snyder
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Vigers 7 CB
|C. Vigers
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Campbell 93 DE
|A. Campbell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Driggers 2 LB
|T. Driggers
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Drake 10 LB
|Q. Drake
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. McCormick 34 P
|D. McCormick
|2
|55.0
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|10/16
|78
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|12
|94
|0
|21
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|3
|13
|1
|9
|
J. Woods 1 RB
|J. Woods
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|3
|-6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|8
|6
|42
|0
|15
|
D. Stoudemire 11 WR
|D. Stoudemire
|2
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
R. Johnson 0 WR
|R. Johnson
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
P. Higgins 16 WR
|P. Higgins
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Lewis 2 TE
|D. Lewis
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Vice 88 TE
|M. Vice
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Harris 8 S
|T. Harris
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robertson 7 LB
|K. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stringer 34 LB
|J. Stringer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Choloh 5 DT
|W. Choloh
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 36 LB
|T. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Steward 29 LB
|R. Steward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 21 DT
|S. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jibunor 9 LB
|R. Jibunor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 98 DT
|T. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Showers 3 DE
|A. Showers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fletcher 11 CB
|O. Fletcher
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Slocum Jr. 4 S
|C. Slocum Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swanson 23 S
|K. Swanson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Buce 13 K
|B. Buce
|2/2
|45
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Rivers 44 P
|M. Rivers
|1
|34.0
|1
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Woods 1 RB
|J. Woods
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
3 & 13 - TROY 33(0:46 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 33. Catch made by F.Lloyd at ULM 33. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; T.Harris at ULM 50.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - TROY 31(0:53 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 31. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson at ULM 33.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - TROY 31(0:59 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 36(1:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULM-J.Frett False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - TROY 31(1:24 - 2nd) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at ULM 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(1:51 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at ULM 31.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:51 - 2nd) B.Buce extra point is good.
|Sack
2 & 10 - LAMON 25(2:01 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 13 for -12 yards (TRY) C.Rogers FUMBLES forced by S.Brown. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-A.Showers at ULM 13. A.Showers for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(2:04 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
|Kickoff
|(2:04 - 2nd) Z.Long kicks 63 yards from TRY 35 to the ULM 2. Fair catch by A.Luke.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:04 - 2nd) B.Buce extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TROY 1(2:06 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to ULM End Zone for 1 yards. D.Billingsley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - TROY 1(2:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULM-C.Thomas Defensive Offside 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
2 & 3 - TROY 20(3:01 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 1 for 19 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers; D.Mayberry at ULM 1.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 27(3:22 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers; K.Calligan at ULM 20.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 39(3:55 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 27 for 12 yards. Tackled by L.Tillery at ULM 27.
|+16 YD
2 & 2 - TROY 45(4:07 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 39 for 16 yards. Tackled by K.Calligan at ULM 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 37(4:50 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard; Q.Drake at TRY 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 5 - LAMON 37(4:56 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
|+10 YD
3 & 15 - LAMON 47(5:38 - 2nd) C.Rogers scrambles to TRY 37 for 10 yards. C.Rogers ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
2 & 19 - LAMON 49(6:18 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 49. Catch made by A.Henry at ULM 49. Gain of 4 yards. ran out of bounds.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LAMON 42(6:57 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 49 for -9 yards (W.Choloh)
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - LAMON 48(7:41 - 2nd) C.Rogers scrambles to TRY 42 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - LAMON 49(8:23 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 49. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at TRY 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 47(8:59 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Stringer at ULM 49.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - LAMON 39(10:01 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 39. Catch made by B.Knight at ULM 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; K.Swanson at ULM 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 36(10:27 - 2nd) A.Luke rushed to ULM 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at ULM 39.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LAMON 26(10:38 - 2nd) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 26 for yards. C.Rogers FUMBLES forced by R.Steward. Fumble RECOVERED by ULM-C.Rogers at ULM 26. Tackled by TRY at ULM 26. PENALTY on TRY-T.Harris Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(11:08 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Harris; A.Showers at ULM 26.
|Kickoff
|(11:08 - 2nd) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - TROY 35(11:13 - 2nd) B.Buce 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Q.Skinner Holder-Q.Hawkins.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TROY 28(11:13 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to ULM 28. Catch made by T.Johnson at ULM 28. Gain of yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 14. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 32(12:10 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to ULM 32. Catch made by T.Johnson at ULM 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Godsey at ULM 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 32(12:54 - 2nd) J.Woods rushed to ULM 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard; K.Snyder at ULM 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 47(13:42 - 2nd) G.Watson pass INTERCEPTED at ULM 30. Intercepted by C.Vigers at ULM 30. Tackled by TRY at ULM 30. PENALTY on ULM-K.Snyder Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 42(13:54 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to ULM End Zone for 21 yards. K.Vidal for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TRY-D.Ross Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - TROY 34(14:26 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 34. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers; D.Godsey at TRY 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 31(15:00 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet; C.Thomas at TRY 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 31(0:49 - 1st) G.Watson scrambles to TRY 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Snyder; Q.Ledet at TRY 31.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 23(1:13 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 23. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.Tillery; Q.Drake at TRY 31.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 14(1:37 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at TRY 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 14(1:43 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - LAMON 33(1:50 - 1st) D.McCormick punts 53 yards to TRY 14 Center-T.Corley. Fair catch by T.Johnson.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LAMON 33(1:56 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for B.Knight.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - LAMON 26(2:34 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 26. Catch made by A.Henry at ULM 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson; O.Fletcher at ULM 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(3:09 - 1st) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by TRY at ULM 26.
|Kickoff
|(3:09 - 1st) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - TROY 25(3:15 - 1st) B.Buce 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Q.Skinner Holder-Q.Hawkins.
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - TROY 25(3:54 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by T.Johnson at ULM 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Calligan at ULM 17.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TROY 25(4:01 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Lewis.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 23(4:36 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet; T.Driggers at ULM 25.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - TROY 36(5:14 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to ULM 36. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at ULM 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Calligan at ULM 23.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TROY 36(5:19 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Lewis.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 37(5:54 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet; Z.Woodard at ULM 36.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 48(6:27 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to ULM 48. Catch made by R.Johnson at ULM 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Calligan; C.Vigers at ULM 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 50(7:03 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet at ULM 48.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - LAMON 8(7:16 - 1st) D.McCormick punts 57 yards to TRY 35 Center-T.Corley. T.Johnson returned punt from the TRY 35. Tackled by ULM at TRY 50.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LAMON 8(7:30 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - LAMON 6(8:14 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor at ULM 8.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LAMON 11(8:32 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher at ULM 13. PENALTY on ULM-J.Frett Offensive Holding 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 8(9:08 - 1st) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by TRY at ULM 11.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - TROY 42(9:18 - 1st) M.Rivers punts 34 yards to ULM 8 Center-Q.Skinner. Downed by K.Swanson.
|Sack
3 & 6 - TROY 30(9:53 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at ULM 42 for -12 yards (L.Tillery)
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 31(10:30 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to ULM 31. Catch made by T.Johnson at ULM 31. Gain of 1 yards.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 34(11:04 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers; A.Campbell at ULM 31.
|+6 YD
4 & 6 - TROY 40(11:43 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to ULM 40. Catch made by T.Johnson at ULM 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Odom at ULM 34.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TROY 40(11:49 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for M.Vice.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 44(12:30 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to ULM 44. Catch made by P.Higgins at ULM 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Tillery at ULM 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 44(12:55 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Lewis.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - TROY 50(13:16 - 1st) G.Watson scrambles to ULM 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard; Q.Drake at ULM 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - TROY 49(13:53 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ULM 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Mayberry at ULM 50.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 43(14:22 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers; K.Calligan at TRY 49.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 28(14:48 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 28. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 28. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers; Z.Woodard at TRY 43.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Sutherland kicks 62 yards from ULM 35 to the TRY 3. J.Woods returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Vigers at TRY 28.
