NAL
1 Pass
7 Rush
21 YDS
1:45 POS
No Gain
1st Quarter
Point After TD 7:15
C.Howard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 7:37
J.Ducker rushed to UNA End Zone for 6 yards. J.Ducker for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
36
yds
1:21
pos
0
13
Point After TD 9:29
C.Howard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:37
S.Henigan pass complete to UNA 38. Catch made by E.Lewis at UNA 38. Gain of 38 yards. E.Lewis for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
3
plays
55
yds
1:16
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 4 7
Rushing 4 1
Passing 0 6
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 0-2 2-4
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 53 148
Total Plays 15 19
Avg Gain 3.5 7.8
Net Yards Rushing 40 27
Rush Attempts 11 7
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 3.9
Yards Passing 13 121
Comp. - Att. 2-4 7-12
Yards Per Pass 3.3 9.2
Penalties - Yards 1-5 2-20
Touchdowns 0 2
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-35.0 2-37.5
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
North Alabama 1-9 0---0
Memphis 5-5 14---14
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Memphis, TN
 13 PASS YDS 121
40 RUSH YDS 27
53 TOTAL YDS 148
North Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Walters  6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 13 0 0 77.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 2125 19 10 137.7
N. Walters 2/4 13 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Walters  6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
84 156 2
N. Walters 2 21 0 11
S. Powell  27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
201 1472 18
S. Powell 9 19 0 6
J. Wallace  53 LS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Wallace 1 10 0 10
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Kenebrew  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 640 8
T. Kenebrew 2 1 9 0 9
C. Swan  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 331 2
C. Swan 1 1 4 0 4
D. Lacey  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 380 7
D. Lacey 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Green  0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Green 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Contorno  37 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 35.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 35.0 0
S. Contorno 2 35.0 0 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Warden  14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 13 0
K. Warden 1 22.0 22 0
J. Daniels  34 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
J. Daniels 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Memphis
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Henigan  5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 121 1 0 170.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.5% 2782 17 7 143.5
S. Henigan 7/12 121 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Ducker  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 23 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 326 3
J. Ducker 3 23 1 9
W. Ducksworth  97 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
W. Ducksworth 1 9 0 9
S. Smith  15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 49 0
S. Smith 3 6 0 5
S. Henigan  5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
124 294 4
S. Henigan 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
E. Lewis  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 70 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 451 4
E. Lewis 3 3 70 1 38
C. Prieskorn  86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 480 6
C. Prieskorn 2 1 18 0 18
S. Smith  15 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 44 0
S. Smith 1 1 14 0 14
R. Taylor  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 132 0
R. Taylor 3 1 13 0 13
A. Martin  28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 222 1
A. Martin 2 1 6 0 6
J. Ivory  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 444 2
J. Ivory 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Q. Johnson  15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
Q. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Howard  16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
18/20 35/36
C. Howard 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Doyle  17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 37.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
40 0 0
J. Doyle 2 37.5 2 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Ross  1 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 31.0 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 36 0
D. Ross 1 31.0 31 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:31 NAL 15 1:46 3 3 Punt
9:29 NAL 25 0:53 2 12 Fumble
7:15 NAL 26 3:56 5 12 Punt
1:45 NAL 10 1:45 4 21
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MEMP 34 2:29 5 16 Punt
10:45 MEMP 45 1:16 3 55 TD
8:36 NAL 36 1:21 5 36 TD
3:19 MEMP 29 1:34 6 21 Punt

