Drive Chart
|
|
|NAL
|MEMP
NAL
1 Pass
7 Rush
21 YDS
1:45 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 NAL 31
15:00
S.Powell rushed to UNA 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 31.
+2 YD
2ND & 1 NAL 29
0:21
S.Powell rushed to UNA 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 31.
+9 YD
1ST & 10 NAL 20
1:01
N.Walters pass complete to UNA 20. Catch made by T.Kenebrew at UNA 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 29.
+10 YD
2ND & 10 NAL 10
1:40
N.Walters rushed to UNA 20 for 10 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 20.
No Gain
1ST & 10 NAL 10
1:45
N.Walters steps back to pass. N.Walters pass incomplete intended for T.Kenebrew.
MEMP
1 Pass
3 Rush
21 YDS
1:34 POS
Punt
4TH & 12 MEMP 50
1:53
J.Doyle punts 40 yards to UNA 10 Center-MEM. Fair catch by K.Warden.
No Gain
3RD & 12 MEMP 50
1:57
S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for R.Taylor.
No Gain
2ND & 12 MEMP 50
2:04
S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for C.Prieskorn.
-2 YD
1ST & 10 NAL 48
2:31
S.Smith rushed to UNA 50 for -2 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 50.
+18 YD
3RD & 5 MEMP 34
2:47
S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 34. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at MEM 34. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 48.
Touchdown 7:37
J.Ducker rushed to UNA End Zone for 6 yards. J.Ducker for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
36
yds
1:21
pos
0
13
Touchdown 9:37
S.Henigan pass complete to UNA 38. Catch made by E.Lewis at UNA 38. Gain of 38 yards. E.Lewis for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
3
plays
55
yds
1:16
pos
0
6
No scoring this quarter
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|7
|Rushing
|4
|1
|Passing
|0
|6
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-2
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|53
|148
|Total Plays
|15
|19
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|7.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|40
|27
|Rush Attempts
|11
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|13
|121
|Comp. - Att.
|2-4
|7-12
|Yards Per Pass
|3.3
|9.2
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-35.0
|2-37.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|13
|PASS YDS
|121
|
|
|40
|RUSH YDS
|27
|
|
|53
|TOTAL YDS
|148
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Walters 6 QB
|N. Walters
|2/4
|13
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Walters 6 QB
|N. Walters
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
S. Powell 27 RB
|S. Powell
|9
|19
|0
|6
|
J. Wallace 53 LS
|J. Wallace
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Kenebrew 5 WR
|T. Kenebrew
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Swan 87 TE
|C. Swan
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Lacey 1 WR
|D. Lacey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Green 0 DL
|K. Green
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Contorno 37 K
|S. Contorno
|2
|35.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Warden 14 WR
|K. Warden
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
J. Daniels 34 RB
|J. Daniels
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Henigan 5 QB
|S. Henigan
|7/12
|121
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ducker 8 RB
|J. Ducker
|3
|23
|1
|9
|
W. Ducksworth 97 DL
|W. Ducksworth
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Smith 15 RB
|S. Smith
|3
|6
|0
|5
|
S. Henigan 5 QB
|S. Henigan
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Lewis 18 WR
|E. Lewis
|3
|3
|70
|1
|38
|
C. Prieskorn 86 TE
|C. Prieskorn
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
S. Smith 15 RB
|S. Smith
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
R. Taylor 3 WR
|R. Taylor
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Ivory 4 WR
|J. Ivory
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Johnson 15 DB
|Q. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Howard 16 K
|C. Howard
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Doyle 17 P
|J. Doyle
|2
|37.5
|2
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Ross 1 DB
|D. Ross
|1
|31.0
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAL 31(15:00 - 2nd) S.Powell rushed to UNA 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - NAL 29(0:21 - 1st) S.Powell rushed to UNA 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 31.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NAL 20(1:01 - 1st) N.Walters pass complete to UNA 20. Catch made by T.Kenebrew at UNA 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 29.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - NAL 10(1:40 - 1st) N.Walters rushed to UNA 20 for 10 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAL 10(1:45 - 1st) N.Walters steps back to pass. N.Walters pass incomplete intended for T.Kenebrew.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - MEMP 50(1:53 - 1st) J.Doyle punts 40 yards to UNA 10 Center-MEM. Fair catch by K.Warden.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - MEMP 50(1:57 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for R.Taylor.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - MEMP 50(2:04 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for C.Prieskorn.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 48(2:31 - 1st) S.Smith rushed to UNA 50 for -2 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 50.
|+18 YD
3 & 5 - MEMP 34(2:47 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 34. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at MEM 34. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 48.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MEMP 34(2:50 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ivory.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 29(3:19 - 1st) S.Smith rushed to MEM 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by UNA at MEM 34.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - NAL 38(3:29 - 1st) S.Contorno punts 33 yards to MEM 29 Center-UNA. Downed by B.Burton.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - NAL 43(3:41 - 1st) PENALTY on UNA-J.Gipson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NAL 43(4:13 - 1st) S.Powell rushed to UNA 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 43. PENALTY on UNA-UNA Illegal Shift 5 yards declined.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - NAL 37(4:59 - 1st) S.Powell rushed to UNA 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAL 36(5:42 - 1st) S.Powell rushed to UNA 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - NAL 30(6:28 - 1st) S.Powell rushed to UNA 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAL 26(7:09 - 1st) N.Walters pass complete to UNA 26. Catch made by C.Swan at UNA 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 30.
|Kickoff
|(7:15 - 1st) T.Gillis kicks 61 yards from MEM 35 to the UNA 4. J.Daniels returns the kickoff. Tackled by MEM at UNA 26.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:15 - 1st) C.Howard extra point is good.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - MEMP 6(7:17 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to UNA End Zone for 6 yards. J.Ducker for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - MEMP 15(7:51 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to UNA 6 for 9 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 6.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MEMP 15(7:56 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for R.Taylor.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 23(8:13 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to UNA 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 15.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 36(8:36 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to UNA 36. Catch made by R.Taylor at UNA 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 23.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAL 36(8:50 - 1st) S.Powell rushed to UNA 37 for 1 yards. S.Powell FUMBLES forced by Q.Johnson. Fumble RECOVERED by MEM-X.Cullens at UNA 36. Tackled by UNA at UNA 36.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NAL 25(9:29 - 1st) N.Walters rushed to UNA 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 36.
|Kickoff
|(9:29 - 1st) T.Gillis kicks 63 yards from MEM 35 to the UNA 2. Fair catch by J.Daniels.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:29 - 1st) C.Howard extra point is good.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 38(9:37 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to UNA 38. Catch made by E.Lewis at UNA 38. Gain of 38 yards. E.Lewis for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - MEMP 49(10:14 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to UNA 49. Catch made by E.Lewis at UNA 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 45(10:45 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 45. Catch made by A.Martin at MEM 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - NAL 18(10:55 - 1st) S.Contorno punts 37 yards to MEM 45 Center-UNA. Downed by UNA.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NAL 18(11:03 - 1st) N.Walters steps back to pass. N.Walters pass incomplete intended for D.Lacey.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - NAL 19(11:50 - 1st) S.Powell rushed to UNA 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAL 15(12:31 - 1st) S.Powell rushed to UNA 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by MEM at UNA 19.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 29 - MEMP 50(12:38 - 1st) J.Doyle punts 35 yards to UNA 15 Center-MEM. Fair catch by K.Warden.
|Penalty
4 & 24 - MEMP 45(12:38 - 1st) PENALTY on MEM-G.Rogers False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 24 - MEMP 45(12:42 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for A.Martin.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - MEMP 30(12:42 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to UNA 30. Catch made by E.Lewis at UNA 30. Gain of 30 yards. E.Lewis for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MEM-G.Rogers Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 7 - MEMP 28(13:27 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan sacked at UNA 30 for -2 yards (K.Green)
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 31(13:54 - 1st) S.Smith rushed to UNA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 28.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 45(14:27 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to UNA 45. Catch made by S.Smith at UNA 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 31.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 34(14:54 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 34. Catch made by E.Lewis at MEM 34. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by UNA at UNA 45.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Contorno kicks 62 yards from UNA 35 to the MEM 3. D.Ross returns the kickoff. Tackled by UNA at MEM 34.
