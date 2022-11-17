|
|
|NMEXST
|MIZZOU
Missouri meets New Mexico State, looks to rebound from lopsided loss
Missouri will continue its quest for bowl eligibility when it hosts New Mexico State on Saturday night in a non-conference game in Columbia, Mo.
The Tigers (4-6) will try to rebound from last week's 66-24 loss at No. 5 Tennessee when they play the Aggies (4-5).
A victory would allow Missouri to bid for a 6-6 finish when its faces Arkansas in its regular-season finale next week.
Missouri's previously strong defense gave up 724 total yards to the Volunteers.
"Obviously, Tennessee is really good and [quarterback] Hendon Hooker and those guys play really well," Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "But we weren't ourselves. We missed some tackles. Didn't cover the way we normally cover."
Tigers quarterback Brady Cook passed for 217 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 106 yards against the Volunteers. But the offense bogged down in the second half, and the game go out of hand.
Now Missouri is looking to bounce back on Senior Day.
"The best thing we can do right now is look ahead and come back home to Faurot Field and celebrate the seniors who fought through a lot to be here and find a way to stop the momentum from this game and try to carry it on to the next game," Drinkwitz said. "We can do that."
The Aggies are riding their first three-game winning streak since 2017. They have consecutive victories over New Mexico (21-9 score), UMass (23-13) and FCS opponent Lamar (51-14) under first-year coach Jerry Kill.
"I feel like it says that we are learning how to win," Aggies defensive lineman Izaiah Reed told the Las Cruces Sun News. "It's really easy to play down to the competition, but we have been focusing on it, and coach Kill has been expressing to us that any team on any given Saturday can beat anybody."
Aggies quarterback Diego Pavia had a solid game against Lamar, completing 13 of 18 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 81 yards on eight carries.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|14
|Rushing
|3
|7
|Passing
|2
|7
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-6
|7-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|77
|217
|Total Plays
|21
|35
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|47
|98
|Rush Attempts
|11
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|30
|119
|Comp. - Att.
|3-10
|9-14
|Yards Per Pass
|3.0
|8.5
|Penalties - Yards
|1-13
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-38.5
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|2
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|30
|PASS YDS
|119
|
|
|47
|RUSH YDS
|98
|
|
|77
|TOTAL YDS
|217
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Pavia 10 QB
|D. Pavia
|3/10
|30
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Pavia 10 QB
|D. Pavia
|4
|26
|0
|12
|
J. Jones 3 RB
|J. Jones
|5
|16
|0
|6
|
S. Thomas 4 RB
|S. Thomas
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Brady 12 WR
|J. Brady
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. David 11 WR
|K. David
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
T. Whitford 85 TE
|T. Whitford
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Jones 3 RB
|J. Jones
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Bellamy 1 WR
|C. Bellamy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Brady 12 WR
|J. Brady
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Carlson 35 P
|J. Carlson
|2
|38.5
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Brady 12 WR
|J. Brady
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|9/14
|119
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Schrader 20 RB
|C. Schrader
|13
|48
|1
|8
|
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|4
|40
|0
|18
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Schrader 20 RB
|C. Schrader
|3
|3
|41
|0
|21
|
R. Hoerstkamp 84 TE
|R. Hoerstkamp
|1
|1
|32
|1
|32
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|2
|2
|20
|0
|13
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|1
|1
|12
|1
|12
|
T. Dove 1 WR
|T. Dove
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Lovett 7 WR
|D. Lovett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Chepyator 45 TE
|K. Chepyator
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis 92 K
|H. Mevis
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:28 - 2nd) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 32(4:39 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to NMS 32. Catch made by R.Hoerstkamp at NMS 32. Gain of 32 yards. R.Hoerstkamp for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 32(4:50 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to NMS 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 35(5:46 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to NMS 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 32.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 44(6:20 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to NMS 44. Catch made by C.Schrader at NMS 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 35.
|+18 YD
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 38(6:45 - 2nd) B.Cook scrambles to NMS 44 for 18 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 36(7:42 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at MIZ 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 34(8:07 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at MIZ 36.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - NMEXST 34(8:20 - 2nd) J.Carlson punts 34 yards to MIZ 32 Center-NMS. L.Burden returned punt from the MIZ 32. Tackled by NMS at MIZ 34.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - NMEXST 34(8:11 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for C.Bellamy.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NMEXST 34(8:16 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for NMS.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 35(8:43 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - NMEXST 31(8:56 - 2nd) D.Pavia scrambles to NMS 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - NMEXST 30(10:49 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to NMS 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 24(11:47 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to NMS 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 30.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 13(12:02 - 2nd) D.Pavia scrambles to NMS 24 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MIZ at NMS 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(12:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on NMS-J.Robinson Personal Foul / Offense 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(12:02 - 2nd) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:02 - 2nd) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MIZZOU 2(12:07 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to NMS End Zone for 2 yards. C.Schrader for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - MIZZOU 6(12:32 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to NMS 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 2.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 12(13:04 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to NMS 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 6.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 14(13:30 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to NMS 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 12.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 21(13:59 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to NMS 21. Catch made by B.Banister at NMS 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 14.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 23(14:30 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to NMS 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 21.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 28(14:47 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to NMS 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 23.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(15:00 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to NMS 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 28.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 47(0:27 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to NMS 47. Catch made by C.Schrader at NMS 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(1:00 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to NMS 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(1:13 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for MIZ.
|+21 YD
3 & 13 - MIZZOU 26(1:43 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 26. Catch made by C.Schrader at MIZ 26. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by NMS at MIZ 47.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - MIZZOU 26(1:48 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for N.Peat.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 29(2:23 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 26 for -3 yards. Tackled by NMS at MIZ 26.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 22(2:53 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 22. Catch made by N.Peat at MIZ 22. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at MIZ 29. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 19(3:27 - 1st) L.Burden rushed to MIZ 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by NMS at MIZ 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 19(3:35 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for D.Lovett.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - NMEXST 38(3:43 - 1st) J.Carlson punts 43 yards to MIZ 19 Center-NMS. Fair catch by L.Burden.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NMEXST 38(3:50 - 1st) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for K.David.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 37(4:33 - 1st) J.Brady rushed to NMS 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 37(4:44 - 1st) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for K.David.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - NMEXST 25(5:22 - 1st) D.Pavia scrambles to NMS 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 37.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NMEXST 25(5:28 - 1st) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for NMS.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 21(6:07 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 25.
|Kickoff
|(6:14 - 1st) S.Koetting kicks 64 yards from MIZ 35 to the NMS 1. J.Brady returns the kickoff. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 21.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:14 - 1st) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 12(6:22 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to NMS 12. Catch made by L.Burden at NMS 12. Gain of 12 yards. L.Burden for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 12(6:30 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for K.Chepyator.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 19(6:59 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to NMS 19. Catch made by T.Dove at NMS 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 12.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 22(7:32 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to NMS 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 19.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 17(8:00 - 1st) PENALTY on MIZ-R.Hoerstkamp False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 24(8:31 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to NMS 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 17.
|+13 YD
4 & 5 - MIZZOU 37(8:49 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to NMS 37. Catch made by B.Banister at NMS 37. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 24.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(9:07 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to NMS 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 37.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(10:27 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to NMS 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 38(10:41 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for MIZ.
|+15 YD
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 43(11:20 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to NMS 42 for 15 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(11:32 - 1st) L.Burden rushed to MIZ 43 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NMS at MIZ 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 2 - NMEXST 36(11:36 - 1st) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NMEXST 36(12:13 - 1st) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Brady.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - NMEXST 40(12:35 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to MIZ 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 44(13:13 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to MIZ 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 40.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - NMEXST 48(13:33 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 48. Catch made by T.Whitford at NMS 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 41(13:54 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 41. Catch made by J.Jones at NMS 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 40(14:30 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to NMS 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 41.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 25. Catch made by K.David at NMS 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by MIZ at NMS 40.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
-
GATECH
13UNC
21
17
4th 2:48 ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
17
20
4th 9:54 PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
23
10
3rd 4:46 ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
6
10
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
17
28
2nd 2:10 ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
7
3
2nd 0:03 FS1
-
14MISS
ARK
3
21
2nd 10:54 SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
0
21
2nd 4:28 ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
0
28
2nd 11:29 ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
7
3
1st 3:24 ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
0
0
1st 3:57 FOX
-
COLO
17WASH
0
060.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
043 O/U
-21.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
UAB
6LSU
0
050.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
0
051 O/U
-1
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
056.5 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
29
23
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
12
10
Final ESPU
-
SMU
21TULANE
24
59
Final ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
42
48
Final ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
34
10
Final FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
17
14
Final ESP2
-
AP
8BAMA
0
34
Final ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
26
28
Final ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
7
56
Final ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
24
31
Final SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
17
19
Final ABC
-
IND
MICHST
39
31
Final/2OT BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
9
17
Final FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
29
28
Final FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
17
34
Final CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
17
49
Final
-
UMASS
TXAM
3
20
Final ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
23
22
Final ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
15
14
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
41
7
Final ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
40
42
Final ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
42
3
Final ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
48
31
Final ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
59
Final ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
31
20
Final PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
31
7
Final ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
44
Final NBC
-
ODU
APLST
14
27
Final ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
21
49
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
16
34
Final ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
21
26
Final ESP3
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
10
40
Final ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
10
25
Final
-
2OHIOST
MD
43
30
Final ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
55
10
Final BTN
-
SALA
USM
27
20
Final NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
55
14
Final FS1
-
1UGA
UK
16
6
Final CBS
-
UTTCH
BYU
26
52
Final ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
23
3
Final ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
6
40
Final ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
13
10
Final FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
17
41
Final SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
13
16
Final ESP3
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0