Drive Chart
|
|
|SJST
|UTAHST
Preview not available
Preview not available
UTAHST
7 Pass
7 Rush
61 YDS
4:17 POS
+8 YD
2ND & 7 SJST 43
2:58
C.Legas pass complete to SJS 43. Catch made by B.Cobbs at SJS 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Shelton; C.Williams at SJS 35.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 SJST 46
3:26
C.Legas pass complete to SJS 46. Catch made by B.Cobbs at SJS 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Shelton at SJS 43.
+4 YD
3RD & 3 UTAHST 50
3:44
C.Legas pass complete to UTS 50. Catch made by J.Sterzer at UTS 50. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Shelton at SJS 46.
+6 YD
2ND & 9 UTAHST 44
4:12
C.Legas pass complete to UTS 44. Catch made by J.Sterzer at UTS 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at UTS 50.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 UTAHST 43
4:37
C.Tyler rushed to UTS 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Pollard; K.Harmon at UTS 44.
+5 YD
2ND & 3 UTAHST 38
5:18
C.Legas pass complete to UTS 38. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at UTS 43.
+7 YD
1ST & 10 UTAHST 31
5:35
C.Legas pass complete to UTS 31. Catch made by B.Lane at UTS 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Jenkins at UTS 38.
+24 YD
3RD & 7 UTAHST 7
5:50
C.Legas pass complete to UTS 7. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 7. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by SJS at UTS 31.
Penalty
3RD & 2 UTAHST 12
6:01
C.Legas pass complete to UTS 12. Catch made by B.Lane at UTS 12. Gain of yards. Tackled by SJS at UTS 23. PENALTY on UTS-A.Edwards Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
3RD & 7 SJST 7
6:08
C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn. PENALTY on SJS-SJS Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Touchdown 12:18
C.Cordeiro pass complete to UTS 36. Catch made by E.Cooks at UTS 36. Gain of 36 yards. E.Cooks for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
86
yds
2:42
pos
6
0
No scoring this quarter
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|7
|Rushing
|0
|2
|Passing
|4
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-2
|4-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|109
|95
|Total Plays
|11
|20
|Avg Gain
|9.9
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|15
|18
|Rush Attempts
|4
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|2.3
|Yards Passing
|94
|77
|Comp. - Att.
|4-7
|9-12
|Yards Per Pass
|13.4
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-36.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|22
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-22
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|94
|PASS YDS
|77
|
|
|15
|RUSH YDS
|18
|
|
|109
|TOTAL YDS
|95
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|4/7
|94
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|3
|7
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Cooks 4 WR
|E. Cooks
|3
|2
|51
|1
|36
|
J. Lockhart 11 WR
|J. Lockhart
|3
|2
|43
|0
|23
|
J. Canaan 85 TE
|J. Canaan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Shelton 23 CB
|N. Shelton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jenkins 27 S
|A. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 1 DB
|C. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hall 92 DL
|C. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanders 99 DL
|M. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Matau 8 LB
|A. Matau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Eklund 24 LB
|J. Eklund
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jenkins 22 S
|T. Jenkins
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Harmon 45 LB
|K. Harmon
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pollard 10 LB
|J. Pollard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Toia 78 DL
|S. Toia
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Fehoko 42 DL
|V. Fehoko
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Parham 6 LB
|B. Parham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Schive 49 K
|T. Schive
|0/0
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Benham 28 P
|T. Benham
|1
|36.0
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Jernagin 0 CB
|I. Jernagin
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Legas 5 QB
|C. Legas
|9/12
|77
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Tyler Jr. 4 RB
|C. Tyler Jr.
|6
|12
|0
|4
|
C. Legas 5 QB
|C. Legas
|2
|6
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Cobbs 8 WR
|B. Cobbs
|4
|4
|46
|0
|24
|
T. Vaughn 0 WR
|T. Vaughn
|4
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
J. Sterzer 83 TE
|J. Sterzer
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
B. Lane 87 TE
|B. Lane
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. McGriff 10 WR
|J. McGriff
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Vaughns 11 DE
|B. Vaughns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Anyanwu 22 CB
|M. Anyanwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vongphachanh 10 LB
|A. Vongphachanh
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lane 87 TE
|B. Lane
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Drew 18 CB
|J. Drew
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Reynolds 27 S
|H. Reynolds
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alford 33 LB
|M. Alford
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grzesiak 9 DE
|D. Grzesiak
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Motu'apuaka 8 DT
|H. Motu'apuaka
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grayson 21 CB
|A. Grayson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Lane 87 TE
|B. Lane
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 43(2:58 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to SJS 43. Catch made by B.Cobbs at SJS 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Shelton; C.Williams at SJS 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 46(3:26 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to SJS 46. Catch made by B.Cobbs at SJS 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Shelton at SJS 43.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - UTAHST 50(3:44 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 50. Catch made by J.Sterzer at UTS 50. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Shelton at SJS 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - UTAHST 44(4:12 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 44. Catch made by J.Sterzer at UTS 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at UTS 50.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43(4:37 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Pollard; K.Harmon at UTS 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - UTAHST 38(5:18 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 38. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at UTS 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 31(5:35 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 31. Catch made by B.Lane at UTS 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Jenkins at UTS 38.
|+24 YD
3 & 7 - UTAHST 7(5:50 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 7. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 7. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by SJS at UTS 31.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - UTAHST 12(6:01 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 12. Catch made by B.Lane at UTS 12. Gain of yards. Tackled by SJS at UTS 23. PENALTY on UTS-A.Edwards Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - UTAHST 7(6:08 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn. PENALTY on SJS-SJS Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 8(6:26 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 7 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Hall at UTS 7.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 4(7:05 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Matau at UTS 8.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - SJST 40(7:15 - 1st) T.Benham punts 36 yards to UTS 4 Center-A.Gonneville. Downed by I.Jernagin.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SJST 40(7:19 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SJST 40(7:55 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to UTS 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka; M.Alford at UTS 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 40(7:59 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Canaan.
|+15 YD
3 & 2 - SJST 45(8:25 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 45. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 45. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Anyanwu at UTS 40.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - SJST 45(8:29 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 37(9:08 - 1st) C.Cordeiro rushed to SJS 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Vaughns at SJS 45.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 8 - UTAHST 36(9:21 - 1st) C.Legas pass INTERCEPTED at SJS 15. Intercepted by T.Jenkins at SJS 15. Tackled by B.Lane at SJS 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38(9:48 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to SJS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at SJS 36.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 49(10:06 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to SJS 49. Catch made by B.Cobbs at SJS 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Shelton at SJS 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 49(10:14 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 50(10:39 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to SJS 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sanders at SJS 49.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - UTAHST 50(10:51 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41(11:15 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 41. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Eklund; B.Parham at UTS 50.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - UTAHST 37(11:29 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Harmon; C.Williams at UTS 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 32(11:51 - 1st) C.Legas scrambles to UTS 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at UTS 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 30(12:13 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Fehoko; S.Toia at UTS 32.
|Kickoff
|(12:18 - 1st) T.Schive kicks 42 yards from SJS 35 to the UTS 23. B.Lane returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Johnson at UTS 30.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(12:18 - 1st) T.Schive extra point is no good.
|+36 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 36(12:24 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UTS 36. Catch made by E.Cooks at UTS 36. Gain of 36 yards. E.Cooks for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 42(12:59 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to UTS 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Grayson; J.Drew at UTS 36.
|+23 YD
2 & 14 - SJST 35(13:44 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 35. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 35. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh at UTS 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - SJST 34(14:13 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Alford; D.Grzesiak at SJS 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 39(14:25 - 1st) PENALTY on SJS-M.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 19(14:55 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 19. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 19. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Grayson; H.Reynolds at SJS 39.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 63 yards from UTS 35 to the SJS 2. I.Jernagin returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Lane at SJS 19.
-
5TENN
SC
31
56
4th 8:43 ESPN
-
14MISS
ARK
12
42
4th 11:46 SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
7
45
4th 6:58 ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
10
28
3rd 0:21 ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
21
31
3rd 3:07 ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
27
24
3rd 8:50 FOX
-
COLO
17WASH
0
23
2nd 1:32 PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
17
2nd 0:00 FS2
-
UAB
6LSU
10
28
2nd 0:10 ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
6
0
1st 2:22 FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
0
061.5 O/U
-1
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
056.5 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
29
23
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
12
10
Final ESPU
-
SMU
21TULANE
24
59
Final ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
42
48
Final ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
34
10
Final FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
17
14
Final ESP2
-
AP
8BAMA
0
34
Final ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
26
28
Final ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
7
56
Final ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
24
31
Final SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
17
19
Final ABC
-
IND
MICHST
39
31
Final/2OT BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
9
17
Final FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
29
28
Final FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
17
34
Final CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
17
49
Final
-
UMASS
TXAM
3
20
Final ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
23
22
Final ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
15
14
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
41
7
Final ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
40
42
Final ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
42
3
Final ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
48
31
Final ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
59
Final ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
31
20
Final PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
31
7
Final ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
44
Final NBC
-
ODU
APLST
14
27
Final ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
21
49
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
16
34
Final ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
21
26
Final ESP3
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
10
40
Final ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
10
25
Final
-
2OHIOST
MD
43
30
Final ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
55
10
Final BTN
-
SALA
USM
27
20
Final NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
55
14
Final FS1
-
1UGA
UK
16
6
Final CBS
-
UTTCH
BYU
26
52
Final ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
23
3
Final ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
6
40
Final ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
13
10
Final FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
17
41
Final SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
13
16
Final ESP3
-
GATECH
13UNC
21
17
Final ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
20
27
Final PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
23
10
Final ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
20
17
Final CBSSN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
14
10
Final FS1
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0