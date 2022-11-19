Drive Chart
SJST
UTAHST

Preview not available

Preview not available
UTAHST
7 Pass
7 Rush
61 YDS
4:17 POS
+8 YD
2ND & 7 SJST 43
2:58
C.Legas pass complete to SJS 43. Catch made by B.Cobbs at SJS 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Shelton; C.Williams at SJS 35.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 SJST 46
3:26
C.Legas pass complete to SJS 46. Catch made by B.Cobbs at SJS 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Shelton at SJS 43.
+4 YD
3RD & 3 UTAHST 50
3:44
C.Legas pass complete to UTS 50. Catch made by J.Sterzer at UTS 50. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Shelton at SJS 46.
+6 YD
2ND & 9 UTAHST 44
4:12
C.Legas pass complete to UTS 44. Catch made by J.Sterzer at UTS 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at UTS 50.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 UTAHST 43
4:37
C.Tyler rushed to UTS 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Pollard; K.Harmon at UTS 44.
+5 YD
2ND & 3 UTAHST 38
5:18
C.Legas pass complete to UTS 38. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at UTS 43.
+7 YD
1ST & 10 UTAHST 31
5:35
C.Legas pass complete to UTS 31. Catch made by B.Lane at UTS 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Jenkins at UTS 38.
+24 YD
3RD & 7 UTAHST 7
5:50
C.Legas pass complete to UTS 7. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 7. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by SJS at UTS 31.
Penalty
3RD & 2 UTAHST 12
6:01
C.Legas pass complete to UTS 12. Catch made by B.Lane at UTS 12. Gain of yards. Tackled by SJS at UTS 23. PENALTY on UTS-A.Edwards Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
3RD & 7 SJST 7
6:08
C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn. PENALTY on SJS-SJS Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
1st Quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 12:18
T.Schive extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
6
0
Touchdown 12:18
C.Cordeiro pass complete to UTS 36. Catch made by E.Cooks at UTS 36. Gain of 36 yards. E.Cooks for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
86
yds
2:42
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 4 7
Rushing 0 2
Passing 4 5
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 1-2 4-4
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 109 95
Total Plays 11 20
Avg Gain 9.9 4.8
Net Yards Rushing 15 18
Rush Attempts 4 8
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 2.3
Yards Passing 94 77
Comp. - Att. 4-7 9-12
Yards Per Pass 13.4 6.4
Penalties - Yards 2-10 1-5
Touchdowns 1 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 1-36.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 22 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-22 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
San Jose State 6-3 6---6
Utah State 5-5 0---0
Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium Logan, UT
 94 PASS YDS 77
15 RUSH YDS 18
109 TOTAL YDS 95
San Jose State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Cordeiro  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 94 1 0 217.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.9% 2420 14 3 134.4
C. Cordeiro 4/7 94 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Cordeiro  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 181 8
C. Cordeiro 1 8 0 8
K. Robinson  32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
107 479 9
K. Robinson 3 7 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
E. Cooks  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 51 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 737 5
E. Cooks 3 2 51 1 36
J. Lockhart  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 428 0
J. Lockhart 3 2 43 0 23
J. Canaan  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
J. Canaan 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Shelton  23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
N. Shelton 3-1 0.0 0
A. Jenkins  27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Jenkins 1-0 0.0 0
C. Williams  1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Williams 1-2 0.0 0
C. Hall  92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Hall 1-0 0.0 0
M. Sanders  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Sanders 1-0 0.0 0
A. Matau  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Matau 1-0 0.0 0
J. Eklund  24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Eklund 0-1 0.0 0
T. Jenkins  22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Jenkins 0-0 0.0 1
K. Harmon  45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Harmon 0-2 0.0 0
J. Pollard  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Pollard 0-1 0.0 0
S. Toia  78 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Toia 0-1 0.0 0
V. Fehoko  42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
V. Fehoko 0-1 0.0 0
B. Parham  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Parham 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Schive  49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 0/1
SEASON FG XP
9/14 29/30
T. Schive 0/0 0 0/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Benham  28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
34 0 0
T. Benham 1 36.0 1 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Jernagin  0 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 7 0
I. Jernagin 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Utah State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Legas  5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 77 0 1 112.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.2% 915 9 5 133.3
C. Legas 9/12 77 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Tyler Jr.  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
189 853 3
C. Tyler Jr. 6 12 0 4
C. Legas  5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 191 2
C. Legas 2 6 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Cobbs  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 647 4
B. Cobbs 4 4 46 0 24
T. Vaughn  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 392 4
T. Vaughn 4 2 14 0 9
J. Sterzer  83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 98 1
J. Sterzer 2 2 10 0 6
B. Lane  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 1
B. Lane 1 1 7 0 7
J. McGriff  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 320 3
J. McGriff 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Vaughns  11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Vaughns 1-0 0.0 0
M. Anyanwu  22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Anyanwu 1-0 0.0 0
A. Vongphachanh  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Vongphachanh 1-0 0.0 0
B. Lane  87 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Lane 1-0 0.0 0
J. Drew  18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Drew 0-1 0.0 0
H. Reynolds  27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
H. Reynolds 0-1 0.0 0
M. Alford  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. Alford 0-2 0.0 0
D. Grzesiak  9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Grzesiak 0-1 0.0 0
H. Motu'apuaka  8 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
H. Motu'apuaka 0-1 0.0 0
A. Grayson  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
A. Grayson 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Lane  87 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
B. Lane 1 7.0 7 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SJST 19 2:42 5 81 TD
9:08 SJST 37 2:03 6 23 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:18 UTAHST 30 3:10 10 34 INT
7:05 UTAHST 4 4:17 10 61

USU
Aggies

Result Play
+8 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 43
(2:58 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to SJS 43. Catch made by B.Cobbs at SJS 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Shelton; C.Williams at SJS 35.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 46
(3:26 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to SJS 46. Catch made by B.Cobbs at SJS 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Shelton at SJS 43.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - UTAHST 50
(3:44 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 50. Catch made by J.Sterzer at UTS 50. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Shelton at SJS 46.
+6 YD
2 & 9 - UTAHST 44
(4:12 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 44. Catch made by J.Sterzer at UTS 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at UTS 50.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43
(4:37 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Pollard; K.Harmon at UTS 44.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - UTAHST 38
(5:18 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 38. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at UTS 43.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 31
(5:35 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 31. Catch made by B.Lane at UTS 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Jenkins at UTS 38.
+24 YD
3 & 7 - UTAHST 7
(5:50 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 7. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 7. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by SJS at UTS 31.
Penalty
3 & 2 - UTAHST 12
(6:01 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 12. Catch made by B.Lane at UTS 12. Gain of yards. Tackled by SJS at UTS 23. PENALTY on UTS-A.Edwards Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 7 - UTAHST 7
(6:08 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn. PENALTY on SJS-SJS Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 8
(6:26 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 7 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Hall at UTS 7.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 4
(7:05 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Matau at UTS 8.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Punt (6 plays, 23 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - SJST 40
(7:15 - 1st) T.Benham punts 36 yards to UTS 4 Center-A.Gonneville. Downed by I.Jernagin.
No Gain
3 & 10 - SJST 40
(7:19 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SJST 40
(7:55 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to UTS 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka; M.Alford at UTS 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 40
(7:59 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Canaan.
+15 YD
3 & 2 - SJST 45
(8:25 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 45. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 45. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Anyanwu at UTS 40.
No Gain
2 & 2 - SJST 45
(8:29 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 37
(9:08 - 1st) C.Cordeiro rushed to SJS 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Vaughns at SJS 45.

USU
Aggies
 - Interception (10 plays, 34 yards, 3:10 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 8 - UTAHST 36
(9:21 - 1st) C.Legas pass INTERCEPTED at SJS 15. Intercepted by T.Jenkins at SJS 15. Tackled by B.Lane at SJS 37.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38
(9:48 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to SJS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at SJS 36.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 49
(10:06 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to SJS 49. Catch made by B.Cobbs at SJS 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Shelton at SJS 38.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 49
(10:14 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 50
(10:39 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to SJS 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sanders at SJS 49.
No Gain
2 & 1 - UTAHST 50
(10:51 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41
(11:15 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 41. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Eklund; B.Parham at UTS 50.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - UTAHST 37
(11:29 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Harmon; C.Williams at UTS 41.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 32
(11:51 - 1st) C.Legas scrambles to UTS 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at UTS 37.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 30
(12:13 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Fehoko; S.Toia at UTS 32.
Kickoff
(12:18 - 1st) T.Schive kicks 42 yards from SJS 35 to the UTS 23. B.Lane returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Johnson at UTS 30.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 81 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
Missed PAT
(12:18 - 1st) T.Schive extra point is no good.
+36 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 36
(12:24 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to UTS 36. Catch made by E.Cooks at UTS 36. Gain of 36 yards. E.Cooks for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 42
(12:59 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to UTS 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Grayson; J.Drew at UTS 36.
+23 YD
2 & 14 - SJST 35
(13:44 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 35. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 35. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh at UTS 42.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - SJST 34
(14:13 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Alford; D.Grzesiak at SJS 35.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 39
(14:25 - 1st) PENALTY on SJS-M.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 19
(14:55 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 19. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 19. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Grayson; H.Reynolds at SJS 39.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 63 yards from UTS 35 to the SJS 2. I.Jernagin returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Lane at SJS 19.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores