|
|
|STNFRD
|CAL
Pride on the line for skidding Cal, Stanford
Stanford has to make the trip across the San Francisco Bay, but the Cardinal appear to have Cal right where they want it when the rivals contest the 125th Big Game on Saturday in Berkeley, Calif.
The battle to avoid last place in the Pacific-12 Conference will pit a Stanford squad (3-7, 1-7) attempting to end a three-game losing streak and avenge last season's 41-11 home drubbing against a Cal team (3-7, 1-6) that responded to a sixth consecutive defeat last weekend by firing offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave.
Both head coaches made it clear this week: You can throw out the records, which include not only the one-win conference seasons this year but also the fact that the road team has won the past four Big Games.
"The Big Game. That's the message," Stanford coach David Shaw said of his plan to fire up a team coming off a 42-7 shellacking at Utah. "The Axe is about the seniors and the tradition of holding that thing and taking pictures with it. We're trying to get that Axe for the seniors. That's the focus."
Cal made a similarly disastrous trip last week, falling 38-10 at Oregon State. Curiously, Cal coach Justin Wilcox responded by firing Musgrave, whose offense (22.5 points per game) had far outperformed the Wilcox-influenced defense (37.3) over the past four weeks.
With his own job possibly on the line, Wilcox had a "win one for the alumni" speech prepared for his players.
"We recognize the importance of the Big Game to the university and our alumni and our student body," Wilcox said. "We need to make the most out of (the) opportunity."
While Cal introduces transfer quarterback Jack Plummer to the rivalry, Stanford junior Tanner McKee will get his second crack at being a Big Game starter.
He watched as a freshman when Stanford bussed out of Berkeley with The Axe in its possession following a 24-23 win in 2020, then contributed two interceptions to the Cardinal's demise in last year's 41-11 debacle at home.
McKee and Plummer have similar stats with the season winding down. McKee has thrown for 2,363 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while Plummer has logged 2,521 passing yards, 16 scores and seven picks.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|6
|Rushing
|3
|0
|Passing
|3
|5
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-4
|1-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|132
|126
|Total Plays
|23
|22
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|61
|-4
|Rush Attempts
|15
|1
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|-4.0
|Yards Passing
|71
|130
|Comp. - Att.
|7-8
|12-21
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-52.0
|2-37.0
|Return Yards
|0
|14
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|71
|PASS YDS
|130
|
|
|61
|RUSH YDS
|-4
|
|
|132
|TOTAL YDS
|126
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|7/8
|71
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Daniels 14 QB
|A. Daniels
|2
|39
|0
|43
|
M. Leigber 32 RB
|M. Leigber
|10
|34
|1
|9
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|3
|-12
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Leigber 32 RB
|M. Leigber
|3
|3
|23
|0
|12
|
J. Humphreys 5 WR
|J. Humphreys
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
B. Yurosek 84 TE
|B. Yurosek
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
E. Higgins 6 WR
|E. Higgins
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Reuben 0 WR
|M. Reuben
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Tremayne 81 WR
|B. Tremayne
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Williamson 21 S
|K. Williamson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kelly 17 CB
|K. Kelly
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bonner 13 CB
|E. Bonner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fields 24 S
|P. Fields
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McGill 2 S
|J. McGill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gilman 33 S
|A. Gilman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Herron 15 LB
|S. Herron
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moi 51 DL
|J. Moi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Damuni 3 LB
|L. Damuni
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Karty 43 K
|J. Karty
|1/1
|42
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanborn 27 P
|R. Sanborn
|2
|52.0
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Thompson 26 WR
|J. Thompson
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Thompson 26 WR
|J. Thompson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|12/21
|130
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|4
|3
|51
|0
|27
|
M. Anderson 11 WR
|M. Anderson
|7
|6
|43
|0
|16
|
J. Hunter 3 WR
|J. Hunter
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
J. Sturdivant 7 WR
|J. Sturdivant
|6
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
M. Young 14 WR
|M. Young
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Brooks 25 RB
|D. Brooks
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Jernigan 33 LB
|M. Jernigan
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
X. Carlton 44 DE
|X. Carlton
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Williams 13 S
|M. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oladejo 10 LB
|O. Oladejo
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. McWilliams 11 CB
|T. McWilliams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sirmon 8 LB
|J. Sirmon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woodson 2 S
|C. Woodson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Saunders 99 DE
|E. Saunders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Correia 91 NT
|R. Correia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Scott 32 S
|D. Scott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Isibor 97 LB
|O. Isibor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Longhetto 30 K
|D. Longhetto
|2/2
|54
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sheahan 17 P
|J. Sheahan
|2
|37.0
|0
|0
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hunter 3 WR
|J. Hunter
|2
|7.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 23(9:43 - 2nd) M.Leigber rushed to STA 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Jernigan at STA 28.
|Punt
4 & 1 - CAL 39(9:52 - 2nd) J.Sheahan punts 37 yards to STA 24 Center-S.Zellers. J.Thompson MUFFS catch. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CAL 39(9:56 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Young.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - CAL 39(10:01 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 30(10:30 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 30. Catch made by M.Anderson at CAL 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Gilman at CAL 39.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 14(10:49 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 14. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 14. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly at CAL 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 14(10:54 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - STNFRD 33(11:03 - 2nd) R.Sanborn punts 59 yards to CAL 8 Center-B.Parsons. J.Hunter returned punt from the CAL 8. Tackled by R.Miezan; B.Tremayne at CAL 14.
|Sack
3 & 6 - STNFRD 38(11:43 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at STA 33 for -5 yards (X.Carlton)
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 34(12:18 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 34. Catch made by M.Leigber at STA 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at STA 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 34(12:52 - 2nd) M.Leigber rushed to STA 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at STA 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 3 - CAL 33(12:55 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Ott.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CAL 33(13:03 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|+11 YD
2 & 14 - CAL 44(13:26 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to STA 44. Catch made by M.Anderson at STA 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni; A.Gilman at STA 33.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 40(13:58 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to STA 44 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Moi at STA 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 45(14:06 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Anderson. PENALTY on STA-K.Williamson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - STNFRD 18(14:17 - 2nd) R.Sanborn punts 45 yards to CAL 37 Center-B.Parsons. J.Hunter returned punt from the CAL 37. Tackled by B.Tremayne at CAL 45.
|Sack
3 & 7 - STNFRD 24(14:55 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at STA 18 for -6 yards (M.Jernigan)
|No Gain
2 & 7 - STNFRD 24(15:00 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 21(0:22 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to STA 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton at STA 24.
|Kickoff
|(0:33 - 1st) M.Luckhurst kicks 60 yards from CAL 35 to the STA 5. J.Thompson returns the kickoff. J.Thompson FUMBLES forced by F.Oladejo. Fumble RECOVERED by STA-J.Thompson at STA 21. Tackled by CAL at STA 21. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - CAL 28(0:37 - 1st) D.Longhetto 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Zellers Holder-J.Sheahan.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - CAL 20(0:45 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for D.Brooks.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 19(1:29 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to STA 19. Catch made by D.Brooks at STA 19. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni at STA 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 19(1:33 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Anderson.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 40(2:10 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to STA 40. Catch made by J.Hunter at STA 40. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Bonner at STA 19.
|+27 YD
3 & 2 - CAL 33(2:33 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 33. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 33. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by S.Herron at STA 40.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - CAL 33(3:12 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 33. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 33. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by S.Herron; J.Moi at CAL 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(3:47 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 25. Catch made by M.Anderson at CAL 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.McGill at CAL 33.
|Kickoff
|(3:47 - 1st) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - STNFRD 32(3:53 - 1st) J.Karty 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Parsons Holder-R.Sanborn.
|+10 YD
3 & 16 - STNFRD 34(4:29 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to CAL 34. Catch made by E.Higgins at CAL 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon; F.Oladejo at CAL 24.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - STNFRD 29(4:36 - 1st) PENALTY on STA-L.Rogers False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
2 & 7 - STNFRD 25(5:19 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to CAL 29 for -4 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at CAL 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 28(5:49 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to CAL 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.McWilliams at CAL 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - STNFRD 34(6:30 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to CAL 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Correia at CAL 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 41(7:08 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to CAL 41. Catch made by M.Leigber at CAL 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo; M.Williams at CAL 34.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - STNFRD 50(7:40 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to CAL 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by O.Isibor; F.Oladejo at CAL 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 48(8:16 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to CAL 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton at CAL 50.
|+15 YD
3 & 2 - STNFRD 33(8:52 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 33. Catch made by J.Humphreys at STA 33. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Jernigan at STA 48.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - STNFRD 34(9:30 - 1st) T.McKee scrambles to STA 33 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sirmon at STA 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(10:00 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 25. Catch made by M.Reuben at STA 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at STA 34.
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 1st) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - CAL 44(10:05 - 1st) D.Longhetto 54 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Zellers Holder-J.Sheahan.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CAL 36(10:12 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 39(10:51 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to STA 39. Catch made by M.Anderson at STA 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly at STA 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 39(10:54 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|+24 YD
2 & 14 - CAL 37(11:13 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 37. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 37. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by P.Fields at STA 39.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 41(11:39 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 41. Catch made by M.Anderson at CAL 41. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at CAL 37.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(12:08 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 25. Catch made by M.Anderson at CAL 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at CAL 41.
|Kickoff
|(12:08 - 1st) J.Karty kicks 58 yards from STA 35 to the CAL 7. Fair catch by A.Hayes.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:08 - 1st) J.Karty extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - STNFRD 1(12:11 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to CAL End Zone for 1 yards. M.Leigber for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - STNFRD 13(12:43 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to CAL 13. Catch made by M.Leigber at CAL 13. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CAL at CAL 1.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 16(13:20 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to CAL 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Saunders at CAL 13.
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 41(14:00 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to CAL 16 for 43 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at CAL 16.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - STNFRD 27(14:30 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 27. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 27. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Scott; C.Woodson at STA 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to STA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Jernigan at STA 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
-
FAU
MTSU
21
49
4th 1:38 ESP+
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
10
33
4th 3:12 ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
10
25
4th 2:14
-
2OHIOST
MD
33
30
4th 8:19 ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
48
10
4th 8:15 BTN
-
SALA
USM
27
17
4th 0:57 NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
55
14
4th 2:11 FS1
-
UTTCH
BYU
20
42
4th 7:03 ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
23
3
4th 12:31 ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
6
38
4th 6:11 ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
10
10
4th 5:07 FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
17
27
3rd 0:00 SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
7
3
3rd 14:55 ESP3
-
GATECH
13UNC
0
17
2nd 1:58 ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
10
6
2nd 9:43 PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
6
3
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
0
044.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
0
067 O/U
+22.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
14MISS
ARK
0
067.5 O/U
+1
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
0
046.5 O/U
-29
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
0
067.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
0
058.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
0
077 O/U
+2.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
COLO
17WASH
0
061.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
043 O/U
-21.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
UAB
6LSU
0
050.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
0
051 O/U
-1
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
056.5 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
29
23
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
12
10
Final ESPU
-
SMU
21TULANE
24
59
Final ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
42
48
Final ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
34
10
Final FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
17
14
Final ESP2
-
AP
8BAMA
0
34
Final ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
26
28
Final ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
7
56
Final ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
24
31
Final SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
17
19
Final ABC
-
IND
MICHST
39
31
Final/2OT BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
9
17
Final FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
29
28
Final FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
17
34
Final CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
17
49
Final
-
UMASS
TXAM
3
20
Final ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
23
22
Final ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
15
14
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
41
7
Final ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
40
42
Final ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
42
3
Final ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
48
31
Final ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
59
Final ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
31
20
Final PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
31
7
Final ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
44
Final NBC
-
ODU
APLST
14
27
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
16
34
Final ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
21
26
Final ESP3
-
1UGA
UK
16
6
Final CBS
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0