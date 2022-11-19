Drive Chart
RICE
3 Pass
1 Rush
38 YDS
0:59 POS
No Good
3RD & 10 TXSA 23
0:01
C.VanSickle 33 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Wilson Holder-C.Mendes.
No Gain
2ND & 10 TXSA 16
0:09
S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
No Gain
1ST & 10 TXSA 16
0:14
S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for C.Patterson.
+19 YD
3RD & 7 TXSA 35
0:19
S.Itraish pass complete to UTSA 35. Catch made by K.Campbell at UTSA 35. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at UTSA 16.
+7 YD
2ND & 14 TXSA 42
0:33
S.Itraish pass complete to UTSA 42. Catch made by B.Rozner at UTSA 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at UTSA 35.
-4 YD
1ST & 10 TXSA 38
0:33
S.Itraish rushed to UTSA 42 for -4 yards. S.Itraish FUMBLES forced by UTSA. Fumble RECOVERED by RICE-S.Itraish at UTSA 42. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 42.
+16 YD
2ND & 10 RICE 46
0:49
S.Itraish pass complete to RICE 46. Catch made by B.Groen at RICE 46. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at UTSA 38.
No Gain
1ST & 10 RICE 46
0:53
S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:59
J.Sackett kicks 60 yards from UTSA 35 to the RICE 5. D.Connors returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Harmanson at RICE 31. PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
TXSA
3 Pass
7 Rush
72 YDS
2:30 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:59
J.Sackett extra point is good.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:59
J.Sackett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
0
Touchdown 0:59
F.Harris pass complete to RICE 16. Catch made by O.Cardenas at RICE 16. Gain of 16 yards. O.Cardenas for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
72
yds
2:30
pos
27
0
1st Quarter
Point After TD 0:57
J.Sackett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 0:57
F.Harris pass complete to RICE 5. Catch made by Z.Franklin at RICE 5. Gain of 5 yards. Z.Franklin for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
41
yds
3:11
pos
20
0
Point After TD 5:41
J.Sackett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 5:41
F.Harris rushed to RICE End Zone for 15 yards. F.Harris for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
15
yds
00:06
pos
13
0
Point After TD 8:26
J.Sackett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:26
F.Harris rushed to RICE End Zone for 63 yards. F.Harris for 63 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
70
yds
1:16
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 8
Rushing 6 1
Passing 3 6
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 2-4 3-10
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 264 104
Total Plays 26 40
Avg Gain 10.2 2.6
Net Yards Rushing 176 -11
Rush Attempts 14 17
Avg Rush Yards 12.6 -0.6
Yards Passing 88 115
Comp. - Att. 10-12 13-23
Yards Per Pass 7.3 3.7
Penalties - Yards 4-42 0-0
Touchdowns 4 0
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 4-2
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 1-53.0 2-42.5
Return Yards 1 16
Punts - Returns 1-1 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-16
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UTSA 8-2 217--28
Rice 5-5 00--0
Rice Stadium Houston, TX
 88 PASS YDS 115
176 RUSH YDS -11
264 TOTAL YDS 104
UTSA
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Harris  0 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 88 2 1 183.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.1% 3039 22 6 157.8
F. Harris 10/12 88 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
F. Harris  0 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 108 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 401 5
F. Harris 6 108 2 63
B. Brady  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 60 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
146 623 9
B. Brady 4 60 0 42
K. Barnes  31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 419 5
K. Barnes 4 8 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
Z. Franklin  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
65 791 9
Z. Franklin 4 3 24 1 16
K. Barnes  31 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 51 0
K. Barnes 1 1 21 0 21
O. Cardenas  9 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 21 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 260 0
O. Cardenas 2 2 21 1 16
J. Cephus  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
73 823 5
J. Cephus 2 2 13 0 9
G. Sharp  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 70 0
G. Sharp 1 1 6 0 6
F. Harris  0 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
F. Harris 1 1 4 0 4
T. Ogle-Kellogg  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 53 1
T. Ogle-Kellogg 1 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Harmanson  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Harmanson 4-0 0.0 0
K. Nwachuku  6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
K. Nwachuku 3-1 1.0 0
J. Ligon  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Ligon 3-0 0.0 0
C. Mayfield Jr.  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
C. Mayfield Jr. 3-0 1.0 0
A. Simon  17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Simon 2-0 0.0 0
T. Moore  31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Moore 2-0 0.0 0
D. Taylor  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Taylor 2-0 0.0 0
C. Chattman  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Chattman 1-2 0.0 0
T. Ogle-Kellogg  11 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Ogle-Kellogg 1-0 0.0 0
T. Bell II  15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Bell II 1-0 0.0 0
N. Fortune  10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Fortune 1-0 0.0 0
L. McDougle  33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. McDougle 1-0 0.0 0
K. Robinson  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Taylor  12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Taylor 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Sackett  42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
15/19 43/43
J. Sackett 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Dean  5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 53.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 0 0
L. Dean 1 53.0 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Carpenter  15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 37.0 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 97 1
C. Carpenter 1 37.0 37 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Cephus 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 4.4 35 0
J. Cephus 1 1.0 1 0
Rice
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Itraish  15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 89 0 0 96.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.0% 100 0 2 82.0
S. Itraish 9/17 89 0 0
W. Green  5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 26 0 0 123.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 69 0 1 90.7
W. Green 4/5 26 0 0
J. Otoviano  21 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Otoviano 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Campbell  17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 33 0
K. Campbell 1 4 0 4
J. Otoviano  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 274 1
J. Otoviano 4 4 0 5
U. West  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 96 2
U. West 2 3 0 2
C. Montgomery  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 452 0
C. Montgomery 4 -2 0 2
S. Itraish  15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -7 0
S. Itraish 3 -9 0 3
W. Green  5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -11 0
W. Green 3 -11 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Campbell  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 149 0
K. Campbell 7 5 43 0 19
B. Rozner  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 733 8
B. Rozner 5 3 30 0 12
I. Esdale  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 353 0
I. Esdale 7 3 21 0 13
B. Groen  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
B. Groen 1 1 16 0 16
J. Bradley  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 195 2
J. Bradley 1 1 5 0 5
C. Patterson III  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Patterson III 1 0 0 0 0
D. Connors  0 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 24 1
D. Connors 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Nyakwol  20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Nyakwol 3-0 0.0 0
T. Chamberlain  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Chamberlain 2-0 0.0 0
D. Carroll  55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Carroll 1-1 0.0 0
K. Orji  10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Orji 1-0 0.0 0
J. Long  76 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Long 1-0 0.0 0
J. Pearcy  12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Pearcy 1-1 0.0 0
D. Arkansas  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Arkansas 1-0 0.0 0
G. Taylor  26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
G. Taylor 1-1 0.0 0
C. Conti  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Conti 1-1 0.0 0
M. Morrison  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Morrison 1-2 0.0 1
K. Lockhart  9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Lockhart 1-1 0.0 0
M. McCord  24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. McCord 1-0 0.0 0
T. Schuman  7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Schuman 0-1 0.0 0
T. Devones  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Devones 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. VanSickle  31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
10/10 32/32
C. VanSickle 0/2 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Hunt  18 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 42.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 0 0
C. Hunt 2 42.5 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Thompson  11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
T. Thompson 1 20.0 20 0
J. Hebeisen  88 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Hebeisen 1 0.0 0 0
D. Connors  0 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 28 0
D. Connors 1 26.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXSA 37 2:02 3 9 Punt
9:42 TXSA 30 1:16 3 70 TD
5:47 RICE 15 0:06 1 15 TD
4:08 RICE 35 3:11 7 31 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:10 TXSA 2 0:49 4 46 Fumble
6:12 TXSA 20 1:10 3 11 INT
3:29 TXSA 28 2:30 6 72 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:58 RICE 1 3:16 4 21 Punt
8:26 RICE 25 2:39 6 -2 Fumble
5:41 RICE 37 1:33 3 1 Fumble
0:57 RICE 26 7:47 14 70 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:21 TXSA 48 1:09 3 -8 Punt
5:02 TXSA 27 1:33 4 -1 FG Miss
0:59 RICE 46 0:59 8 38 FG Miss

RICE
Owls
 - Missed FG (8 plays, 38 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
No Good
3 & 10 - RICE 23
(0:01 - 2nd) C.VanSickle 33 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Wilson Holder-C.Mendes.
No Gain
2 & 10 - RICE 16
(0:09 - 2nd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 16
(0:14 - 2nd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for C.Patterson.
+19 YD
3 & 7 - RICE 35
(0:19 - 2nd) S.Itraish pass complete to UTSA 35. Catch made by K.Campbell at UTSA 35. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at UTSA 16.
+7 YD
2 & 14 - RICE 42
(0:33 - 2nd) S.Itraish pass complete to UTSA 42. Catch made by B.Rozner at UTSA 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at UTSA 35.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 38
(0:33 - 2nd) S.Itraish rushed to UTSA 42 for -4 yards. S.Itraish FUMBLES forced by UTSA. Fumble RECOVERED by RICE-S.Itraish at UTSA 42. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 42.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 46
(0:49 - 2nd) S.Itraish pass complete to RICE 46. Catch made by B.Groen at RICE 46. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at UTSA 38.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 46
(0:53 - 2nd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
Kickoff
(0:59 - 2nd) J.Sackett kicks 60 yards from UTSA 35 to the RICE 5. D.Connors returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Harmanson at RICE 31. PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 72 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:59 - 2nd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 16
(1:08 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to RICE 16. Catch made by O.Cardenas at RICE 16. Gain of 16 yards. O.Cardenas for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+42 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 42
(1:44 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to RICE 16 for 42 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at RICE 16.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38
(2:08 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Arkansas at UTSA 42.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - TXSA 37
(2:28 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Carroll at UTSA 38.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 34
(3:05 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at UTSA 37.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 28
(3:29 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 28. Catch made by G.Sharp at UTSA 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at UTSA 34.

RICE
Owls
 - Missed FG (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 11 - RICE 35
(3:34 - 2nd) C.VanSickle 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Wilson Holder-C.Mendes.
No Gain
3 & 11 - RICE 28
(3:42 - 2nd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for K.Campbell.
+3 YD
2 & 14 - RICE 31
(4:26 - 2nd) S.Itraish pass complete to UTSA 31. Catch made by I.Esdale at UTSA 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at UTSA 28.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 27
(5:02 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to UTSA 31 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Simon at UTSA 31.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Interception (3 plays, 11 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - TXSA 31
(5:19 - 2nd) F.Harris pass INTERCEPTED at UTSA 43. Intercepted by M.Morrison at UTSA 43. Tackled by T.Ogle-Kellogg at UTSA 27.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 23
(5:46 - 2nd) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at UTSA 31.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 20
(6:12 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Orji at UTSA 23.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 18 - RICE 44
(6:28 - 2nd) C.Hunt punts 36 yards to UTSA 20 Center-J.Wilson. Out of bounds.
Sack
3 & 10 - RICE 48
(7:05 - 2nd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish sacked at RICE 44 for -8 yards (C.Mayfield)
No Gain
2 & 10 - RICE 48
(7:10 - 2nd) J.Otoviano steps back to pass. J.Otoviano pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 48
(7:21 - 2nd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Fumble (4 plays, 46 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 32
(7:21 - 2nd) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 48 for 16 yards. F.Harris FUMBLES forced by G.Nyakwol. Fumble RECOVERED by RICE-C.Conti at UTSA 48. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 48.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 18
(7:33 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 32 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at UTSA 32.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 18
(7:48 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
+16 YD
1 & 12 - TXSA 2
(8:10 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 2. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 2. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.McCord at UTSA 18.

RICE
Owls
 - Downs (14 plays, 70 yards, 7:47 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 4
(8:10 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA False Start 2 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
4 & Goal - RICE 4
(8:15 - 2nd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for D.Connors.
No Gain
3 & Goal - RICE 4
(8:23 - 2nd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for K.Campbell.
No Gain
2 & Goal - RICE 4
(9:04 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to UTSA 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Bell at UTSA 4.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - RICE 5
(9:38 - 2nd) U.West rushed to UTSA 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at UTSA 4.
+16 YD
4 & 3 - RICE 21
(10:22 - 2nd) S.Itraish pass complete to UTSA 21. Catch made by K.Campbell at UTSA 21. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 5.
+3 YD
3 & 6 - RICE 24
(11:07 - 2nd) S.Itraish rushed to UTSA 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at UTSA 21.
+5 YD
2 & 11 - RICE 29
(11:47 - 2nd) S.Itraish pass complete to UTSA 29. Catch made by J.Bradley at UTSA 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Moore at UTSA 24.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 28
(12:32 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to UTSA 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at UTSA 29.
No Gain
2 & 10 - RICE 43
(13:08 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to UTSA 46 for yards. Tackled by N.Booker-Brown at UTSA 46. PENALTY on UTSA-N.Booker-Brown Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 43
(13:26 - 2nd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
+11 YD
3 & 4 - RICE 46
(14:25 - 2nd) S.Itraish pass complete to RICE 46. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Moore at UTSA 43.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - RICE 41
(14:46 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman; K.Nwachuku at RICE 46.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 40
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Nwachuku at RICE 41.
+13 YD
2 & 9 - RICE 27
(0:25 - 1st) S.Itraish pass complete to RICE 27. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by N.Fortune at RICE 40.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 26
(0:54 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Nwachuku at RICE 27.
Kickoff
(0:57 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 39 yards from UTSA 35 to the RICE 26. J.Hebeisen returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTSA at RICE 26.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 31 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:57 - 1st) J.Sackett extra point is good.
+5 YD
2 & Goal - TXSA 5
(0:59 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to RICE 5. Catch made by Z.Franklin at RICE 5. Gain of 5 yards. Z.Franklin for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - TXSA 8
(1:39 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to RICE 8. Catch made by T.Ogle-Kellogg at RICE 8. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor; T.Devones at RICE 5.
+21 YD
4 & 4 - TXSA 29
(2:05 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to RICE 29. Catch made by K.Barnes at RICE 29. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison; T.Devones at RICE 8.
+9 YD
3 & 13 - TXSA 38
(2:50 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to RICE 38. Catch made by J.Cephus at RICE 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at RICE 29.
No Gain
2 & 13 - TXSA 38
(3:22 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to RICE 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Schuman; K.Lockhart at RICE 38.
No Gain
2 & 7 - TXSA 32
(3:38 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to RICE 19 for yards. Tackled by T.Devones at RICE 19. PENALTY on UTSA-A.Maka Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 35
(4:08 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to RICE 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Conti; D.Carroll at RICE 32.

RICE
Owls
 - Fumble (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
3 & 8 - RICE 39
(4:24 - 1st) S.Itraish pass complete to RICE 39. Catch made by K.Campbell at RICE 39. Gain of -1 yards. K.Campbell FUMBLES forced by J.Ligon. Fumble RECOVERED by UTSA-D.Taylor at RICE 38. Tackled by RICE at RICE 38. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
+4 YD
2 & 12 - RICE 35
(4:45 - 1st) K.Campbell rushed to RICE 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Simon at RICE 39.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 37
(5:31 - 1st) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at RICE 35.
Kickoff
(5:41 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 48 yards from UTSA 35 to the RICE 17. T.Thompson returns the kickoff. Tackled by X.Player at RICE 37.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Touchdown (1 plays, 15 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:41 - 1st) J.Sackett extra point is good.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 15
(5:47 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to RICE End Zone for 15 yards. F.Harris for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.

RICE
Owls
 - Fumble (6 plays, -2 yards, 2:39 poss)

Result Play
Sack
3 & 8 - RICE 37
(5:49 - 1st) W.Green steps back to pass. W.Green sacked at RICE 23 for -14 yards (K.Nwachuku) W.Green FUMBLES forced by K.Nwachuku. Fumble RECOVERED by UTSA-D.Taylor at RICE 23. Tackled by J.Long at RICE 15.
No Gain
2 & 8 - RICE 37
(6:42 - 1st) W.Green steps back to pass. W.Green pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 35
(7:11 - 1st) U.West rushed to RICE 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.McDougle at RICE 37.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - RICE 34
(7:15 - 1st) W.Green rushed to RICE 35 for 1 yards. W.Green FUMBLES forced by UTSA. Fumble RECOVERED by RICE-W.Green at RICE 35. Tackled by T.Harmanson at RICE 35.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 30
(7:55 - 1st) W.Green pass complete to RICE 30. Catch made by K.Campbell at RICE 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman; D.Taylor at RICE 34.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(8:26 - 1st) W.Green pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by K.Campbell at RICE 25. Gain of 5 yards. K.Campbell ran out of bounds.
Kickoff
(8:26 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 60 yards from UTSA 35 to the RICE 5. Fair catch by T.Thompson.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 70 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:26 - 1st) J.Sackett extra point is good.
+63 YD
3 & 3 - TXSA 37
(8:42 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to RICE End Zone for 63 yards. F.Harris for 63 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 32
(9:15 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 32. Catch made by O.Cardenas at UTSA 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at UTSA 37.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 30
(9:42 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison; J.Pearcy at UTSA 32.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 3:16 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - RICE 22
(9:58 - 1st) C.Hunt punts 49 yards to UTSA 29 Center-J.Wilson. J.Cephus returned punt from the UTSA 29. Tackled by K.Campbell; J.Otoviano at UTSA 30.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - RICE 17
(11:02 - 1st) W.Green pass complete to RICE 17. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at RICE 22.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 15
(11:46 - 1st) W.Green rushed to RICE 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at RICE 17.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 13
(12:21 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at RICE 15.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 1
(12:58 - 1st) W.Green pass complete to RICE 1. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 1. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UTSA at RICE 13.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - TXSA 46
(13:09 - 1st) L.Dean punts 53 yards to RICE 1 Center-C.Cantrell. Downed by C.Chattman.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - TXSA 40
(13:51 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy at UTSA 46.
No Gain
2 & 7 - TXSA 40
(14:25 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 40 for 0 yards. F.Harris ran out of bounds.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 37
(14:54 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 37. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at UTSA 40.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.VanSickle kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the UTSA End Zone. C.Carpenter returns the kickoff. Tackled by RICE at UTSA 37.
