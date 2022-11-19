Drive Chart
|
|
|TXSA
|RICE
RICE
3 Pass
1 Rush
38 YDS
0:59 POS
No Good
3RD & 10 TXSA 23
0:01
C.VanSickle 33 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Wilson Holder-C.Mendes.
No Gain
2ND & 10 TXSA 16
0:09
S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
No Gain
1ST & 10 TXSA 16
0:14
S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for C.Patterson.
+19 YD
3RD & 7 TXSA 35
0:19
S.Itraish pass complete to UTSA 35. Catch made by K.Campbell at UTSA 35. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at UTSA 16.
+7 YD
2ND & 14 TXSA 42
0:33
S.Itraish pass complete to UTSA 42. Catch made by B.Rozner at UTSA 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at UTSA 35.
-4 YD
1ST & 10 TXSA 38
0:33
S.Itraish rushed to UTSA 42 for -4 yards. S.Itraish FUMBLES forced by UTSA. Fumble RECOVERED by RICE-S.Itraish at UTSA 42. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 42.
+16 YD
2ND & 10 RICE 46
0:49
S.Itraish pass complete to RICE 46. Catch made by B.Groen at RICE 46. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at UTSA 38.
No Gain
1ST & 10 RICE 46
0:53
S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:59
J.Sackett kicks 60 yards from UTSA 35 to the RICE 5. D.Connors returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Harmanson at RICE 31. PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
TXSA
3 Pass
7 Rush
72 YDS
2:30 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:59
J.Sackett extra point is good.
Touchdown 0:59
F.Harris pass complete to RICE 16. Catch made by O.Cardenas at RICE 16. Gain of 16 yards. O.Cardenas for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
72
yds
2:30
pos
27
0
Touchdown 0:57
F.Harris pass complete to RICE 5. Catch made by Z.Franklin at RICE 5. Gain of 5 yards. Z.Franklin for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
41
yds
3:11
pos
20
0
Touchdown 5:41
F.Harris rushed to RICE End Zone for 15 yards. F.Harris for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
15
yds
00:06
pos
13
0
Touchdown 8:26
F.Harris rushed to RICE End Zone for 63 yards. F.Harris for 63 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
70
yds
1:16
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|8
|Rushing
|6
|1
|Passing
|3
|6
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-4
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|264
|104
|Total Plays
|26
|40
|Avg Gain
|10.2
|2.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|176
|-11
|Rush Attempts
|14
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|12.6
|-0.6
|Yards Passing
|88
|115
|Comp. - Att.
|10-12
|13-23
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|3.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-42
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|4
|0
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|4-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-53.0
|2-42.5
|Return Yards
|1
|16
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-16
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|88
|PASS YDS
|115
|
|
|176
|RUSH YDS
|-11
|
|
|264
|TOTAL YDS
|104
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|10/12
|88
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Franklin 4 WR
|Z. Franklin
|4
|3
|24
|1
|16
|
K. Barnes 31 RB
|K. Barnes
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
O. Cardenas 9 TE
|O. Cardenas
|2
|2
|21
|1
|16
|
J. Cephus 2 WR
|J. Cephus
|2
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
G. Sharp 87 TE
|G. Sharp
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Ogle-Kellogg 11 WR
|T. Ogle-Kellogg
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Harmanson 1 LB
|T. Harmanson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nwachuku 6 S
|K. Nwachuku
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ligon 8 LB
|J. Ligon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mayfield Jr. 2 CB
|C. Mayfield Jr.
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Simon 17 DL
|A. Simon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moore 31 LB
|T. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 7 LB
|D. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Chattman 4 S
|C. Chattman
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ogle-Kellogg 11 WR
|T. Ogle-Kellogg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bell II 15 DL
|T. Bell II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Fortune 10 CB
|N. Fortune
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McDougle 33 DL
|L. McDougle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robinson 21 CB
|K. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 12 LB
|D. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sackett 42 K
|J. Sackett
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Dean 5 P
|L. Dean
|1
|53.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Carpenter 15 WR
|C. Carpenter
|1
|37.0
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Cephus 2 WR
|J. Cephus
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Itraish 15 QB
|S. Itraish
|9/17
|89
|0
|0
|
W. Green 5 QB
|W. Green
|4/5
|26
|0
|0
|
J. Otoviano 21 RB
|J. Otoviano
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Campbell 17 WR
|K. Campbell
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Otoviano 21 RB
|J. Otoviano
|4
|4
|0
|5
|
U. West 20 RB
|U. West
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
C. Montgomery 1 RB
|C. Montgomery
|4
|-2
|0
|2
|
S. Itraish 15 QB
|S. Itraish
|3
|-9
|0
|3
|
W. Green 5 QB
|W. Green
|3
|-11
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Campbell 17 WR
|K. Campbell
|7
|5
|43
|0
|19
|
B. Rozner 2 WR
|B. Rozner
|5
|3
|30
|0
|12
|
I. Esdale 6 WR
|I. Esdale
|7
|3
|21
|0
|13
|
B. Groen 85 TE
|B. Groen
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Bradley 87 TE
|J. Bradley
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Patterson III 4 WR
|C. Patterson III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Connors 0 RB
|D. Connors
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Nyakwol 20 S
|G. Nyakwol
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chamberlain 8 LB
|T. Chamberlain
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carroll 55 DL
|D. Carroll
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Orji 10 DL
|K. Orji
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Long 76 OL
|J. Long
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pearcy 12 LB
|J. Pearcy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Arkansas 6 LB
|D. Arkansas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Taylor 26 DB
|G. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Conti 11 LB
|C. Conti
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morrison 33 LB
|M. Morrison
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
K. Lockhart 9 S
|K. Lockhart
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCord 24 CB
|M. McCord
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Schuman 7 DE
|T. Schuman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Devones 2 CB
|T. Devones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. VanSickle 31 K
|C. VanSickle
|0/2
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Hunt 18 P
|C. Hunt
|2
|42.5
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Thompson 11 WR
|T. Thompson
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|
J. Hebeisen 88 TE
|J. Hebeisen
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Connors 0 RB
|D. Connors
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
