|
|
|TXTECH
|IOWAST
QB questions resolved, Texas Tech thinking bowl bid at Iowa State
The Texas Tech Red Raiders have postseason in mind for a second straight season when they visit Iowa State in Big 12 play on Saturday in Ames, Iowa.
Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4) ended a two-game slide with a 43-28 win over visiting Kansas (6-4, 3-4) on Saturday, while Iowa State (4-6, 1-6) lost for the sixth time in its past seven games with a 20-14 setback at Oklahoma State.
The Red Raiders, who knocked off Mississippi State 34-7 in the Liberty Bowl last year, can become bowl-eligible with a win on Saturday or by knocking off visiting Oklahoma (5-5. 2-5) to conclude the regular season on Nov. 26.
Iowa State must win its final two games, including a trip to face TCU (10-0, 7-0) on Nov. 26, if it is to be eligible for the postseason for the sixth straight season.
The Cyclones lost to Clemson 20-13 in the Cheez-It-Bowl last year.
"(Saturday) is Senior Day and why we're even close is because of our senior class," Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. "I get it. I would understand why our fans are frustrated. I would understand why everybody would be frustrated because we all want to win."
Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough made his first start on Saturday since suffering a shoulder injury during a season-opening win over Murray State.
Shough hit 20 of 33 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown, in addition to rushing for 76 yards and a score on 12 carries.
Texas Tech finished with 510 yards total offense, including 264 on the ground, and outscored the Jawhawks 16-7 in the fourth quarter.
"We talked this week about finishing games in the fourth quarter," McGuire said. "I thought we did such a good job of finishing that game as a team."
Iowa State committed five turnovers and squandered a 14-10, fourth-quarter lead against Oklahoma State by giving up 10 points in a span of 4:59 in the fourth quarter.
Hunter Dekkers went 28-for-42 passing for 274 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions, bringing his season total to 267 for 398 (67.1 percent) for 2,644 yards with 17 scores and 13 interceptions.
Xavier Hutchinson, who had 10 catches for 106 yards against the Cowboys, is first in the FBS in receptions (97), third in receiving yards (1,059) and tied for 40th in touchdown receptions (six).
Texas Tech's 41-38 victory over the Cyclones in Lubbock, Texas last year ended the Red Raiders' five-game losing streak to Iowa State.
The Red Raiders lead the all-time series 12-8.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|12
|Rushing
|4
|4
|Passing
|3
|8
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|147
|209
|Total Plays
|31
|40
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|55
|69
|Rush Attempts
|19
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|92
|140
|Comp. - Att.
|9-12
|14-21
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-37.3
|3-38.3
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|92
|PASS YDS
|140
|
|
|55
|RUSH YDS
|69
|
|
|147
|TOTAL YDS
|209
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|9/12
|92
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|5
|27
|0
|15
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|5
|25
|0
|15
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Valdez 0 RB
|C. Valdez
|3
|3
|0
|2
|
D. Smith 7 QB
|D. Smith
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Price 1 WR
|M. Price
|4
|3
|42
|0
|28
|
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|2
|2
|26
|0
|29
|
J. Bradley 9 WR
|J. Bradley
|2
|2
|14
|0
|12
|
N. Martinez I 20 WR
|N. Martinez I
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
H. Teeter 43 TE
|H. Teeter
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Cleveland 10 WR
|T. Cleveland
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Pearson Jr. 2 DB
|R. Pearson Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Frye 7 DB
|A. Frye
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierre 8 LB
|J. Pierre
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Waters 9 DB
|M. Waters
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 1 LB
|K. Merriweather
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|
R. Williams 0 DB
|R. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Minor 3 DB
|K. Minor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Owens 18 DB
|T. Owens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rodriguez 13 LB
|J. Rodriguez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
|T. Bradford Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cupp 88 TE
|B. Cupp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Eldridge 6 LB
|K. Eldridge
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Matthews 32 LB
|T. Matthews
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
I. Smith 59 LB
|I. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Wolff 36 K
|T. Wolff
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 P
|A. McNamara
|4
|37.3
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|14/21
|140
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Norton 5 RB
|C. Norton
|12
|38
|0
|9
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|5
|16
|0
|13
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
E. Sanders 6 RB
|E. Sanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|9
|7
|76
|0
|25
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|5
|3
|30
|0
|17
|
D. Hanika 83 TE
|D. Hanika
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Norton 5 RB
|C. Norton
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Silas 22 RB
|D. Silas
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Rus 43 TE
|J. Rus
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
E. Dean 87 TE
|E. Dean
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Freyler 17 DB
|B. Freyler
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tampa 2 DB
|T. Tampa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Willich 14 LB
|C. Willich
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Vaughn 32 LB
|G. Vaughn
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Purchase 5 DB
|M. Purchase
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. McDonald IV 9 DE
|W. McDonald IV
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Petersen 52 DE
|J. Petersen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Anderson 3 DL
|M. Anderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson Jr. 1 DB
|A. Johnson Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kyle 13 DB
|T. Kyle
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. McGee 24 DB
|T. McGee
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Onyedim 11 DL
|T. Onyedim
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. McLaughlin 23 LB
|W. McLaughlin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Nettles 97 K
|D. Nettles
|1/2
|36
|0/0
|3
|
J. Gilbert 20 K
|J. Gilbert
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Perkins 80 P
|T. Perkins
|3
|38.3
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Good
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24(0:03 - 2nd) J.Gilbert 34 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Guess Holder-B.Clark.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31(0:07 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to TT 31. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at TT 31. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TT at TT 17. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 48(0:13 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to TT 48. Catch made by J.Noel at TT 48. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TT at TT 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 48(0:20 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Noel.
|+17 YD
2 & 4 - IOWAST 35(0:24 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 35. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 35. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Pearson at TT 48. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 29(0:40 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 29. Catch made by D.Silas at ISU 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at ISU 35.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - IOWAST 24(0:50 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 24. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Pierre at ISU 29.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - IOWAST 24(0:59 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Noel.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 17(1:06 - 2nd) H.Dekkers scrambles to ISU 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at ISU 24.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - TXTECH 44(1:13 - 2nd) A.McNamara punts 39 yards to ISU 17 Center-J.Knotts. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TXTECH 44(1:19 - 2nd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for T.Cleveland.
|Sack
2 & 9 - TXTECH 50(1:26 - 2nd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough sacked at TT 44 for -6 yards (W.McDonald) T.Shough FUMBLES forced by W.McDonald. Fumble RECOVERED by TT-T.Shough at TT 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 49(2:01 - 2nd) T.Shough scrambles to TT 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at TT 50.
|+29 YD
2 & 8 - TXTECH 20(2:19 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 20. Catch made by X.White at TT 20. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at TT 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 18(2:30 - 2nd) C.Valdez rushed to TT 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at TT 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - IOWAST 49(2:38 - 2nd) T.Perkins punts 33 yards to TT 18 Center-C.Guess. Fair catch by M.Price.
|+13 YD
3 & 18 - IOWAST 36(3:24 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 36. Catch made by C.Norton at ISU 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge; J.Pierre at ISU 49.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - IOWAST 41(3:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on ISU-ISU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - IOWAST 46(3:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on ISU-C.Norton False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IOWAST 46(4:17 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 46. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 46. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Frye at ISU 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 44(4:57 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Waters at ISU 46.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 29(5:34 - 2nd) J.Noel rushed to ISU 44 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Owens at ISU 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - TXTECH 35(5:45 - 2nd) A.McNamara punts 36 yards to ISU 29 Center-J.Knotts. Downed by T.Matthews.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TXTECH 35(5:51 - 2nd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for T.Cleveland.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 28(6:29 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 28. Catch made by M.Price at TT 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler; G.Vaughn at TT 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 28(6:33 - 2nd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for M.Price.
|Kickoff
|(6:38 - 2nd) K.Shackford kicks 57 yards from ISU 35 to the TT 8. X.White returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Jackson at TT 28.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - IOWAST 26(6:43 - 2nd) D.Nettles 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Guess Holder-B.Clark.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - IOWAST 19(6:43 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson. PENALTY on ISU-D.Simmons Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - IOWAST 9(6:53 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to TT 9. Catch made by D.Stanley at TT 9. Gain of yards. D.Stanley for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on ISU-T.Downing Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - IOWAST 12(7:32 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to TT 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings; K.Merriweather at TT 9.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 14(8:18 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to TT 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Smith; T.Bradford at TT 12.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 39(8:34 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to TT 39. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at TT 39. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Williams at TT 14.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - IOWAST 49(8:50 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to TT 49. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at TT 49. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - IOWAST 50(9:25 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to TT 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Matthews; M.Waters at TT 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 48(10:03 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Rodriguez at ISU 50.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - IOWAST 43(10:32 - 2nd) H.Dekkers rushed to ISU 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Bradford at ISU 48.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - IOWAST 43(10:39 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 34(11:16 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 34. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 34. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Waters at ISU 43.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - IOWAST 27(11:48 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at ISU 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 18(12:18 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 27 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Frye at ISU 27.
|Kickoff
|(12:23 - 2nd) T.Wolff kicks 60 yards from TT 35 to the ISU 5. J.Noel returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Blankenbaker at ISU 18.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:23 - 2nd) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TXTECH 1(12:26 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to ISU End Zone for 1 yards. D.Smith for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TXTECH 4(13:04 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to ISU 4. Catch made by H.Teeter at ISU 4. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn at ISU 1.
|+28 YD
2 & 9 - TXTECH 32(13:36 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to ISU 32. Catch made by M.Price at ISU 32. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by ISU at ISU 4.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33(14:11 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to ISU 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler; W.McDonald at ISU 32.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 44(14:41 - 2nd) T.Shough scrambles to ISU 33 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at ISU 33.
|+12 YD
2 & 12 - TXTECH 44(15:00 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 44. Catch made by J.Bradley at TT 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.McGee; M.Anderson at ISU 44.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 46(0:04 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TT 44 for -2 yards. Tackled by O.Vance at TT 44.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - TXTECH 43(0:20 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TT 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at TT 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TXTECH 39(0:37 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TT 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler; J.Petersen at TT 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 35(0:56 - 1st) T.Shough scrambles to TT 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Petersen at TT 39.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - TXTECH 28(1:06 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TT 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Purchase; T.McGee at TT 35.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - TXTECH 21(1:21 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to TT 21. Catch made by N.Martinez at TT 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Willich at TT 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 19(1:57 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to TT 19. Catch made by J.Bradley at TT 19. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Kyle; B.Freyler at TT 21.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 4(2:27 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TT 19 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.McGee; T.Kyle at TT 19.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - IOWAST 48(2:38 - 1st) T.Perkins punts 44 yards to TT 4 Center-C.Guess. Downed by C.Guess.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - IOWAST 48(2:43 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Hanika.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - IOWAST 50(3:18 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 50. Catch made by J.Rus at ISU 50. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 48(3:54 - 1st) H.Dekkers rushed to ISU 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Pierre at ISU 50.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - IOWAST 35(4:30 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 35. Catch made by D.Hanika at ISU 35. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at ISU 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 34(5:03 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 34. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Frye at ISU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 34(5:35 - 1st) E.Sanders rushed to ISU 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at ISU 34.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - TXTECH 26(5:39 - 1st) A.McNamara punts 40 yards to ISU 34 Center-J.Knotts. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - TXTECH 24(6:21 - 1st) C.Valdez rushed to TT 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn; C.Willich at TT 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - TXTECH 19(7:04 - 1st) X.White rushed to TT 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by O.Vance at TT 24.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 20(7:29 - 1st) C.Valdez rushed to TT 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Anderson at TT 19.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 24 - IOWAST 38(7:37 - 1st) T.Perkins punts 38 yards to TT End Zone Center-C.Guess. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 24 - IOWAST 38(7:41 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for C.Norton.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - IOWAST 27(8:28 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers sacked at TT 38 for -11 yards (K.Merriweather; J.Hutchings)
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24(9:07 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to TT 27 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Waters; J.Pierre at TT 27.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - IOWAST 32(9:45 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to TT 32. Catch made by J.Noel at TT 32. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Pearson at TT 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37(10:16 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to TT 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge; R.Pearson at TT 32.
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - IOWAST 50(10:29 - 1st) H.Dekkers rushed to TT 37 for 13 yards. Tackled by K.Minor at TT 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43(11:00 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to ISU 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather; K.Eldridge at ISU 50.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - TXTECH 23(11:09 - 1st) A.McNamara punts 34 yards to ISU 43 Center-J.Knotts. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|+15 YD
3 & 22 - TXTECH 8(11:38 - 1st) T.Shough scrambles to TT 23 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Purchase at TT 23.
|-16 YD
2 & 6 - TXTECH 24(12:04 - 1st) TT rushed to TT 8 for -16 yards. TT FUMBLES forced by ISU. Fumble RECOVERED by TT-T.Shough at TT 8. Tackled by ISU at TT 8.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 20(12:31 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Onyedim; A.Johnson at TT 24.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 7 - IOWAST 20(12:36 - 1st) D.Nettles 30 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Guess Holder-B.Clark.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IOWAST 13(12:42 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for E.Dean.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - IOWAST 14(13:21 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to TT 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Frye at TT 13.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 16(13:56 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to TT 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Frye at TT 14.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - TXTECH 28(14:05 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to TT 28. Catch made by M.Price at TT 28. Gain of 7 yards. M.Price FUMBLES forced by B.Freyler. Fumble RECOVERED by ISU-W.McLaughlin at TT 35. Tackled by B.Cupp at TT 16. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - TXTECH 23(14:14 - 1st) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley. PENALTY on ISU-I.Lee Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - TXTECH 26(14:39 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to TT 23. Catch made by X.White at TT 23. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at TT 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 21(14:55 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn; W.McLaughlin at TT 26.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Shackford kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to the TT End Zone. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Nikkel at TT 21.
-
GATECH
13UNC
21
17
4th 2:48 ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
17
20
4th 9:54 PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
23
10
3rd 4:46 ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
6
10
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
17
28
2nd 2:10 ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
7
3
2nd 0:03 FS1
-
14MISS
ARK
3
21
2nd 10:54 SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
0
21
2nd 4:28 ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
0
28
2nd 11:29 ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
7
3
1st 3:24 ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
0
0
1st 3:57 FOX
-
COLO
17WASH
0
060.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
043 O/U
-21.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
UAB
6LSU
0
050.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
0
051 O/U
-1
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
056.5 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
29
23
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
12
10
Final ESPU
-
SMU
21TULANE
24
59
Final ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
42
48
Final ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
34
10
Final FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
17
14
Final ESP2
-
AP
8BAMA
0
34
Final ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
26
28
Final ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
7
56
Final ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
24
31
Final SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
17
19
Final ABC
-
IND
MICHST
39
31
Final/2OT BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
9
17
Final FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
29
28
Final FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
17
34
Final CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
17
49
Final
-
UMASS
TXAM
3
20
Final ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
23
22
Final ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
15
14
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
41
7
Final ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
40
42
Final ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
42
3
Final ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
48
31
Final ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
59
Final ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
31
20
Final PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
31
7
Final ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
44
Final NBC
-
ODU
APLST
14
27
Final ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
21
49
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
16
34
Final ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
21
26
Final ESP3
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
10
40
Final ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
10
25
Final
-
2OHIOST
MD
43
30
Final ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
55
10
Final BTN
-
SALA
USM
27
20
Final NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
55
14
Final FS1
-
1UGA
UK
16
6
Final CBS
-
UTTCH
BYU
26
52
Final ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
23
3
Final ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
6
40
Final ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
13
10
Final FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
17
41
Final SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
13
16
Final ESP3
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0