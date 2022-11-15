|
|
|UMASS
|TXAM
A losing streak will end as Texas A&M hosts UMass
Texas A&M will try to break its longest losing streak since 1972 on Saturday when the Aggies host UMass in College Station, Texas, in a non-conference game and first-ever meeting between the teams.
The Aggies (3-7) have dropped six consecutive games after last Saturday's 13-10 loss at Auburn, ending their hopes of bowl eligibility. This after starting the season with College Football Playoff hopes.
"It's very disappointing, but we've got to go back to work and fix it and get better," coach Jimbo Fisher said.
UMass (1-9), meantime, has lost seven in a row.
A&M was without starting back Devon Achane (foot) and receiver Moose Muhammad (benched, reportedly for wearing arm sleeves) against Auburn, which led to five true freshmen in the lineup.
Quarterback Conner Weigman returned after being sidelined against Florida (illness), but he was just 14-of-36 for 121 yards and in one stretch threw 13 consecutive incompletions.
While the Aggies intercepted two passes and allowed just 115 second-half yards, the offense left plenty to be desired and spurred questions about the possibility of Fisher bringing in an offensive coordinator. He currently calls offensive plays.
"We weren't in sync, couldn't get in rhythm," Fisher said. "We've got to coach them better, and that's on us coaches."
Fisher expects Achane to return this season. Muhammad will be available on Saturday.
Though UMass is 0-9 against FBS competition this season (its only victory was against FCS team Stony Brook), it presents a challenge with the 51st-ranked total defense (364.1 yards per game) in FBS. Don Brown's team is also 10th in opponent's third-down percentage (.296).
The Minutemen fell 35-33 to another first-time foe in Arkansas State last week and now will face their first SEC challenge since 2018 at No. 5 Georgia.
"Our kids have played in some pretty sophisticated environments in terms of crowd, noise and so forth," UMass coach Don Brown said. "I think we'll be just fine."
Another strong game from redshirt senior Ellis Merriweather certainly would help UMass. He rushed for 122 yards, two touchdowns and a conversion at Arkansas State.
Merriweather has eclipsed the century mark 10 times and scored a pair of touchdowns three times in his career.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|3
|Rushing
|4
|0
|Passing
|1
|3
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-2
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|78
|78
|Total Plays
|17
|13
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|53
|9
|Rush Attempts
|13
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|1.3
|Yards Passing
|25
|69
|Comp. - Att.
|3-4
|4-6
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|11.5
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-30.0
|1-38.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|25
|PASS YDS
|69
|
|
|53
|RUSH YDS
|9
|
|
|78
|TOTAL YDS
|78
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Olson 12 QB
|B. Olson
|3/4
|25
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Merriweather 7 RB
|E. Merriweather
|6
|28
|0
|7
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|4
|23
|0
|13
|
B. Olson 12 QB
|B. Olson
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
G. Campiotti 5 QB
|G. Campiotti
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson 16 TE
|J. Johnson
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
I. Ross 83 WR
|I. Ross
|2
|2
|4
|0
|8
|
G. Johnson III 4 WR
|G. Johnson III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Carson 91 K
|C. Carson
|1/1
|25
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Kolodziey 95 K
|C. Kolodziey
|1
|30.0
|0
|30
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Weigman 15 QB
|C. Weigman
|4/6
|69
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Daniels 4 RB
|A. Daniels
|7
|9
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Green 18 TE
|D. Green
|3
|2
|27
|0
|28
|
M. Muhammad III 7 WR
|M. Muhammad III
|2
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
J. Preston 5 WR
|J. Preston
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Johnson 27 DB
|A. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bond 47 K
|R. Bond
|1/1
|27
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Constantinou 95 P
|N. Constantinou
|1
|38.0
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Preston 5 WR
|J. Preston
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Muhammad III 7 WR
|M. Muhammad III
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - UMASS 15(14:11 - 2nd) C.Carson 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UMASS Holder-UMASS.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UMASS 8(14:16 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - UMASS 5(15:00 - 2nd) G.Campiotti rushed to TXAM 8 for -3 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 8.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UMASS 7(0:07 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to TXAM 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 5.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 28(0:27 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to TXAM 28. Catch made by J.Johnson at TXAM 28. Gain of 21 yards. J.Johnson ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - UMASS 32(1:06 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to TXAM 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 38(1:49 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to TXAM 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - UMASS 41(2:27 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to TXAM 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 49(2:48 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to TXAM 49. Catch made by I.Ross at TXAM 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 41.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - UMASS 38(3:07 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to TXAM 49 for 13 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 33(3:46 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - UMASS 27(4:17 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 20(4:51 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - TXAM 38(4:59 - 1st) N.Constantinou punts 38 yards to UMASS End Zone Center-TXAM. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TXAM 38(5:08 - 1st) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for D.Green.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - TXAM 37(5:44 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to UMASS 37. Catch made by D.Green at UMASS 37. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 39(6:23 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to UMASS 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 37.
|+20 YD
2 & 3 - TXAM 41(6:47 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 41. Catch made by J.Preston at TXAM 41. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 34(7:13 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by UMASS at TXAM 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - UMASS 36(7:21 - 1st) C.Kolodziey punts 30 yards to TXAM 34 Center-UMASS. M.Muhammad returned punt from the TXAM 34. Tackled by UMASS at TXAM 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 14 - UMASS 31(8:07 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 36.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - UMASS 31(8:49 - 1st) B.Olson rushed to UMASS 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 31.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 35(9:37 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 31. Catch made by I.Ross at UMASS 31. Gain of -4 yards. I.Ross FUMBLES forced by A.Johnson. Fumble RECOVERED by UMASS-M.Longman at UMASS 31. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 31. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - UMASS 30(9:44 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson. PENALTY on TXAM-S.Turner Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 25(10:15 - 1st) B.Olson scrambles to UMASS 30 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXAM at UMASS 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(10:58 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXAM at UMASS 25.
|Kickoff
|(10:58 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 64 yards from TXAM 35 to the UMASS 1. Fair catch by G.Desrosiers.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - TXAM 17(11:03 - 1st) R.Bond 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXAM Holder-TXAM.
|Penalty
4 & 13 - TXAM 15(11:03 - 1st) PENALTY on UMASS-H.Klages Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - TXAM 15(11:09 - 1st) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - TXAM 15(11:49 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to UMASS 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 15.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 12(12:25 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to UMASS 15 for -3 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 15.
|+28 YD
2 & 7 - TXAM 40(12:50 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to UMASS 40. Catch made by D.Green at UMASS 40. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 43(13:22 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to UMASS 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 40.
|+22 YD
3 & 10 - TXAM 35(13:59 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 35. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 35. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 43.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 35(14:33 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by UMASS at TXAM 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(14:54 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by UMASS at TXAM 35.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Kolodziey kicks 60 yards from UMASS 35 to the TXAM 5. J.Preston returns the kickoff. Tackled by UMASS at TXAM 35.
