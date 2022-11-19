Drive Chart
UNLV
HAWAII

Kickoff
Kickoff
3:17
UNLV kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
UNLV
2 Pass
127 Rush
49 YDS
4:42 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
3:17
D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
+1 YD
1ST & Goal HAWAII 1
3:22
D.Brumfield pass complete to HAW 1. Catch made by J.Weimer at HAW 1. Gain of 1 yards. J.Weimer for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
3RD & Goal HAWAII 3
3:33
A.Robbins rushed to HAW 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 1.
+5 YD
2ND & Goal HAWAII 8
5:14
D.Brumfield rushed to HAW 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 3.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 HAWAII 12
5:49
A.Robbins rushed to HAW 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 8.
+17 YD
3RD & 4 HAWAII 29
6:22
D.Brumfield rushed to HAW 12 for 17 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 12.
+5 YD
2ND & 9 HAWAII 34
6:45
D.Brumfield pass complete to HAW 34. Catch made by S.McKie at HAW 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 29.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 HAWAII 35
7:08
A.Robbins rushed to HAW 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 34.
+12 YD
1ST & 10 HAWAII 47
7:33
K.Williams rushed to HAW 35 for 12 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 35.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 3:17
D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
7
Touchdown 3:15
D.Brumfield pass complete to HAW 1. Catch made by J.Weimer at HAW 1. Gain of 1 yards. J.Weimer for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
49
yds
4:42
pos
12
7
1st Quarter
Field Goal 1:57
D.Gutierrez 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UNLV Holder-UNLV.
10
plays
55
yds
3:30
pos
6
7
Point After TD 7:42
M.Shipley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 7:42
B.Schager pass complete to UNLV 15. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at UNLV 15. Gain of 15 yards. T.Mokiao-Atimalala for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
65
yds
3:01
pos
3
6
Field Goal 11:06
D.Gutierrez 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UNLV Holder-UNLV.
9
plays
51
yds
4:17
pos
3
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 6
Rushing 7 3
Passing 4 2
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 2-6 1-4
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 198 111
Total Plays 37 21
Avg Gain 5.4 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 98 64
Rush Attempts 22 13
Avg Rush Yards 4.5 4.9
Yards Passing 100 47
Comp. - Att. 9-15 5-8
Yards Per Pass 5.2 5.9
Penalties - Yards 1-15 4-45
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-36.0 3-41.7
Return Yards 0 3
Punts - Returns 1-0 1-3
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UNLV 4-6 67--13
Hawaii 2-9 70--7
Clarence T.C. Ching Complex Honolulu, Hawaii
 100 PASS YDS 47
98 RUSH YDS 64
198 TOTAL YDS 111
UNLV
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Brumfield  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 100 1 0 138.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.6% 1610 9 4 138.6
D. Brumfield 9/15 100 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Brumfield  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 202 6
D. Brumfield 9 45 0 17
A. Robbins  9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
172 852 9
A. Robbins 12 41 0 11
K. Williams  1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
K. Williams 1 12 0 12
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Williams  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 354 4
K. Williams 5 3 51 0 28
J. Weimer  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 209 0
J. Weimer 5 3 27 1 15
R. White  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 560 4
R. White 1 1 9 0 9
A. Robbins  9 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 81 1
A. Robbins 2 1 8 0 8
S. McKie  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 177 1
S. McKie 1 1 5 0 5
N. Williams  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 351 1
N. Williams 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Gutierrez  32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
12/12 30/30
D. Gutierrez 2/2 48 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Nichols  90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 36.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
48 0 0
M. Nichols 2 36.0 1 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Hawaii
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Schager  13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 47 1 0 153.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.9% 1916 9 10 106.9
B. Schager 5/8 47 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Parson  31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
156 687 10
D. Parson 8 42 0 19
T. Hines  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 558 2
T. Hines 4 23 0 13
N. Bryant-Lelei  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 240 3
N. Bryant-Lelei 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Walthall  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 250 1
J. Walthall 3 2 24 0 15
Z. Bowens  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 386 3
Z. Bowens 1 1 5 0 5
C. Phillips  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 244 2
C. Phillips 1 1 3 0 3
K. Nishigaya  27 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 72 0
K. Nishigaya 1 0 0 0 0
T. Mokiao-Atimalala  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 117 1
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Choi  96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Choi 1-0 1.0 0
P. Pavihi  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Pavihi 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Shipley  2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
13/16 23/24
M. Shipley 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Shipley  2 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
54 0 0
M. Shipley 3 41.7 2 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Hines  24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 0 0
T. Hines 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Hines 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
T. Hines 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UNLV 25 4:17 9 66 FG
7:42 UNLV 25 1:28 3 4 Punt
4:29 UNLV 15 3:30 10 55 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:37 UNLV 14 3:48 7 39 Punt
7:59 UNLV 41 4:42 9 59 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:43 HAWAII 20 3:01 9 75 TD
6:14 HAWAII 36 1:45 3 3 Punt
0:59 HAWAII 25 2:22 6 20 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:49 HAWAII 13 1:50 3 8 Punt

UNLV
Rebels
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 59 yards, 4:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:17 - 2nd) UNLV kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
PAT Good
(3:17 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - UNLV 1
(3:22 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to HAW 1. Catch made by J.Weimer at HAW 1. Gain of 1 yards. J.Weimer for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
3 & Goal - UNLV 3
(3:33 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to HAW 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 1.
+5 YD
2 & Goal - UNLV 8
(5:14 - 2nd) D.Brumfield rushed to HAW 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 3.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 12
(5:49 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to HAW 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 8.
+17 YD
3 & 4 - UNLV 29
(6:22 - 2nd) D.Brumfield rushed to HAW 12 for 17 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 12.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 34
(6:45 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to HAW 34. Catch made by S.McKie at HAW 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 29.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 35
(7:08 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to HAW 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 34.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 47
(7:33 - 2nd) K.Williams rushed to HAW 35 for 12 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 35.
Penalty
2 & 8 - UNLV 43
(7:33 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for A.Robbins. PENALTY on HAW-M.Hausman Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 41
(7:59 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 43.

HAW
Rainbow Warriors
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - HAWAII 21
(8:03 - 2nd) M.Shipley punts 38 yards to UNLV 41 Center-HAW. Out of bounds.
-1 YD
3 & 1 - HAWAII 22
(8:59 - 2nd) N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to HAW 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 21.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - HAWAII 15
(9:35 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 22.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 13
(9:49 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 15.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (7 plays, 39 yards, 3:48 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - UNLV 47
(10:50 - 2nd) M.Nichols punts 37 yards to HAW 10 Center-UNLV. T.Hines returned punt from the HAW 10. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 13.
+8 YD
3 & 15 - UNLV 45
(11:23 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 45. Catch made by A.Robbins at UNLV 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 47.
No Gain
2 & 15 - UNLV 45
(11:33 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for J.Weimer.
Sack
1 & 10 - UNLV 50
(12:03 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 45 for -5 yards (P.Pavihi)
+11 YD
2 & 1 - UNLV 39
(12:17 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to HAW 50 for 11 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 50.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 30
(12:59 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 30. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 39.
+15 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 15
(13:18 - 2nd) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 30 for 15 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 30.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 14
(13:37 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 15.

HAW
Rainbow Warriors
 - Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 20 - HAWAII 45
(13:49 - 2nd) M.Shipley punts 41 yards to UNLV 14 Center-HAW. Downed by HAW.
Penalty
4 & 5 - HAWAII 40
(14:14 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to UNLV 40. Catch made by C.Phillips at UNLV 40. Gain of yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 40. PENALTY on HAW-C.Phillips Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 5 - HAWAII 40
(14:18 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for K.Nishigaya.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 45
(14:40 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to UNLV 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 45
(14:43 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Walthall.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 40
(15:00 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 40. Catch made by J.Walthall at HAW 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 45.
+6 YD
2 & 1 - HAWAII 34
(0:33 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 40.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25
(0:59 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 25. Catch made by J.Walthall at HAW 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 34.
Kickoff
(0:59 - 1st) UNLV kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Field Goal (10 plays, 55 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 6 - UNLV 38
(2:05 - 1st) D.Gutierrez 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UNLV Holder-UNLV.
No Gain
3 & 6 - UNLV 30
(2:44 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for J.Weimer.
No Gain
2 & 6 - UNLV 30
(3:08 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to HAW 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 30.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 34
(3:17 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to HAW 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 30.
+28 YD
2 & 12 - UNLV 38
(3:29 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 38. Catch made by K.Williams at UNLV 38. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 34.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 40
(3:33 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 38. Catch made by K.Williams at UNLV 38. Gain of -2 yards. Out of bounds.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 30
(4:00 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 40 for 10 yards. D.Brumfield ran out of bounds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 30
(4:02 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for N.Williams.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 15
(4:24 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 15. Catch made by J.Weimer at UNLV 15. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 15
(4:29 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.

HAW
Rainbow Warriors
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - HAWAII 39
(4:49 - 1st) M.Shipley punts 46 yards to UNLV 15 Center-HAW. UNLV returned punt from the UNLV 15. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 15.
-3 YD
3 & 4 - HAWAII 42
(5:28 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 39 for -3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 39.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - HAWAII 41
(5:51 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 42.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 36
(6:14 - 1st) T.Hines rushed to HAW 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 41.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - UNLV 29
(6:35 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 35 yards to HAW 36 Center-UNLV. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 6 - UNLV 29
(7:15 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 29.
No Gain
2 & 6 - UNLV 29
(7:20 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(7:42 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 29.
Kickoff
(7:42 - 1st) K.Halvorsen kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.

HAW
Rainbow Warriors
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:01 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:42 - 1st) M.Shipley extra point is good.
PAT Good
(7:42 - 1st) M.Shipley extra point is good. PENALTY on HAW-HAW Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+15 YD
3 & 5 - HAWAII 15
(7:57 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to UNLV 15. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at UNLV 15. Gain of 15 yards. T.Mokiao-Atimalala for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - HAWAII 16
(8:40 - 1st) T.Hines rushed to UNLV 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 15.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20
(8:56 - 1st) T.Hines rushed to UNLV 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 16.
+13 YD
2 & 5 - HAWAII 33
(9:14 - 1st) T.Hines rushed to UNLV 20 for 13 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 20.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 38
(9:21 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to UNLV 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 33.
+19 YD
2 & 5 - HAWAII 43
(9:36 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to UNLV 38 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UNLV at UNLV 38.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 38
(10:01 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 38. Catch made by Z.Bowens at HAW 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 43.
Penalty
3 & 7 - HAWAII 23
(10:03 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for T.Mokiao-Atimalala. PENALTY on UNLV-J.Baldwin Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 7 - HAWAII 23
(10:08 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for T.Mokiao-Atimalala.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20
(10:36 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 20. Catch made by C.Phillips at HAW 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 23.
Kickoff
(10:43 - 1st) D.Gutierrez kicks 62 yards from UNLV 35 to the HAW 3. T.Hines returns the kickoff. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 20.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 66 yards, 4:17 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 9 - UNLV 17
(11:16 - 1st) D.Gutierrez 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UNLV Holder-UNLV.
Sack
3 & Goal - UNLV 3
(12:23 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at HAW 9 for -6 yards (A.Choi)
-2 YD
2 & Goal - UNLV 1
(12:37 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to HAW 3 for -2 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 3.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - UNLV 3
(12:56 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to HAW 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 1.
+25 YD
2 & 5 - UNLV 28
(13:18 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to HAW 28. Catch made by K.Williams at HAW 28. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 3.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 33
(13:48 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to HAW 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 28.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 47
(14:16 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to HAW 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 48. PENALTY on HAW-L.Taylor Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 36
(14:40 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 36. Catch made by J.Weimer at UNLV 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 47.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(15:00 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 36.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) K.Halvorsen kicks 59 yards from HAW 35 to the UNLV 6. Fair catch by C.Reese.
