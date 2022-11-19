Drive Chart
|
|
|UNLV
|HAWAII
Kickoff
Kickoff
3:17
UNLV kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
UNLV
2 Pass
127 Rush
49 YDS
4:42 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
3:17
D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
+1 YD
1ST & Goal HAWAII 1
3:22
D.Brumfield pass complete to HAW 1. Catch made by J.Weimer at HAW 1. Gain of 1 yards. J.Weimer for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
3RD & Goal HAWAII 3
3:33
A.Robbins rushed to HAW 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 1.
+5 YD
2ND & Goal HAWAII 8
5:14
D.Brumfield rushed to HAW 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 3.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 HAWAII 12
5:49
A.Robbins rushed to HAW 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 8.
+17 YD
3RD & 4 HAWAII 29
6:22
D.Brumfield rushed to HAW 12 for 17 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 12.
+5 YD
2ND & 9 HAWAII 34
6:45
D.Brumfield pass complete to HAW 34. Catch made by S.McKie at HAW 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 29.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 HAWAII 35
7:08
A.Robbins rushed to HAW 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 34.
+12 YD
1ST & 10 HAWAII 47
7:33
K.Williams rushed to HAW 35 for 12 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 35.
Touchdown 3:15
D.Brumfield pass complete to HAW 1. Catch made by J.Weimer at HAW 1. Gain of 1 yards. J.Weimer for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
49
yds
4:42
pos
12
7
Field Goal 1:57
D.Gutierrez 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UNLV Holder-UNLV.
10
plays
55
yds
3:30
pos
6
7
Touchdown 7:42
B.Schager pass complete to UNLV 15. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at UNLV 15. Gain of 15 yards. T.Mokiao-Atimalala for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
65
yds
3:01
pos
3
6
Field Goal 11:06
D.Gutierrez 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UNLV Holder-UNLV.
9
plays
51
yds
4:17
pos
3
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|6
|Rushing
|7
|3
|Passing
|4
|2
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-6
|1-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|198
|111
|Total Plays
|37
|21
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|98
|64
|Rush Attempts
|22
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|100
|47
|Comp. - Att.
|9-15
|5-8
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|4-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-36.0
|3-41.7
|Return Yards
|0
|3
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|100
|PASS YDS
|47
|
|
|98
|RUSH YDS
|64
|
|
|198
|TOTAL YDS
|111
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|9/15
|100
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|9
|45
|0
|17
|
A. Robbins 9 RB
|A. Robbins
|12
|41
|0
|11
|
K. Williams 1 WR
|K. Williams
|1
|12
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Williams 1 WR
|K. Williams
|5
|3
|51
|0
|28
|
J. Weimer 6 WR
|J. Weimer
|5
|3
|27
|1
|15
|
R. White 11 WR
|R. White
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Robbins 9 RB
|A. Robbins
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. McKie 0 WR
|S. McKie
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Williams 10 WR
|N. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Gutierrez 32 K
|D. Gutierrez
|2/2
|48
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Nichols 90 P
|M. Nichols
|2
|36.0
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Schager 13 QB
|B. Schager
|5/8
|47
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Parson 31 RB
|D. Parson
|8
|42
|0
|19
|
T. Hines 24 RB
|T. Hines
|4
|23
|0
|13
|
N. Bryant-Lelei 22 RB
|N. Bryant-Lelei
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Walthall 4 WR
|J. Walthall
|3
|2
|24
|0
|15
|
Z. Bowens 6 WR
|Z. Bowens
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Phillips 85 TE
|C. Phillips
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Nishigaya 27 WR
|K. Nishigaya
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 8 WR
|T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Shipley 2 K
|M. Shipley
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Shipley 2 K
|M. Shipley
|3
|41.7
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Hines 24 RB
|T. Hines
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Hines 24 RB
|T. Hines
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:17 - 2nd) UNLV kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
|PAT Good
|(3:17 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UNLV 1(3:22 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to HAW 1. Catch made by J.Weimer at HAW 1. Gain of 1 yards. J.Weimer for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - UNLV 3(3:33 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to HAW 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 1.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UNLV 8(5:14 - 2nd) D.Brumfield rushed to HAW 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 3.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 12(5:49 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to HAW 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 8.
|+17 YD
3 & 4 - UNLV 29(6:22 - 2nd) D.Brumfield rushed to HAW 12 for 17 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 12.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 34(6:45 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to HAW 34. Catch made by S.McKie at HAW 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(7:08 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to HAW 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 34.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 47(7:33 - 2nd) K.Williams rushed to HAW 35 for 12 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 35.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - UNLV 43(7:33 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for A.Robbins. PENALTY on HAW-M.Hausman Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 41(7:59 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - HAWAII 21(8:03 - 2nd) M.Shipley punts 38 yards to UNLV 41 Center-HAW. Out of bounds.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - HAWAII 22(8:59 - 2nd) N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to HAW 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 21.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - HAWAII 15(9:35 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 13(9:49 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 15.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - UNLV 47(10:50 - 2nd) M.Nichols punts 37 yards to HAW 10 Center-UNLV. T.Hines returned punt from the HAW 10. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 13.
|+8 YD
3 & 15 - UNLV 45(11:23 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 45. Catch made by A.Robbins at UNLV 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 47.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - UNLV 45(11:33 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for J.Weimer.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UNLV 50(12:03 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 45 for -5 yards (P.Pavihi)
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - UNLV 39(12:17 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to HAW 50 for 11 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 50.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 30(12:59 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 30. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 39.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 15(13:18 - 2nd) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 30 for 15 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 14(13:37 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 15.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - HAWAII 45(13:49 - 2nd) M.Shipley punts 41 yards to UNLV 14 Center-HAW. Downed by HAW.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - HAWAII 40(14:14 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to UNLV 40. Catch made by C.Phillips at UNLV 40. Gain of yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 40. PENALTY on HAW-C.Phillips Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - HAWAII 40(14:18 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for K.Nishigaya.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 45(14:40 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to UNLV 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 45(14:43 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Walthall.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 40(15:00 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 40. Catch made by J.Walthall at HAW 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - HAWAII 34(0:33 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(0:59 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 25. Catch made by J.Walthall at HAW 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 34.
|Kickoff
|(0:59 - 1st) UNLV kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - UNLV 38(2:05 - 1st) D.Gutierrez 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UNLV Holder-UNLV.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UNLV 30(2:44 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for J.Weimer.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UNLV 30(3:08 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to HAW 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 34(3:17 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to HAW 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 30.
|+28 YD
2 & 12 - UNLV 38(3:29 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 38. Catch made by K.Williams at UNLV 38. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 34.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 40(3:33 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 38. Catch made by K.Williams at UNLV 38. Gain of -2 yards. Out of bounds.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 30(4:00 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 40 for 10 yards. D.Brumfield ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 30(4:02 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for N.Williams.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 15(4:24 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 15. Catch made by J.Weimer at UNLV 15. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 15(4:29 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - HAWAII 39(4:49 - 1st) M.Shipley punts 46 yards to UNLV 15 Center-HAW. UNLV returned punt from the UNLV 15. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 15.
|-3 YD
3 & 4 - HAWAII 42(5:28 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 39 for -3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - HAWAII 41(5:51 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 36(6:14 - 1st) T.Hines rushed to HAW 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - UNLV 29(6:35 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 35 yards to HAW 36 Center-UNLV. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UNLV 29(7:15 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UNLV 29(7:20 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(7:42 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 29.
|Kickoff
|(7:42 - 1st) K.Halvorsen kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:42 - 1st) M.Shipley extra point is good.
|PAT Good
|(7:42 - 1st) M.Shipley extra point is good. PENALTY on HAW-HAW Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - HAWAII 15(7:57 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to UNLV 15. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at UNLV 15. Gain of 15 yards. T.Mokiao-Atimalala for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - HAWAII 16(8:40 - 1st) T.Hines rushed to UNLV 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 15.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20(8:56 - 1st) T.Hines rushed to UNLV 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 16.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - HAWAII 33(9:14 - 1st) T.Hines rushed to UNLV 20 for 13 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 38(9:21 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to UNLV 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 33.
|+19 YD
2 & 5 - HAWAII 43(9:36 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to UNLV 38 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UNLV at UNLV 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 38(10:01 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 38. Catch made by Z.Bowens at HAW 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 43.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - HAWAII 23(10:03 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for T.Mokiao-Atimalala. PENALTY on UNLV-J.Baldwin Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - HAWAII 23(10:08 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for T.Mokiao-Atimalala.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20(10:36 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 20. Catch made by C.Phillips at HAW 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 23.
|Kickoff
|(10:43 - 1st) D.Gutierrez kicks 62 yards from UNLV 35 to the HAW 3. T.Hines returns the kickoff. Tackled by UNLV at HAW 20.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - UNLV 17(11:16 - 1st) D.Gutierrez 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UNLV Holder-UNLV.
|Sack
3 & Goal - UNLV 3(12:23 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at HAW 9 for -6 yards (A.Choi)
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - UNLV 1(12:37 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to HAW 3 for -2 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UNLV 3(12:56 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to HAW 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 1.
|+25 YD
2 & 5 - UNLV 28(13:18 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to HAW 28. Catch made by K.Williams at HAW 28. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 3.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 33(13:48 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to HAW 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 47(14:16 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to HAW 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 48. PENALTY on HAW-L.Taylor Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 36(14:40 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 36. Catch made by J.Weimer at UNLV 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 47.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by HAW at UNLV 36.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Halvorsen kicks 59 yards from HAW 35 to the UNLV 6. Fair catch by C.Reese.
