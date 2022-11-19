Drive Chart
BYU

UTTCH
2 Pass
31 Rush
60 YDS
3:36 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
5:17
C.Brooksby extra point is good.
+9 YD
2ND & Goal BYU 9
5:24
V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 9. Catch made by J.Hobert at BYU 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.Hobert for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1ST & Goal BYU 9
5:28
V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for M.Moten.
Penalty
1ST & 10 UTTCH 24
5:59
V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for D.Osborne. PENALTY on BYU-BYU Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
3RD & 1 BYU 26
6:09
Q.Conley rushed to BYU 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Kaufusi at BYU 24.
+9 YD
2ND & 10 BYU 35
6:34
Q.Conley rushed to BYU 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Kaufusi at BYU 26.
No Gain
1ST & 10 BYU 35
6:50
V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert.
+9 YD
2ND & 2 BYU 44
7:16
J.Fenton rushed to BYU 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Pili; A.Hannemann at BYU 35.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 UTTCH 48
8:00
J.Fenton rushed to BYU 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at BYU 44.
+24 YD
3RD & 11 UTTCH 24
8:28
V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 24. Catch made by J.Hobert at UTU 24. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by A.Hannemann at UTU 48.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 5:17
C.Brooksby extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
14
Touchdown 5:17
V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 9. Catch made by J.Hobert at BYU 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.Hobert for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
60
yds
3:36
pos
19
14
Point After TD 8:53
J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
14
Touchdown 8:53
J.Hall pass complete to BYU 41. Catch made by C.Roberts at BYU 41. Gain of 59 yards. C.Roberts for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
67
yds
1:14
pos
13
13
Point After TD 10:07
C.Brooksby extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
7
Touchdown 10:07
V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 20. Catch made by D.Osborne at UTU 20. Gain of 80 yards. D.Osborne for 80 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
80
yds
00:22
pos
12
7
Point After TD 13:45
J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
7
Touchdown 13:45
J.Hall pass complete to UTU 30. Catch made by K.Hill at UTU 30. Gain of 30 yards. K.Hill for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
65
yds
2:03
pos
6
6
1st Quarter
Field Goal 7:12
C.Brooksby 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTU Holder-UTU.
7
plays
23
yds
1:20
pos
6
0
Field Goal 8:47
C.Brooksby 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTU Holder-UTU.
6
plays
65
yds
2:54
pos
3
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 8
Rushing 4 1
Passing 4 6
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 3-7 1-4
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 271 197
Total Plays 35 24
Avg Gain 7.7 8.2
Net Yards Rushing 67 29
Rush Attempts 12 12
Avg Rush Yards 5.6 2.4
Yards Passing 204 168
Comp. - Att. 11-23 8-12
Yards Per Pass 8.9 12.4
Penalties - Yards 3-25 3-32
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-45.0 3-44.3
Return Yards 0 15
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-15
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Utah Tech 4-6 614--20
BYU 5-5 014--14
LaVell Edwards Stadium Provo, UT
 204 PASS YDS 168
67 RUSH YDS 29
271 TOTAL YDS 197
Utah Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
V. Gabalis  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.8% 204 2 0 151.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.4% 1620 14 9 131.4
V. Gabalis 11/23 204 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Q. Conley  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
168 1031 8
Q. Conley 10 50 0 12
J. Fenton  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 53 0
J. Fenton 2 17 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Osborne  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 134 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 320 1
D. Osborne 5 2 134 1 80
J. Hobert  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 6 48 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
78 1149 14
J. Hobert 10 6 48 1 24
M. Ross-Turner  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 109 1
M. Ross-Turner 3 1 15 0 15
Q. Conley  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 85 0
Q. Conley 1 1 4 0 4
D. Fisher  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 278 1
D. Fisher 2 1 3 0 3
M. Moten  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 85 1
M. Moten 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Perkins  9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Perkins 2-0 0.0 0
T. Grayson  1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Grayson 2-0 0.0 0
W. Leota  21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
W. Leota 2-1 0.0 0
J. Scott  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
J. Kirkland  55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Kirkland 1-0 0.0 0
J. Sheridan  16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Sheridan 1-0 0.0 0
A. Mayes  12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Mayes 1-0 0.0 0
M. Malotumau  51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Malotumau 1-0 1.0 0
D. Nash  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Nash 0-2 0.0 0
M. Christensen III  44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Christensen III 0-1 0.0 0
M. Malaki  3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. Malaki 0-2 0.0 0
K. Smith-Bejgrowicz  26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Smith-Bejgrowicz 0-1 0.0 0
S. Webster  0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Webster 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Brooksby  43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
12/15 34/35
C. Brooksby 2/2 47 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Day  34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 45.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
58 0 0
A. Day 1 45.0 0 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Hobert  4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 45 0
J. Hobert 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
BYU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Hall  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 168 2 0 239.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.1% 2622 24 5 153.8
J. Hall 8/12 168 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
H. Ropati  7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 32 0
H. Ropati 7 23 0 11
L. Katoa  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 324 2
L. Katoa 1 9 0 9
P. Nacua  12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 157 4
P. Nacua 1 5 0 5
C. Brooks  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 459 5
C. Brooks 1 1 0 1
J. Hall  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 266 1
J. Hall 2 -9 0 -2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Hill  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 70 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 433 4
K. Hill 4 3 70 1 30
C. Roberts  27 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 269 2
C. Roberts 2 1 59 1 59
P. Nacua  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 539 5
P. Nacua 3 2 24 0 21
H. Ropati  7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 82 1
H. Ropati 1 1 13 0 13
I. Rex  83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 189 3
I. Rex 2 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Pili  41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
K. Pili 3-2 0.0 0
P. Tanuvasa  45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
P. Tanuvasa 3-2 0.0 0
J. Kaufusi  13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Kaufusi 2-0 0.0 0
A. Hannemann  22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Hannemann 1-1 0.0 0
F. Jackson  53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
F. Jackson 1-1 0.0 0
B. Bywater  2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
B. Bywater 1-2 0.0 0
T. Batty  92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Batty 1-0 0.0 0
A. Tofa  51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Tofa 1-0 0.0 0
T. Alfrey  25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Alfrey 1-0 0.0 0
J. Robinson  0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Oldroyd  39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
7/12 31/31
J. Oldroyd 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Rehkow  24 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
30 0 0
R. Rehkow 3 44.3 1 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Nyberg  23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 15.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 35 0
H. Nyberg 3 15.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Nyberg 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 14.8 89 0
H. Nyberg 1 15.0 15 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:41 UTTCH 10 2:54 6 60 FG
8:32 BYU 34 1:20 7 30 FG
3:57 UTTCH 20 3:09 8 35 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:45 UTTCH 19 1:35 3 8 Punt
10:29 UTTCH 20 0:22 3 80 TD
8:53 UTTCH 25 3:36 10 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BYU 11 3:19 5 39 Punt
8:47 BYU 25 0:15 2 9 Fumble
7:12 BYU 22 3:15 7 26 Punt
0:48 BYU 45 2:03 4 55 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:10 BYU 43 1:41 3 -4 Punt
10:07 BYU 18 1:14 3 82 TD

UTU
Trailblazers
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:17 - 2nd) C.Brooksby extra point is good.
+9 YD
2 & Goal - UTTCH 9
(5:24 - 2nd) V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 9. Catch made by J.Hobert at BYU 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.Hobert for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & Goal - UTTCH 9
(5:28 - 2nd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for M.Moten.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTTCH 24
(5:59 - 2nd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for D.Osborne. PENALTY on BYU-BYU Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - UTTCH 26
(6:09 - 2nd) Q.Conley rushed to BYU 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Kaufusi at BYU 24.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - UTTCH 35
(6:34 - 2nd) Q.Conley rushed to BYU 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Kaufusi at BYU 26.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTTCH 35
(6:50 - 2nd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert.
+9 YD
2 & 2 - UTTCH 44
(7:16 - 2nd) J.Fenton rushed to BYU 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Pili; A.Hannemann at BYU 35.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 48
(8:00 - 2nd) J.Fenton rushed to BYU 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at BYU 44.
+24 YD
3 & 11 - UTTCH 24
(8:28 - 2nd) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 24. Catch made by J.Hobert at UTU 24. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by A.Hannemann at UTU 48.
No Gain
2 & 11 - UTTCH 24
(8:31 - 2nd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 25
(8:53 - 2nd) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; P.Tanuvasa at UTU 24.
Kickoff
(8:53 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the UTU End Zone. Touchback.

BYU
Cougars
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 82 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:53 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
+59 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 41
(9:11 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 41. Catch made by C.Roberts at BYU 41. Gain of 59 yards. C.Roberts for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 21
(9:18 - 2nd) P.Nacua rushed to BYU 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Leota at BYU 26. PENALTY on UTU-UTU Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 18
(10:02 - 2nd) H.Ropati rushed to BYU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Leota at BYU 21.
Kickoff
(10:07 - 2nd) A.Day kicks 60 yards from UTU 35 to the BYU 5. H.Nyberg returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Smith at BYU 18.

UTU
Trailblazers
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 80 yards, 0:22 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:07 - 2nd) C.Brooksby extra point is good.
+80 YD
3 & 10 - UTTCH 20
(10:18 - 2nd) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 20. Catch made by D.Osborne at UTU 20. Gain of 80 yards. D.Osborne for 80 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UTTCH 20
(10:26 - 2nd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTTCH 20
(10:29 - 2nd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for D.Osborne.

BYU
Cougars
 - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - BYU 39
(10:56 - 2nd) R.Rehkow punts 61 yards to UTU End Zone Center-BYU. Touchback.
Sack
3 & 7 - BYU 46
(11:34 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall sacked at BYU 39 for -7 yards (M.Malotumau)
+3 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 43
(12:02 - 2nd) H.Ropati rushed to BYU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Malaki; W.Leota at BYU 46.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 43
(12:10 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for I.Rex.

UTU
Trailblazers
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - UTTCH 27
(12:47 - 2nd) A.Day punts 45 yards to BYU 28 Center-UTU. H.Nyberg returned punt from the BYU 28. Tackled by J.Fotu; K.Floyd at BYU 43.
No Gain
3 & 2 - UTTCH 27
(12:51 - 2nd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for M.Moten.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - UTTCH 21
(13:14 - 2nd) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 21. Catch made by J.Hobert at UTU 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at UTU 27.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 19
(13:39 - 2nd) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Batty at UTU 21.
Kickoff
(13:45 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd kicks 60 yards from BYU 35 to the UTU 5. J.Hobert returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Hannemann; H.Nyberg at UTU 19.

BYU
Cougars
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 55 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:45 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
+30 YD
2 & 16 - BYU 30
(14:15 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to UTU 30. Catch made by K.Hill at UTU 30. Gain of 30 yards. K.Hill for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
1 & 20 - BYU 34
(14:31 - 2nd) H.Ropati rushed to UTU 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by UTU at UTU 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 24
(15:00 - 2nd) H.Ropati rushed to UTU 20 for yards. Tackled by S.Kanongata'a at UTU 20. PENALTY on BYU-BYU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+30 YD
2 & 9 - BYU 46
(0:11 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 46. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 46. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by UTU at UTU 24.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 45
(0:48 - 1st) H.Ropati rushed to BYU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Smith-Bejgrowicz; M.Christensen at BYU 46.

UTU
Trailblazers
 - Downs (8 plays, 35 yards, 3:09 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
4 & 2 - UTTCH 46
(0:54 - 1st) V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 46. Catch made by J.Hobert at BYU 46. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa; K.Pili at BYU 45.
No Gain
3 & 2 - UTTCH 46
(1:43 - 1st) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for D.Osborne.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - UTTCH 48
(1:59 - 1st) Q.Conley rushed to BYU 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Tofa at BYU 46.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 46
(2:56 - 1st) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 46. Catch made by J.Hobert at UTU 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; F.Jackson at BYU 48.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - UTTCH 34
(3:05 - 1st) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by F.Jackson at UTU 46.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTTCH 34
(3:13 - 1st) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for D.Fisher.
+5 YD
2 & 1 - UTTCH 29
(3:21 - 1st) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa at UTU 34.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 20
(3:57 - 1st) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa at UTU 29.

BYU
Cougars
 - Punt (7 plays, 26 yards, 3:15 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - BYU 48
(4:19 - 1st) R.Rehkow punts 32 yards to UTU 20 Center-BYU. Out of bounds.
+1 YD
3 & 7 - BYU 47
(4:58 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Malaki; D.Nash at BYU 48.
No Gain
2 & 7 - BYU 47
(5:00 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 44
(5:31 - 1st) H.Ropati rushed to BYU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Scott at BYU 47.
+13 YD
3 & 12 - BYU 31
(5:40 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 31. Catch made by H.Ropati at BYU 31. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Mayes at BYU 44.
No Gain
2 & 12 - BYU 31
(5:42 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 33
(6:52 - 1st) H.Ropati rushed to BYU 31 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Kirkland at BYU 31.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 22
(7:07 - 1st) H.Ropati rushed to BYU 33 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Nash; S.Webster at BYU 33.
Kickoff
(7:12 - 1st) A.Day kicks 64 yards from UTU 35 to the BYU 1. H.Nyberg returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Smith-Bejgrowicz; J.Smith at BYU 22.

UTU
Trailblazers
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 30 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - UTTCH 11
(7:12 - 1st) C.Brooksby 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTU Holder-UTU.
No Gain
3 & Goal - UTTCH 4
(7:21 - 1st) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for D.Osborne.
No Gain
2 & Goal - UTTCH 4
(7:25 - 1st) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for M.Ross-Turner.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - UTTCH 7
(7:43 - 1st) V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 7. Catch made by D.Fisher at BYU 7. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 4.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 19
(8:14 - 1st) Q.Conley rushed to BYU 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at BYU 14. PENALTY on BYU-K.Pili Personal Foul / Defense 7 yards accepted.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - UTTCH 34
(8:30 - 1st) V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 34. Catch made by M.Ross-Turner at BYU 34. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 19.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTTCH 34
(8:32 - 1st) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for M.Ross-Turner.

BYU
Cougars
 - Fumble (2 plays, 9 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 25
(8:40 - 1st) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 34 for 9 yards. L.Katoa FUMBLES forced by UTU. Fumble RECOVERED by UTU-S.Kanongata'a at BYU 34. Tackled by BYU at BYU 34.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(8:47 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Hill.
Kickoff
(8:47 - 1st) A.Day kicks 40 yards from UTU 35 to the BYU 25. Fair catch by H.Nyberg.

UTU
Trailblazers
 - Field Goal (6 plays, 60 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 6 - UTTCH 37
(8:52 - 1st) C.Brooksby 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTU Holder-UTU.
No Gain
3 & 6 - UTTCH 30
(9:48 - 1st) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UTTCH 34
(10:15 - 1st) V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 34. Catch made by Q.Conley at BYU 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater at BYU 30.
Penalty
2 & 5 - UTTCH 29
(10:15 - 1st) PENALTY on UTU-B.Kannike False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 34
(10:38 - 1st) Q.Conley rushed to BYU 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa at BYU 29.
+54 YD
2 & 8 - UTTCH 12
(11:05 - 1st) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 12. Catch made by D.Osborne at UTU 12. Gain of 54 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey at BYU 34.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 10
(11:41 - 1st) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 10. Catch made by J.Hobert at UTU 10. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at UTU 12.

BYU
Cougars
 - Punt (5 plays, 39 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - BYU 50
(12:45 - 1st) R.Rehkow punts 40 yards to UTU 10 Center-BYU. Out of bounds.
+3 YD
3 & 5 - BYU 47
(13:14 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 47. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Grayson at BYU 50.
Penalty
3 & 10 - BYU 42
(13:14 - 1st) PENALTY on UTU-J.Kirkland Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-2 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 44
(13:51 - 1st) J.Hall rushed to BYU 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Perkins at BYU 42.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 42
(14:17 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 42. Catch made by I.Rex at BYU 42. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Grayson at BYU 44.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 32
(14:33 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 32. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Perkins at BYU 42.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 11
(14:53 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 11. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 11. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Sheridan at BYU 32.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) A.Day kicks 65 yards from UTU 35 to the BYU End Zone. H.Nyberg returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Fotu at BYU 11.
NCAA FB Scores