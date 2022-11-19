Drive Chart
|
|
|UTTCH
|BYU
UTTCH
2 Pass
31 Rush
60 YDS
3:36 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
5:17
C.Brooksby extra point is good.
+9 YD
2ND & Goal BYU 9
5:24
V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 9. Catch made by J.Hobert at BYU 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.Hobert for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1ST & Goal BYU 9
5:28
V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for M.Moten.
Penalty
1ST & 10 UTTCH 24
5:59
V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for D.Osborne. PENALTY on BYU-BYU Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
3RD & 1 BYU 26
6:09
Q.Conley rushed to BYU 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Kaufusi at BYU 24.
+9 YD
2ND & 10 BYU 35
6:34
Q.Conley rushed to BYU 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Kaufusi at BYU 26.
No Gain
1ST & 10 BYU 35
6:50
V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert.
+9 YD
2ND & 2 BYU 44
7:16
J.Fenton rushed to BYU 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Pili; A.Hannemann at BYU 35.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 UTTCH 48
8:00
J.Fenton rushed to BYU 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at BYU 44.
+24 YD
3RD & 11 UTTCH 24
8:28
V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 24. Catch made by J.Hobert at UTU 24. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by A.Hannemann at UTU 48.
Touchdown 5:17
V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 9. Catch made by J.Hobert at BYU 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.Hobert for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
60
yds
3:36
pos
19
14
Touchdown 8:53
J.Hall pass complete to BYU 41. Catch made by C.Roberts at BYU 41. Gain of 59 yards. C.Roberts for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
67
yds
1:14
pos
13
13
Touchdown 10:07
V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 20. Catch made by D.Osborne at UTU 20. Gain of 80 yards. D.Osborne for 80 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
80
yds
00:22
pos
12
7
Touchdown 13:45
J.Hall pass complete to UTU 30. Catch made by K.Hill at UTU 30. Gain of 30 yards. K.Hill for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
65
yds
2:03
pos
6
6
Field Goal 7:12
C.Brooksby 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTU Holder-UTU.
7
plays
23
yds
1:20
pos
6
0
Field Goal 8:47
C.Brooksby 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTU Holder-UTU.
6
plays
65
yds
2:54
pos
3
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|8
|Rushing
|4
|1
|Passing
|4
|6
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-7
|1-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|271
|197
|Total Plays
|35
|24
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|8.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|67
|29
|Rush Attempts
|12
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|2.4
|Yards Passing
|204
|168
|Comp. - Att.
|11-23
|8-12
|Yards Per Pass
|8.9
|12.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|3-32
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-45.0
|3-44.3
|Return Yards
|0
|15
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|204
|PASS YDS
|168
|
|
|67
|RUSH YDS
|29
|
|
|271
|TOTAL YDS
|197
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
V. Gabalis 10 QB
|V. Gabalis
|11/23
|204
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Osborne 1 WR
|D. Osborne
|5
|2
|134
|1
|80
|
J. Hobert 4 WR
|J. Hobert
|10
|6
|48
|1
|24
|
M. Ross-Turner 11 WR
|M. Ross-Turner
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
Q. Conley 2 RB
|Q. Conley
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Fisher 19 WR
|D. Fisher
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Moten 14 WR
|M. Moten
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Perkins 9 CB
|D. Perkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grayson 1 DB
|T. Grayson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Leota 21 LB
|W. Leota
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 2 DB
|J. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kirkland 55 DL
|J. Kirkland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sheridan 16 DB
|J. Sheridan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mayes 12 CB
|A. Mayes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Malotumau 51 DL
|M. Malotumau
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Nash 6 DB
|D. Nash
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Christensen III 44 DL
|M. Christensen III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Malaki 3 LB
|M. Malaki
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith-Bejgrowicz 26 LB
|K. Smith-Bejgrowicz
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Webster 0 DL
|S. Webster
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Brooksby 43 K
|C. Brooksby
|2/2
|47
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Day 34 P
|A. Day
|1
|45.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hobert 4 WR
|J. Hobert
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|8/12
|168
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Ropati 7 RB
|H. Ropati
|7
|23
|0
|11
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
P. Nacua 12 WR
|P. Nacua
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Brooks 2 RB
|C. Brooks
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|2
|-9
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hill 1 WR
|K. Hill
|4
|3
|70
|1
|30
|
C. Roberts 27 WR
|C. Roberts
|2
|1
|59
|1
|59
|
P. Nacua 12 WR
|P. Nacua
|3
|2
|24
|0
|21
|
H. Ropati 7 RB
|H. Ropati
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
I. Rex 83 TE
|I. Rex
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Pili 41 LB
|K. Pili
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Tanuvasa 45 DL
|P. Tanuvasa
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kaufusi 13 LB
|J. Kaufusi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hannemann 22 DB
|A. Hannemann
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Jackson 53 DL
|F. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bywater 2 LB
|B. Bywater
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Batty 92 DL
|T. Batty
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tofa 51 DL
|A. Tofa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Alfrey 25 DB
|T. Alfrey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 0 DB
|J. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Rehkow 24 P
|R. Rehkow
|3
|44.3
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Nyberg 23 WR
|H. Nyberg
|3
|15.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Nyberg 23 WR
|H. Nyberg
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:17 - 2nd) C.Brooksby extra point is good.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - UTTCH 9(5:24 - 2nd) V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 9. Catch made by J.Hobert at BYU 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.Hobert for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UTTCH 9(5:28 - 2nd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for M.Moten.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTTCH 24(5:59 - 2nd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for D.Osborne. PENALTY on BYU-BYU Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - UTTCH 26(6:09 - 2nd) Q.Conley rushed to BYU 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Kaufusi at BYU 24.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UTTCH 35(6:34 - 2nd) Q.Conley rushed to BYU 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Kaufusi at BYU 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTTCH 35(6:50 - 2nd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - UTTCH 44(7:16 - 2nd) J.Fenton rushed to BYU 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Pili; A.Hannemann at BYU 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 48(8:00 - 2nd) J.Fenton rushed to BYU 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at BYU 44.
|+24 YD
3 & 11 - UTTCH 24(8:28 - 2nd) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 24. Catch made by J.Hobert at UTU 24. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by A.Hannemann at UTU 48.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UTTCH 24(8:31 - 2nd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 25(8:53 - 2nd) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; P.Tanuvasa at UTU 24.
|Kickoff
|(8:53 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the UTU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:53 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|+59 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 41(9:11 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 41. Catch made by C.Roberts at BYU 41. Gain of 59 yards. C.Roberts for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 21(9:18 - 2nd) P.Nacua rushed to BYU 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Leota at BYU 26. PENALTY on UTU-UTU Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 18(10:02 - 2nd) H.Ropati rushed to BYU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Leota at BYU 21.
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 2nd) A.Day kicks 60 yards from UTU 35 to the BYU 5. H.Nyberg returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Smith at BYU 18.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:07 - 2nd) C.Brooksby extra point is good.
|+80 YD
3 & 10 - UTTCH 20(10:18 - 2nd) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 20. Catch made by D.Osborne at UTU 20. Gain of 80 yards. D.Osborne for 80 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTTCH 20(10:26 - 2nd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTTCH 20(10:29 - 2nd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for D.Osborne.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - BYU 39(10:56 - 2nd) R.Rehkow punts 61 yards to UTU End Zone Center-BYU. Touchback.
|Sack
3 & 7 - BYU 46(11:34 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall sacked at BYU 39 for -7 yards (M.Malotumau)
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 43(12:02 - 2nd) H.Ropati rushed to BYU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Malaki; W.Leota at BYU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 43(12:10 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for I.Rex.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - UTTCH 27(12:47 - 2nd) A.Day punts 45 yards to BYU 28 Center-UTU. H.Nyberg returned punt from the BYU 28. Tackled by J.Fotu; K.Floyd at BYU 43.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - UTTCH 27(12:51 - 2nd) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for M.Moten.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - UTTCH 21(13:14 - 2nd) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 21. Catch made by J.Hobert at UTU 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at UTU 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 19(13:39 - 2nd) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Batty at UTU 21.
|Kickoff
|(13:45 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd kicks 60 yards from BYU 35 to the UTU 5. J.Hobert returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Hannemann; H.Nyberg at UTU 19.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:45 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|+30 YD
2 & 16 - BYU 30(14:15 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to UTU 30. Catch made by K.Hill at UTU 30. Gain of 30 yards. K.Hill for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 20 - BYU 34(14:31 - 2nd) H.Ropati rushed to UTU 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by UTU at UTU 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 24(15:00 - 2nd) H.Ropati rushed to UTU 20 for yards. Tackled by S.Kanongata'a at UTU 20. PENALTY on BYU-BYU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+30 YD
2 & 9 - BYU 46(0:11 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 46. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 46. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by UTU at UTU 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 45(0:48 - 1st) H.Ropati rushed to BYU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Smith-Bejgrowicz; M.Christensen at BYU 46.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - UTTCH 46(0:54 - 1st) V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 46. Catch made by J.Hobert at BYU 46. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa; K.Pili at BYU 45.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - UTTCH 46(1:43 - 1st) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for D.Osborne.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UTTCH 48(1:59 - 1st) Q.Conley rushed to BYU 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Tofa at BYU 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 46(2:56 - 1st) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 46. Catch made by J.Hobert at UTU 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; F.Jackson at BYU 48.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - UTTCH 34(3:05 - 1st) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by F.Jackson at UTU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTTCH 34(3:13 - 1st) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for D.Fisher.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - UTTCH 29(3:21 - 1st) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa at UTU 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 20(3:57 - 1st) Q.Conley rushed to UTU 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa at UTU 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - BYU 48(4:19 - 1st) R.Rehkow punts 32 yards to UTU 20 Center-BYU. Out of bounds.
|+1 YD
3 & 7 - BYU 47(4:58 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Malaki; D.Nash at BYU 48.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BYU 47(5:00 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 44(5:31 - 1st) H.Ropati rushed to BYU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Scott at BYU 47.
|+13 YD
3 & 12 - BYU 31(5:40 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 31. Catch made by H.Ropati at BYU 31. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Mayes at BYU 44.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - BYU 31(5:42 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 33(6:52 - 1st) H.Ropati rushed to BYU 31 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Kirkland at BYU 31.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 22(7:07 - 1st) H.Ropati rushed to BYU 33 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Nash; S.Webster at BYU 33.
|Kickoff
|(7:12 - 1st) A.Day kicks 64 yards from UTU 35 to the BYU 1. H.Nyberg returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Smith-Bejgrowicz; J.Smith at BYU 22.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - UTTCH 11(7:12 - 1st) C.Brooksby 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTU Holder-UTU.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UTTCH 4(7:21 - 1st) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for D.Osborne.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UTTCH 4(7:25 - 1st) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for M.Ross-Turner.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UTTCH 7(7:43 - 1st) V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 7. Catch made by D.Fisher at BYU 7. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 4.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 19(8:14 - 1st) Q.Conley rushed to BYU 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Pili at BYU 14. PENALTY on BYU-K.Pili Personal Foul / Defense 7 yards accepted.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - UTTCH 34(8:30 - 1st) V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 34. Catch made by M.Ross-Turner at BYU 34. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTTCH 34(8:32 - 1st) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for M.Ross-Turner.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 25(8:40 - 1st) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 34 for 9 yards. L.Katoa FUMBLES forced by UTU. Fumble RECOVERED by UTU-S.Kanongata'a at BYU 34. Tackled by BYU at BYU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 25(8:47 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Hill.
|Kickoff
|(8:47 - 1st) A.Day kicks 40 yards from UTU 35 to the BYU 25. Fair catch by H.Nyberg.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - UTTCH 37(8:52 - 1st) C.Brooksby 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTU Holder-UTU.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UTTCH 30(9:48 - 1st) V.Gabalis steps back to pass. V.Gabalis pass incomplete intended for J.Hobert.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UTTCH 34(10:15 - 1st) V.Gabalis pass complete to BYU 34. Catch made by Q.Conley at BYU 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater at BYU 30.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - UTTCH 29(10:15 - 1st) PENALTY on UTU-B.Kannike False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 34(10:38 - 1st) Q.Conley rushed to BYU 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa at BYU 29.
|+54 YD
2 & 8 - UTTCH 12(11:05 - 1st) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 12. Catch made by D.Osborne at UTU 12. Gain of 54 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey at BYU 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTTCH 10(11:41 - 1st) V.Gabalis pass complete to UTU 10. Catch made by J.Hobert at UTU 10. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at UTU 12.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - BYU 50(12:45 - 1st) R.Rehkow punts 40 yards to UTU 10 Center-BYU. Out of bounds.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - BYU 47(13:14 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 47. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Grayson at BYU 50.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - BYU 42(13:14 - 1st) PENALTY on UTU-J.Kirkland Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 44(13:51 - 1st) J.Hall rushed to BYU 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Perkins at BYU 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 42(14:17 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 42. Catch made by I.Rex at BYU 42. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Grayson at BYU 44.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 32(14:33 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 32. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Perkins at BYU 42.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 11(14:53 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 11. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 11. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Sheridan at BYU 32.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Day kicks 65 yards from UTU 35 to the BYU End Zone. H.Nyberg returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Fotu at BYU 11.
