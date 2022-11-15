|
|
|WASHST
|ARIZ
Arizona QB, make it 'personal' with Washington State
"It's Personal" serves as the Arizona football slogan in 2022. The sentiment certainly applies to quarterback Jayden de Laura in Saturday's matchup against Washington State in Tucson, Ariz.
De Laura was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year last season with the Cougars, but Washington State went in a different direction. The Cougars brought in FCS star Cameron Ward, who followed his head coach at Incarnate Word, Eric Morris, to Pullman. Morris is WSU's offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
De Laura, meanwhile, looked around for greener grass, finding it at quarterback-needy Arizona.
"Just watch," de Laura said of this week's game. "It's personal."
De Laura has been a game-changer at Arizona, ranking sixth nationally in passing yards (312.8 per game). His ability to extend plays was critical last Saturday as the Wildcats (4-6, 2-5 Pac-12) upset then-No. 12 UCLA 34-28 in Pasadena. Arizona needs to beat Washington State and then Arizona State to become bowl eligible after going 1-11 in 2021.
Ward already has helped lead the Cougars (6-4, 3-4) to bowl eligibility. He is passing for 257.9 yards per game, but defense has been more of the team's calling card of late. Washington State has allowed more than 24 points in just two games (Oregon, Southern California) this season.
The Cougars rank 20th nationally in scoring defense at 19.8 points per game. Coach Jake Dickert said he expects a challenge from de Laura, acknowledging that he had seen the quarterback's comments this week.
"I've always been really impressed with what Jayden can do," Dickert said. "I appreciate everything he's done for us. ... Sometimes change is good for everybody."
Arizona, which lost starting left tackle Jordan Morgan for the rest of the season due to a reported knee injury last week, will be trying to win consecutive games for the first time since early October 2019.
"We need to find a way to get grounded quick," said coach Jedd Fisch. "Our guys, they seem very grounded. They seem focused on trying to get another one."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|3
|Rushing
|2
|1
|Passing
|4
|2
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|112
|79
|Total Plays
|21
|15
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|32
|20
|Rush Attempts
|8
|6
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|80
|59
|Comp. - Att.
|10-13
|6-9
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|2-8
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-52.0
|1-44.0
|Return Yards
|15
|1
|Punts - Returns
|1-15
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|80
|PASS YDS
|59
|
|
|32
|RUSH YDS
|20
|
|
|112
|TOTAL YDS
|79
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|10/13
|80
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Ollie 6 WR
|D. Ollie
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|3
|3
|19
|1
|8
|
R. Ferrel 12 WR
|R. Ferrel
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
D. Stribling 88 WR
|D. Stribling
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
L. Victor 5 WR
|L. Victor
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Smithson 89 WR
|L. Smithson
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Bell 9 WR
|R. Bell
|3
|2
|-2
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Roff 20 LB
|Q. Roff
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Lockett III 0 DB
|S. Lockett III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thornton 52 LB
|K. Thornton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Janikowski 49 K
|D. Janikowski
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Haberer 38 P
|N. Haberer
|1
|52.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Ferrel 12 WR
|R. Ferrel
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|6/9
|59
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|3
|23
|0
|25
|
R. Luke 20 RB
|R. Luke
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|2
|-8
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Singer 5 WR
|D. Singer
|2
|2
|28
|0
|19
|
J. Cowing 2 WR
|J. Cowing
|4
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|2
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
T. McMillan 4 WR
|T. McMillan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Young 5 S
|C. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Roland-Wallace 4 CB
|C. Roland-Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Echols 31 DL
|H. Echols
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Ward 90 DL
|I. Ward
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Maldonado 9 S
|G. Maldonado
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Taylor 18 S
|I. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 21 S
|J. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ostendorp 19 P
|K. Ostendorp
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 15(0:17 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 15. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 15. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Thornton at ARI 24.
|Punt
4 & 16 - WASHST 34(0:31 - 1st) N.Haberer punts 52 yards to ARI 14 Center-WST. J.Joiner returned punt from the ARI 14. Tackled by D.Henley at ARI 15.
|Sack
3 & 15 - WASHST 35(0:47 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WST 34 for -1 yards (I.Ward)
|-4 YD
2 & 11 - WASHST 39(1:21 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 35 for -4 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor at WST 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 40(2:09 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 40. Catch made by R.Bell at WST 40. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by G.Maldonado at WST 39.
|+7 YD
4 & 1 - WASHST 33(2:54 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 33. Catch made by N.Watson at WST 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by H.Echols at WST 40.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - WASHST 29(3:20 - 1st) C.Ward scrambles to WST 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARI at WST 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - WASHST 23(3:43 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Young at WST 29.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 24(4:21 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 24. Catch made by R.Bell at WST 24. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by ARI at WST 23.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - ARIZ 25(4:29 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to WST 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 24.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - ARIZ 33(5:06 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to WST 33. Catch made by J.Cowing at WST 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett at WST 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZ 33(5:11 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 33(5:38 - 1st) J.De Laura scrambles to WST 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 33.
|+25 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZ 42(6:17 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to WST 33 for 25 yards. Tackled by Q.Roff at WST 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 37(6:51 - 1st) R.Luke rushed to ARI 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by WST at ARI 42.
|+19 YD
2 & 13 - ARIZ 18(7:23 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 18. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 18. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by WST at ARI 37.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 21(8:02 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 18 for -3 yards. Tackled by WST at ARI 18.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - ARIZ 13(8:42 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 13. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 13. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WST at ARI 21.
|+9 YD
2 & 13 - ARIZ 4(9:16 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 4. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 4. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WST at ARI 13.
|No Gain
1 & 13 - ARIZ 4(9:19 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZ 7(9:19 - 1st) PENALTY on ARI-ARI False Start 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 40(9:29 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to ARI 40. Catch made by D.Ollie at ARI 40. Gain of 20 yards. D.Ollie FUMBLES forced by C.Roland-Wallace. Fumble RECOVERED by ARI-T.Davis at ARI 7. Tackled by WST at ARI 7.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 48(9:47 - 1st) C.Ward scrambles to ARI 40 for 12 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 48(9:52 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - ARIZ 23(10:06 - 1st) K.Ostendorp punts 44 yards to WST 33 Center-ARI. R.Ferrel returned punt from the WST 33. Tackled by A.Fall at WST 48.
|+6 YD
3 & 18 - ARIZ 17(10:43 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 17. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WST at ARI 23.
|Sack
2 & 10 - ARIZ 25(11:22 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura sacked at ARI 17 for -8 yards (Q.Roff)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(11:31 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|Kickoff
|(11:31 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:31 - 1st) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - WASHST 4(11:37 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to ARI 4. Catch made by N.Watson at ARI 4. Gain of 4 yards. N.Watson for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 11(11:56 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to ARI 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 9. PENALTY on ARI-ARI Personal Foul / Defense 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - WASHST 15(12:26 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to ARI 15. Catch made by L.Smithson at ARI 15. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 11.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 23(12:52 - 1st) C.Ward rushed to ARI 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 23(13:19 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Smithson.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - WASHST 39(13:32 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to ARI 39. Catch made by D.Stribling at ARI 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at ARI 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(13:51 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to ARI 43. Catch made by L.Victor at ARI 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 39.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 38(14:10 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 38. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 38. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 38(14:13 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - WASHST 33(14:33 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARI at WST 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by N.Watson at WST 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ARI at WST 33.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
