Auburn aims to ride momentum vs. high-powered Western Kentucky
It was a heart-warming spectacle in Jordan-Hare Stadium after Auburn's 13-10 win last week over Texas A&M.
After all, Carnell "Cadillac" Williams had just posted his first victory as a head coach.
The win snapped a five-game losing streak by the Tigers (4-6) and kept the team's slim bowl chances alive.
Auburn will try to start a winning streak when it hosts Western Kentucky (7-4) on Saturday. Williams is 1-1 as the Tigers' interim coach; he took over the job when Bryan Harsin was fired on Oct. 31.
Senior captain Derick Hall made Auburn's victory over Texas A&M that much sweeter when he presented Williams, one of Auburn's all-time greatest players, with a souvenir.
"Coach, we want to thank you for the sacrifices, you coming in and stepping in for this team," Hall said. "You serving and believing in us. Every single day you come to work to see us get better and Auburn get better and get it back to where it needs to be. I know you say it isn't all about you, but tonight we want to present you with the game ball."
Jarquez Hunter and Tank Bigsby each rushed for 121 yards to lead Auburn. Quarterback Robby Ashford completed only 6 of 13 passes for 60 yards and a score.
The Tigers' run game could prove problematic for a Western Kentucky defense that allowed 165 rushing yards in a 45-10 win over Rice last week.
But the Hilltoppers are rolling offensively. The team ranks fourth in the country in passing offense (336.3 yards per game) and is 15th in scoring offense at 37.9 points an outing.
Leading that offense is quarterback Austin Reed, who has passed for 3,550 yards and 31 touchdowns, with seven interceptions, and trails only Washington's Michael Penix Jr. by 90 yards for the most passing yards in the country this season.
"We just play our brand of football and go out there and put points on the board," Reed said.
His favorite target has been sophomore Malachi Corley, who has 70 receptions for 953 yards and seven touchdowns.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|7
|Rushing
|1
|2
|Passing
|4
|4
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-5
|3-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|103
|87
|Total Plays
|20
|24
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|15
|26
|Rush Attempts
|4
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|2.0
|Yards Passing
|88
|61
|Comp. - Att.
|6-16
|6-11
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|4.3
|Penalties - Yards
|1-14
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-36.0
|1-40.0
|Return Yards
|0
|18
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|88
|PASS YDS
|61
|
|
|15
|RUSH YDS
|26
|
|
|103
|TOTAL YDS
|87
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Stepp 30 RB
|M. Stepp
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 RB
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|3
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hall 0 WR
|J. Hall
|6
|3
|42
|0
|34
|
M. Corley 11 WR
|M. Corley
|5
|2
|28
|0
|18
|
D. Davis 7 WR
|D. Davis
|3
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 RB
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Smith 24 LB
|D. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
U. Stout 21 DB
|U. Stout
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 20 DB
|K. Oliver
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Hernandez 0 DT
|L. Hernandez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 18 DB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Weber 5 DB
|R. Weber
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allen 11 DB
|T. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hailassie 12 DB
|K. Hailassie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Goodrum 44 DT
|D. Goodrum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Allen 35 DT
|M. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 3 LB
|J. Evans
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 99 DT
|B. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Narveson 44 K
|B. Narveson
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Ellard 47 P
|T. Ellard
|1
|36.0
|0
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Moses 3 RB
|J. Moses
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|
M. Mathison 4 WR
|M. Mathison
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|6/11
|61
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hunter 27 RB
|J. Hunter
|3
|20
|0
|13
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|8
|15
|1
|12
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|2
|-9
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|3
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
B. Frazier 87 TE
|B. Frazier
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Fair 5 WR
|J. Fair
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Moore 0 WR
|K. Moore
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Jackson 11 WR
|S. Jackson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Johnson 6 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Fromm 85 TE
|T. Fromm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Shenker 25 TE
|J. Shenker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. James 4 CB
|D. James
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simpson 36 CB
|J. Simpson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 99 DL
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rhym 23 CB
|J. Rhym
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Riley 13 LB
|C. Riley
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wooden 25 DE
|C. Wooden
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McPherson 38 K
|A. McPherson
|1/1
|51
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Chapman 91 P
|O. Chapman
|1
|40.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Scott 6 CB
|K. Scott
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 21 - AUBURN 31(13:18 - 2nd) O.Chapman punts 40 yards to WKY 29 Center-J.Quattlebaum. Fair catch by J.Hall. PENALTY on AUB-S.Jackson Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 21 - AUBURN 31(13:22 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for T.Fromm.
|Sack
2 & 12 - AUBURN 40(14:05 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford sacked at AUB 31 for -9 yards (K.Oliver)
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 42(14:42 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Hernandez at AUB 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - WKY 40(14:52 - 2nd) T.Ellard punts 36 yards to AUB 24 Center-J.Bowman. K.Scott returned punt from the AUB 24. Tackled by T.Allen at AUB 42.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WKY 40(14:56 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WKY 40(15:00 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 37(0:14 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 37. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.James at WKY 40.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 27(0:32 - 1st) M.Stepp rushed to WKY 37 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Wooden; C.Riley at WKY 37.
|Kickoff
|(0:37 - 1st) E.McGuire kicks 59 yards from AUB 35 to the WKY 6. M.Mathison returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Woodyard at WKY 27.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - AUBURN 41(0:42 - 1st) A.McPherson 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Quattlebaum Holder-O.Chapman.
|+6 YD
3 & 15 - AUBURN 40(1:22 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to WKY 40. Catch made by T.Bigsby at WKY 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Allen at WKY 34.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - AUBURN 40(1:28 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for T.Bigsby.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(2:10 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to WKY 40 for -5 yards. Tackled by T.Allen at WKY 40.
|+12 YD
3 & 3 - AUBURN 47(2:45 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to WKY 47. Catch made by B.Frazier at WKY 47. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by U.Stout at WKY 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - AUBURN 49(3:26 - 1st) J.Hunter rushed to WKY 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Smith; J.Evans at WKY 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 46(4:06 - 1st) J.Hunter rushed to WKY 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver; B.Martin at WKY 49.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - AUBURN 33(4:46 - 1st) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 46 for 13 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at AUB 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 29(5:15 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at AUB 33.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 5 - WKY 29(5:19 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - WKY 34(5:38 - 1st) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to AUB 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Rhym at AUB 29.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 34(5:42 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Ervin-Poindexter.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 34(5:49 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 48(6:04 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 48. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 48. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Simpson at AUB 34.
|+18 YD
3 & 4 - WKY 30(6:19 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 30. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 30. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Simpson at WKY 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 25(6:37 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 25. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Riley at WKY 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 24(7:10 - 1st) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.James at WKY 25.
|Kickoff
|(7:16 - 1st) E.McGuire kicks 59 yards from AUB 35 to the WKY 6. J.Moses returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Woodyard at WKY 24.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:16 - 1st) A.McPherson extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - AUBURN 1(7:20 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to WKY End Zone for 1 yards. T.Bigsby for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - AUBURN 12(7:55 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to WKY 12. Catch made by J.Fair at WKY 12. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by U.Stout at WKY 1.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AUBURN 12(8:01 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Shenker.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 12(8:31 - 1st) R.Ashford scrambles to WKY 12 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Goodrum at WKY 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 24(9:02 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to WKY 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at WKY 26. PENALTY on WKY-K.Hailassie Offensive Facemask 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - AUBURN 36(9:37 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to WKY 24 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Evans at WKY 24.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(10:26 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to WKY 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at WKY 36.
|+9 YD
4 & 3 - AUBURN 44(10:54 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to WKY 44. Catch made by S.Jackson at WKY 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by U.Stout at WKY 35.
|+12 YD
3 & 15 - AUBURN 44(11:47 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 44. Catch made by T.Bigsby at AUB 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Weber at WKY 44.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - AUBURN 44(11:52 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - AUBURN 49(11:52 - 1st) PENALTY on AUB-B.Coffey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49(11:59 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for K.Moore.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - AUBURN 38(12:18 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 38. Catch made by K.Moore at AUB 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at AUB 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - AUBURN 33(12:58 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at AUB 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 32(13:41 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at AUB 33.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 10 - WKY 40(13:46 - 1st) B.Narveson 50 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Bowman Holder-T.Ellard.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WKY 32(13:51 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 32(13:58 - 1st) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Simon.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 32(14:05 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|+34 YD
3 & 11 - WKY 34(14:23 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 34. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 34. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by D.James at AUB 32.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - WKY 34(14:31 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 35(14:46 - 1st) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Wooden; C.Riley at WKY 34.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 25(14:58 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 25. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at WKY 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.McGuire kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
