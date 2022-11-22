|
|
Fast Lane? Kiffin drama spices up Egg Bowl
Ole Miss and Mississippi State are not where they wanted to be on Thanksgiving weekend, and it remains to be seen whether Lane Kiffin is coming to the party known in Mississippi as the Egg Bowl.
The Rebels (8-3, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) were ranked in the AP Top 10 after winning their first seven games, but they've lost three of their past four, and the defeats have come by an average of two touchdowns.
The Bulldogs (7-4, 3-4) were ranked No. 16 after starting the season 5-1, but they have lost three of their past five overall and three of their past four SEC games.
To add a dash of drama, reports Kiffin was on the verge of bowing out of his job at Ole Miss to accept an offer at Auburn surfaced Monday night. Kiffin himself replied to the report with a matter of fact "news to me," to lead off a string of social media posts denying he'd be anywhere except the annual Battle for the Golden Egg on Thursday night in Oxford, Miss.
The winner's season will look a whole lot better before the teams head off to their respective bowl games.
"It seems like there's not a lot of love in the relationship, I guess is the positive, nice way of putting it," Kiffin said of the rivalry. "It means a lot to a lot of people. We've been fortunate to turn it back our direction the last couple of years and trying to keep it that way."
Kiffin and Mississippi State coach Mike Leach are both in their third seasons. The Rebels won 31-24 two years ago and 31-21 last season.
"I think we've come a long ways with the program," Kiffin said. "I think we've turned over the roster, improved the roster. Obviously improved on-field production and made the program a lot more visible nationally to recruit to than where it was when we got here."
Ole Miss took a 42-27 loss at Arkansas last Saturday.
Many of the Bulldogs, including record-setting junior quarterback Will Rogers, have yet to experience a victory in the rivalry game.
"It would mean everything," Rogers said of winning Thursday. "That's all I'm really worried about right now. Coach Kiffin has done a great job of getting their guys ready to play and getting them excited, so I know they will be ready to play.
"We have to answer the call and we have to be ready to go Thursday night."
Leach has emphasized to his players the importance of avoiding getting caught up in the rivalry.
"The biggest thing is focusing on doing the best you can and being the best team that you can be and leave it at that," Leach said. "Otherwise, if you distract yourself with a bunch of other stuff, you're not going to help your approach or help what you're trying to do.
"You just go out there, lock in, try to improve and try to get better this week to be the best team that you can be."
But the players from Mississippi on both teams understand the importance of the game.
"This is the game that everybody thinks about every year," said Rogers, who is from Brandon, Miss. "It doesn't matter where we play it or who is ranked higher or what the records are. It's the biggest game of the year, every year."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|12
|Rushing
|4
|4
|Passing
|11
|7
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|3-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|267
|233
|Total Plays
|62
|56
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|58
|72
|Rush Attempts
|24
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|2.7
|Yards Passing
|209
|161
|Comp. - Att.
|25-38
|22-29
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|6-47
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-47.2
|5-44.8
|Return Yards
|34
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|2-34
|2--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|209
|PASS YDS
|161
|
|
|58
|RUSH YDS
|72
|
|
|267
|TOTAL YDS
|233
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|25/37
|209
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Marks 7 RB
|J. Marks
|10
|54
|1
|32
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|7
|41
|0
|12
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|7
|-37
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|9
|8
|46
|0
|18
|
R. Harvey 82 WR
|R. Harvey
|5
|5
|43
|0
|16
|
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|4
|2
|39
|1
|20
|
J. Walley 11 WR
|J. Walley
|7
|4
|35
|0
|10
|
C. Ducking 4 WR
|C. Ducking
|2
|2
|17
|0
|15
|
J. Robinson 18 WR
|J. Robinson
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Marks 7 RB
|J. Marks
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Thomas 0 WR
|R. Thomas
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Wheat 2 LB
|T. Wheat
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|1/1
|34
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
|G. Georgopoulos
|3
|47.3
|2
|56
|
A. Trafford 56 P
|A. Trafford
|2
|47.0
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Thomas 87 WR
|Z. Thomas
|2
|23.5
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Thomas 87 WR
|Z. Thomas
|2
|17.0
|27
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|22/29
|161
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Judkins 4 RB
|Q. Judkins
|15
|63
|0
|17
|
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|6
|12
|0
|9
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|5
|0
|0
|4
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Heath 8 WR
|M. Heath
|5
|4
|60
|0
|28
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|9
|6
|36
|0
|14
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|5
|3
|29
|0
|22
|
J. Watkins 11 WR
|J. Watkins
|6
|6
|28
|0
|7
|
Q. Judkins 4 RB
|Q. Judkins
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Robinson 9 WR
|J. Robinson
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Pegues 89 DT
|J. Pegues
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Robinson 95 DE
|T. Robinson
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
K. Hill 38 DT
|K. Hill
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 23 LB
|K. Coleman
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
O. Reese 3 S
|O. Reese
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cruz 14 K
|J. Cruz
|3/3
|49
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
F. Masin 12 P
|F. Masin
|5
|44.8
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Watkins 11 WR
|J. Watkins
|2
|-0.5
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - MISSST 24(13:51 - 4th) M.Biscardi 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MSST Holder-MSST.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - MISSST 22(14:06 - 4th) W.Rogers scrambles to MIS 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 16.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - MISSST 19(15:00 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MIS 19. Catch made by D.Johnson at MIS 19. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 23(0:40 - 3rd) D.Johnson rushed to MIS 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 19.
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - MISSST 35(1:11 - 3rd) D.Johnson rushed to MIS 23 for 12 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 23.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 44(1:36 - 3rd) D.Johnson rushed to MIS 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 35.
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - MISSST 40(1:58 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 40. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 40. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 34(2:32 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 34. Catch made by D.Johnson at MSST 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 40.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MISSST 29(2:43 - 3rd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 31 for yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 31. PENALTY on MIS-J.Ivey Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 23(3:22 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 23. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(3:53 - 3rd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 23.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - MISSST 13(4:23 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 13. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 13. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 20.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 6(4:50 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 6. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 6. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 6(5:25 - 3rd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 6.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & Goal - MISS 6(5:31 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Pegues.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - MISS 5(5:45 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MSST 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 6.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - MISS 15(6:00 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MSST 5 for 10 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 5.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 14(6:30 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MSST 14. Catch made by J.Mingo at MSST 14. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 15.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MISS 33(6:50 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MSST 29 for yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 29. PENALTY on MSST-C.Young Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 36(7:33 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MSST 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
1 & 10 - MISS 13(7:44 - 3rd) F.Masin punts 45 yards to MSST 42 Center-MIS. Downed by T.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MISS 9(7:53 - 3rd) F.Masin punts yards to MSST 44 Center-MIS. Z.Thomas returned punt from the MSST 44. Tackled by MIS at MIS 43. PENALTY on MSST-J.Purvis Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
3 & 1 - MISS 13(8:34 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 9 for -4 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 9.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - MISS 3(8:51 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 3. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 3. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 13.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 4(9:13 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 4. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 4. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 3.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - MISSST 48(9:24 - 3rd) G.Georgopoulos punts 48 yards to MIS 4 Center-MSST. Downed by J.Morant.
|Sack
3 & 2 - MISSST 38(10:12 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at MSST 48 for -14 yards (K.Hill)
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 46(10:42 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MIS 46. Catch made by J.Walley at MIS 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 46(10:49 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - MISS 27(11:01 - 3rd) F.Masin punts 46 yards to MSST 27 Center-MIS. Z.Thomas returned punt from the MSST 27. Tackled by MIS at MIS 46.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MISS 27(11:10 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo.
|+6 YD
2 & 17 - MISS 21(11:27 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 21. Catch made by J.Watkins at MIS 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 27.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MISS 28(11:40 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart sacked at MIS 21 for -7 yards (T.Wheat) PENALTY on MIS-M.Pettus Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
4 & 7 - MISSST 31(11:46 - 3rd) W.Rogers scrambles to MIS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MISSST 31(11:53 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for D.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MISSST 31(12:00 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - MISSST 26(12:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on MSST-A.Reese False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 20 - MISSST 44(12:52 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MIS 44. Catch made by D.Johnson at MIS 44. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 34(13:16 - 3rd) W.Rogers scrambles to MIS 26 for yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 26. PENALTY on MSST-L.Sharp Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+32 YD
3 & 1 - MISSST 34(13:57 - 3rd) J.Marks rushed to MIS 34 for 32 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - MISSST 33(14:33 - 3rd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 34.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(15:00 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 25. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 33.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:08 - 2nd) M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|+19 YD
3 & 10 - MISSST 19(0:14 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MIS 19. Catch made by L.Griffin at MIS 19. Gain of 19 yards. L.Griffin for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISSST 19(0:18 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Walley.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 19(0:18 - 2nd) W.Rogers spikes the ball.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - MISSST 25(0:29 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MIS 25. Catch made by D.Johnson at MIS 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 19.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - MISSST 27(0:36 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MIS 27. Catch made by D.Johnson at MIS 27. Gain of 2 yards. D.Johnson ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 32(0:44 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MIS 32. Catch made by D.Johnson at MIS 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 27.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 47(0:51 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MIS 47. Catch made by C.Ducking at MIS 47. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 47(0:57 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to MIS 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - MISSST 47(1:19 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 47. Catch made by D.Johnson at MSST 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(1:28 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 39. Catch made by J.Walley at MSST 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 47.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - MISSST 31(1:37 - 2nd) W.Rogers scrambles to MSST 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(1:55 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 25. Catch made by D.Johnson at MSST 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 31.
|Kickoff
|(1:55 - 2nd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:55 - 2nd) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - MISS 1(2:00 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MSST 1. Catch made by J.Pegues at MSST 1. Gain of 1 yards. J.Pegues for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - MISS 4(2:48 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MSST 4. Catch made by J.Watkins at MSST 4. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MISS 5(3:23 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to MSST 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 4.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MISS 6(3:48 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to MSST 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 5.
|+17 YD
3 & 7 - MISS 23(4:05 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to MSST 6 for 17 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 6.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MISS 23(4:13 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for D.Wade.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 26(4:35 - 2nd) J.Dart scrambles to MSST 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 23.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 39(5:02 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MSST 39. Catch made by J.Mingo at MSST 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - MISS 44(5:27 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to MSST 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 47(5:41 - 2nd) J.Dart scrambles to MSST 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 44.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - MISS 43(6:00 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 43. Catch made by Q.Judkins at MIS 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MISS 40(6:21 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 36(6:48 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 36. Catch made by J.Watkins at MIS 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 40.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 10 - MISSST 48(6:53 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass INTERCEPTED at MIS 36. Intercepted by O.Reese at MIS 36. Tackled by MSST at MIS 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(6:57 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 41(7:23 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 41. Catch made by J.Robinson at MSST 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 48.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - MISS 21(7:30 - 2nd) F.Masin punts 38 yards to MSST 41 Center-MIS. Fair catch by Z.Thomas.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - MISS 17(7:54 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 17. Catch made by J.Watkins at MIS 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 21.
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - MISS 19(8:19 - 2nd) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 17 for -2 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 17.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 12(8:42 - 2nd) J.Dart scrambles to MIS 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 19.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - MISSST 50(8:50 - 2nd) G.Georgopoulos punts 38 yards to MIS 12 Center-MSST. Fair catch by J.Watkins.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MISSST 50(8:54 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for L.Griffin.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MISSST 50(9:00 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Walley.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - MISSST 50(9:04 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Marks.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISS 45(9:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIS-K.Hill Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MISS 7(9:05 - 2nd) F.Masin punts 45 yards to MSST 48 Center-MIS. Z.Thomas returned punt from the MSST 48. Tackled by MIS at MIS 45. PENALTY on MSST-C.Ellington Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MISS 7(9:22 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MISS 7(9:34 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for D.Wade.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 5(9:51 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 7.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - MISSST 40(10:01 - 2nd) A.Trafford punts 55 yards to MIS 5 Center-MSST. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MISSST 40(10:07 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for L.Griffin.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 39(10:47 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 36(11:18 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - MISSST 30(11:39 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 30. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(12:04 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 25. Catch made by R.Thomas at MSST 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 30.
|Kickoff
|(12:04 - 2nd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - MISS 39(12:11 - 2nd) J.Cruz 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIS Holder-MIS.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - MISS 34(12:52 - 2nd) Z.Evans rushed to MSST 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 31.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISS 34(13:24 - 2nd) J.Dart rushed to MSST 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 34(13:33 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo.
|+17 YD
2 & 2 - MISS 49(13:49 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 49. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 34.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 41(14:09 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 41. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 23 - MISSST 22(14:19 - 2nd) A.Trafford punts 39 yards to MIS 39 Center-MSST. J.Watkins returned punt from the MIS 39. Tackled by MSST at MIS 41.
|+11 YD
3 & 34 - MISSST 11(15:00 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 22 for 11 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 22.
|Penalty
3 & 29 - MISSST 16(0:06 - 1st) PENALTY on MSST-S.Losoya False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 7 - MISSST 38(1:00 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at MSST 16 for -22 yards (K.Coleman) W.Rogers FUMBLES forced by K.Coleman. Fumble RECOVERED by MSST-R.Charlton at MSST 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(1:27 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 38.
|Kickoff
|(1:33 - 1st) J.Cruz kicks 50 yards from MIS 35 to the MSST 15. Z.Thomas returns the kickoff. Tackled by MIS at MSST 35.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - MISS 23(1:37 - 1st) J.Cruz 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIS Holder-MIS.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - MISS 14(2:19 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MSST 14. Catch made by D.Wade at MSST 14. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 15.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - MISS 19(2:38 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MSST 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 14.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 18(2:59 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MSST 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 19.
|+22 YD
2 & 12 - MISS 40(3:21 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MSST 40. Catch made by D.Wade at MSST 40. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 18.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 38(3:40 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MSST 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 40.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - MISS 45(3:58 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MSST 45. Catch made by J.Watkins at MSST 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 50(4:18 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MSST 50. Catch made by M.Heath at MSST 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 47(4:41 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 47. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 50.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - MISS 45(5:00 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 37(5:16 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 45.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 27(5:33 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 37 for 10 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 37.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - MISSST 14(5:46 - 1st) G.Georgopoulos punts 56 yards to MIS 30 Center-MSST. J.Watkins returned punt from the MIS 30. Tackled by MSST at MIS 27.
|Sack
3 & 8 - MISSST 26(6:30 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at MSST 14 for -12 yards (T.Robinson)
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MISSST 26(6:38 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 24(6:59 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - MISS 26(7:12 - 1st) F.Masin punts 50 yards to MSST 24 Center-MIS. Downed by MIS.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MISS 26(7:16 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - MISS 23(7:48 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 23. Catch made by J.Robinson at MIS 23. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 26.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 24(8:11 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 23.
|Kickoff
|(8:17 - 1st) B.Raybon kicks 58 yards from MSST 35 to the MIS 7. J.Knox returns the kickoff. Tackled by MSST at MIS 24.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:17 - 1st) M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MISSST 1(8:18 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MIS End Zone for 1 yards. J.Marks for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - MISSST 10(8:51 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MIS 10. Catch made by J.Walley at MIS 10. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 1.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MISSST 10(8:54 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Walley.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 15(9:24 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MIS 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 10.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(9:51 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MIS 35. Catch made by L.Griffin at MIS 35. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 15.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - MISSST 42(10:24 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MIS 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(10:52 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MIS 48. Catch made by A.Williams at MIS 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 42.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - MISSST 42(11:15 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 42. Catch made by J.Walley at MSST 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - MISSST 41(11:35 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MSST 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(12:07 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 39. Catch made by C.Ducking at MSST 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 41.
|Kickoff
|(12:16 - 1st) J.Cruz kicks 53 yards from MIS 35 to the MSST 12. Z.Thomas returns the kickoff. Tackled by MIS at MSST 39.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - MISS 22(12:20 - 1st) J.Cruz 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIS Holder-MIS.
|-3 YD
3 & 6 - MISS 11(13:02 - 1st) J.Mingo rushed to MSST 14 for -3 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 14.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MISS 11(13:33 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to MSST 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 11.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 15(14:03 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MSST 15. Catch made by J.Watkins at MSST 15. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 11.
|+14 YD
2 & 2 - MISS 29(14:23 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MSST 29. Catch made by J.Mingo at MSST 29. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 15.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 37(14:42 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MSST 37. Catch made by D.Wade at MSST 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 29.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 35(15:00 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 35. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 35. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 37.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Raybon kicks 52 yards from MSST 35 to the MIS 13. Out of bounds.
