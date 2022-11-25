Drive Chart
|
|
|NMEX
|COLOST
NMEX
3 Pass
0 Rush
21 YDS
1:19 POS
No Good
4TH & 6 COLOST 36
0:02
L.Drzewiecki 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-NM Holder-NM.
Sack
3RD & 4 COLOST 27
0:28
C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes sacked at CSU 29 for -2 yards (B.Guzman)
+6 YD
2ND & 10 COLOST 33
0:38
C.Montes pass complete to CSU 33. Catch made by L.Wysong at CSU 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Bariteau; D.Kulick at CSU 27.
No Gain
1ST & 10 COLOST 33
0:46
C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
+10 YD
2ND & 3 COLOST 43
1:02
C.Montes pass complete to CSU 43. Catch made by E.Queen at CSU 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Carter at CSU 33.
+7 YD
1ST & 10 NMEX 50
1:19
C.Montes pass complete to NM 50. Catch made by E.Queen at NM 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 43.
COLOST
0 Pass
3 Rush
9 YDS
1:27 POS
Punt
4TH & 13 COLOST 13
1:29
P.Turner punts 37 yards to NM 50 Center-CSU. L.Wysong returned punt from the NM 50. Tackled by CSU at NM 50.
No Gain
3RD & 13 COLOST 13
1:37
C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for J.Ross-Simmons.
No Gain
3RD & 1 COLOST 25
2:00
A.Morrow rushed to CSU 35 for yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at CSU 35. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Chop Block 12 yards accepted. No Play.
+9 YD
2ND & 10 COLOST 16
2:39
C.Millen scrambles to CSU 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at CSU 25.
Touchdown 3:41
C.Millen pass complete to NM 21. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at NM 21. Gain of 21 yards. J.Ross-Simmons for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
75
yds
2:22
pos
0
6
No scoring this quarter
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|5
|Rushing
|4
|1
|Passing
|2
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-8
|1-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|94
|117
|Total Plays
|33
|25
|Avg Gain
|2.8
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|58
|19
|Rush Attempts
|19
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|1.5
|Yards Passing
|36
|98
|Comp. - Att.
|6-14
|10-12
|Yards Per Pass
|1.5
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|2-22
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-46.7
|5-41.0
|Return Yards
|0
|8
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|36
|PASS YDS
|98
|
|
|58
|RUSH YDS
|19
|
|
|94
|TOTAL YDS
|117
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Montes 7 QB
|C. Montes
|6/14
|36
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Washington 22 RB
|C. Washington
|10
|49
|0
|14
|
S. White 9 RB
|S. White
|4
|12
|0
|9
|
N. Jones 25 RB
|N. Jones
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Erickson 11 WR
|A. Erickson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Montes 7 QB
|C. Montes
|3
|-17
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Queen 81 TE
|E. Queen
|4
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
A. Erickson 11 WR
|A. Erickson
|5
|3
|13
|0
|5
|
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|5
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Moon 58 LB
|C. Moon
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Hannah 44 LB
|R. Hannah
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hunter 42 LB
|D. Hunter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Odums 4 CB
|A. Odums
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wilson 6 S
|R. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed II 9 S
|J. Reed II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 97 DE
|J. Harris
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Phillips 99 DE
|J. Phillips
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Martin 8 CB
|D. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Santana 51 DE
|B. Santana
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
R. Leutele 30 LB
|R. Leutele
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Darame 92 DE
|O. Darame
|0-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. Haulcy 24 S
|A. Haulcy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Drake 45 DE
|K. Drake
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Drzewiecki 94 K
|L. Drzewiecki
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Rodriguez 10 P
|A. Rodriguez
|6
|46.7
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Horton 14 WR
|T. Horton
|4
|3
|40
|0
|27
|
J. Ross-Simmons 85 WR
|J. Ross-Simmons
|3
|2
|31
|1
|21
|
C. Millen 11 QB
|C. Millen
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
T. Arkin 89 TE
|T. Arkin
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|2
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
J. Thomas 27 RB
|J. Thomas
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Howell 17 DB
|J. Howell
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Jackson 5 LB
|D. Jackson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carter 12 LB
|C. Carter
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilson 30 LB
|C. Wilson
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
H. Blackburn 11 DB
|H. Blackburn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Guzman 16 DB
|B. Guzman
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Onyechi 2 DL
|C. Onyechi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Anusiem 7 DB
|C. Anusiem
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Kelly 90 DL
|G. Kelly
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Laday 10 DB
|G. Laday
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Golden 43 DL
|T. Golden
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kulick 49 LB
|D. Kulick
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kamara 8 DL
|M. Kamara
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 51 LB
|J. Mitchell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bariteau 94 DL
|C. Bariteau
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuioti 93 DL
|T. Tuioti
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Boyle 98 K
|M. Boyle
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Turner 41 P
|P. Turner
|5
|41.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Horton 14 WR
|T. Horton
|2
|4.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 6 - NMEX 36(0:02 - 2nd) L.Drzewiecki 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-NM Holder-NM.
|Sack
3 & 4 - NMEX 27(0:28 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes sacked at CSU 29 for -2 yards (B.Guzman)
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 33(0:38 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to CSU 33. Catch made by L.Wysong at CSU 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Bariteau; D.Kulick at CSU 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 33(0:46 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - NMEX 43(1:02 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to CSU 43. Catch made by E.Queen at CSU 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Carter at CSU 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 50(1:19 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to NM 50. Catch made by E.Queen at NM 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - COLOST 13(1:29 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 37 yards to NM 50 Center-CSU. L.Wysong returned punt from the NM 50. Tackled by CSU at NM 50.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - COLOST 13(1:37 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for J.Ross-Simmons.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - COLOST 25(2:00 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 35 for yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at CSU 35. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Chop Block 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 16(2:39 - 2nd) C.Millen scrambles to CSU 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at CSU 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 16(2:46 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - NMEX 30(2:57 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 55 yards to CSU 15 Center-NM. T.Horton returned punt from the CSU 15. Tackled by I.Perez at CSU 16.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NMEX 30(3:00 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for E.Queen.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NMEX 30(3:06 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(3:34 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to NM 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at NM 30.
|Kickoff
|(3:34 - 2nd) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:34 - 2nd) M.Boyle extra point is good.
|+21 YD
2 & 3 - COLOST 21(3:41 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to NM 21. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at NM 21. Gain of 21 yards. J.Ross-Simmons for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 28(4:28 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to NM 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Odums; B.Santana at NM 21.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 44(5:02 - 2nd) T.Horton pass complete to NM 44. Catch made by C.Millen at NM 44. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Wilson at NM 28.
|+27 YD
2 & 6 - COLOST 29(5:26 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 29. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 29. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Odums at NM 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(5:56 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 25. Catch made by A.Morrow at CSU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Reed at CSU 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - NMEX 25(6:02 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 50 yards to CSU 25 Center-NM. Fair catch by T.Horton.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NMEX 25(6:07 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for A.Erickson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEX 25(6:12 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(6:49 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to NM 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Wilson at NM 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - COLOST 29(7:01 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 46 yards to NM 25 Center-CSU. Downed by C.Wilson.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - COLOST 25(7:45 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 25. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; D.Hunter at CSU 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - COLOST 19(8:26 - 2nd) C.Millen scrambles to CSU 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at CSU 25.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 20(9:07 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips; K.Drake at CSU 19.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - NMEX 37(9:16 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 37 yards to CSU End Zone Center-NM. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NMEX 37(9:23 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - NMEX 37(10:06 - 2nd) S.White rushed to CSU 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Golden; G.Kelly at CSU 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 44(10:40 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to CSU 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at CSU 37.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 42(10:55 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to CSU 44 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at CSU 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 27 - COLOST 16(11:05 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 42 yards to NM 42 Center-CSU. Downed by J.Howell.
|No Gain
3 & 21 - COLOST 22(11:31 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 16 for -6 yards (O.Darame; J.Harris)
|Sack
2 & 10 - COLOST 33(12:18 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 22 for -11 yards (C.Moon) C.Millen FUMBLES forced by C.Moon. Fumble RECOVERED by CSU-A.Morrow at CSU 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 33(12:55 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson; J.Harris at CSU 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - COLOST 29(13:28 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah at CSU 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 20(14:06 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 20. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah at CSU 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - NMEX 45(14:14 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 45 yards to CSU End Zone Center-NM. Touchback.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - NMEX 40(14:14 - 2nd) PENALTY on NM-NM Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NMEX 40(14:20 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for E.Queen.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - NMEX 44(15:00 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to CSU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick; T.Tuioti at CSU 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 43(0:06 - 1st) S.White rushed to CSU 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Golden; J.Mitchell at CSU 44.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 45(0:47 - 1st) C.Washington rushed to CSU 43 for 12 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn at CSU 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 41(1:29 - 1st) C.Washington rushed to NM 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Wilson; M.Kamara at NM 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - NMEX 37(2:01 - 1st) C.Montes pass complete to NM 37. Catch made by A.Erickson at NM 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Carter at NM 41.
|+9 YD
2 & 13 - NMEX 28(2:46 - 1st) S.White rushed to NM 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; C.Anusiem at NM 37.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 31(3:29 - 1st) C.Washington rushed to NM 28 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi; C.Bariteau at NM 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 24(3:56 - 1st) A.Erickson rushed to NM 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Laday; C.Carter at NM 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 20(4:34 - 1st) S.White rushed to NM 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Laday; M.Kamara at NM 24.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - COLOST 33(4:48 - 1st) P.Turner punts 47 yards to NM 20 Center-CSU. Downed by J.Raab.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - COLOST 43(5:09 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 45 for yards. Tackled by NM at CSU 45. PENALTY on CSU-J.Gardner Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - COLOST 35(5:54 - 1st) C.Millen scrambles to CSU 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Odums; R.Leutele at CSU 43.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - COLOST 43(6:35 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 35 for -8 yards (O.Darame; B.Santana)
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 34(7:07 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Leutele; D.Martin at CSU 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - NMEX 21(7:14 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 45 yards to CSU 34 Center-NM. Fair catch by T.Horton.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NMEX 21(7:20 - 1st) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for A.Erickson.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - NMEX 17(7:33 - 1st) C.Montes pass complete to NM 17. Catch made by A.Erickson at NM 17. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CSU at NM 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 16(8:13 - 1st) C.Washington rushed to NM 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Wilson at NM 17.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 9(8:55 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Carter; D.Jackson at NM 16.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 4(9:32 - 1st) C.Washington rushed to NM 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Howell; C.Carter at NM 9.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - COLOST 37(9:40 - 1st) P.Turner punts 33 yards to NM 4 Center-CSU. Downed by B.Guzman.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - COLOST 39(10:24 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to NM 39. Catch made by J.Thomas at NM 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 37.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - COLOST 38(11:01 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to NM 38. Catch made by A.Morrow at NM 38. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 40(11:29 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to NM 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 38.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - COLOST 50(11:56 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 50. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at CSU 50. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NM at NM 40.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - COLOST 50(12:32 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by NM at CSU 50.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 44(12:55 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 44. Catch made by T.Arkin at CSU 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NM at CSU 50.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - NMEX 15(13:06 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 48 yards to CSU 37 Center-NM. T.Horton returned punt from the CSU 37. Tackled by NM at CSU 44.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NMEX 25(13:46 - 1st) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes sacked at NM 15 for -10 yards (J.Howell; C.Wilson)
|-5 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 30(14:27 - 1st) C.Montes rushed to NM 25 for -5 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi at NM 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Montes pass complete to NM 25. Catch made by A.Erickson at NM 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at NM 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
