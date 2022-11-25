Drive Chart
NMEX
COLOST

NMEX
3 Pass
0 Rush
21 YDS
1:19 POS
No Good
4TH & 6 COLOST 36
0:02
L.Drzewiecki 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-NM Holder-NM.
Sack
3RD & 4 COLOST 27
0:28
C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes sacked at CSU 29 for -2 yards (B.Guzman)
+6 YD
2ND & 10 COLOST 33
0:38
C.Montes pass complete to CSU 33. Catch made by L.Wysong at CSU 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Bariteau; D.Kulick at CSU 27.
No Gain
1ST & 10 COLOST 33
0:46
C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
+10 YD
2ND & 3 COLOST 43
1:02
C.Montes pass complete to CSU 43. Catch made by E.Queen at CSU 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Carter at CSU 33.
+7 YD
1ST & 10 NMEX 50
1:19
C.Montes pass complete to NM 50. Catch made by E.Queen at NM 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 43.
COLOST
0 Pass
3 Rush
9 YDS
1:27 POS
Punt
4TH & 13 COLOST 13
1:29
P.Turner punts 37 yards to NM 50 Center-CSU. L.Wysong returned punt from the NM 50. Tackled by CSU at NM 50.
No Gain
3RD & 13 COLOST 13
1:37
C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for J.Ross-Simmons.
No Gain
3RD & 1 COLOST 25
2:00
A.Morrow rushed to CSU 35 for yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at CSU 35. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Chop Block 12 yards accepted. No Play.
+9 YD
2ND & 10 COLOST 16
2:39
C.Millen scrambles to CSU 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at CSU 25.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 3:34
M.Boyle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 3:41
C.Millen pass complete to NM 21. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at NM 21. Gain of 21 yards. J.Ross-Simmons for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
75
yds
2:22
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 6 5
Rushing 4 1
Passing 2 4
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 1-8 1-6
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 94 117
Total Plays 33 25
Avg Gain 2.8 4.7
Net Yards Rushing 58 19
Rush Attempts 19 13
Avg Rush Yards 3.1 1.5
Yards Passing 36 98
Comp. - Att. 6-14 10-12
Yards Per Pass 1.5 4.9
Penalties - Yards 1-5 2-22
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-46.7 5-41.0
Return Yards 0 8
Punts - Returns 1-0 2-8
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
New Mexico 2-9 00--0
Colorado State 2-9 07--7
Canvas Stadium Fort Collins, CO
 36 PASS YDS 98
58 RUSH YDS 19
94 TOTAL YDS 117
New Mexico
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Montes  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 36 0 0 64.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 112 0 1 93.4
C. Montes 6/14 36 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Washington  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 222 0
C. Washington 10 49 0 14
S. White  9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 130 3
S. White 4 12 0 9
N. Jones  25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
116 534 2
N. Jones 1 7 0 7
A. Erickson  11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
A. Erickson 1 7 0 7
C. Montes  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 48 1
C. Montes 3 -17 0 -2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
E. Queen  81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 74 0
E. Queen 4 2 17 0 10
A. Erickson  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 95 0
A. Erickson 5 3 13 0 5
L. Wysong  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 280 1
L. Wysong 5 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Moon  58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Moon 2-0 1.0 0
R. Hannah  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Hannah 2-0 0.0 0
D. Hunter  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Hunter 1-1 0.0 0
A. Odums  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Odums 1-2 0.0 0
R. Wilson  6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. Wilson 1-1 0.0 0
J. Reed II  9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Reed II 1-0 0.0 0
J. Harris  97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
J. Harris 0-2 0.5 0
J. Phillips  99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Phillips 0-1 0.0 0
D. Martin  8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Martin 0-1 0.0 0
B. Santana  51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
B. Santana 0-2 0.5 0
R. Leutele  30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
R. Leutele 0-2 0.0 0
O. Darame  92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 1.0
O. Darame 0-2 1.0 0
A. Haulcy  24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Haulcy 0-1 0.0 0
K. Drake  45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Drake 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Drzewiecki  94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
10/13 6/6
L. Drzewiecki 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Rodriguez  10 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 46.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
72 0 0
A. Rodriguez 6 46.7 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Wysong 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 5.6 67 0
L. Wysong 1 0.0 0 0
Colorado State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Millen  11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.8% 82 1 0 174.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 1696 8 6 146.1
C. Millen 9/11 82 1 0
T. Horton  14 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 16 0 0 234.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 19 0 0 259.6
T. Horton 1/1 16 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Morrow  25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
151 772 4
A. Morrow 7 21 0 9
C. Millen  11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
93 -34 0
C. Millen 6 -2 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Horton  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
61 1000 7
T. Horton 4 3 40 0 27
J. Ross-Simmons  85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 364 2
J. Ross-Simmons 3 2 31 1 21
C. Millen  11 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
C. Millen 1 1 16 0 16
T. Arkin  89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 125 0
T. Arkin 1 1 6 0 6
A. Morrow  25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 48 0
A. Morrow 2 2 3 0 4
J. Thomas  27 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 114 0
J. Thomas 1 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Howell  17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Howell 2-2 0.5 0
D. Jackson  5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Jackson 2-2 0.0 0
C. Carter  12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Carter 2-3 0.0 0
C. Wilson  30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
C. Wilson 2-2 0.5 0
H. Blackburn  11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
H. Blackburn 1-0 0.0 0
B. Guzman  16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Guzman 1-0 1.0 0
C. Onyechi  2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Onyechi 1-1 0.0 0
C. Anusiem  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Anusiem 0-1 0.0 0
G. Kelly  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Kelly 0-1 0.0 0
G. Laday  10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
G. Laday 0-2 0.0 0
T. Golden  43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Golden 0-2 0.0 0
D. Kulick  49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Kulick 0-2 0.0 0
M. Kamara  8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. Kamara 0-2 0.0 0
J. Mitchell  51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Mitchell 0-1 0.0 0
C. Bariteau  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
C. Bariteau 0-2 0.0 0
T. Tuioti  93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Tuioti 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Boyle  98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
9/12 10/10
M. Boyle 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Turner  41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
59 0 0
P. Turner 5 41.0 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Horton 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 18.1 163 1
T. Horton 2 4.0 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NMEX 25 2:05 3 -10 Punt
9:32 NMEX 4 2:25 5 17 Punt
4:34 NMEX 20 5:28 10 35 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:55 NMEX 42 1:48 4 21 Punt
6:49 NMEX 25 0:53 3 0 Punt
3:34 NMEX 25 0:48 3 5 Punt
1:19 NMEX 50 1:19 6 21 FG Miss
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 COLOST 44 3:23 6 19 Punt
7:07 COLOST 34 2:33 3 -1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:06 COLOST 20 3:11 5 -4 Punt
9:07 COLOST 20 2:18 3 9 Punt
5:56 COLOST 25 2:22 5 75 TD
2:46 COLOST 16 1:27 3 -3 Punt

NMEX
Lobos
 - Missed FG (6 plays, 21 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 6 - NMEX 36
(0:02 - 2nd) L.Drzewiecki 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-NM Holder-NM.
Sack
3 & 4 - NMEX 27
(0:28 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes sacked at CSU 29 for -2 yards (B.Guzman)
+6 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 33
(0:38 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to CSU 33. Catch made by L.Wysong at CSU 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Bariteau; D.Kulick at CSU 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 33
(0:46 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
+10 YD
2 & 3 - NMEX 43
(1:02 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to CSU 43. Catch made by E.Queen at CSU 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Carter at CSU 33.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 50
(1:19 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to NM 50. Catch made by E.Queen at NM 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 43.

CSU
Rams
 - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - COLOST 13
(1:29 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 37 yards to NM 50 Center-CSU. L.Wysong returned punt from the NM 50. Tackled by CSU at NM 50.
No Gain
3 & 13 - COLOST 13
(1:37 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for J.Ross-Simmons.
No Gain
3 & 1 - COLOST 25
(2:00 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 35 for yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at CSU 35. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Chop Block 12 yards accepted. No Play.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 16
(2:39 - 2nd) C.Millen scrambles to CSU 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at CSU 25.
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 16
(2:46 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - NMEX 30
(2:57 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 55 yards to CSU 15 Center-NM. T.Horton returned punt from the CSU 15. Tackled by I.Perez at CSU 16.
No Gain
3 & 5 - NMEX 30
(3:00 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for E.Queen.
No Gain
2 & 5 - NMEX 30
(3:06 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(3:34 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to NM 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at NM 30.
Kickoff
(3:34 - 2nd) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.

CSU
Rams
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:34 - 2nd) M.Boyle extra point is good.
+21 YD
2 & 3 - COLOST 21
(3:41 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to NM 21. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at NM 21. Gain of 21 yards. J.Ross-Simmons for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 28
(4:28 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to NM 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Odums; B.Santana at NM 21.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 44
(5:02 - 2nd) T.Horton pass complete to NM 44. Catch made by C.Millen at NM 44. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Wilson at NM 28.
+27 YD
2 & 6 - COLOST 29
(5:26 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 29. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 29. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Odums at NM 44.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25
(5:56 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 25. Catch made by A.Morrow at CSU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Reed at CSU 29.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - NMEX 25
(6:02 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 50 yards to CSU 25 Center-NM. Fair catch by T.Horton.
No Gain
3 & 10 - NMEX 25
(6:07 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for A.Erickson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEX 25
(6:12 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(6:49 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to NM 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Wilson at NM 25.

CSU
Rams
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - COLOST 29
(7:01 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 46 yards to NM 25 Center-CSU. Downed by C.Wilson.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - COLOST 25
(7:45 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 25. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; D.Hunter at CSU 29.
+6 YD
2 & 11 - COLOST 19
(8:26 - 2nd) C.Millen scrambles to CSU 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at CSU 25.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 20
(9:07 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips; K.Drake at CSU 19.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - NMEX 37
(9:16 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 37 yards to CSU End Zone Center-NM. Touchback.
No Gain
3 & 3 - NMEX 37
(9:23 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
No Gain
2 & 3 - NMEX 37
(10:06 - 2nd) S.White rushed to CSU 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Golden; G.Kelly at CSU 37.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 44
(10:40 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to CSU 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at CSU 37.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 42
(10:55 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to CSU 44 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at CSU 44.

CSU
Rams
 - Punt (5 plays, -4 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 27 - COLOST 16
(11:05 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 42 yards to NM 42 Center-CSU. Downed by J.Howell.
No Gain
3 & 21 - COLOST 22
(11:31 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 16 for -6 yards (O.Darame; J.Harris)
Sack
2 & 10 - COLOST 33
(12:18 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 22 for -11 yards (C.Moon) C.Millen FUMBLES forced by C.Moon. Fumble RECOVERED by CSU-A.Morrow at CSU 22.
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 33
(12:55 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson; J.Harris at CSU 33.
+4 YD
2 & 1 - COLOST 29
(13:28 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah at CSU 33.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 20
(14:06 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 20. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah at CSU 29.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (10 plays, 35 yards, 5:28 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - NMEX 45
(14:14 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 45 yards to CSU End Zone Center-NM. Touchback.
Penalty
4 & 7 - NMEX 40
(14:14 - 2nd) PENALTY on NM-NM Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
No Gain
3 & 7 - NMEX 40
(14:20 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for E.Queen.
+4 YD
2 & 11 - NMEX 44
(15:00 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to CSU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick; T.Tuioti at CSU 40.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 43
(0:06 - 1st) S.White rushed to CSU 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Golden; J.Mitchell at CSU 44.
+12 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 45
(0:47 - 1st) C.Washington rushed to CSU 43 for 12 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn at CSU 43.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 41
(1:29 - 1st) C.Washington rushed to NM 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Wilson; M.Kamara at NM 45.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - NMEX 37
(2:01 - 1st) C.Montes pass complete to NM 37. Catch made by A.Erickson at NM 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Carter at NM 41.
+9 YD
2 & 13 - NMEX 28
(2:46 - 1st) S.White rushed to NM 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; C.Anusiem at NM 37.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 31
(3:29 - 1st) C.Washington rushed to NM 28 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi; C.Bariteau at NM 28.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 24
(3:56 - 1st) A.Erickson rushed to NM 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Laday; C.Carter at NM 31.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 20
(4:34 - 1st) S.White rushed to NM 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Laday; M.Kamara at NM 24.

CSU
Rams
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - COLOST 33
(4:48 - 1st) P.Turner punts 47 yards to NM 20 Center-CSU. Downed by J.Raab.
No Gain
4 & 1 - COLOST 43
(5:09 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 45 for yards. Tackled by NM at CSU 45. PENALTY on CSU-J.Gardner Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+8 YD
3 & 9 - COLOST 35
(5:54 - 1st) C.Millen scrambles to CSU 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Odums; R.Leutele at CSU 43.
No Gain
2 & 1 - COLOST 43
(6:35 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 35 for -8 yards (O.Darame; B.Santana)
+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 34
(7:07 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Leutele; D.Martin at CSU 43.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:25 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - NMEX 21
(7:14 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 45 yards to CSU 34 Center-NM. Fair catch by T.Horton.
No Gain
3 & 5 - NMEX 21
(7:20 - 1st) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for A.Erickson.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - NMEX 17
(7:33 - 1st) C.Montes pass complete to NM 17. Catch made by A.Erickson at NM 17. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CSU at NM 21.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 16
(8:13 - 1st) C.Washington rushed to NM 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Wilson at NM 17.
+7 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 9
(8:55 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Carter; D.Jackson at NM 16.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 4
(9:32 - 1st) C.Washington rushed to NM 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Howell; C.Carter at NM 9.

CSU
Rams
 - Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 3:23 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - COLOST 37
(9:40 - 1st) P.Turner punts 33 yards to NM 4 Center-CSU. Downed by B.Guzman.
+2 YD
3 & 9 - COLOST 39
(10:24 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to NM 39. Catch made by J.Thomas at NM 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 37.
-1 YD
2 & 8 - COLOST 38
(11:01 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to NM 38. Catch made by A.Morrow at NM 38. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 39.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 40
(11:29 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to NM 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 38.
+10 YD
3 & 4 - COLOST 50
(11:56 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 50. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at CSU 50. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NM at NM 40.
No Gain
2 & 4 - COLOST 50
(12:32 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by NM at CSU 50.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 44
(12:55 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 44. Catch made by T.Arkin at CSU 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NM at CSU 50.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 20 - NMEX 15
(13:06 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 48 yards to CSU 37 Center-NM. T.Horton returned punt from the CSU 37. Tackled by NM at CSU 44.
No Gain
3 & 10 - NMEX 25
(13:46 - 1st) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes sacked at NM 15 for -10 yards (J.Howell; C.Wilson)
-5 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 30
(14:27 - 1st) C.Montes rushed to NM 25 for -5 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi at NM 25.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(15:00 - 1st) C.Montes pass complete to NM 25. Catch made by A.Erickson at NM 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at NM 30.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
NCAA FB Scores