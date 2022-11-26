Drive Chart
|
|
|AKRON
|NILL
Preview not available
Preview not available
NILL
2 Pass
0 Rush
14 YDS
1:07 POS
Int
1ST & 10 AKRON 39
5:57
J.Undercuffler pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 47. Intercepted by J.Gandy at AKR 47. Tackled by AKR at AKR 47. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
+7 YD
2ND & 3 AKRON 32
6:18
J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 32. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 32. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NIL at AKR 39.
+7 YD
1ST & 10 AKRON 25
6:51
J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 25. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Gandy at AKR 32.
Kickoff
Kickoff
7:00
J.Richardson kicks 40 yards from NIL 35 to the AKR 25. Fair catch by S.Jacques-Louis.
NILL
0 Pass
127 Rush
26 YDS
3:32 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 4 AKRON 12
7:00
J.Richardson 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NIL Holder-NIL.
+3 YD
3RD & Goal AKRON 7
7:37
J.Credle rushed to AKR 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at AKR 4.
No Gain
2ND & Goal AKRON 7
7:39
N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for T.Tewes.
+2 YD
1ST & Goal AKRON 9
8:19
J.Credle rushed to AKR 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Behm at AKR 7.
+6 YD
2ND & 5 AKRON 15
8:36
J.Credle rushed to AKR 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson; J.Woods at AKR 9.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 AKRON 20
9:02
K.Pipkin rushed to AKR 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Terry; T.Durant at AKR 15.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|5
|Rushing
|0
|3
|Passing
|1
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-1
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|22
|46
|Total Plays
|7
|15
|Avg Gain
|3.1
|3.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|-1
|24
|Rush Attempts
|1
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|-1.0
|2.2
|Yards Passing
|23
|22
|Comp. - Att.
|4-6
|2-4
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-24.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|23
|PASS YDS
|22
|
|
|-1
|RUSH YDS
|24
|
|
|22
|TOTAL YDS
|46
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Undercuffler Jr. 13 QB
|J. Undercuffler Jr.
|4/5
|23
|0
|1
|
D. Irons 0 QB
|D. Irons
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|2
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
A. Adams 7 WR
|A. Adams
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. George 3 WR
|D. George
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Thompson 16 DB
|N. Thompson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Arslanian 27 LB
|B. Arslanian
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Terry 5 LB
|T. Terry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Behm 59 LB
|A. Behm
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 31 DB
|J. Woods
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Durant 28 CB
|T. Durant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Cremascoli 13 QB
|N. Cremascoli
|2/4
|22
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Credle 21 RB
|J. Credle
|9
|15
|0
|6
|
K. Pipkin 27 WR
|K. Pipkin
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Rutkiewicz 8 WR
|K. Rutkiewicz
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Rutkiewicz 8 WR
|K. Rutkiewicz
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
B. Lampe 49 FB
|B. Lampe
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Thornton 19 WR
|S. Thornton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Tewes 82 TE
|T. Tewes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Gandy 14 CB
|J. Gandy
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Thompson 62 OL
|S. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Richardson 39 K
|J. Richardson
|1/1
|22
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Foley 98 P
|T. Foley
|1
|24.0
|0
|24
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - AKRON 39(5:57 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 47. Intercepted by J.Gandy at AKR 47. Tackled by AKR at AKR 47. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - AKRON 32(6:18 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 32. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 32. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NIL at AKR 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(6:51 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 25. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Gandy at AKR 32.
|Kickoff
|(7:00 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 40 yards from NIL 35 to the AKR 25. Fair catch by S.Jacques-Louis.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NILL 12(7:00 - 1st) J.Richardson 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NIL Holder-NIL.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - NILL 7(7:37 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to AKR 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at AKR 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NILL 7(7:39 - 1st) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for T.Tewes.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NILL 9(8:19 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to AKR 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Behm at AKR 7.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 15(8:36 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to AKR 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson; J.Woods at AKR 9.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 20(9:02 - 1st) K.Pipkin rushed to AKR 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Terry; T.Durant at AKR 15.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 22(9:35 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to AKR 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Terry at AKR 20.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 26(9:57 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to AKR 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson; B.Arslanian at AKR 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 30(10:32 - 1st) K.Rutkiewicz rushed to AKR 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at AKR 26.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
4 & 18 - NILL 35(11:09 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 30 for -5 yards. Tackled by AKR at NIL 30.
|+2 YD
3 & 18 - NILL 35(11:37 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to AKR 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 33.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - NILL 42(12:04 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 42. Catch made by B.Lampe at NIL 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 35.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 43(12:26 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 43. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at NIL 43. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 42.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - AKRON 42(12:40 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to NIL 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 43.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - AKRON 43(13:04 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to NIL 43. Catch made by D.George at NIL 43. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 42.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 49(13:43 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 49. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 49(13:46 - 1st) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - NILL 27(13:55 - 1st) T.Foley punts 24 yards to AKR 49 Center-NIL. Downed by NIL.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NILL 27(14:01 - 1st) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for S.Thornton.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 25(14:30 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by AKR at NIL 27.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at NIL 24.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Smigel kicks 65 yards from AKR 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
-
ARMY
UMASS
28
7
3rd 13:25 ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JMAD
7
20
2nd 0:00 ESPU
-
GAST
MRSHL
10
14
3rd 13:40 ESP+
-
GATECH
1UGA
7
10
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
3MICH
2OHIOST
17
20
2nd 0:19 FOX
-
NMEXST
LIB
28
7
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
ODU
SALA
20
13
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
RUT
MD
0
17
3rd 12:34 BTN
-
SC
8CLEM
14
23
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
WKY
FAU
7
7
3rd 15:00 CBSSN
-
WVU
OKLAST
7
10
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
ECU
TEMPLE
14
10
2nd 10:18 ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
3
3
2nd 9:34 ESP+
-
AKRON
NILL
0
3
1st 6:18 ESP3
-
RICE
NTEXAS
0
058 O/U
-14.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
25LVILLE
UK
0
042.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:00pm SECN
-
AUBURN
7BAMA
0
050 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
HAWAII
SJST
0
058 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm
-
ILL
NWEST
0
038 O/U
+15
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
MEMP
SMU
0
069 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
MINN
WISC
0
036.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
9OREG
21OREGST
0
057 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
PURDUE
IND
0
053 O/U
+10
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
TROY
ARKST
0
044 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
UAB
LATECH
0
055.5 O/U
+18
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
0
056.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
067.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
IOWAST
4TCU
0
045.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
MICHST
11PSU
0
054 O/U
-19
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
14UTAH
COLO
0
052 O/U
+29.5
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
UL
TXSTSM
0
044.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
LAMON
0
050 O/U
+3
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
APLST
GAS
0
066 O/U
+6
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
FIU
0
055 O/U
+19.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
NEVADA
UNLV
0
049 O/U
-12.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
5LSU
TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
22UCF
SFLA
0
067.5 O/U
+19.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
CUSE
BC
0
047 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
15ND
6USC
0
063.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
OKLA
TXTECH
0
065 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
10TENN
VANDY
0
063.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
TULSA
HOU
0
067 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
KANSAS
12KSTATE
0
062.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
PITT
MIAMI
0
043 O/U
+6.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
AF
SDGST
0
043.5 O/U
+2
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
13WASH
WASHST
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BYU
STNFRD
0
057.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
BALLST
MIAOH
17
18
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
38
Final ESPU
-
MISSST
20MISS
24
22
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
23TEXAS
27
38
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
EMICH
19
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
14
20
Final ESPU
-
19TULANE
24CINCY
27
24
Final ABC
-
UTAHST
BOISE
23
42
Final CBS
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
35
38
Final FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
27
29
Final CBS
-
NCST
17UNC
30
27
Final/2OT ABC
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
17
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
IOWA
24
17
Final BTN
-
18UCLA
CAL
35
28
Final FOX
-
FLA
16FSU
38
45
Final ABC
-
WYO
FRESNO
0
30
Final FS1
-
UVA
VATECH
0
0