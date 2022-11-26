Drive Chart
1ST & 10 AKRON 39
5:57
J.Undercuffler pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 47. Intercepted by J.Gandy at AKR 47. Tackled by AKR at AKR 47. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
+7 YD
2ND & 3 AKRON 32
6:18
J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 32. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 32. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NIL at AKR 39.
+7 YD
1ST & 10 AKRON 25
6:51
J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 25. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Gandy at AKR 32.
Kickoff
Kickoff
7:00
J.Richardson kicks 40 yards from NIL 35 to the AKR 25. Fair catch by S.Jacques-Louis.
4TH & 4 AKRON 12
7:00
J.Richardson 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NIL Holder-NIL.
+3 YD
3RD & Goal AKRON 7
7:37
J.Credle rushed to AKR 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at AKR 4.
No Gain
2ND & Goal AKRON 7
7:39
N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for T.Tewes.
+2 YD
1ST & Goal AKRON 9
8:19
J.Credle rushed to AKR 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Behm at AKR 7.
+6 YD
2ND & 5 AKRON 15
8:36
J.Credle rushed to AKR 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson; J.Woods at AKR 9.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 AKRON 20
9:02
K.Pipkin rushed to AKR 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Terry; T.Durant at AKR 15.
Akron
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Undercuffler Jr.  13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 23 0 1 78.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.6% 225 0 2 83.1
J. Undercuffler Jr. 4/5 23 0 1
D. Irons  0 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.8% 2605 10 7 129.5
D. Irons 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Wiley  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 358 5
C. Wiley 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
S. Jacques-Louis  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
65 800 2
S. Jacques-Louis 2 2 15 0 8
A. Adams  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 687 6
A. Adams 2 1 7 0 7
D. George  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 597 0
D. George 1 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Thompson  16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
N. Thompson 2-2 0.0 0
B. Arslanian  27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Arslanian 1-1 0.0 0
T. Terry  5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Terry 1-1 0.0 0
A. Behm  59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Behm 1-0 0.0 0
J. Woods  31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Woods 0-1 0.0 0
T. Durant  28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Durant 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Cremascoli  13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 22 0 0 96.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.6% 456 5 5 110.8
N. Cremascoli 2/4 22 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Credle  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 261 1
J. Credle 9 15 0 6
K. Pipkin  27 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Pipkin 1 5 0 5
K. Rutkiewicz  8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 41 1
K. Rutkiewicz 1 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Rutkiewicz  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 405 6
K. Rutkiewicz 1 1 15 0 15
B. Lampe  49 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 31 0
B. Lampe 1 1 7 0 7
S. Thornton  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 280 0
S. Thornton 1 0 0 0 0
T. Tewes  82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 180 3
T. Tewes 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Gandy  14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Gandy 1-0 0.0 1
S. Thompson  62 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Richardson  39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
14/19 31/31
J. Richardson 1/1 22 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Foley  98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 24.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
41 0 0
T. Foley 1 24.0 0 24
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:46 AKRON 49 1:20 4 8 Downs
7:00 AKRON 25 1:07 3 14 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NILL 25 1:14 3 1 Punt
12:26 NILL 43 1:54 4 19 Downs
10:34 NILL 30 3:32 9 26 FG

AKR
Zips
 - Interception (3 plays, 14 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - AKRON 39
(5:57 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 47. Intercepted by J.Gandy at AKR 47. Tackled by AKR at AKR 47. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
+7 YD
2 & 3 - AKRON 32
(6:18 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 32. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 32. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NIL at AKR 39.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25
(6:51 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 25. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Gandy at AKR 32.
Kickoff
(7:00 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 40 yards from NIL 35 to the AKR 25. Fair catch by S.Jacques-Louis.

NIU
Huskies
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 26 yards, 3:32 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - NILL 12
(7:00 - 1st) J.Richardson 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NIL Holder-NIL.
+3 YD
3 & Goal - NILL 7
(7:37 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to AKR 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at AKR 4.
No Gain
2 & Goal - NILL 7
(7:39 - 1st) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for T.Tewes.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - NILL 9
(8:19 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to AKR 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Behm at AKR 7.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 15
(8:36 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to AKR 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson; J.Woods at AKR 9.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 20
(9:02 - 1st) K.Pipkin rushed to AKR 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Terry; T.Durant at AKR 15.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 22
(9:35 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to AKR 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Terry at AKR 20.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 26
(9:57 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to AKR 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson; B.Arslanian at AKR 22.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 30
(10:32 - 1st) K.Rutkiewicz rushed to AKR 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at AKR 26.

NIU
Huskies
 - Downs (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
-5 YD
4 & 18 - NILL 35
(11:09 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 30 for -5 yards. Tackled by AKR at NIL 30.
+2 YD
3 & 18 - NILL 35
(11:37 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to AKR 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 33.
+7 YD
2 & 11 - NILL 42
(12:04 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 42. Catch made by B.Lampe at NIL 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 35.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 43
(12:26 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 43. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at NIL 43. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 42.

AKR
Zips
 - Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
4 & 1 - AKRON 42
(12:40 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to NIL 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 43.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - AKRON 43
(13:04 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to NIL 43. Catch made by D.George at NIL 43. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 42.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 49
(13:43 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 49. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 43.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 49
(13:46 - 1st) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.

NIU
Huskies
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - NILL 27
(13:55 - 1st) T.Foley punts 24 yards to AKR 49 Center-NIL. Downed by NIL.
No Gain
3 & 8 - NILL 27
(14:01 - 1st) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for S.Thornton.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 25
(14:30 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by AKR at NIL 27.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(15:00 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at NIL 24.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Smigel kicks 65 yards from AKR 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
