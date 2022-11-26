Drive Chart
APLST
GAS

PAT Good
Kickoff
5:42
A.Raynor extra point is good.
GAS
5 Pass
15 Rush
68 YDS
4:54 POS
+13 YD
1ST & 10 APLST 13
5:50
A.Brown rushed to APP End Zone for 13 yards. A.Brown for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+14 YD
2ND & 5 APLST 27
6:31
A.Brown rushed to APP 13 for 14 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 13.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 APLST 32
7:05
K.Vantrease pass complete to APP 32. Catch made by J.Singleton at APP 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 27.
+6 YD
2ND & 1 APLST 38
7:48
A.Brown rushed to APP 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 32.
+4 YD
1ST & 5 APLST 42
8:17
A.Brown rushed to APP 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 38.
Penalty
1ST & 10 APLST 47
8:30
PENALTY on APP-APP Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
+5 YD
3RD & 2 GAS 48
9:05
K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 48. Catch made by E.Lester at GSO 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 47.
+2 YD
2ND & 4 GAS 46
9:36
K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 46. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 46. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 48.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 GAS 40
9:46
K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 40. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 46.
1st Quarter
Point After TD 5:42
A.Raynor extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 5:42
A.Brown rushed to APP End Zone for 13 yards. A.Brown for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
68
yds
4:54
pos
3
6
Field Goal 10:36
M.Hughes 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-APP Holder-APP.
8
plays
34
yds
3:17
pos
3
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 2 5
Rushing 2 3
Passing 0 2
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 1-2 1-2
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 34 80
Total Plays 7 12
Avg Gain 4.9 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 32 44
Rush Attempts 4 6
Avg Rush Yards 8.0 7.3
Yards Passing 2 36
Comp. - Att. 1-3 6-6
Yards Per Pass 0.7 6.0
Penalties - Yards 1-5 0-0
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
App. St. 6-5 3---3
Ga. Southern 5-6 7---7
Allen E. Paulson Stadium Statesboro, GA
 2 PASS YDS 36
32 RUSH YDS 44
34 TOTAL YDS 80
App. St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brice  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 2 0 0 38.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 2668 27 6 156.4
C. Brice 1/3 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Harrington  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 315 3
D. Harrington 2 17 0 16
C. Brice  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 77 4
C. Brice 1 11 0 11
N. Noel  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 433 3
N. Noel 1 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Gibbs  81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 61 3
M. Gibbs 2 1 2 0 2
K. Robinson  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 370 2
K. Robinson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Parker  15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Parker 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Hughes  99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
5/7 46/46
M. Hughes 1/1 22 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ga. Southern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Vantrease  6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 36 0 0 150.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 3512 22 14 127.7
K. Vantrease 6/6 36 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Brown  29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 37 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 37 1
A. Brown 4 37 1 14
K. Hood  7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
K. Hood 1 4 0 4
K. Vantrease  6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 8 2
K. Vantrease 1 3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
E. Archie  28 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
E. Archie 2 2 18 0 13
J. Singleton  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
56 581 2
J. Singleton 2 2 11 0 6
E. Lester  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
E. Lester 1 1 5 0 5
K. Hood  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
70 793 3
K. Hood 1 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
O. Arnold  22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 29 0
O. Arnold 2 24.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:53 GAS 39 3:17 8 34 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GAS 27 1:07 3 12 Fumble
10:36 GAS 27 4:54 9 73 TD

GASO
Eagles
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 73 yards, 4:54 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:42 - 1st) A.Raynor extra point is good.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 13
(5:50 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to APP End Zone for 13 yards. A.Brown for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+14 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 27
(6:31 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to APP 13 for 14 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 13.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 32
(7:05 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to APP 32. Catch made by J.Singleton at APP 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 27.
+6 YD
2 & 1 - GAS 38
(7:48 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to APP 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 32.
+4 YD
1 & 5 - GAS 42
(8:17 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to APP 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 38.
Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 47
(8:30 - 1st) PENALTY on APP-APP Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
+5 YD
3 & 2 - GAS 48
(9:05 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 48. Catch made by E.Lester at GSO 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 47.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 46
(9:36 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 46. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 46. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 48.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 40
(9:46 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 40. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 46.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 27
(10:31 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 27. Catch made by E.Archie at GSO 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 40.
Kickoff
(10:36 - 1st) M.Hughes kicks 61 yards from APP 35 to the GSO 4. O.Arnold returns the kickoff. Tackled by APP at GSO 27.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 34 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - APLST 12
(10:40 - 1st) M.Hughes 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-APP Holder-APP.
No Gain
3 & Goal - APLST 5
(10:44 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for M.Gibbs.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - APLST 7
(11:31 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to GSO 7. Catch made by M.Gibbs at GSO 7. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 5.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - APLST 8
(12:00 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to GSO 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 7.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 24
(12:37 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to GSO 8 for 16 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 8.
+11 YD
3 & 6 - APLST 35
(13:11 - 1st) C.Brice rushed to GSO 24 for 11 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 24.
No Gain
2 & 6 - APLST 35
(13:18 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 39
(13:53 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to GSO 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 35.

GASO
Eagles
 - Fumble (3 plays, 12 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 36
(14:01 - 1st) K.Vantrease rushed to GSO 39 for 3 yards. K.Vantrease FUMBLES forced by A.Parker. Fumble RECOVERED by APP-A.Parker at GSO 39. Tackled by GSO at GSO 39.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 31
(14:29 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 31. Catch made by E.Archie at GSO 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 36.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 27
(14:42 - 1st) K.Hood rushed to GSO 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 31.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) M.Hughes kicks 63 yards from APP 35 to the GSO 2. O.Arnold returns the kickoff. Tackled by APP at GSO 27.
