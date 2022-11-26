Drive Chart
|
|
|APLST
|GAS
Preview not available
Preview not available
PAT Good
Kickoff
5:42
A.Raynor extra point is good.
GAS
5 Pass
15 Rush
68 YDS
4:54 POS
+13 YD
1ST & 10 APLST 13
5:50
A.Brown rushed to APP End Zone for 13 yards. A.Brown for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+14 YD
2ND & 5 APLST 27
6:31
A.Brown rushed to APP 13 for 14 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 13.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 APLST 32
7:05
K.Vantrease pass complete to APP 32. Catch made by J.Singleton at APP 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 27.
+6 YD
2ND & 1 APLST 38
7:48
A.Brown rushed to APP 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 32.
+4 YD
1ST & 5 APLST 42
8:17
A.Brown rushed to APP 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 38.
Penalty
1ST & 10 APLST 47
8:30
PENALTY on APP-APP Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
+5 YD
3RD & 2 GAS 48
9:05
K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 48. Catch made by E.Lester at GSO 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 47.
+2 YD
2ND & 4 GAS 46
9:36
K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 46. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 46. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 48.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 GAS 40
9:46
K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 40. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 46.
Touchdown 5:42
A.Brown rushed to APP End Zone for 13 yards. A.Brown for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
68
yds
4:54
pos
3
6
Field Goal 10:36
M.Hughes 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-APP Holder-APP.
8
plays
34
yds
3:17
pos
3
0
No scoring this quarter
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|2
|5
|Rushing
|2
|3
|Passing
|0
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-2
|1-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|34
|80
|Total Plays
|7
|12
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|32
|44
|Rush Attempts
|4
|6
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.0
|7.3
|Yards Passing
|2
|36
|Comp. - Att.
|1-3
|6-6
|Yards Per Pass
|0.7
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|2
|PASS YDS
|36
|
|
|32
|RUSH YDS
|44
|
|
|34
|TOTAL YDS
|80
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|1/3
|2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Harrington 4 RB
|D. Harrington
|2
|17
|0
|16
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
N. Noel 5 RB
|N. Noel
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Gibbs 81 TE
|M. Gibbs
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Robinson 2 WR
|K. Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Parker 15 LB
|A. Parker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hughes 99 K
|M. Hughes
|1/1
|22
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Vantrease 6 QB
|K. Vantrease
|6/6
|36
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Brown 29 RB
|A. Brown
|4
|37
|1
|14
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Vantrease 6 QB
|K. Vantrease
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Archie 28 WR
|E. Archie
|2
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
J. Singleton 1 WR
|J. Singleton
|2
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
E. Lester 87 TE
|E. Lester
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Arnold 22 RB
|O. Arnold
|2
|24.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:42 - 1st) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 13(5:50 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to APP End Zone for 13 yards. A.Brown for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 27(6:31 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to APP 13 for 14 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 13.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 32(7:05 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to APP 32. Catch made by J.Singleton at APP 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - GAS 38(7:48 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to APP 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 5 - GAS 42(8:17 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to APP 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 47(8:30 - 1st) PENALTY on APP-APP Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - GAS 48(9:05 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 48. Catch made by E.Lester at GSO 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 46(9:36 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 46. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 46. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 40(9:46 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 40. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 46.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 27(10:31 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 27. Catch made by E.Archie at GSO 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 40.
|Kickoff
|(10:36 - 1st) M.Hughes kicks 61 yards from APP 35 to the GSO 4. O.Arnold returns the kickoff. Tackled by APP at GSO 27.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - APLST 12(10:40 - 1st) M.Hughes 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-APP Holder-APP.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - APLST 5(10:44 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for M.Gibbs.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - APLST 7(11:31 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to GSO 7. Catch made by M.Gibbs at GSO 7. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 5.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - APLST 8(12:00 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to GSO 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 7.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 24(12:37 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to GSO 8 for 16 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 8.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - APLST 35(13:11 - 1st) C.Brice rushed to GSO 24 for 11 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 24.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - APLST 35(13:18 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 39(13:53 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to GSO 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 35.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 36(14:01 - 1st) K.Vantrease rushed to GSO 39 for 3 yards. K.Vantrease FUMBLES forced by A.Parker. Fumble RECOVERED by APP-A.Parker at GSO 39. Tackled by GSO at GSO 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 31(14:29 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 31. Catch made by E.Archie at GSO 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 27(14:42 - 1st) K.Hood rushed to GSO 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 31.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Hughes kicks 63 yards from APP 35 to the GSO 2. O.Arnold returns the kickoff. Tackled by APP at GSO 27.
