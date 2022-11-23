|
|
|AUBURN
|BAMA
Title a longshot, No. 7 Alabama digs in for Auburn
No. 7 Alabama grasps the slimmest of College Football Playoff hopes with clenched fists at the ready for the annual rivalry game with Auburn on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.
The Iron Bowl has been owned by the Crimson Tide in recent vintage with Alabama claiming six of the last eight meetings. But things are different for both sides this week.
Alabama (9-2) is ranked outside the Top 5 entering the Thanksgiving Weekend game for the first time since 2010 -- then No. 9, the Crimson Tide lost 28-27 to No. 2 Auburn -- but the Tigers are something more than an underdog at 5-6 and in sixth place in the SEC West.
"We're excited to have this challenge in front of us," Tigers interim coach Carnell Williams said. "We are fired up."
Williams said the physical defensive front of Alabama, including the Tide's LB corps, is as impressive as any he can recall.
"Ooh, they're are physical bunch, big, long," Williams said. "Will Anderson, he's a handful. (Linebackers) get downhill and can run. We ... have a challenge. But we are going down there to fight and compete."
Alabama coach Nick Saban attempts to steer the Crimson Tide away from a third SEC loss to remain in position for a prime bowl.
"We've got to keep coaching our team to get it right on a consistent basis. This is one of the greatest rivalry games in college football. Most every team and rivalry games, this is part of their legacy in terms of how did they do in the rivalry games. This is one of the biggest ones. It means a lot to a lot of people in our state. It means a lot to us."
Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young can move to second all-time on the Alabama passing yards list with 233 yards, which would pass John Parker Wilson and settle the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner behind AJ McCarron despite starting just 25 career games to date. Young has a TD pass in every game he has started, including a pair in last year's four-overtime win over the Tigers.
Young said he's delaying a decision about playing in any postseason games and the NFL draft until next week.
"Obviously this is huge. This is a huge game," Young said. "This means a lot to me, to people in the entire state. To us as a team. This is a huge game. All I think about is today. How can I be the best version of myself today? To get ready to put myself in the best circumstances. How we as a team can do that. That's all my head is focused on."
Alabama has two losses by a total of four points: 52-49 at Tennessee and 32-21 at LSU in overtime. With Alabama, Saban is 6-1 all-time against Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
On the Alabama list of goals, beating Auburn is a constant but falls below the championship standard Saban established. He said that this week the focus and preparation need to be at a championship level even if the usual trophies aren't on the table for the perennial contenders.
It could be the final SEC game for several Alabama stars who could choose to be recognized on Senior Day, including Young and Anderson, projected as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
"Will has done great for us. He helps other players play better. He does his job extremely well, and if they're focusing on him a little bit more it gives others an opportunity to make plays," Saban said. "He helps our team as much as any player on our team."
Auburn beat Texas A&M (13-10) and Western Kentucky (41-17) to build momentum. The Tigers are leaning into the typical drumbeat of "Beat 'Bama" this week and are also motivated to help make Williams' position permanent.
But Saban said players didn't have to publicly endorse Williams as their choice as head coach -- it's obvious in their play on the field.
"The energy, the enthusiasm, the way they compete to win -- and he was the same way as a player, a great competitor," Saban said of Williams.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|5
|Rushing
|3
|1
|Passing
|0
|4
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-2
|2-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|73
|146
|Total Plays
|12
|16
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|9.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|72
|37
|Rush Attempts
|8
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|9.0
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|1
|109
|Comp. - Att.
|3-4
|5-8
|Yards Per Pass
|0.3
|13.6
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-43.5
|1-46.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|1
|PASS YDS
|109
|
|
|72
|RUSH YDS
|37
|
|
|73
|TOTAL YDS
|146
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|3/4
|1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|3
|49
|1
|25
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|5
|23
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McPherson 38 K
|A. McPherson
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Chapman 91 P
|O. Chapman
|2
|43.5
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hunter 27 RB
|J. Hunter
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|5/8
|109
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|4
|27
|0
|13
|
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|2
|5
|1
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Burton 3 WR
|J. Burton
|2
|1
|52
|0
|52
|
K. Law 19 WR
|K. Law
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
R. Ouzts 45 TE
|R. Ouzts
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Brooks 7 WR
|J. Brooks
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Earle 10 WR
|J. Earle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Latu 81 TE
|C. Latu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Burnip 86 P
|J. Burnip
|1
|46.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Brooks 7 WR
|J. Brooks
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 11(2:20 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to AUB 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 10.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 28(2:50 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to AUB 28. Catch made by R.Ouzts at AUB 28. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - BAMA 39(3:30 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to AUB 39. Catch made by J.Brooks at AUB 39. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AUB at AUB 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 46(3:40 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to AUB 46. Catch made by J.Gibbs at AUB 46. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AUB at AUB 39.
|+22 YD
3 & 4 - BAMA 41(4:00 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 41. Catch made by K.Law at BAMA 41. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 46. PENALTY on AUB-D.Hall Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BAMA 41(4:05 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Earle.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(4:29 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by AUB at BAMA 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - AUBURN 20(4:35 - 1st) O.Chapman punts 45 yards to BAMA 35 Center-AUB. Fair catch by K.McKinstry.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - AUBURN 25(4:50 - 1st) PENALTY on AUB-D.Hall False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 15 - AUBURN 20(5:20 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 25 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAMA at AUB 25.
|-1 YD
2 & 14 - AUBURN 21(5:44 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 21. Catch made by T.Bigsby at AUB 21. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by BAMA at AUB 20.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(6:25 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by BAMA at AUB 21.
|Kickoff
|(6:25 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:25 - 1st) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - BAMA 5(6:35 - 1st) B.Young scrambles to AUB End Zone for 5 yards. B.Young for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - BAMA 9(7:15 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to AUB 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 5.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 10(7:46 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to AUB 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 9.
|+52 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 38(8:20 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 38. Catch made by J.Burton at BAMA 38. Gain of 52 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AUB at AUB 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 38(8:26 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for C.Latu.
|Kickoff
|(8:31 - 1st) A.McPherson kicks 46 yards from AUB 35 to the BAMA 19. J.Brooks returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by AUB at BAMA 38.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:31 - 1st) A.McPherson extra point is good.
|+24 YD
2 & 8 - AUBURN 24(8:41 - 1st) R.Ashford rushed to BAMA End Zone for 24 yards. R.Ashford for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 26(9:18 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to BAMA 26. Catch made by T.Bigsby at BAMA 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AUBURN 41(9:25 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for C.Brown. PENALTY on BAMA-W.Anderson Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on BAMA-E.Ricks Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - AUBURN 49(9:55 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to BAMA 41 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAMA at BAMA 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 45(10:39 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to BAMA 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 49.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 20(11:10 - 1st) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 45 for 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAMA at AUB 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(11:41 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 20. Catch made by J.Hunter at AUB 20. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BAMA at AUB 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - BAMA 46(11:51 - 1st) J.Burnip punts 46 yards to AUB End Zone Center-BAMA. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BAMA 46(12:15 - 1st) B.Young scrambles to AUB 46 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AUB at AUB 46.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 47(12:52 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to AUB 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 47(12:58 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(13:25 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 47 for 13 yards. Tackled by AUB at BAMA 47.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - AUBURN 24(13:33 - 1st) O.Chapman punts 42 yards to BAMA 34 Center-AUB. Fair catch by K.McKinstry.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - AUBURN 24(13:42 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for AUB.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - AUBURN 16(14:20 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by BAMA at AUB 24.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - AUBURN 16(14:54 - 1st) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by BAMA at AUB 16.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AUBURN 21(14:54 - 1st) PENALTY on AUB-J.Shenker False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 58 yards from BAMA 35 to the AUB 7. J.Hunter returns the kickoff. Tackled by BAMA at AUB 21.
