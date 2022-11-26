Drive Chart
|
|
|HAWAII
|SJST
HAWAII
3 Pass
127 Rush
56 YDS
5:54 POS
No Good
4TH & 13 SJST 34
13:34
M.Shipley 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-HAW Holder-HAW.
No Gain
3RD & 13 SJST 26
13:37
B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for T.Mokiao-Atimalala.
Penalty
3RD & 8 SJST 21
13:37
PENALTY on HAW-HAW Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2ND & 8 SJST 21
13:54
B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for C.Phillips.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 SJST 23
14:21
T.Hines rushed to SJS 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 21.
+4 YD
2ND & 4 SJST 27
15:00
T.Hines rushed to SJS 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 23.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 SJST 33
0:42
B.Schager rushed to SJS 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 27.
+12 YD
3RD & 2 SJST 45
1:06
B.Schager pass complete to SJS 45. Catch made by Z.Bowens at SJS 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 33.
No Gain
2ND & 2 SJST 45
1:18
T.Hines rushed to SJS 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 45.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 HAWAII 47
2:15
B.Schager rushed to SJS 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 45.
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 4:17
C.Cordeiro pass complete to HAW 5. Catch made by E.Cooks at HAW 5. Gain of 5 yards. E.Cooks for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
44
yds
4:11
pos
0
6
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|7
|Rushing
|1
|4
|Passing
|3
|2
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-4
|2-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|63
|104
|Total Plays
|18
|18
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|32
|69
|Rush Attempts
|8
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|5.8
|Yards Passing
|31
|35
|Comp. - Att.
|4-10
|5-6
|Yards Per Pass
|3.1
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-39.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|31
|PASS YDS
|35
|
|
|32
|RUSH YDS
|69
|
|
|63
|TOTAL YDS
|104
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Schager 13 QB
|B. Schager
|4/10
|31
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Schager 13 QB
|B. Schager
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
D. Parson 31 RB
|D. Parson
|3
|12
|0
|5
|
T. Hines 24 RB
|T. Hines
|3
|6
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Panoke 1 WR
|J. Panoke
|2
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
Z. Bowens 6 WR
|Z. Bowens
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Phillips 85 TE
|C. Phillips
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Parson 31 RB
|D. Parson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 8 WR
|T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Shipley 2 K
|M. Shipley
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Shipley 2 K
|M. Shipley
|2
|39.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Cenacle 89 WR
|N. Cenacle
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|
T. Hines 24 RB
|T. Hines
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|5/6
|35
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|5
|37
|0
|11
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|5
|16
|0
|13
|
I. Jernagin 36 RB
|I. Jernagin
|2
|16
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Cooks 4 WR
|E. Cooks
|4
|4
|32
|1
|11
|
I. Jernagin 36 RB
|I. Jernagin
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Lockhart 11 WR
|J. Lockhart
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Schive 49 K
|T. Schive
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 13 - HAWAII 34(13:34 - 2nd) M.Shipley 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-HAW Holder-HAW.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - HAWAII 26(13:37 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for T.Mokiao-Atimalala.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - HAWAII 21(13:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on HAW-HAW Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - HAWAII 21(13:54 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for C.Phillips.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 23(14:21 - 2nd) T.Hines rushed to SJS 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 21.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - HAWAII 27(15:00 - 2nd) T.Hines rushed to SJS 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 33(0:42 - 1st) B.Schager rushed to SJS 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 27.
|+12 YD
3 & 2 - HAWAII 45(1:06 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to SJS 45. Catch made by Z.Bowens at SJS 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 33.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - HAWAII 45(1:18 - 1st) T.Hines rushed to SJS 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 47(2:15 - 1st) B.Schager rushed to SJS 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - HAWAII 41(2:40 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 41. Catch made by J.Panoke at HAW 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at HAW 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 36(3:26 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at HAW 41.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - HAWAII 27(3:35 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 27. Catch made by J.Panoke at HAW 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SJS at HAW 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 23(4:13 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at HAW 27.
|Kickoff
|(4:17 - 1st) T.Schive kicks 45 yards from SJS 35 to the HAW 20. T.Hines returns the kickoff. Tackled by SJS at HAW 23.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:17 - 1st) T.Schive extra point is good.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - SJST 5(4:35 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to HAW 5. Catch made by E.Cooks at HAW 5. Gain of 5 yards. E.Cooks for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 7(5:05 - 1st) C.Cordeiro rushed to HAW 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 5.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - SJST 10(5:25 - 1st) I.Jernagin rushed to HAW 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 7.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 19(6:18 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to HAW 10 for 9 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 10.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 30(6:49 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to HAW 19 for 11 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 19.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 45(7:10 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart. PENALTY on HAW-H.Nelson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - SJST 49(7:38 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to HAW 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - SJST 44(8:09 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 44. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by HAW at SJS 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 41(8:28 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 41. Catch made by I.Jernagin at SJS 41. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by HAW at SJS 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - HAWAII 21(8:37 - 1st) M.Shipley punts 38 yards to SJS 41 Center-HAW. Fair catch by S.Garrett.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - HAWAII 21(8:47 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for T.Mokiao-Atimalala.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HAWAII 21(8:48 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for D.Parson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 21(8:53 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for T.Mokiao-Atimalala.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - SJST 22(9:21 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to HAW 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 21.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - SJST 22(10:18 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to HAW 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 22.
|+13 YD
2 & 15 - SJST 35(10:53 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to HAW 22 for 13 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 22.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - SJST 35(11:21 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to HAW 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 30(11:23 - 1st) PENALTY on SJS-F.Carmona False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - SJST 34(11:53 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to HAW 30 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by HAW at HAW 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 41(12:25 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to HAW 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 41(12:36 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - SJST 48(13:05 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 48. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 41.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - SJST 35(13:21 - 1st) I.Jernagin rushed to SJS 48 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by HAW at SJS 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 40(13:23 - 1st) PENALTY on SJS-F.Carmona False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 29(13:42 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 29. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by HAW at SJS 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - HAWAII 31(13:54 - 1st) M.Shipley punts 40 yards to SJS 29 Center-HAW. Fair catch by S.Garrett.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - HAWAII 27(14:32 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 27. Catch made by C.Phillips at HAW 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at HAW 31.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - HAWAII 27(14:36 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for Z.Bowens.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 24(14:57 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at HAW 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Schive kicks 48 yards from SJS 35 to the HAW 17. N.Cenacle returns the kickoff. Tackled by SJS at HAW 24.
