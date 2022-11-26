Drive Chart
HAWAII
SJST

HAWAII
3 Pass
127 Rush
56 YDS
5:54 POS
No Good
4TH & 13 SJST 34
13:34
M.Shipley 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-HAW Holder-HAW.
No Gain
3RD & 13 SJST 26
13:37
B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for T.Mokiao-Atimalala.
Penalty
3RD & 8 SJST 21
13:37
PENALTY on HAW-HAW Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2ND & 8 SJST 21
13:54
B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for C.Phillips.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 SJST 23
14:21
T.Hines rushed to SJS 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 21.
+4 YD
2ND & 4 SJST 27
15:00
T.Hines rushed to SJS 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 23.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 SJST 33
0:42
B.Schager rushed to SJS 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 27.
+12 YD
3RD & 2 SJST 45
1:06
B.Schager pass complete to SJS 45. Catch made by Z.Bowens at SJS 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 33.
No Gain
2ND & 2 SJST 45
1:18
T.Hines rushed to SJS 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 45.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 HAWAII 47
2:15
B.Schager rushed to SJS 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 45.
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
Point After TD 4:17
T.Schive extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 4:17
C.Cordeiro pass complete to HAW 5. Catch made by E.Cooks at HAW 5. Gain of 5 yards. E.Cooks for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
44
yds
4:11
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 4 7
Rushing 1 4
Passing 3 2
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 1-4 2-3
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 63 104
Total Plays 18 18
Avg Gain 3.5 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 32 69
Rush Attempts 8 12
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 5.8
Yards Passing 31 35
Comp. - Att. 4-10 5-6
Yards Per Pass 3.1 5.8
Penalties - Yards 2-20 2-10
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-39.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Hawaii 3-9 00--0
San Jose State 6-4 70--7
CEFCU Stadium San Jose, CA
 31 PASS YDS 35
32 RUSH YDS 69
63 TOTAL YDS 104
Hawaii
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Schager  13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 31 0 0 66.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.2% 2118 12 10 110.9
B. Schager 4/10 31 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Schager  13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 50 0
B. Schager 2 14 0 8
D. Parson  31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
175 802 11
D. Parson 3 12 0 5
T. Hines  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 621 2
T. Hines 3 6 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Panoke  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 279 1
J. Panoke 2 2 15 0 9
Z. Bowens  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 446 4
Z. Bowens 2 1 12 0 12
C. Phillips  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 279 3
C. Phillips 2 1 4 0 4
D. Parson  31 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 156 1
D. Parson 1 0 0 0 0
T. Mokiao-Atimalala  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 132 2
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 3 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Shipley  2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
14/17 27/28
M. Shipley 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Shipley  2 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 39.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
59 0 0
M. Shipley 2 39.0 0 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Cenacle  89 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 10 0
N. Cenacle 1 7.0 7 0
T. Hines  24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 17 0
T. Hines 1 3.0 3 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
San Jose State
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Cordeiro  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 35 1 0 187.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.5% 2677 18 3 138.5
C. Cordeiro 5/6 35 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Robinson  32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
119 548 9
K. Robinson 5 37 0 11
C. Cordeiro  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
119 196 8
C. Cordeiro 5 16 0 13
I. Jernagin  36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
I. Jernagin 2 16 0 13
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
E. Cooks  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 862 8
E. Cooks 4 4 32 1 11
I. Jernagin  36 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
I. Jernagin 1 1 3 0 3
J. Lockhart  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 515 0
J. Lockhart 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Schive  49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
10/15 31/33
T. Schive 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 HAWAII 24 1:18 3 7 Punt
8:53 HAWAII 21 0:25 3 0 Punt
4:17 HAWAII 23 5:54 13 51 FG Miss
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:42 SJST 29 4:49 10 50 Downs
8:28 SJST 41 4:11 8 59 TD

HAW
Rainbow Warriors
 - Missed FG (13 plays, 51 yards, 5:54 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 13 - HAWAII 34
(13:34 - 2nd) M.Shipley 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-HAW Holder-HAW.
No Gain
3 & 13 - HAWAII 26
(13:37 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for T.Mokiao-Atimalala.
Penalty
3 & 8 - HAWAII 21
(13:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on HAW-HAW Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 8 - HAWAII 21
(13:54 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for C.Phillips.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 23
(14:21 - 2nd) T.Hines rushed to SJS 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 21.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - HAWAII 27
(15:00 - 2nd) T.Hines rushed to SJS 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 23.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 33
(0:42 - 1st) B.Schager rushed to SJS 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 27.
+12 YD
3 & 2 - HAWAII 45
(1:06 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to SJS 45. Catch made by Z.Bowens at SJS 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 33.
No Gain
2 & 2 - HAWAII 45
(1:18 - 1st) T.Hines rushed to SJS 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 45.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 47
(2:15 - 1st) B.Schager rushed to SJS 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 45.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - HAWAII 41
(2:40 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 41. Catch made by J.Panoke at HAW 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at HAW 47.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 36
(3:26 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at HAW 41.
+9 YD
2 & 6 - HAWAII 27
(3:35 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 27. Catch made by J.Panoke at HAW 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SJS at HAW 36.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 23
(4:13 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at HAW 27.
Kickoff
(4:17 - 1st) T.Schive kicks 45 yards from SJS 35 to the HAW 20. T.Hines returns the kickoff. Tackled by SJS at HAW 23.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 59 yards, 4:11 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:17 - 1st) T.Schive extra point is good.
+5 YD
2 & Goal - SJST 5
(4:35 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to HAW 5. Catch made by E.Cooks at HAW 5. Gain of 5 yards. E.Cooks for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 7
(5:05 - 1st) C.Cordeiro rushed to HAW 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 5.
+3 YD
2 & 1 - SJST 10
(5:25 - 1st) I.Jernagin rushed to HAW 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 7.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 19
(6:18 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to HAW 10 for 9 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 10.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 30
(6:49 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to HAW 19 for 11 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 19.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 45
(7:10 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart. PENALTY on HAW-H.Nelson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
3 & 2 - SJST 49
(7:38 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to HAW 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 45.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - SJST 44
(8:09 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 44. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by HAW at SJS 49.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 41
(8:28 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 41. Catch made by I.Jernagin at SJS 41. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by HAW at SJS 44.

HAW
Rainbow Warriors
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:25 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - HAWAII 21
(8:37 - 1st) M.Shipley punts 38 yards to SJS 41 Center-HAW. Fair catch by S.Garrett.
No Gain
3 & 10 - HAWAII 21
(8:47 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for T.Mokiao-Atimalala.
No Gain
2 & 10 - HAWAII 21
(8:48 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for D.Parson.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 21
(8:53 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for T.Mokiao-Atimalala.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Downs (10 plays, 50 yards, 4:49 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
4 & 2 - SJST 22
(9:21 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to HAW 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 21.
No Gain
3 & 2 - SJST 22
(10:18 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to HAW 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 22.
+13 YD
2 & 15 - SJST 35
(10:53 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to HAW 22 for 13 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 22.
No Gain
1 & 15 - SJST 35
(11:21 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to HAW 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 35.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 30
(11:23 - 1st) PENALTY on SJS-F.Carmona False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - SJST 34
(11:53 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to HAW 30 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by HAW at HAW 30.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 41
(12:25 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to HAW 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 34.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 41
(12:36 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
+11 YD
2 & 2 - SJST 48
(13:05 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 48. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 41.
+13 YD
1 & 15 - SJST 35
(13:21 - 1st) I.Jernagin rushed to SJS 48 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by HAW at SJS 48.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 40
(13:23 - 1st) PENALTY on SJS-F.Carmona False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 29
(13:42 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 29. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by HAW at SJS 40.

HAW
Rainbow Warriors
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - HAWAII 31
(13:54 - 1st) M.Shipley punts 40 yards to SJS 29 Center-HAW. Fair catch by S.Garrett.
+4 YD
3 & 7 - HAWAII 27
(14:32 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 27. Catch made by C.Phillips at HAW 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at HAW 31.
No Gain
2 & 7 - HAWAII 27
(14:36 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for Z.Bowens.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 24
(14:57 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at HAW 27.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Schive kicks 48 yards from SJS 35 to the HAW 17. N.Cenacle returns the kickoff. Tackled by SJS at HAW 24.
NCAA FB Scores