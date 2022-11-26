Drive Chart
|
|
|MTSU
|FIU
Preview not available
Preview not available
FIU
3 Pass
3 Rush
44 YDS
3:15 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 MTSU 31
5:51
H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
+17 YD
1ST & 10 MTSU 48
6:37
H.Carlson rushed to MTS 31 for 17 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis at MTS 31.
+11 YD
3RD & 4 FIU 41
7:08
H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 41. Catch made by R.Fairweather at FIU 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at MTS 48.
+6 YD
2ND & 10 FIU 35
7:50
D.Patterson rushed to FIU 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at FIU 41.
No Gain
1ST & 10 FIU 35
7:50
H.Carlson pass INTERCEPTED at FIU 50. Intercepted by T.Ross at FIU 50. Tackled by FIU at FIU 50. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was overturned. H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for J.Bracey.
+15 YD
2ND & 15 FIU 20
8:34
H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 20. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 20. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis at FIU 35.
-5 YD
1ST & 10 FIU 25
9:03
H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 25. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by J.Ferguson at FIU 20.
Kickoff
Kickoff
9:03
S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
MTSU
3 Pass
255 Rush
61 YDS
5:57 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 12 FIU 21
9:08
Z.Rankin 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Butler Holder-K.Ulbrich.
+5 YD
3RD & 17 FIU 19
9:49
C.Cunningham scrambles to FIU 14 for 5 yards. C.Cunningham ran out of bounds.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|3
|Rushing
|2
|1
|Passing
|2
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-4
|1-1
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|61
|44
|Total Plays
|14
|7
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|19
|23
|Rush Attempts
|9
|2
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|11.5
|Yards Passing
|42
|21
|Comp. - Att.
|3-5
|3-5
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|4.2
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|42
|PASS YDS
|21
|
|
|19
|RUSH YDS
|23
|
|
|61
|TOTAL YDS
|44
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|3/5
|42
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Bracy 24 RB
|D. Bracy
|3
|19
|0
|11
|
F. Peasant 36 RB
|F. Peasant
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|2
|-4
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Peasant 36 RB
|F. Peasant
|2
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
Y. Ali 89 WR
|Y. Ali
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
I. Gathings 2 WR
|I. Gathings
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Coleman 15 WR
|J. Coleman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Curtis 8 LB
|D. Curtis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 9 DE
|J. Ferguson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Patterson 33 CB
|D. Patterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fluellen 17 S
|T. Fluellen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Rankin 7 K
|Z. Rankin
|1/1
|31
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Carlson 4 QB
|H. Carlson
|3/5
|21
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Carlson 4 QB
|H. Carlson
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Patterson 81 WR
|D. Patterson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bracey 14 WR
|J. Bracey
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
R. Fairweather 13 TE
|R. Fairweather
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Patterson 81 WR
|D. Patterson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Manuel 10 LB
|D. Manuel
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guerad 94 DL
|J. Guerad
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Potts 29 DB
|J. Potts
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cole 6 DB
|A. Cole
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniel 24 DB
|D. Daniel
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strickland 99 DL
|D. Strickland
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 7 DB
|D. Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Volmar 23 DB
|A. Volmar
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 31(5:51 - 1st) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 48(6:37 - 1st) H.Carlson rushed to MTS 31 for 17 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis at MTS 31.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - FIU 41(7:08 - 1st) H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 41. Catch made by R.Fairweather at FIU 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at MTS 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 35(7:50 - 1st) D.Patterson rushed to FIU 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at FIU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 35(7:50 - 1st) H.Carlson pass INTERCEPTED at FIU 50. Intercepted by T.Ross at FIU 50. Tackled by FIU at FIU 50. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was overturned. H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for J.Bracey.
|+15 YD
2 & 15 - FIU 20(8:34 - 1st) H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 20. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 20. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis at FIU 35.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(9:03 - 1st) H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 25. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by J.Ferguson at FIU 20.
|Kickoff
|(9:03 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - MTSU 21(9:08 - 1st) Z.Rankin 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Butler Holder-K.Ulbrich.
|+5 YD
3 & 17 - MTSU 19(9:49 - 1st) C.Cunningham scrambles to FIU 14 for 5 yards. C.Cunningham ran out of bounds.
|Sack
2 & 8 - MTSU 10(10:23 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham sacked at FIU 19 for -9 yards (J.Guerad)
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 12(10:57 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to FIU 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Strickland; D.Manuel at FIU 10.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - MTSU 15(11:28 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to FIU 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hill; D.Daniel at FIU 12.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MTSU 15(11:35 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Coleman.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - MTSU 18(12:08 - 1st) D.Bracy rushed to FIU 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 15.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 23(12:35 - 1st) D.Bracy rushed to FIU 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at FIU 18.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 34(12:50 - 1st) D.Bracy rushed to FIU 23 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Volmar; D.Daniel at FIU 23.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - MTSU 40(12:55 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to FIU 40. Catch made by I.Gathings at FIU 40. Gain of yards. I.Gathings for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. C.Cunningham pass complete to FIU 40. Catch made by I.Gathings at FIU 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 34.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MTSU 40(13:10 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for F.Peasant.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 45(13:16 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to FIU 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Potts; D.Strickland at FIU 40.
|+26 YD
3 & 6 - MTSU 29(14:01 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 29. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 29. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at FIU 45.
|+10 YD
2 & 16 - MTSU 19(14:27 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 19. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 19. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by FIU at MTS 29.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(15:00 - 1st) MTS rushed to MTS 19 for -6 yards. MTS FUMBLES forced by FIU. Fumble RECOVERED by MTS-C.Cunningham at MTS 19. Tackled by FIU at MTS 19.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
-
AUBURN
7BAMA
21
42
4th 12:45 CBS
-
HAWAII
SJST
14
27
4th 7:02
-
ILL
NWEST
41
3
4th 4:54 BTN
-
MEMP
SMU
23
31
4th 9:39 ESP2
-
MINN
WISC
13
16
4th 10:31 ESPN
-
9OREG
21OREGST
31
17
3rd 0:00 ABC
-
PURDUE
IND
24
10
4th 4:23 BTN
-
TROY
ARKST
34
19
4th 5:31 ESPU
-
UAB
LATECH
37
20
4th 10:42 CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
31
31
4th 11:28
-
WAKE
DUKE
31
27
4th 5:05 ACCN
-
IOWAST
4TCU
7
34
3rd 10:40 FOX
-
MICHST
11PSU
3
21
3rd 5:42 FS1
-
14UTAH
COLO
49
7
3rd 10:59 PACN
-
UL
TXSTSM
17
6
2nd 1:23 ESP+
-
USM
LAMON
10
7
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
APLST
GAS
3
7
1st 5:42 ESP+
-
MTSU
FIU
3
0
1st 5:51 ESP3
-
NEVADA
UNLV
6
0
1st 6:59
-
5LSU
TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
22UCF
SFLA
0
067.5 O/U
+20
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
CUSE
BC
0
047 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
15ND
6USC
0
062.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
OKLA
TXTECH
0
065.5 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
10TENN
VANDY
0
064 O/U
+14
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
TULSA
HOU
0
067 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
KANSAS
12KSTATE
0
062.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
PITT
MIAMI
0
043 O/U
+5.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
AF
SDGST
0
042.5 O/U
+2
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
13WASH
WASHST
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BYU
STNFRD
0
057 O/U
+6
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
BALLST
MIAOH
17
18
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
38
Final ESPU
-
MISSST
20MISS
24
22
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
23TEXAS
27
38
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
EMICH
19
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
14
20
Final ESPU
-
19TULANE
24CINCY
27
24
Final ABC
-
UTAHST
BOISE
23
42
Final CBS
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
35
38
Final FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
27
29
Final CBS
-
NCST
17UNC
30
27
Final/2OT ABC
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
17
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
IOWA
24
17
Final BTN
-
18UCLA
CAL
35
28
Final FOX
-
FLA
16FSU
38
45
Final ABC
-
WYO
FRESNO
0
30
Final FS1
-
ARMY
UMASS
44
7
Final ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JMAD
7
47
Final ESPU
-
GAST
MRSHL
23
28
Final ESP+
-
GATECH
1UGA
14
37
Final ESPN
-
3MICH
2OHIOST
45
23
Final FOX
-
NMEXST
LIB
49
14
Final ESP+
-
ODU
SALA
20
27
Final ESP+
-
RUT
MD
0
37
Final BTN
-
SC
8CLEM
31
30
Final ABC
-
WKY
FAU
32
31
Final/OT CBSSN
-
WVU
OKLAST
24
19
Final ESP2
-
ECU
TEMPLE
49
46
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
30
27
Final/OT ESP+
-
AKRON
NILL
44
12
Final ESP3
-
RICE
NTEXAS
17
21
Final ESP+
-
25LVILLE
UK
13
26
Final SECN
-
UVA
VATECH
0
0