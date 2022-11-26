Drive Chart
MTSU
FIU

Preview not available

Preview not available
FIU
3 Pass
3 Rush
44 YDS
3:15 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 MTSU 31
5:51
H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
+17 YD
1ST & 10 MTSU 48
6:37
H.Carlson rushed to MTS 31 for 17 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis at MTS 31.
+11 YD
3RD & 4 FIU 41
7:08
H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 41. Catch made by R.Fairweather at FIU 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at MTS 48.
+6 YD
2ND & 10 FIU 35
7:50
D.Patterson rushed to FIU 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at FIU 41.
No Gain
1ST & 10 FIU 35
7:50
H.Carlson pass INTERCEPTED at FIU 50. Intercepted by T.Ross at FIU 50. Tackled by FIU at FIU 50. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was overturned. H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for J.Bracey.
+15 YD
2ND & 15 FIU 20
8:34
H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 20. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 20. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis at FIU 35.
-5 YD
1ST & 10 FIU 25
9:03
H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 25. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by J.Ferguson at FIU 20.
Kickoff
Kickoff
9:03
S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
MTSU
3 Pass
255 Rush
61 YDS
5:57 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 12 FIU 21
9:08
Z.Rankin 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Butler Holder-K.Ulbrich.
+5 YD
3RD & 17 FIU 19
9:49
C.Cunningham scrambles to FIU 14 for 5 yards. C.Cunningham ran out of bounds.
1st Quarter
Field Goal 9:05
Z.Rankin 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Butler Holder-K.Ulbrich.
15
plays
61
yds
5:57
pos
3
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 4 3
Rushing 2 1
Passing 2 2
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-4 1-1
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 61 44
Total Plays 14 7
Avg Gain 4.4 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 19 23
Rush Attempts 9 2
Avg Rush Yards 2.1 11.5
Yards Passing 42 21
Comp. - Att. 3-5 3-5
Yards Per Pass 5.5 4.2
Penalties - Yards 0-0 0-0
Touchdowns 0 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Middle Tenn. 6-5 3---3
FIU 4-7 0---0
Riccardo Silva Stadium Miami, FL
 42 PASS YDS 21
19 RUSH YDS 23
61 TOTAL YDS 44
Middle Tenn.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Cunningham  16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 42 0 0 130.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.2% 2641 19 9 137.7
C. Cunningham 3/5 42 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Bracy  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 166 3
D. Bracy 3 19 0 11
F. Peasant  36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
156 692 9
F. Peasant 3 10 0 5
C. Cunningham  16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 111 4
C. Cunningham 2 -4 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
F. Peasant  36 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 250 2
F. Peasant 2 1 26 0 26
Y. Ali  89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 306 2
Y. Ali 1 1 10 0 10
I. Gathings  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 413 2
I. Gathings 1 1 6 0 6
J. Coleman  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Coleman 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Curtis  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Curtis 2-0 0.0 0
J. Ferguson  9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ferguson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Patterson  33 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
D. Patterson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Fluellen  17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Fluellen 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Z. Rankin  7 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
10/11 41/41
Z. Rankin 1/1 31 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
FIU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Carlson  4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 21 0 0 95.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 139 0 1 76.9
H. Carlson 3/5 21 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
H. Carlson  4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 13 0
H. Carlson 1 17 0 17
D. Patterson  81 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Patterson 1 6 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Bracey  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 279 2
J. Bracey 2 1 15 0 15
R. Fairweather  13 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 267 0
R. Fairweather 1 1 11 0 11
D. Patterson  81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 164 0
D. Patterson 1 0 0 0 0
L. Joseph  8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 162 2
L. Joseph 1 1 -5 0 -5
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Manuel  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Manuel 2-1 0.0 0
J. Guerad  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Guerad 1-0 1.0 0
J. Potts  29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Potts 1-1 0.0 0
A. Cole  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Cole 1-0 0.0 0
D. Daniel  24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Daniel 0-2 0.0 0
D. Strickland  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Strickland 0-2 0.0 0
D. Hill  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Hill 0-1 0.0 0
A. Volmar  23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Volmar 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MTSU 25 5:57 15 61 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:03 FIU 25 3:15 7 44

FIU
Panthers

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 31
(5:51 - 1st) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 48
(6:37 - 1st) H.Carlson rushed to MTS 31 for 17 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis at MTS 31.
+11 YD
3 & 4 - FIU 41
(7:08 - 1st) H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 41. Catch made by R.Fairweather at FIU 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at MTS 48.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 35
(7:50 - 1st) D.Patterson rushed to FIU 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at FIU 41.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 35
(7:50 - 1st) H.Carlson pass INTERCEPTED at FIU 50. Intercepted by T.Ross at FIU 50. Tackled by FIU at FIU 50. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was overturned. H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for J.Bracey.
+15 YD
2 & 15 - FIU 20
(8:34 - 1st) H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 20. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 20. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis at FIU 35.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(9:03 - 1st) H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 25. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by J.Ferguson at FIU 20.
Kickoff
(9:03 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Field Goal (15 plays, 61 yards, 5:57 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 12 - MTSU 21
(9:08 - 1st) Z.Rankin 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Butler Holder-K.Ulbrich.
+5 YD
3 & 17 - MTSU 19
(9:49 - 1st) C.Cunningham scrambles to FIU 14 for 5 yards. C.Cunningham ran out of bounds.
Sack
2 & 8 - MTSU 10
(10:23 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham sacked at FIU 19 for -9 yards (J.Guerad)
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 12
(10:57 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to FIU 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Strickland; D.Manuel at FIU 10.
+3 YD
4 & 2 - MTSU 15
(11:28 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to FIU 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hill; D.Daniel at FIU 12.
No Gain
3 & 2 - MTSU 15
(11:35 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Coleman.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - MTSU 18
(12:08 - 1st) D.Bracy rushed to FIU 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 15.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 23
(12:35 - 1st) D.Bracy rushed to FIU 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at FIU 18.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 34
(12:50 - 1st) D.Bracy rushed to FIU 23 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Volmar; D.Daniel at FIU 23.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - MTSU 40
(12:55 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to FIU 40. Catch made by I.Gathings at FIU 40. Gain of yards. I.Gathings for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. C.Cunningham pass complete to FIU 40. Catch made by I.Gathings at FIU 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 34.
No Gain
2 & 5 - MTSU 40
(13:10 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for F.Peasant.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 45
(13:16 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to FIU 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Potts; D.Strickland at FIU 40.
+26 YD
3 & 6 - MTSU 29
(14:01 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 29. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 29. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at FIU 45.
+10 YD
2 & 16 - MTSU 19
(14:27 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 19. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 19. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by FIU at MTS 29.
-6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(15:00 - 1st) MTS rushed to MTS 19 for -6 yards. MTS FUMBLES forced by FIU. Fumble RECOVERED by MTS-C.Cunningham at MTS 19. Tackled by FIU at MTS 19.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores